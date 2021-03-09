You are here

Saudi Arabia and Malaysia sign agreements after crown prince meets PM

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in Riyadh on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (SPA)
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

  • They reviewed bilateral relations and discussed developments in the region
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in Riyadh on Tuesday.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations, aspects of cooperation and opportunities for strengthening them in various fields, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Both sides also discussed developments in the region.
After the meeting, the crown prince and the Malaysian prime minister witnessed the signing of three agreements between the two countries.
The agreements were signed by Saudi Foreign Minster Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein.
The first agreement included the minutes of the establishment of the Saudi-Malaysian Coordination Council, the second agreement dealt with the arrival of pilgrims, and the third was a memorandum of understanding in the field of Islamic affairs.
The meeting and signing ceremony were also attended by Minister of Energy Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman and Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.

Men unite in campaign to end global violence against women

Men unite in campaign to end global violence against women

  • UN Women for Peace Association launched the campaign to encourage men and boys to play a role in halting violence towards women
  • Prominent Saudis and regular Twitter users unite under Arabic translation of the 'count on me' hashtag
RIYADH: Men took to Twitter using the hashtag “count on me” to show support for Women's International Day and ending violence against women around the world. 

The UN Women for Peace Association (UNWFPA) launched the campaign to encourage men and boys to play a role in halting violence towards women.

Influencers and government officials in Saudi Arabia used their accounts to send messages of support for the campaign using the Arabic for "count on me" as a hashtag.

Abdullah Al-Tayer, director general of the cabinet and chief adviser to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is based in Jeddah, said on Twitter: “International Women's Day means, for me, the future for my daughters Lama and Rand. 

“I start with them and all women saying ‘count on me’ in supporting your empowerment and advocating for your affairs, pledging to support your safety and respect for you everywhere. Condemning any violence that affects women inside or outside of their homes.”

International Women’s Day, which was on Monday, comes as Saudi Arabia continues to take historic steps to empower and support women in the Kingdom as part of the Vision 2030 reform program.
Fahad Nazer, a spokesperson for the Saudi embassy in Washington, said: “As we reflect on International Women’s Day I think its heartening to see Saudi men not only celebrating the important achievements of the women in their lives but also by taking public pledges to protect and support women and by supporting initiatives like the global virtual campaign that is being launched by the UN Women for Peace Association to engage men and boys as partners in the fight to end violence against women and girls.”

The UNWFPA campaign aims to target deep-rooted gender-based violence that can be caused through hypermasculinity, destructive forms of socialization or generational biases.

The project believes that the best way to create a positive change is by working together to equally accomplish one mutual goal, the protection of women and girls from violence globally.

Reported cases of violence against women have increased by 40 percent since the coronavirus pandemic sparked global lockdowns across the world.

Abdullah Al-Nassar, a Twitter user, was among dozens of men using the Arabic hashtag to play his part in sending the message. 

“I recognize that men and boys play an important role in changing the way women and girls are treated,” he said, quoting the UNWFPA pledge.

“I am committed to the safety, respect and empowerment of women and girls everywhere. I denounce gender-based violence and resolve to actively show my support for gender equality in my daily life.”

The campaign will continue through the month of March and will end in June.

26 more vaccination centers opened in Saudi Arabia’s Asir region to fight COVID-19

More than 200 health workers have volunteered to help administer vaccination shots at the new centers in Asir. (SPA)
26 more vaccination centers opened in Saudi Arabia’s Asir region to fight COVID-19

  • Among the testing hubs, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 tests for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual
JEDDAH: Asir Health Affairs opened 26 more vaccination centers on Tuesday bringing the total number of facilities operating in the region to 32.
The Saudi Ministry of Health has invited all Saudis and expats to register for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine through its Sehaty app. They will receive a text message within 48 hours giving them an appointment date.
More than 200 health workers have volunteered to help administer vaccination shots at the new centers. The volunteers are also supporting technical and administrative teams by receiving beneficiaries, organizing entry and exit for patients and assisting the elderly and people with disabilities.
To participate in volunteer work, register via the Health Ministry’s volunteering platform.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reported 390 new cases as 192 were in Riyadh, followed by the Eastern Province (61), Makkah (58), and Madinah (12).
The Health Ministry on Tuesday reported five more virus-related deaths as the national death toll now stands at 6,539.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Saudi health authorities have set up testing hubs and treatment centers to help thousands of people across the Kingdom.
Among the testing hubs, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 tests for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual.
Tetamman (rest-assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments to either service can also be made through the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
Saudis and expats in the Kingdom continue to receive their jabs of the vaccine as 1,557,743 doses have been administered so far.

Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, convened a high-level meeting to celebrate the event. (UN)
Saudi Arabia’s UN ambassador hosts International Women’s Day event

NEW YORK CITY: Commemorations of International Women’s Day continued on Tuesday at Saudi Arabia’s mission to the United Nations in New York.

Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, convened a high-level meeting to celebrate the event and to highlight reforms, achievements and best practices that took place in Saudi Arabia involving women in the decision-making process across political, economic, social and human rights fields.

“Since launching Vision 2030 in 2016, the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has made qualitative legislative reforms that confirm the strong commitment (to) women’s full and effective participation (in) decision-making as well as the elimination of violence, achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all Saudi women and girls in all fields in public and private sectors,” the mission said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held their weekly meeting chaired by King Salman in NEOM on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia says Houthi attacks on oil target global economy

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday that the attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militia on oil installations in the Kingdom target the wider global economy.
This came following the council of ministers weekly meeting that was chaired by King Salman.
During the meeting, the cabinet followed up on the measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its national assets and stop the terrorist attacks to ensure the stability of energy supplies, the security of oil exports, and the free movement of maritime traffic and global trade.

More to follow...

