Saudi Arabia and Malaysia sign agreements after crown prince meets PM

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in Riyadh on Tuesday.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations, aspects of cooperation and opportunities for strengthening them in various fields, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Both sides also discussed developments in the region.
After the meeting, the crown prince and the Malaysian prime minister witnessed the signing of three agreements between the two countries.
The agreements were signed by Saudi Foreign Minster Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein.
The first agreement included the minutes of the establishment of the Saudi-Malaysian Coordination Council, the second agreement dealt with the arrival of pilgrims, and the third was a memorandum of understanding in the field of Islamic affairs.
The meeting and signing ceremony were also attended by Minister of Energy Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman and Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.
