Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Sudan PM hold talks in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia records 5 COVID-19 deaths, 390 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded five new coronavirus related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,539.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 390 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 380,572 people have now contracted the disease.

Of the total number of cases, 2,695 remain active and 515 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 192, followed by the Eastern Province with 61, Makkah with 58, Qassim recorded 16 and Madinah confirmed 12 cases.

The ministry also announced that 306 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 371,338.

Health ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said more than 1.51 people have received the vaccine in the Kingdom to date.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Commerce and Investment spokesman Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Hussein said inspection tours would intensify to enforce precautionary measures after entertainment activities resumed in the Kingdom this week.

He said the ministry carried out more than 185,000 inspections of businesses in the Kingdom and found more than 8,000 violations during the past week.

The ministry launched an initiative to allow shops and businesses to offer discounts to those who have received the vaccination in an attempt to encourage more people to get the jab.

A committee from the transport system carried out field inspection tours to ensure that violations are monitored and penalties are imposed in airports, railway stations, port facilities, car rentals and other transport hubs.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 117 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.6 million.