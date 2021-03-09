Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Sudan PM hold talks in Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok on Tuesday.
During the meeting, they reviewed Saudi-Sudanese relations in various fields and ways to strengthen them, including development and investment, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Both sides also discussed a number of issues of common interest.
The crown prince said the Kingdom was keen on the security and stability of Sudan in order to achieve the aspirations of its people, while Hamdok expressed his government’s appreciation for the Kingdom’s stances.
The meeting was also attended by Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Sadiq Al-Mahdi and Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim Mohammed were also in attendance.
Hamdok and his delegation arrived at King Khalid International Airport earlier on Tuesday, where he was welcomed by Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar.
