Kingdom on course to meet investment goals: Trade minister
Saudi Arabia is tracking key indicators related to competitiveness. (AN)
Updated 8 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

Kingdom on course to meet investment goals: Trade minister
  • Drive to encourage entrepreneurship
  • Overlapping responsibilities between agencies
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is on course to achieving its strategic goals of creating a business environment aimed at increasing local and foreign investment, the Kingdom’s trade minister said.

Speaking during a media meeting held at the National Competitiveness Center (NCC) on Tuesday, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi said the country had made “serious steps” toward meeting its targets.

The minister of commerce and investment, and acting minister of media, said: “The Kingdom is undergoing an unprecedented transformation with continuous mobility in all aspects.” However, he pointed out that the NCC faced a number of future challenges.

The center — established in 2019 following a decision by the Saudi Cabinet — is working to build a competitive national economy in line with the Vision 2030 reform plan by elevating the Kingdom into the top 10 most competitive countries in the world.

It aimed to do so by tracking key indicators related to competitiveness, namely legislative environment, security, infrastructure, labor market, government spending, and human capital.

Dr. Iman Al-Mutairi, CEO of the NCC, confirmed that the center had been empowered, through cooperation with the relevant government agencies, to improve the business environment in the Kingdom, and raise its global competitiveness within international reports and indexes.

She noted that one of the issues faced by the NCC was overlapping powers between government agencies but said the center had been given authority to prevent any legislation made which could lead to such a problem.

“The overlap also exists in some procedures and decisions monitored by the center,” the chief executive added.

One of the main strategies to improve investment is to provide a unified platform for local and foreign investors — instead of the existing 65 platforms — which would help streamline business operations in the Kingdom, said Al-Mutairi.

She pointed out that this would be done by providing solutions, initiatives, and legislation to fuel an environment for entrepreneurship and economic growth.

Last year, the NCC launched 96 initiatives with the aim of developing the private sector and enhancing the competitive environment in the country, one of the most prominent being the automation of investment licenses through the scrapping of approximately 50 percent of previous requirements.

The center currently has more than 300 initiatives and reforms in place to address matters affecting the private sector and during 2020 focused on strategic areas including trade and investment, information and communication technology, the growth of emerging industries, transport and logistics, among others.

The NCC chairman confirmed that it is also working to strengthen the authority and presence of the media.

“The media today does not live up to the aspirations of officials or the aspirations of the citizens, and its authority must be strengthened."

Updated 31 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

  • The company currently has 14 hotels in Egypt
  • The expansion will increase its number of rooms in the most populous Arab country by 28% and introduce three new brands
Reuters

CAIRO: Hilton Worldwide plans to open nine more hotels in Egypt by 2026, adding about 1,700 rooms, its regional head told Reuters.
The company currently has 14 hotels in Egypt. The expansion will increase its number of rooms in the most populous Arab country by 28% and introduce three new brands, said Mohab Ghali.
Tourism, which accounts for 15% of Egypt’s gross domestic product and is a major source of foreign currency, has seen a sharp decline in the COVID-19 pandemic, with visitor numbers plunging to 3.5 million in 2020 from 13.1 million in 2019.
Ghali told Reuters in 2017 that Hilton planned to increase its hotel portfolio in Egypt to 30 within 10 years.

Updated 10 March 2021
Reuters

  • Kuwait’s budget would need oil prices of $90 per barrel to eliminate its deficit
Reuters

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s finance minister said on Wednesday that an increase in oil revenues due to higher crude prices would not cover the Gulf state’s budget obligations and he called for radical economic reforms.
Kuwait’s budget would need oil prices of $90 per barrel to eliminate its deficit, the minister, Khalifa Hamada, said in a statement. Brent crude was trading at $67.86 a barrel at 1310 GMT on Wednesday.
“We must address the scarcity of financial resources and the depletion of liquidity in the treasury (the General Reserve Fund) as soon as possible, and they must be accompanied by radical economic and financial reforms that contribute to reducing expenditures and increasing non-oil revenues,” Hamada said, adding he had full confidence in parliament’s cooperation.
Kuwait’s finances are heavily dependent on oil income and a combination of lower prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a continued stand-off between government and parliament on implementing measures such as a law allowing the state to borrow, have put it on the brink of a liquidity crunch.
“Issuing bonds and other solutions are not reform solutions, but rather temporary measures that must be taken to fulfil the immediate obligations represented by salaries and subsidies, which constitute more than 71% of the state’s total spending,” Hamada said.

Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

  • Share listing request rejected
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange rejected a request by a food firm seeking a main market listing after unidentified investors were suspected of manipulating share prices.
The bourse said it had rejected an application by Development Works Food Co. to transfer to the main market and had referred a suspected violation to the Public Prosecution.
It relates to alleged practices by a number of investors, involving manipulation and fraud in market trades.
“The suspicion case was regarding them entering purchase orders for the purpose of influencing the share price, and entering purchase orders at the closing auction to achieve a high closing price in the shares of number of listed companies on the Saudi Stock Exchange,” the statement said.
No further details were disclosed.

Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

Arab News

Saudi Telecom Company has confirmed its plan to list the shares of its internet services unit in an IPO.

It follows the completion of a feasibility study into the listing of Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company.

The company said on Wednesday that it was now in the process of submitting an application for the registration and offering of its shares to the Capital Market Authority and of an application for the listing of its shares to the Saudi Stock Exchange.

Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

  • Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in a number of large scale entertainment projects
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi investment chiefs want to ensure more of the country's workforce is trained to work in the entertainment sector.

The Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has signed an initial agreement with the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) to boost the quality of human capital in the fledgling sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The plan is to raise the entertainment game of small firms operating in the industry and ensure there are enough properly trained people in the country to work across a raft of planned new mega projects.
It also envisages a new academy specializing in entertainment and courses to be run in third-level colleges for people who want to work in the industry.
Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in a number of large scale entertainment projects that are being developed in tandem with the opening up of the country to overseas tourists.
The GEA was established five years ago and has actively promoted events and attractions in Saudi Arabia from the "Sahara City" desert experience to the Riyadh Motor Show.

