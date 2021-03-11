You are here

  • Home
  • UN talks with Houthis continue over repairs to stricken oil tanker

UN talks with Houthis continue over repairs to stricken oil tanker

(File/AFP)
The Safer has been moored in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, near Ras Isa oil terminal, for more than five years. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/29fva

Updated 13 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

UN talks with Houthis continue over repairs to stricken oil tanker

UN talks with Houthis continue over repairs to stricken oil tanker
  • Houthi demands have delayed access to vessel threatening to spill four times as much oil as the Exxon Valdez
  • The ‘environmental and humanitarian disaster’ waiting to happen in the Red sea is ‘totally avoidable,’ UN says
Updated 13 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: Talks with the Houthis in Yemen are continuing in an effort to resolve the issues preventing experts from accessing the Safer oil tanker to assess its condition and make emergency repairs, the UN said on Wednesday.

Recently a new list of Houthi demands relating to “logistics and security arrangements” caused further delays.

“We hope that these discussions conclude quickly so we can move forward with booking the mission’s vessels and finalizing a concrete deployment timeline,” said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The Safer has been moored in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, near Ras Isa oil terminal, for more than five years. It contains about 48 million gallons of oil, but its condition has deteriorated and the UN has warned it threatens to leak four times as much oil as was spilled during the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off the coast of Alaska.

Guterres and the Security Council have repeatedly pleaded with the Houthis in Yemen to allow access to the tanker for assessment and repairs.

“The environmental and humanitarian disaster that is waiting to happen in case of an oil spill is entirely avoidable,” said Dujarric. “We are doing everything possible to deploy this mission at the earliest possible opportunity as an important step toward averting this catastrophe.”

The Safer is a floating storage and offloading terminal that was used as an offshore platform for vessels loading crude oil from the Marib-Ras Isa pipeline. It is owned by the Yemen Oil and Gas Corporation but fell into the hands of the Houthis in 2015, early in the Yemeni Civil War. Since then no maintenance work has been carried out.

“There are several issues right now” in the negotiations with the Houthis, said Dujarric. “Those are where an eventual UN ship can drop anchor, who can stay on board (and) whether (or not) Houthi security officers will monitor the work of the staff. We are trying to resolve these issues but some have cost implications. (Others) have security implications.”

However some of these issues “are beside the point,” he added.

“None of them are technically required to implement the plan that has already been agreed to,” he said. “It’s a bit of a cat-and-mouse (situation).

“At this point, we can’t spend any more donor money — and we don’t want to spend any more donor money. We have a restricted amount of money. We’ve already spent about a million dollars of donor money on equipment which we’d secured, and now we have to pay to store that equipment.

“So, the longer the delay, the more the cost increase and, most importantly, the longer we delay, the more the risk (of an environmental disaster) will increase.”

Meanwhile the humanitarian crisis in Yemen continues. David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme on Wednesday issued yet another urgent plea for funding to help feed “the most vulnerable, hungry families.”

As he completed a two-day visit to the country, he said that more than half of the population in Yemen faces acute food shortages, “with millions knocking on the door of famine.”

He added: “Famine-like conditions are emerging across Yemen. We have a vaccine for this: it is called food. All we need to save lives is funding.”

Beasley said he had visited a hospital in Sana’a where he saw first-hand “the devastating toll that malnutrition is having on Yemen’s children.”

According to the UN, about 2.5 million Yemeni children under the age of five are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition this year.

Topics: Houthi Houthis Yemen Safer tanker

Related

UN worried Yemen’s Houthis may renege on tanker examination
Middle-East
UN worried Yemen’s Houthis may renege on tanker examination
Special Yemeni officials repeat warnings over Safer oil tanker
Middle-East
Yemeni officials repeat warnings over Safer oil tanker

Aid agencies warn of ‘irreversible damage’ in Syria 10-years after crisis began

Aid agencies warn of ‘irreversible damage’ in Syria 10-years after crisis began
Updated 24 min 45 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Aid agencies warn of ‘irreversible damage’ in Syria 10-years after crisis began

Aid agencies warn of ‘irreversible damage’ in Syria 10-years after crisis began
  • The group of 35 agencies urged world powers to step up aid to those affected by the crisis and pressure warring parties to end the violence
  • “Syria is on the brink,” UK's shadow minister for international development tells Arab News
Updated 24 min 45 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Ten years since the start of the Syria conflict, a coalition of international aid organizations has warned of the “suffering and increased, irreversible, damage” if growing humanitarian needs are not met.

A joint statement issued to Arab News called on world powers to use “all their influence to stop the crisis.”

“A decade since the outset of the conflict, living conditions for many Syrians are worse than ever,” the coalition of 35 aid agencies, including Save the Children, MercyCorps, and the Norwegian Refugee Council, said.

“There continues to be violence and indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure.”

More than 80 percent of people in Syria are living in poverty and food insecurity levels are at a record high. More than 12.4 million people are food insecure and a further 1.8 million are at risk. 

A further 12.2 million Syrians lack regular access to clean water and 2.4 million children are currently out of school.

“The protracted displacement crisis as a result of the Syrian conflict is the worst since the Second World War,” the statement said.

The rare joint appeal “should be a stark warning to the world,” Charles Lawley, head of communications and advocacy at Syria Relief, one of the statement’s signatories, told Arab News.

“If next week’s commemorations of 10 years since the start of the Syrian crisis is just a history lesson, then there is no point in even mentioning it. Our organizations are joining together because we want this grim milestone to highlight the present and growing needs here in Syria and the neighboring countries and what action needs to be taken to meet them.

“We also call on governments with influence over the warring parties to use their pressure to seek an end to this brutal conflict and spare millions more Syrians from the violence.”

The appeal comes at a time of intense scrutiny over the future of the UK’s role in resolving the Syria war.

Earlier this month, leaked information from the British Home Office revealed that the government is planning to cut its aid budget to Syria by as much as 67 percent.

Anna McMorrin, shadow minister for international development in the UK’s opposition Labour party, told Arab News: “This is a time for leadership not retreat. Any attempt by the UK Government to cut vital lifesaving aid would further signal Britain’s shameful retreat from the world stage at a time when we need the international community to act together.”

She said the UK government should redouble efforts to end hostilities and help the millions still caught up in the conflict, “particularly in the northeast and northwest where the regime and rogue forces act with impunity.”

The war in Syria started in 2011 when President Bashar Al-Assad launched a brutal crackdown on protests against his rule.

The clashes escalated into all out conflict between Assad’s forces and rebel groups ranging from the Free Syrian Army to extremist factions linked to Al-Qaeda.

Assad, who was already backed by Iran and its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah, gained the upper hand in the war after Russia stepped up its military involvement in his support in 2015.

The war has killed nearly half a million people and displaced half the country’s population.

Topics: Syria Bashar Al-Assad Save the Children

Related

Special In their study titled “Anywhere but Syria,” Save the Children has found that a huge swathe of the refugee children population cannot see themselves returning in the near future. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
War-weary Syrian children foresee prolonged displacement: Study
Biden called off second Syria strike to avoid civilian casualties
Middle-East
Biden called off second Syria strike to avoid civilian casualties

Yemen’s army brings partial end to Houthi siege of Taiz

Al-Baher said a group of Houthi fighters, along with their leader, surrendered to the army as many others fled the battlefields. (AFP/File Photo)
Al-Baher said a group of Houthi fighters, along with their leader, surrendered to the army as many others fled the battlefields. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 40 min 42 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen’s army brings partial end to Houthi siege of Taiz

Al-Baher said a group of Houthi fighters, along with their leader, surrendered to the army as many others fled the battlefields. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Since early last week, Yemeni troops in Taiz have broken months of military stalemate in the city
Updated 40 min 42 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s army on Wednesday announced it had partially broken a six-year siege of the southern city of Taiz by the Iran-backed Houthis.

Spokesman Col. Abdul Basit Al-Baher told Arab News that troops had seized control of several mountain locations on the western edges of the city and reopened a road to western areas on the Red Sea.

For the first time in years, soldiers from the Taiz axis met other government troops from the Giants Brigades (military unit fighting for the government) in a liberated area in Al-Wazyia after breaking the last Houthi line of defense that had long-separated them.

“This is an important development since it not only breaks the siege but unifies the fronts against our common enemy,” Al-Baher said, adding that troops were currently consolidating gains in Al-Wazyia as other forces pushed toward Al-Bareh.

If the advances continued at the same speed, government troops would be able to open another strategic road linking the city with Hodeidah and other Red Sea coastal areas, Al-Baher said.

Since early last week, Yemeni troops in Taiz have broken months of military stalemate in the city by launching a new offensive to push back the Houthis from the city’s fringes and break the rebels’ siege.

The army took over control of Jabal Habashy district and several strategic locations on the eastern and western edges of Taiz after killing and wounding dozens of Houthis.

State TV media showed images of soldiers retrieving tanks, armored personnel carriers, and rocket launchers abandoned by the defeated Houthis.

Al-Baher said a group of Houthi fighters, along with their leader, surrendered to the army as many others fled the battlefields.

Yemeni army commanders attributed Houthi setbacks in Taiz to long attrition by army troops and the rebels’ mobilization of their highly trained military units in the central province of Marib.

The official news agency said Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, during a telephone conversation with Taiz Gov. Nabil Shamsan, ordered his troops in Taiz to press ahead with their military offensive until the Houthi siege had been ended.

After failing to seize control of the city’s downtown during early military expansion across Yemen in 2015, the Houthis surrounded the densely populated city, blocking vital food and medical supply lines. The militia group has repeatedly shelled residential areas in Taiz, killing and wounding hundreds of civilians over the last six years.

Yemen’s Defense Ministry said that army troops and allied tribesmen scored limited military gains on different fronts in the province of Marib.

The army seized control of a mountain in Al-Kasara, west of Marib, after killing, wounding, and capturing dozens of Houthis.

In other contested areas in Marib such as Murad, Serwah, and Helan, government troops took defensive positions, focusing on pushing back Houthis as warplanes from the Arab coalition targeted Houthi military reinforcements and locations.

Hadi called Yemini defense minister, Mohammed Al-Maqdashi, to congratulate government troops on their gains and repeated his order to the army to foil “Iran’s scheme and its tools” in Yemen.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Taiz Houthis

Related

Policeman killed, 7 wounded in Houthi drone attack in Yemen’s Taiz
Middle-East
Policeman killed, 7 wounded in Houthi drone attack in Yemen’s Taiz
Special Aden blast kills two soldiers as fighting rages in Taiz, Marib
Middle-East
Aden blast kills two soldiers as fighting rages in Taiz, Marib

Guterres hails endorsement of interim unity government in Libya

Guterres hails endorsement of interim unity government in Libya
Updated 11 March 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

Guterres hails endorsement of interim unity government in Libya

Guterres hails endorsement of interim unity government in Libya
  • UN secretary-general describes it as ‘an important step towards restoring unity, stability, security and prosperity’ in the country
Updated 11 March 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday welcomed the endorsement by Libya’s House of Representatives of the interim Government of National Unity as “an important step towards restoring unity, stability, security and prosperity” in the country.

He commended members of the House and the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum for their work in advancing the political process in Libya, and also praised the country’s 5+5 Joint Military Commission and local authorities in Sirte for their efforts in securing the parliament’s approval.

Guterres encouraged the new unity government to cooperate with the House of Representatives “to address the urgent needs of the Libyan people without delay, advance preparations for national elections on Dec. 24, 2021, and continue to work toward the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement of Oct. 23, 2020.”

He also reiterated the support of the UN for the Libyan people in all their efforts to improve the peace and stability of their nation.

Topics: Libya

Related

Update Saudi Arabia welcomes Libya parliament’s approval of unity government
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia welcomes Libya parliament’s approval of unity government
Libya parliament approves interim unity government
Middle-East
Libya parliament approves interim unity government

Outspoken father of missing activist killed in Iraq’s south

Outspoken father of missing activist killed in Iraq’s south
Updated 10 March 2021
AP

Outspoken father of missing activist killed in Iraq’s south

Outspoken father of missing activist killed in Iraq’s south
  • Jasb Hattab Aboud died of a gunshot wound to the head at 6 p.m. in the southern city of Amara
  • Aboud was uncommonly vocal in his search for his son
Updated 10 March 2021
AP

BAGHDAD: The father of a missing Iraqi anti-government activist who waged a public campaign trying to bring to account a militia suspected of abducting him was shot and killed on Wednesday, a human rights monitor and security officials said.
Jasb Hattab Aboud died of a gunshot wound to the head at 6 p.m. in the southern city of Amara, said Ali Al-Bayati, a spokesman for the semi-official Independent Human Rights Commission, and a security official. Both cited preliminary investigations and said more details would be forthcoming. Authorities have not identified the culprit.
The security official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
Aboud was uncommonly vocal in his search for his son Ali Jasb, a lawyer who was one of a number of activists who vanished at the height of Iraq’s mass anti-government demonstrations in October 2019. Aboud publicly accused a powerful Iran-backed militia of kidnapping him and even took the dangerous step of seeking to take its leader to court.
Other families of missing activists were more reserved, often fearing reprisal if they spoke out.
Jasb, who has not been heard from since surveillance footage captured his abduction on Oct. 8 in Amara in the province of Missan, came to symbolize the campaign of terror waged by militias, widely believed to have abducted dozens of prominent activists and to have killed more than 60.
The protests were largely silenced by a combination of the coronavirus and a violent crackdown by security forces and militias that, according to the commission, killed more than 500 people.
Aboud was a determined figure who for a time was a fixture on local media, reminding the Iraqi public about his missing son and seeking justice. He routinely took the six-hours-long bus journey from his rural town to Baghdad to meet his lawyer. Always, he carried the documents that he believed would deliver justice in a court of law.
The Associated Press followed Aboud’s attempts to push a criminal case against the powerful commander of Ansar Allah Al-Awfia, one of the more extreme pro-Iranian militias. The militia was incorporated under the state-sponsored umbrella group, the Popular Mobilization Forces, created to fight the Daesh group in 2014.
At every turn, the criminal case revealed the weakness of Iraq’s judicial institutions vis-a-vis the growing power of militia groups.
Initial proceedings in Missan’s courts came to a standstill when testimony revealed a link between the abduction and the head of Al-Awfia, local commander Haidar Al-Gharawi. Frustrated by the delay, Aboud transferred the case to Baghdad where an investigative judged deemed there was insufficient evidence to push the case forward.

Topics: Iraq Jasb Hattab Aboud Ali Jasb

Related

Airstrike kills 10 Daesh militants in Nineveh, north of Iraq
Middle-East
Airstrike kills 10 Daesh militants in Nineveh, north of Iraq
Meet the Iraqi para-athlete inspiring confidence in women everywhere
Lifestyle
Meet the Iraqi para-athlete inspiring confidence in women everywhere

Coalition destroys missile fired by Houthis on Yemen’s Marib city

Coalition destroys missile fired by Houthis on Yemen’s Marib city
Updated 10 March 2021
Reuters

Coalition destroys missile fired by Houthis on Yemen’s Marib city

Coalition destroys missile fired by Houthis on Yemen’s Marib city
Updated 10 March 2021
Reuters

The Arab coalition destroyed on Wednesday a "hostile aerial target", a SAM-6 missile, fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen's Marib city, Saudi state TV reported.

Topics: Yemen Marib Houthis

Related

Houthis’ escalations coincide with attacks on civilians in Saudi Arabia: Yemeni minister
Middle-East
Houthis’ escalations coincide with attacks on civilians in Saudi Arabia: Yemeni minister
Saudi project clears 1,846 more mines in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi project clears 1,846 more mines in Yemen

Latest updates

UN talks with Houthis continue over repairs to stricken oil tanker
UN talks with Houthis continue over repairs to stricken oil tanker
PSG draws 1-1 with wasteful Barcelona to reach Champions League quarters
PSG draws 1-1 with wasteful Barcelona to reach Champions League quarters
Liverpool beats Leipzig to reach Champions League quarters
Liverpool beats Leipzig to reach Champions League quarters
Aid agencies warn of ‘irreversible damage’ in Syria 10-years after crisis began
Aid agencies warn of ‘irreversible damage’ in Syria 10-years after crisis began
UK coronavirus strain could be twice as deadly: Study
Researchers from the universities of Exeter and Bristol said the variant that swept across the UK at the end of last year could be 100 percent more deadly. (Reuters/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.