Saudis chosen for Young Global Leaders 2021 class 'hope' to gain new ideas

Updated 10 sec ago

Rawan Radwan
Rawan Radwan

  • ‘The class comprises thoughtful and courageous leaders who will shape a more sustainable, inclusive post-pandemic era,’ says head of Forum of Young Global Leaders
JEDDAH: At a time when the world is facing multiple challenges, three pioneering Saudis have joined the World Economic Forum’s (WEC) dynamic Young Global Leaders’ (YGL) 2021 class with a shared goal to drive positive change.

This year, the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leadership selected 112 of the world’s most promising leaders under the age of 40 with expertise ranging from academia and research to arts, banking, technology and more. Every year, the forum honors outstanding individuals who are committed to building not only their nation’s future but also to playing a role to push the world into an era of global prosperity. 

It was founded in 2005 by Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEC, to create a world where leaders take responsibility for a sustainable future while meeting complex challenges. This year three Saudis have joined the class, bringing expertise in their respective fields and adding more to a dynamic table with one shared goal, achieve global governance through innovation and performance.

The 2021 Young Global Leaders class public figures field includes Saudi Arabia’s Fawaz Farooqui, a senior adviser to the Minister of Culture. Throughout his career, he has held key positions in public and private sector entities. He served as the first director general and then CEO of the National Transformation Program. He worked as an adviser to the minister at the Ministry of Economy and Planning. Farooqui also served as managing director of the AlUla Development Co. and a board member of the Quality of Life Program.

During the last year, I’ve specialized in deliverology, which is the science of delivery within a government. This is what I wish to utilize to help my peers in YGL to push the boundaries and receive the support from their respective governments.

Fawaz Farooqui, Senior adviser to the Minister of Culture

He told Arab News that the Vision 2030 plan and the rapid transformation that ensued motivated him to play a role in the development of the country.

“I was very fortunate to be part of the team working on Vision 2030 and led the establishment Quality of Life Program,” he said. 

Farooqui felt proud of being part of the drive to open up the entertainment sector in the Kingdom, which saw the return of cinemas and other entertainment activities. He thanked the support from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other senior officials for achieving these milestones.

With his background in technology and business and having been exposed to the entrepreneurial culture at Silicon Valley, Farooqui understands the Kingdom’s approach to diversifying its economy. Throughout his career, he has focused on achieving the goal of sustainable development with the help of entrepreneurs and the government.

With motivation and drive I was able to become the first female partner in EY Saudi Arabia, as well as the youngest. I want to inspire young women to have the confidence to achieve their career goals too.

Esraa Al-Buti, Ernst and Young KSA tax partner

For YGL class 2021, Farooqui hopes to observe concepts presented by his peers from across the spectrum that he could bring back to the Kingdom and also help YGLs achieve their objectives and add to their experience within the government.

“During the last year, I’ve specialized in deliverology, which is the science of delivery within a government. This is what I wish to utilize to help my peers in YGL to push the boundaries and receive the support from their respective governments,” he said.

From the field of professional services, Esraa Al-Buti, Ernst and Young KSA tax partner, told Arab News that with her expertise in taxation, a dynamic profession that is growing in the Kingdom, she wants to create a footprint for all Saudi nationals in the field. 

“Throughout my career I’ve been trying to give back to my country and to the next generation by raising awareness of tax and professional services and the many opportunities in these areas,” Al-Buti said.

Within EY and her personal capacity, she is passionate about encouraging women to pursue careers in professional services and the private sector. She feels fortunate to have started her career when the Kingdom is undergoing major socioeconomic transformation, which allowed her to join the private sector in taxation services.

I’m honored and humbled to be part of such a distinguished group of young leaders and I’m excited about being part of this growth journey together, and to develop solutions that would make a real impact.

Dana Juffali, Business development director at Khaled Juffali Co.

“With motivation and drive I was able to become the first female partner in EY Saudi Arabia, as well as the youngest. I want to inspire young women to have the confidence to achieve their career goals too,” she said.

“My personal motto is to challenge yourself and get out of your comfort zone to accelerate. I truly believe that I wouldn’t be part of the YGL if I hadn’t applied that motto to my life and career journey. It is extremely rewarding to be recognized for my hard work. Most importantly I hope to inspire other young Saudis to achieve the same.”

From the business field, business development director at Khaled Juffali Co. and board member at E.A. Juffali and Brothers, Dana Juffali, also joined peers from countries including the US, UK, Switzerland, Germany, the UAE and Russia.

“I’m honored and humbled to be part of such a distinguished group of young leaders and I’m excited about being part of this growth journey together, and to develop solutions that would make a real impact,” she told Arab News.

For 15 years, young leaders have served their communities and launched initiatives that served to contribute to the development of their countries. Throughout the five-year journey, the young leaders will be exposed to many opportunities. 

“The YGL Class of 2021 comprises thoughtful and courageous leaders who will shape a more sustainable and inclusive post-pandemic era,” said Mariah Levin, head of the Forum of Young Global Leaders.

“We are delighted to welcome the class of 2021 at a time when cultivating responsible leadership is needed more than ever to steer us through the multiple challenges the world is facing,” said Nicole Schwab, board member of the Forum of Young Global Leaders.

Release of wildlife kickstarts rehabilitation of Saudi nature reserve

Updated 11 March 2021

SPA

Saudi Arabia sets sights on becoming leading digital economy

Saudi Arabia sets sights on becoming leading digital economy
Updated 11 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia sets sights on becoming leading digital economy

Saudi Arabia sets sights on becoming leading digital economy
  • Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of Digital Government Authority
Updated 11 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Cabinet approval on Tuesday for the establishment of Digital Government Authority (DGA) proves the Kingdom’s commitment to becoming a leading digital economy, experts said.

This will be achieved by adopting digital transformation in government services on a par with international standards, according to Mohammed Khurram Khan, a professor of cybersecurity at King Saud University, Riyadh.

“The newly approved authority will play an instrumental role in creating digital interactions, online platforms and electronic services between citizens to government, government to citizens, and government to businesses,” he told Arab News. “Consequently, it will unify and improve the efficiency of government departments by providing transparent, secure and cost-effective services.”

The authority will help prepare a national e-government strategy, and organize the work of digital government, including platforms, websites, services and e-government networks.

Khan said that the step highlights the Kingdom’s determination to have an integrated digital government with harmonized policies, strategies and regulations.

HIGHLIGHT

Digital Government Authority is responsible for building the national capabilities specialized in digital government to adopt and enable modern technologies, in addition to adopting policies related to the authority’s activities, plans, programs and projects necessary for its implementation.

Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, an adviser and law professor at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News: “The establishment of the DGA is a major step toward improving and enhancing digital services provided by various government agencies.”

He added that the authority will increase the efficiency of e-services, which will augment the return on government investment in digital services.

“This comes in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to improve the Kingdom’s ranking to be among the top five countries in e-governance by 2030 and its ranking in the government effectiveness index to to be among the top 20 countries,” Al-Obaidy said.

He added that the Kingdom has achieved “tremendous strides” in the field of e-governence, and expanded services to include job searches, distant learning, traffic, passport, civil status and digital payments.

“The authority will simplify and facilitate the procedures (of provided services), diversify communication channels and tools, and support the use of digital applications by government agencies, such using government digital cloud, sharing data platform and managing human resources,” said Al-Obaidy.

He noted that the creation of the authority comes at a time when countries are changing to digital economies and transformation, and Saudi Arabia aims to be a leader in this new world of digital governance.

Abdullah Al-Swaha, minister of communications and information technology and chairman of the National Digital Transformation Unit, said that the authority opens up new horizons in digital government services through proactive and integrated digital services.

DGA is responsible for building the national capabilities specialized in digital government to adopt and enable modern technologies, in addition to adopting policies related to the authority’s activities, plans, programs and projects necessary for its implementation.

The minister also said that the authority will raise the efficiency of government digital business models and develop the talent of government employees.

Saudi artist’s painting of a classic draws Mercedes-Benz attention

Saudi artist’s painting of a classic draws Mercedes-Benz attention
Updated 11 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi artist’s painting of a classic draws Mercedes-Benz attention

Saudi artist’s painting of a classic draws Mercedes-Benz attention
  • Al-Aqeel, 20, is a Saudi biochemistry student who dove into the world of art at a very young age after being inspired by her older sister
Updated 11 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: A Saudi artist and car enthusiast has given one of the world’s most luxurious car brands an artistic spin by painting one of its models. Mercedes-Benz contacted Walaa Al-Aqeel to promote her work on their official social media pages.

“Hi there! We’re loving this shot. Would it be okay if we reposted to our social channels? We will give you photo credits, of course,” read an Instagram message she received from the brand’s representative.

Al-Aqeel, 20, is a Saudi biochemistry student who dove into the world of art at a very young age after being inspired by her older sister.

“I used to love watching her draw and paint. She saw my interest and actual talent in art and fostered it,” Al-Aqeel told Arab News. “Most of the paintings are done by us together.”

Mercedes-Benz and classic cars in general were a passion of hers, differing from other youngsters who are more typically fans of sports cars. “That is why my sister and I decided to paint the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL.”

The first classic car the sisters painted was the 1971 Ferrari Dino, though her Mercedes-Benz artwork received more praise. “They loved it and I felt so happy to see this positive interaction.”

The decision to paint the classic Mercedes-Benz 300 SL was spontaneous, Al-Aqeel said. She was looking at classic cars with her family and the Mercedes-Benz’s 1960s and 1970s models intrigued her the most.

She added that the 1960s and 1970s were “sophisticated eras in everything, even cars.” However, today’s models are more focused on sports, she said. Al-Aqeel recently took photos at Ibn Mansi Auto showroom in Jeddah, where she also sat in classic cars and enjoyed the feel of older gear and vintage gadgets.

“I absolutely love the pastel colors of vintage cars, and the interior of cars at that time were very beautiful as well. The steering wheel was thin and stylish.”

Qassim governor meets US official in Buraidah

Qassim governor meets US official in Buraidah
Updated 11 March 2021
SPA

Qassim governor meets US official in Buraidah

Qassim governor meets US official in Buraidah
Updated 11 March 2021
SPA

BURAIDAH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud met on Wednesday with Martina Strong, chargé d’affaires of the US Embassy in Riyadh, along with her accompanying delegation. They discussed issues of mutual interest.

Strong praised the development and progress of the Qassim region, as well as that of the Kingdom as a whole.

On Tuesday, the Saudi-US Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Shoura Council also held a meeting with Strong, in which various issues of mutual interest to the two friendly countries were discussed.

 

 

 

 

Saudi Arabia expanding COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Saudi Arabia expanding COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Updated 48 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia expanding COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Saudi Arabia expanding COVID-19 vaccination campaign
  • Health Ministry plans to launch more vaccination centers across all regions of the Kingdom
Updated 48 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced it is expanding its coronavirus (COVID-19) inoculation campaign to reach a wider segment of society.
The ministry said that the registered priority groups have been covered and it will make vaccinations available to other groups.
There are plans to launch more vaccination centers across all regions of the Kingdom, with the cooperation of public and private health service providers. 
Individuals wishing to receive the jab must first register through the official Sehatty app, then they can book direct appointments to receive the vaccine, according to the available dates.
“This step comes as a continuation of health efforts to preserve the safety of citizens and residents to limit the spread of the coronavirus and facilitate the vaccination process,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Kingdom vs. COVID-19
How Saudi Arabia acted swiftly and coordinated a global response to fight the coronavirus, preventing a far worse crisis at home and around the world
Enter
keywords
