You are here

  • Home
  • New creative business communities to launch in Riyadh

New creative business communities to launch in Riyadh

New creative business communities to launch in Riyadh
The center of the members lounge where guests can enjoy podcasts, movie screenings, and live music from one of the bands such as Al Lawashi. (Supplied)
Updated 11 March 2021
Lama Al-Hamawi

New creative business communities to launch in Riyadh

New creative business communities to launch in Riyadh
Updated 11 March 2021
Lama Al-Hamawi

RIYADH: Two new creative business communities designed to empower innovators and entrepreneurs are to be launched in Saudi Arabia.

The Huna project, originally set up in Dubai, will offer a platform for free thinkers and creators to share ideas and collaborate in refining the way business is done.

The Saudi outlets will both be located in Riyadh, at Panorama Mall Takhassusi, and Riyadh Park.

“I made this place for the creative industry, for people who are interested in creating, to contribute to society, to create something different, and to start initiatives,” Mansour Bakheet, the founder of Huna, told Arab News.




Founder Mansour Bakheet giving a presentation during a pre-opening event explaining the process of Huni since its launch in the UAE in 2018. (Supplied)

He said the Huna concept should not be viewed as an exclusive or members-only community, but rather as an open space where harmonious young entrepreneurs could create franchises through the building of personalized stories and businesses. “It is a platform because it has the key components of enabling entrepreneurs, and empowering entrepreneurs.”

Operational manager, Bakheet’s brother Ahmed, said: “It combines food, art, and culture in one place and combines it through homegrown talents. Every destination has its own background; in Takhassusi I’m looking to create a creative background, in Riyadh Park more of a business background.”

Huna Takhassusi will offer a members’ lounge area, five open pop-up food and beverage outlets, a fully stocked pantry, large meeting room with kitchen available for rent, and 24/7 office rental spaces where entrepreneurs can co-exist and build their companies while being surrounded by a community of other creators.




A dinner setup during the pre-opening for guests to enjoy in the meeting room. (Supplied)

“We don’t want people to refer to us as a co-working space, we are not a co-working space. When you first come in you see the slippers, the water, the welcome message, and it’s like going to a five-star hotel,” he added.

The lounge area will offer a wide range of activities for members including live music, podcasts, film screenings, exhibitions, and entrepreneurship talk shows, and monthly lounge membership and office rentals will be SR1,200 ($319) and SR7,000, respectively. “It’s a democratic platform. Any creative person is welcome, it’s a mindset and is not about classes,” the brothers said.

However, Ahmed pointed out that there had to be an element of selection. “There is a filtration process, because we have to create a community and in order for a community to thrive, they need to connect with each other, they need to relate to each other within the same field.”




Saudi Chef Mohammed Al-Hammad (right) alongside his assistant (left) creating a live pizza dinner for guests in the pop up kitchen. (Supplied)

One of the questions posed to applicants was to name their favorite movie, as this helped to portray an individual’s character. 

Mansour said that the collaborative efforts of members could produce initiatives to improve communities and find solutions for common issues.

He noted that Huna was redefining the way businesses were created by providing home-grown entrepreneurs with a supportive setting to progress their ideas alongside like-minded innovators.

“We believe it’s also inspiring people. Entrepreneurship is a journey of life; it is a mindset. It is a collection of stories and that is what a platform is, a platform that enables others and provides viable experiences.”

The brothers saw great potential in Riyadh and said that with the support of the government and community, people would have new opportunities for business.

“We think the future will be Huna cities. You work in a place and you socialize in a space. What if you live, work, and socialize in that environment?”

Topics: Riyadh Saudi Arabia Huna

Dubai author Avni Doshi added to longlist of 2021 Women’s Prize for Fiction

Dubai author Avni Doshi added to longlist of 2021 Women’s Prize for Fiction
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

Dubai author Avni Doshi added to longlist of 2021 Women’s Prize for Fiction

Dubai author Avni Doshi added to longlist of 2021 Women’s Prize for Fiction
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai-based author Avni Doshi’s book “Burnt Sugar” has been longlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction 2021, it was announced on Wednesday.

“Burnt Sugar” is US-Indian Doshi’s first novel, a story of love and betrayal – not between lovers, but between a mother and her daughter.

Her book has also been shortlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize in September.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Avni Doshi (@avnidoshi)

Doshi is among 16 other authors competing for the prize, including award-winning British writer Susanna Clarke, British novelist Claire Fuller, Irish author Kathleen MacMahon and Scottish writer Ali Smith.  

The judging panel will now whittle these 16 books down to a shortlist of just six novels, to be announced on April 28. The 25th winner of the Women’s Prize for Fiction will be named on July 7.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Avni Doshi (@avnidoshi)

Chair of judges and novelist Bernardine Evaristo, said in a released statement: “We read so many brilliant novels for this year’s prize and had an energetic judging session where we discussed our passions, opinions and preferences.”

“Sadly, we had to let some very deserving books go but we’re confident that we have chosen sixteen standout novels that represent a truly wide and varied range of fiction by women that reflects multiple perspectives, narrative styles and preoccupations,” she added.

Bernardine is joined on the judging panel by podcaster, author and journalist Elizabeth Day, TV and radio presenter, journalist and writer Vick Hope, print columnist and writer Nesrine Malik, and news presenter and broadcaster Sarah-Jane Mee.

Topics: Avni Doshi Women’s Prize for Fiction

Robyn Abdusamad: ‘I wanted to share a lesser-known history’

Robyn Abdusamad: ‘I wanted to share a lesser-known history’
Updated 11 March 2021
Shaistha Khan

Robyn Abdusamad: ‘I wanted to share a lesser-known history’

Robyn Abdusamad: ‘I wanted to share a lesser-known history’
  • Meet the US author bringing Muslim and African-American representation to children’s edutainment
Updated 11 March 2021
Shaistha Khan

BENGALURU: In “Zaynab’s Enchanted Scarf,” an 14-minute animated short that can be seen on YouTube, children are invited to join 11-year old Zaynab as she travels through time meeting a number of important, but not always well-known, figures from Black and Muslim history.

For example, when Zaynab puts on the titular hijab she has received as a gift, she is transported to the 16th century, where she meets the warrior Queen Amina of North Africa. Later, she travels to Makkah to perform Hajj with Mansa Musa, the emperor of the Mali Empire from 1312 to 1337. 

The animation is adapted from a book of the same name, the first in a series of works by American author Robyn Abdusamad — founder of Omera Productions — who, noting the lack of children’s books and media that represented her family’s Muslim African-American identity, decided to create her own. 

“Zaynab’s Enchanted Scarf” has garnered over 93,000 views on YouTube in the past year. (Supplied)

North Carolina-based Abdusamad is a communications graduate who spent most of her career working in PR for corporate America and non-profit organizations. It was only after having children, she says, “that I noticed the need for more books that had Muslim, as well as African-American, characters that were central to the book.”

Statistics compiled by librarians at the University of Wisconsin and Madison School of Education Cooperative Children’s Book Center (CCBC) in 2018 confirmed that need. Their report showed that Western children’s literature continues to either underrepresent ethnic-minority communities, or to represent them poorly. While there had been a 2.4 percent increase in African and African-American representation (10 percent in 2018 from 7.6 percent in 2015, compared to White representation of 50 percent in 2018 and 73.3 percent in 2015) studies demonstrate that the existing literature representing Muslim and/or African-American characters is often of low quality, and that some books contained inaccuracies.

The animation is adapted from a book of the same name. (Supplied)

The desire for her children to feel represented pushed Abdusamad to write her first book, 2013’s “Wahid and His Special Friend.” With its simple rhyming format — similar to the Dr. Seuss series — the book is geared towards toddlers.

The following year, Abdusamad’s second book, “You are Beautiful,” was published. “My daughter began wearing the hijab in middle school and one of her classmates called her a terrorist,” she explains. “This incident inspired me to write a book about differences in cultures and learning to love yourself, regardless of race or religion.” 

The book is also intended to be an educational resource through which to begin a discussion about humanity and race with children. 

With “Zaynab’s Enchanted Scarf,” and 2018’s “Zakkiyah’s Talking Flower Garden” Abdusamad shifted he focus to Black history.

North Carolina-based Abdusamad is a communications graduate who spent most of her career working in PR for corporate America and non-profit organizations. (Supplied)

“During Black History month, we hear a lot about Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, but there is so much more to it,” Abdusamad says. “I wanted to share a lesser-known history, as well as give it a Muslim presence. This series is a little bit of both: Zaynab embarking on a journey to Africa, where she learns about prominent kings and queens — including Mansa Musa of Mali, Queen Amina of Nigeria, and Queen Nefertari of Egypt — and their contributions to society.”

She adds that she hopes to introduce some more-recent Muslim figures in upcoming books, and she is currently working on a book about Ramadan and Eid celebrations, set for release later this year.

Abdusamad believes that the kind of edutainment she is producing broadens children’s knowledge beyond the history that is commonly taught in schools, particularly in the West. She has received several comments from parents who say that their children love seeing characters that have the same name as them, or look like them.

With “Zaynab’s Enchanted Scarf,” and 2018’s “Zakkiyah’s Talking Flower Garden” Abdusamad shifted he focus to Black history. (Supplied)

“Zaynab’s Enchanted Scarf” has garnered over 93,000 views on YouTube in the past year, and Abdusamad’s other videos are also available to watch on YouTube, kweliTV, and Alchemiya, and are soon to be on streamed on Muslim Kids TV.  

However, one of the biggest challenges Abdusamad continues to face is that the media industry is accustomed to a certain look, particularly when it comes to animated films. 

“Data shows that there are more animals as central characters in mainstream children’s literature than African-American characters,” she says. “The challenge is that (presenting) an underrepresented population is not the norm.”

Topics: Robyn Abdusamad

‘Coming 2 America’ sees Eddie Murphy’s powers waning

‘Coming 2 America’ sees Eddie Murphy’s powers waning
Updated 11 March 2021
Matt Ross

‘Coming 2 America’ sees Eddie Murphy’s powers waning

‘Coming 2 America’ sees Eddie Murphy’s powers waning
  • Comedy sequel packs in the stars and the jokes, with awkward results
Updated 11 March 2021
Matt Ross

LONDON: About halfway through “Coming 2 America,” there’s an exchange between two characters where they lament Hollywood’s insistence on dragging decades-old franchises through the wringer with unnecessary — and unwanted — sequels. It’s a knowing nod, a self-aware tip of the hat, to the 33-year gap between the seminal original movie (which saw Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall play a pair of wealthy Africans travel to the roughest part of New York to find love) and this Amazon Prime sequel which sees Murphy and Hall reprise their roles — all of them — as part of a star-studded ensemble cast.

Unfortunately, the joke lands a little too close to home. Because while there are some decent gags, and a couple of amusing set pieces, “Coming 2 America” feels like a film that nobody really needed, or wanted, to be made.

The movie sees Prince Akeem Joffer celebrating 30 years of marriage to Lisa McDowell. (Supplied)

 Ostensibly, the movie sees Prince Akeem Joffer celebrating 30 years of marriage to Lisa McDowell, the woman with whom he fell in love in the 1988 original. When he discovers he has a hitherto unmentioned son living in New York, Akeem and loyal aide Semmi (Hall) must revisit the USA to bring his heir back to the kingdom of Zamunda, and fend off the sinister attempts of militaristic nation Nextdoria (governed by Wesley Snipes’ General Izzi) to encroach on the success of the Joffer dynasty.

“Coming 2 America” seems so unsure of what kind of film it wants to be that it winds up being neither. In part, it’s a simple retread of the original — even down to some of the plot points, gags and rubber-faced supporting characters that Murphy and Hall wheel out — while in others it seeks to pass itself off as a self-aware update to some of the more-dated jokes made at the expense of developing African nations in 1988. 

The result is riddled with ill-fitting stereotypes and heavy-handed attempts to redress the patriarchal undertones of the fictional Zamunda. The original was, at times, a hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy that owed much to Murphy’s comedic gravitas. “Coming 2 America” lacks even the limited charm of its predecessor, and leans too heavily on jokes that haven’t aged as well as its star.

Topics: Coming 2 America Eddie Murphy

What We Are Reading Today: Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi

What We Are Reading Today: Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi

What We Are Reading Today: Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

Yaa Gyasi’s “Transcendent Kingdom” is a powerful, raw, intimate, deeply layered novel about a Ghanaian family in Alabama.
Gifty is a fifth-year candidate in neuroscience at Stanford School of Medicine studying reward-seeking behavior in mice and the neural circuits of depression and addiction.
Her brother, Nana, was a gifted high school athlete who died of a heroin overdose after a knee injury left him hooked on OxyContin.
Her suicidal mother is living in her bed. Gifty is determined to discover the scientific basis for the suffering she sees all around her.
But even as she turns to the hard sciences to unlock the mystery of her family’s loss, she finds herself hungering for her childhood faith and grappling with the evangelical church in which she was raised, whose promise of salvation remains as tantalizing as it is elusive.
Transcendent Kingdom is a deeply moving portrait of a family of Ghanaian immigrants ravaged by depression and addiction and grief — a novel about faith, science, religion, love.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Drowned World by J.G. Ballard
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Drowned World by J.G. Ballard
What We Are Reading Today: Lost Hills by Lee Goldberg
books
What We Are Reading Today: Lost Hills by Lee Goldberg

Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen featured in Miu Miu’s virtual show at Paris Fashion Week   

Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen featured in Miu Miu’s virtual show at Paris Fashion Week   
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen featured in Miu Miu’s virtual show at Paris Fashion Week   

Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen featured in Miu Miu’s virtual show at Paris Fashion Week   
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Italian luxury fashion label Miu Miu presented their Fall/Winter 2021 collection digitally at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

The brand tapped a number of celebrities and influencers, including Lebanese social media star Karen Wazen and her sister Jessica Wazen, to attend the show from the comfort of their own home, while wearing pieces from the new collection.

The pair championed pieces from Miu Miu’s latest releases.

In the short clip, which Karen shared with her 5.6 million Instagram followers, she wore a dress tied at the top of her waist with a large yellow ribbon. 

The top half of the dress, which has also been worn by “Bridgerton” actress Phoebe Dynevor, is beige and features lined sequins, while the bottom half is pastel blue. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miu Miu (@miumiu)

Meanwhile, Jessica wore a black turtleneck sweater with red stripes on the shoulder. She paired it with a voluminous yellow skirt featuring ribbons embroidered with sparkly sequins. 

Karen captioned the video: “Loved shooting this with my sister @jessicawazen.”  

Jessica took to her Instagram to thank the label. “This was so much fun. Thank you @miumiu for having me virtually at your show! Playing dress up with my @karenwazen,” she wrote.

Topics: Karen Wazen Miu Miu

Latest updates

Aramco investment puts Saudi express startup on fast track to expansion
Abdulrahman AlAfaliq, center in white, founded Postage, a rapid transport delivery service, to speed the pace of “fast” deliveries in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Curbs on girls reading, singing in public stir rights fears in Afghanistan
Curbs on girls reading, singing in public stir rights fears in Afghanistan
Saudi and US ground forces to begin joint exercise
Saudi and US ground forces to begin joint exercise
Why Brazil matters to Iran’s efforts to counter international isolation
Why Brazil matters to Iran’s efforts to counter international isolation
No solution to Syrian crisis with Assad in power: Experts
No solution to Syrian crisis with Assad in power: Experts

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.