UAE reports 2,250 new COVID-19 infections, 9 deaths
The Emirates has undertaken a mass vaccination drive with over 6.4 million doses of COVID-19 jab administered to date. (File/AFP)
UAE reports 2,250 new COVID-19 infections, 9 deaths
  • The total number of cases now stands at 422,246
  • The country also confirmed nine deaths, raising the total fatality count to 1,378
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has reported 2,250 new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours after conducting 239,525 tests, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.
The total number of cases now stands at 422,246, the health ministry said.
The country also confirmed nine deaths, raising the total fatality count to 1,378.
The ministry further said that 1,736 people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 401,539.
The Emirates has undertaken a mass vaccination drive with over 6.4 million doses of COVID-19 jab administered to date.
The vaccination drive will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus, the ministry said.

UK envoy to Yemen appalled by Houthi's 'inhumane' treatment of migrants
UK envoy to Yemen appalled by Houthi's 'inhumane' treatment of migrants
  • He called for the militia to grant access for OHCHR and other humanitarian agencies so they could provide help
  • The fire took place in a hangar within a complex housing 350 African refugees
DUBAI: The United Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen condemned on Friday Houthi treatment of migrants, which led to a deadly fire in one of their prisons in Sanaa.
“Appalled by fire at Houthi-controlled migrant centre in Sana’a. OHCHR & humanitarian agencies need immediate, unrestricted access to site & those injured. A credible, transparent, independent investigation must be carried out, including a full account of those killed & injured,” Michael Aron said.

He also called for the militia to grant access for Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and other humanitarian agencies so they could provide the needed help.
“It is the Houthis inhumane treatment of migrants - including the creation of overcrowded conditions at the centre – that led to this terrible loss in human life. It is imperative that the Houthis change their policies towards migrants & provide them the basic dignity they deserve,” Aron tweeted.
The fire took place in a hangar within a complex housing 350 African refugees. Witnesses claim guards fired “projectiles” into the hangar, which sparked the blaze, after failing to end a protest of the migrants refused.
There has been mounting anger in Yemen and around the world after the Sunday blaze in Sanaa shone a spotlight on the Iran-backed militia’s “inhumane” treatment of refugees.

Graphic videos and images of burnt bodies have circulated on social media, and fuelled widespread condemnation of the Houthi militia’s silence on the deadly fire.
The militia have yet to provide an official death toll or reveal the number of injuries.
A senior figure in Sanaa’s Eritrean migrant community told AP at least 44 migrants were killed and that the death toll could be much higher, while local reports suggested hundreds may have perished in the blaze at the facility housing 900 people. 
The UN’s International Organization of Migration said at least 170 were injured and an unknown number had died.

 

 

Turkey's FM says no reason for Ankara not to mend ties with Saudi Arabia, UAE
Turkey's FM says no reason for Ankara not to mend ties with Saudi Arabia, UAE
  • Mevlut Cavusoglu: If they take positive step, we will do so as well
DUBAI: Turkey sees no reason not to mend ties with Saudi and the United Arab Emirates, the country’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.
‘There is no reason for Turkey not to mend ties with Saudi Arabia; if they take positive step, we will do so as well, same goes for UAE,” Cavusoglu was cited as saying by state-owned Anadolu news agency.

Cavusoglu added that Turkey and Egypt have had their first diplomatic contacts since breaking off relations in 2013, after the two regional powers have sparred over a range of issues, including the war in Libya where they backed rival sides.
Ties deteriorated after a military coup spearheaded by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi ousted the Ankara-backed Islamist leader Mohammed Morsi in 2013.
Cavusoglu said earlier this month that Ankara was prepared to negotiate a new maritime agreement for the eastern Mediterranean with Cairo.
“The normalization of relations is taking place, but slowly, through discussions, drawing up a roadmap, and taking steps on these issues,” he added.
Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for the Turkish presidency, said earlier this month that “It is possible to open a new page in relations with Egypt and the Gulf states.”

 

Turkey says it plans to host Afghan peace talks in April
Turkey says it plans to host Afghan peace talks in April
  • Russia also plans to hold a conference on Afghanistan in Moscow later this month
ANKARA: Turkey is planning to host a round of Afghanistan peace talks in Istanbul in April, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was cited as saying by the state-owned Anadolu news agency on Friday, adding Ankara would appoint an Afghanistan special envoy.
Cavusoglu’s comments come after the United States shared with Afghan officials, Taliban leaders and others a draft peace plan calling for replacing the government with a power-sharing interim administration pending elections under a new constitution.
Russia also plans to hold a conference on Afghanistan in Moscow later this month, the TASS news agency said on Tuesday.

As the 10th anniversary of the Syrian civil war approaches, many refugee children who fled to neighboring Turkey still face hardship. (Reuters/File Photo)
As the 10th anniversary of the Syrian civil war approaches, many refugee children who fled to neighboring Turkey still face hardship. (Reuters/File Photo)
Syrian child refugees in Turkey: A decade in limbo
  • Poor attendance rates in schools and lack of funding for families raise concerns over child labor 
ANKARA: Four-year-old Fatma is the Turkey-born child of Syrian refugees from Damascus, who fled the civil war to start a new life in Istanbul.

Fatma speaks fluent Turkish and is encouraged by her parents to memorize some Arabic words too, to maintain her bond with Syria. They have used much of their money to ensure she can attend a decent kindergarten, but say they have heard stories from other Syrians whose children no longer wish to attend school because of the xenophobia they have faced.

As the 10th anniversary of the Syrian civil war approaches, many refugee children who fled to neighboring Turkey still face hardship. Greater efforts need to be made to ensure they do not become another lost generation.

Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war, around 6.6 million people have been forced to flee the country and another 6.1 million are internally displaced.

On March 18, 2016, the EU and Turkey agreed on a controversial refugee deal to restrict the influx of refugees into Europe in return for an aid package worth $6.7 billion and various other political benefits for Ankara. That deal is expected to be renewed soon but the parties face challenges in finding consensus over the updated terms.

Turkey currently hosts some 3.7 million Syrian refugees, 46 percent of whom are children. Nearly 1.2 million of them are of school age, while around 500,000 are aged five or below.

Those who are enrolled in Turkish schools are — for the most part — making their best efforts to assimilate into society, but many still face discrimination from their peers and from other students’ families. That is likely one of the reasons why around 35 percent of Syrian children in Turkey do not attend school.

In 2019, 720,000 Syrian children were working in dangerous sectors such as construction, furniture and textile, according to official figures. Several of them died in fires at factories, and many were suffering from health conditions related to their work.

“Especially (once they’re over) the age of 12, Syrian refugee families in Turkey prefer that their children work and contribute to the (family’s income),” Murat Erdogan, a professor at the Turkish-German University in Istanbul, told Arab News.

According to a report released on Tuesday by Save the Children — which surveyed Syrian refugee children in Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and the Netherlands — school enrolment at primary level has decreased by around 10 percent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roughly 64 percent of Syrian families living in urban households in Turkey live close to or below the poverty line, but only three percent of the children surveyed in Turkey said they would want to return to Syria, the same report noted.

Prof. Erdogan says that the pandemic hit Syrian refugee children in Turkey hard, since they not only lost their human interaction with their teachers, but many do not have the necessary equipment to access remote learning.

“Each refugee student costs the Turkish education system about $1,000. Around 1,500 new schools need to be constructed and 60,000 new teachers employed to (cover) all the Syrian refugee children in Turkey. First of all, Turkey should overcome its capacity problem. Otherwise, a lost generation is very likely,” he said.

Syrians in Turkey who have not been granted citizenship are classified as having “temporary protection” status. This ambiguous label often prevents them from joining the labor force or accessing other support systems, and many live in constant fear of forced deportation or arrest if Ankara becomes involved in a dispute with the Syrian regime or the European Union.

In 2019, Turkish police conducted several operations targeting undocumented migrants and refugees in Istanbul and transferred those without the necessary papers to temporary refugee camps or to the cities in which they were originally registered.

According to Omar Kadkoy, a migration policy analyst at Ankara-based think tank TEPAV, there are several interconnected hurdles to overcome in order to ensure that Syrian children are no longer forced to work and can continue their education.

“The first is the informal nature of Syrian employment in Turkey’s labor market: while 800,000 to a million Syrians are estimated to work, only around 64,000 of them have work permits. Working informally is associated with exploitation, which hampers (the workers’ chances of) financial security,” he told Arab News. The answer, he suggested, it to change Turkey’s work-permit regulations so that greater responsibility and culpability falls on employers.

Furthermore, Kadkoy noted, many Syrian refugee parents struggle to ensure their children's attendance at school, and children will often be put to work so their families can make ends meet.

“The second issue is the inadequacy of the Conditional Cash Transfers for Education (CCTE) program,” he said. CCTE is the largest EU-funded humanitarian education program and provides financial support to Syrian families whose children attend school on a regular basis. Kadkoy said that further funding needs to be found if the threat of a lost generation is to be contained.

Man pleads guilty to killing ex-lover in Dubai
Man pleads guilty to killing ex-lover in Dubai
  • Jordanian defendant met the Ukrainian woman in an Abu Dhabi restaurant in 2017 and they started a romantic relationship that lasted for two years
  • Several violent confrontations followed the breakup that resulted in stalking accusations and a restraining order against the suspect
DUBAI: A jealous ex-boyfriend, who admitted to sliting his former lover’s throat at her doorstep, pleaded guilty to premeditated murder before the Dubai Criminal Court on Thursday.

The Jordanian man, 36, surrendered to police shortly after killing his former lover in July 2020, according to court papers obtained by Arab News.

Dubai prosecutors described the crime as a “monstrous murder.”

The defendant met the Ukrainian woman in an Abu Dhabi restaurant in 2017 and they started a romantic relationship that lasted for two years. Several violent confrontations followed the breakup that resulted in stalking accusations and a restraining order against the suspect.

On the day of the killing, the defendant hid behind an emergency exit door at the victim’s residence before dragging her out of her flat. During their scuffle, the suspect said he stabbed the victim’s neck twice before slashing her throat.

The victim was on the phone with her sister shortly before the murder took place as a neighbor discovered the dead body and alerted the building’s security staff.

A court-appointed lawyer is expected to represent the suspect before judges on March 22.

