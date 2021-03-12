You are here

Arab coalition destroys Houthi air defense system in Yemen

date 2021-03-12
The Arab coalition destroyed a hostile Houthi air defense system on Yemen's Marib front on Friday. (Al-Ekhbariya)
Arab coalition destroys Houthi air defense system in Yemen

Arab coalition destroys Houthi air defense system in Yemen
  • The destruction of the Houthi system included all its components
  • Lenderking has urged the Houthis to respond to a “sound plan” for a nationwide ceasefire in Yemen
LONDON: The Arab coalition destroyed a hostile Houthi air defense system on Yemen's Marib front on Friday, Al-Ekhbariya reported. 

The destruction of the Houthi system included all its components and its foreign operators were also killed, according to the Arab coalition.

“We support operations carried out by the Yemeni army and tribes in Marib to advance and protect civilians,” the coalition said. 

Earlier, the US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said the Iran-backed militia is giving priority to a military campaign to take Marib over “suspending the war and moving relief to the Yemeni people.”

He urged the Houthis to respond to a “sound plan” for a nationwide ceasefire in Yemen that has been put before them. 

 

Iran reports attack on its cargo vessel in Mediterranean Sea

Iran reports attack on its cargo vessel in Mediterranean Sea
Iran reports attack on its cargo vessel in Mediterranean Sea

Iran reports attack on its cargo vessel in Mediterranean Sea
TEHRAN: An Iranian cargo vessel was targeted this week in a “terrorist attack” in the Mediterranean Sea, the country’s state TV reported on Friday. There were no casualties in the explosion, the report said.
The report quoted Ali Ghiasian, spokesman for the state shipping line, as saying that Wednesday’s attack damaged Shahr-e Kord, a commercial vessel traveling to Europe. Ghiasian said an “explosives device” damaged the hull of the ship and set off a small fire that was quickly extinguished.
Ghiasian said such acts of terrorism and instances of piracy are contrary to international regulations. He said “legal prosecution of the perpetrators of this terrorist action will be pursued through competent international organizations.”
The report said the ship would continue on its path following a damage assessment, without providing more details. It did not blame anyone for the attack.
Earlier this week, Israel accused Iran’s Revolutionary Guard of attaching an explosive device to the Israeli-owned cargo vessel Helios Ray in international waters near the Gulf of Oman in February. Israel said the explosion caused “severe damage, forcing the ship to return to the port of Dubai to ensure the safety of the crew.”
Iran, which does not recognize Israel and supports anti-Israeli militant groups such as the Lebanese Hezbollah and Palestinian Hamas, rejected the claim as an unfounded allegation.
Also Friday, Iranian Gen. Esmail Ghaani, chief of the Quds Force, the foreign wing of the Revolutionary Guard, warned that Tehran “will destroy the wall,” referring to Israel’s West Bank separation barrier. Iranian officials are known for calling for the destruction of Israel if it attacks Iran.
Israel accuses Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons. Earlier this week, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz told the American cable network Fox News that his country is upgrading contingency plans to strike Iranian targets if Tehran shows signs of a nuclear escalation.
Iran denies it is pursuing nuclear weapons, and says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. Unlike Iran, Israel’s atomic program, which is widely believed to include an undeclared nuclear bomb program, is not monitored by the UN nuclear watchdog.

Updated 12 March 2021
EU halts sanctions against family of Egypt’s Mubarak

EU halts sanctions against family of Egypt’s Mubarak
  • The EU slapped asset freezes on senior figures, including Mubarak, his wife, two sons and their wives, after he was toppled in the Arab Spring uprisings
  • Mubarak and his family had challenged the punitive measures in court
BRUSSELS: The European Union announced Friday it was ending sanctions imposed in 2011 against nine Egyptians, including the family of former leader Hosni Mubarak, over the alleged stealing of state funds.
“Restrictive measures were initially adopted in 2011 and aimed notably at assisting the Egyptian authorities with the recovery of misappropriated state assets,” the member states said in a statement.
“Following the most recent review of the nine listings still in force, the Council concluded that the regime had served its purpose.”
The EU slapped asset freezes on senior figures, including Mubarak, his wife, two sons and their wives, after he was toppled in the Arab Spring uprisings following thirty years in charge.
The deposed president died in February of last year at the age of 91.
The sanctions — which were reviewed annually — included asset freezes on holdings located in the EU and a ban on any citizens or entities from the 27-nation bloc making funding available to those on the blacklist.
EU member countries imposed the sanctions on Mubarak and his family in March 2011 based on lawsuits filed against them in Egypt for alleged embezzlement of state funds.
Mubarak and his family had challenged the punitive measures in court.
Egypt suffered years of instability in the wake of Mubarak’s ouster.
President Muhammad Mursi took power in 2012 before the military toppled him in 2013 following mass protests against Mursi’s rule.
Former military chief Abdel-Fatah El-Sisi became president later that year.

Updated 12 March 2021
Saudi leadership is providing ‘full support’ to US effort to end war in Yemen

Saudi leadership is providing ‘full support’ to US effort to end war in Yemen
  • “The US and UN - we urge the Houthis to respond,” Lenderking said
  • “If we cannot make progress now, the country will spiral into greater conflict and instability,” the envoy added
LONDON: Saudi Arabia's leadership is providing “full support” to the US effort to end the war in Yemen, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Friday.

A “sound plan” for a nationwide ceasefire in Yemen has been put before the Houthi leadership for “a number of days,” but it appears the militia is prioritizing a military offensive to take Marib, Lenderking told the Atlantic Council think tank.

The US envoy said that the Iran-backed militia is giving priority to the campaign to take Marib over “suspending the war and moving relief to the Yemeni people.”

“The US and UN - we urge the Houthis to respond,” he said. “If we cannot make progress now, the country will spiral into greater conflict and instability.”

He added that the United States had restored humanitarian assistance funding to North Yemen.

The United Nations describes Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

(With Reuters)

Updated 12 March 2021
Zaghari-Ratcliffe reveals details of torture in Iranian prison

Zaghari-Ratcliffe reveals details of torture in Iranian prison
  • Doctors have diagnosed serious and chronic post-traumatic stress disorder, major depression and OCD
  • UK Foreign Office: Tehran continues to put her “through a cruel and intolerable ordeal”
LONDON: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has revealed details of her five years of torture in the Iranian prison system to independent investigators for the first time.
She said she had been subjected to abuse including sensory and sleep deprivation, stress positions, and prolonged isolation, handcuffing, chaining and blindfolding.
Doctors diagnosed “serious and chronic post-traumatic stress disorder, major depression and obsessive compulsive disorder” after an evaluation conducted by the International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims.
In the full report revealed to The Times, investigators concluded that the mother-of-one has no chance for recovery unless she returns home for treatment.
The report — which uses UN standards for the assessment of torture — also revealed that she had been subjected to almost nine months of solitary confinement, and bombardment with bright lights and blaring TV to deprive her of sleep.
“They kept the lights on the whole time so you could not tell the difference between day and night. It was just the call to prayers that gave you a sense but otherwise you did not know,” Zaghari-Ratcliffe said.
“In the bathroom there was a dripping sound. There was drip, drip, drip the whole time. They would put the TV on the whole time, very loud. They would not let me turn it off, turn it down.”
She was subjected to regular interrogations that could last as long as eight hours throughout that time, during which Iranian security forces threatened her with executions, and said they would torture her family or permanently take her daughter from her.
Most cruel and effective, said doctors, were the threats that she would never see her daughter again.
One of the female guards had a baby daughter a year younger than Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s child, and would call to speak to her in baby voices right outside her cell. “I dreaded her shifts as I knew she would do that to torture me,” Zaghari-Ratcliffe said.
Dr. Michele Heisler, a world-renowned expert on the assessment and treatment of torture, said: “This tactic of using your children is one we see used on women. It is a type of torture that is unfortunately found to be effective.”
Heisler, one of the two forensic experts who examined her, added: “Her treatment, as a whole, amounts to torture, under international standards. It has been going on for five years and is continuing. She hasn’t been able to heal without reunification with her family. If she has a chance of recovery she needs to be in a safe environment.”
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is under house arrest in Tehran, was sentenced to five years in jail in April 2016 for plotting to overthrow the regime — charges she vehemently denies.
Her sentence ended in early March, but she remains under house arrest and her fate remains unclear after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps leveled new charges against her. She faces another court hearing on Sunday for allegedly spreading propaganda.
Her husband Richard Ratcliffe said: “Although she’s now technically free she wouldn’t go anywhere. She’s certainly being followed and the anxiety will take a long time to go away.” He added: “She remains in harm’s way until she’s on a plane.”
A Foreign Office spokesman said: “Iran continues to put Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe through a cruel and intolerable ordeal. Nazanin must be allowed to return permanently to her family in the UK and we will continue to do all we can to achieve this.”

Updated 12 March 2021
US: No unilateral gestures to Iran

US: No unilateral gestures to Iran
  • State Department official: No easing of sanctions against Tehran until it returns to nuclear deal
CHICAGO: US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday that Washington will not offer incentives to Tehran for returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), otherwise known as the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Price said that Iran must return to JCPOA compliance first and then the US will follow. But there will be no easing on existing sanctions against Iran, which continues to back Houthi strikes against Saudi Arabia from Yemen.

“We will not offer any unilateral gestures or incentives to induce the Iranians to come to the table,” Price said. “If the Iranians are under the impression that absent any movement on their part to resume full compliance with the JCPOA that we will offer favors or unilateral gestures, well, that is a misimpression.”

Price said the US is dug in as Tehran’s possible return to the Iran Nuclear Deal would just be the beginning.

“If Iran returns to its full compliance with the JCPOA, the United States would do the same,” he said. “As I have said before, that would be a necessary but insufficient development. Insufficient because we would then seek to lengthen and strengthen the terms of that deal, using it as a platform to negotiate follow-on arrangements to address these other areas of profound concern with Iran’s behavior in the region.”

The JCPOA is a 159-page agreement signed in 2015 by the US, Iran, France, the UK, China, Germany and Russia in which Iran would allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to monitor its nuclear programs. Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement accusing Iran of failing to live up to the agreement's obligations.

US President Joe Biden took office in January and announced a willingness to re-negotiate with Tehran and bring Iran back into JCPOA and IAEA compliance.

Price said US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking returned from meetings with Arab leaders in the Gulf and in Jordan on Wednesday hoping to push all of the parties to a ceasefire in Yemen, but said more discussions are required.

“Special Envoy Lenderking’s efforts were fully coordinated with the UN throughout his travel, and he finished his trip in Jordan on March 9 where he met with the UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and senior Jordanian officials,” Price said.

“While there is some hopeful progress, more commitment is needed from the parties. Special Envoy Lenderking and Special Envoy Griffiths are committed to working side-by-side to push the parties to negotiate under the UN-proposed plan, which includes opening Hudaydah port and a ceasefire. To that end, the Houthis should end their offensive on Marib and their continued cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia.”

Price also spoke about bringing more Arab countries to recognize Israel under the terms of the “Abraham Accords” which grant recognition to Israel beyond the current signatories, of the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

“We welcome, we support the normalization agreements between Israel and countries in the Arab world and the broader Muslim world,” Price said.

“It is something that we will seek to build on. It is something that we have welcomed from the previous administration and something, again, we will seek to build on going forward.”

But Price declined to speculate on which countries might sign.

“We have discussed it in the bilateral context with some of our partners in the Arab and Muslim world,” he said. “It is something that we have discussed with the Israelis. I would not want to get ahead of private conversations at this point. But I expect before too long, we will be in a position to say more and you will be in a position to see more about how we are going to build on that.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had planned to visit the UAE this week after announcing the Emiratis would invest $10 billion in Israel. The cancellation of his trip was sparked by a dispute with Jordan over security arrangements at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem.

