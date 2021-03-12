UK envoy to Yemen appalled by Houthi’s ‘inhumane’ treatment of migrants

DUBAI: The United Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen condemned on Friday Houthi treatment of migrants, which led to a deadly fire in one of their prisons in Sanaa.
“Appalled by fire at Houthi-controlled migrant centre in Sana’a. OHCHR & humanitarian agencies need immediate, unrestricted access to site & those injured. A credible, transparent, independent investigation must be carried out, including a full account of those killed & injured,” Michael Aron said.
He also called for the militia to grant access for Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and other humanitarian agencies so they could provide the needed help.
“It is the Houthis inhumane treatment of migrants - including the creation of overcrowded conditions at the centre – that led to this terrible loss in human life. It is imperative that the Houthis change their policies towards migrants & provide them the basic dignity they deserve,” Aron tweeted.
The fire took place in a hangar within a complex housing 350 African refugees. Witnesses claim guards fired “projectiles” into the hangar, which sparked the blaze, after failing to end a protest of the migrants refused.
There has been mounting anger in Yemen and around the world after the Sunday blaze in Sanaa shone a spotlight on the Iran-backed militia’s “inhumane” treatment of refugees.
Graphic videos and images of burnt bodies have circulated on social media, and fuelled widespread condemnation of the Houthi militia’s silence on the deadly fire.
The militia have yet to provide an official death toll or reveal the number of injuries.
A senior figure in Sanaa’s Eritrean migrant community told AP at least 44 migrants were killed and that the death toll could be much higher, while local reports suggested hundreds may have perished in the blaze at the facility housing 900 people.
The UN’s International Organization of Migration said at least 170 were injured and an unknown number had died.