Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools, minister says
Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than a thousand Islamic schools, a government minister said on Saturday. (File/AFP)
Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools, minister says
  • “It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We are definitely going to ban it,” Weerasekera said
  • The wearing of the burqa was temporarily banned in 2019 after the bombing of churches and hotels by militants
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than a thousand Islamic schools, a government minister said on Saturday, the latest actions affecting the country’s minority Muslim population.
Minister for public security Sarath Weerasekera told a news conference he had signed a paper on Friday for cabinet approval to ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on “national security” grounds.
“In our early days Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa,” he said. “It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We are definitely going to ban it.”
The wearing of the burqa in the majority-Buddhist nation was temporarily banned in 2019 after the bombing of churches and hotels by Islamic militants that killed more than 250.
Later that year, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, best known for crushing a decades-long insurgency in the north of the country as defense secretary, was elected president after promising a crackdown on extremism.
Rajapaksa is accused of widespread rights abuses during the war, charges he denies.
Weerasekera said the government plans to ban more than a thousand madrassa Islamic schools that he said were flouting national education policy.
“Nobody can open a school and teach whatever you want to the children,” he said.
The government’s moves on burqas and schools follow an order last year mandating the cremation of COVID-19 victims — against the wishes of Muslims, who bury their dead.
This ban was lifted earlier this year after criticism from the United States and international rights groups.

WATCH: Houthi leader slammed after claiming US 'spreading AIDS and cancer across Yemen'
  • Al-Houthi says US have been spreading disease across Yemen
  • Houthi leader says US is fighting traditional Yemeni atire
JEDDAH: The leader of the Houthi militia, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, says the US is responsible for the spread of AIDS and cancer in Yemen, while calling on people to ditch the ceremonial sword and national atire in favor of western clothes – a claim which has been met with scorn and mockery across social media in the country.

Speaking on a video from his hideout in Saada, Al-Houthi, made his unsupported claims on the anniversary of the death of the group’s figurehead Hussein Badreddin Al-Houthi.

“The Americans have done all they could to spread AIDS in Yemen, and they have even promoted it to the extent that the disease has been widely featured in newspapers,” Al-Houthi said.

Al-Houthi went on to claim that the US was also fighting to undermine traditional Yemeni attire to stop men carrying daggers, encouraging students, politicians and social elites to shun such items in favor of pants and other forms of Western dress.

But various Yemeni social media users were less than impressed by Al-Houthi’s claims, with several openly mocking him.

Ali Al-Bukhaiti tweeted: “Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi's speech yesterday is the stupidest, and it will be a stain and a backwardness on the group, with what he carried of stupid and funny heresy”

 

 

Abdul-Nasser Al-Mamlouh, editor-in-chief of Yemen Today, tweetd: “The US has encouraged the students, elite and politicians in Yemen to wear pants instead of wearing daggers! This stupidity should be published in all languages so that the entire world can realize the size of the calamity the Houthis left in Yemen.”

 

 

Abdurrahman Jaber tweeted: “The Houthis are simultaneously attacking KSA, Marib, launching a war in Taiz, burning African refugees in Sanaa and planting more mines on Yemeni soil. In such a time, the Houthi leader comes out to say that wearing pants is a US conspiracy.”

 

 

Drone footage of a video tour of a Minneapolis bowling alley has been praised by "Guardians of the Galaxy" director along with thousands of other social media users.
Drone footage of a video tour of a Minneapolis bowling alley has been praised by “Guardians of the Galaxy” director along with thousands of other social media users. (Screenshot)
Drone footage of a video tour of a Minneapolis bowling alley has been praised by “Guardians of the Galaxy” director along with thousands of other social media users. (Screenshot)
  • James Gunn, who directed Guardians of the Galaxy series, tweeted the video to his 800,000 followers
LONDON: Footage of a video tour of a Minneapolis bowling alley filmed on a drone has been praised by the “Guardians of the Galaxy” director along with thousands of other social media users. 

The 90-second clip, shot by 25-year-old cinematographer Jay Christensen, has been viewed millions of times online since it was posted and shared widely earlier this week.

James Gunn, who directed the Marvel series, tweeted the video to his 800,000 followers, inviting Chistensen and clip director Anthony Jaska to join him in London later in the year for the shooting of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

The drone shooting the video, filmed at the city’s Bryant-Lake Bowl, follows bowling balls down alleys and takes viewers behind the alley's reset mechanism, back out onto the floor and into the bar and its on-site theater.

Christensen, who lives near the bowling alley, was struck by the destruction and rebuilding along Lake Street following last year's rioting after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, according to the Sun Tribune.

“It made me think, what’s the future of Lake Street going to look like?” he said. “Bryant-Lake Bowl is a staple in the community, and not having it be that way didn’t sit well with me.”

He asked the bowling alley's owner for permission, who allowed them to film during after-hours because of COVID-19 restrictions. 

Christensen and Gunn said they were just having fun putting the film together this month and never expected all the attention.

* With AP

Saudi nationals join World Economic Forum Young Global Leaders class of 2021
Saudi nationals join World Economic Forum Young Global Leaders class of 2021
DUBAI: Three Saudi nationals have been selected to join the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders (YGL) class of 2021.

Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF, Klaus Schwab, created the YGL in 2004 to “help the world meet increasingly complex and interdependent problems.”

Every year, the Forum honors outstanding and uniquely accomplished individuals who are committed to building a peaceful and prosperous shared global future.

Ten other nationals from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region have also been selected among the 112 YGL class of 2021.

The class includes justice and human rights activist, multi-award winning artist, as well as advocate for indigenous literacy, and leaders from business, civil society, healthcare and government.

Esra joined EY Kingdom of Saudi Arabia eight years ago and in 2019 became the first-ever woman partner in our Saudi member firm, as well as the youngest ever. Today she leads EY’s Tax Controversy practice in Saudi Arabia. Her work at EY includes advising KSA-based large local/multinational groups and family businesses on tax advisory assignments and tax- and zakat-compliance matters.

Fawaz Farooqui is a public sector entrepreneur and innovator who led multiple transformations and established several entities and companies. He currently serves as the Chief Advisor to the Saudi Minister of Culture and sits on the board of several organizations such as Saudia Airlines, Cruise Saudi Corporation, AlUla Development Company and the Saudi Sports for All Federation.

Dana Juffali is currently a Board Member at E.A. Juffali & Brothers, and Director of Business Development at Khaled Juffali Company. In addition, Dana is a Board Member of a number of philanthropic institutions, including the The Shefa Fund, and The Help Center. She previously held managerial positions at Siemens AG in Germany and Saudi Arabia in Human Resources and Supply Chain Management.

Mohamed Al Hashemi is the Country Head of Majid Al Futtaim in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In his role, he leads a team of over 1,300 employees and is responsible for Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment and Cinemas as well as Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle. During his tenure in this role, Mohamed introduced Cinemas to Saudi and helped create and shape the industry.

Elham Al Qasim serves as Digital14’s Chief Executive Officer, steering the organisation’s strategic direction, and leading over 1,000 staff in their purpose-driven work to deliver trust in digital so that clients can innovate and fulfil their potential. Prior to joining Digital14, Elham enjoyed a global career with executive roles in investment and asset management.

As Siemens Oman CEO, Claudia is committed to enabling the digital transformation in the sultanate and to contributing to its economic development. She drives business in power distribution, smart grid, smart buildings, control and automation, and digital solutions for industrial applications.

Alanoud is the first woman and youngest member appointed to Qatar Financial Centre's (QFC) Executive Committee as Managing Director. Prior to joining the QFC, she led and contributed to the creation of thousands of jobs for Arab youth and provided economic assistance to marginalized communities (including refugees) in the Middle East and North Africa through her role as Qatar Country Representative and Director of its operations at Silatech.

El Seed uses Arabic calligraphy and a distinctive style to spread messages of peace, unity and to underline the commonalities of human existence. His artwork can be found all over the world and consistently aim at unifying communities and redressing stereotypes. Born in 1981 in Paris to Tunisian parents, he was disconnected from his Arabic roots, speaking only the Tunisian dialect of the language at home.

Iriqat, Dalal, Dr., is assistant professor and VP of Int. Relations at the Arab American University Palestine. Dalal is a weekly columnist at AlQuds Newspaper since 2016. Dalal’s research focus on Diplomacy, Nation Branding, Palestinian State Building, Coercive Diplomacy, Public Diplomacy, Soft Power, Mediation and Conflict Resolution.

As an impact driven young African leader, Sanae is currently director of Mazars Morocco’s Africa Business Unit. She led number of strategic projects along her dynamic and diversified career in both public and corporate sectors, building shared and sustainable values for African communities.

Gadeer Kamal-Mreeh is a member of the Yesh Atid Party and the first Druze woman to serve in the Knesset. Before entering politics, Kamal-Mreeh was a journalist, hosting the daily newscast in Arabic for the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation. In 2017, Kamal-Mreeh made history as the first non-Jewish woman to anchor a primetime Hebrew newscast in Israel.

Dr. Kira Radinsky is the chairperson and CTO of Diagnostic Robotics, where the most advanced technologies in the field of artificial intelligence are harnessed to make healthcare better, cheaper, and more widely available.In the past, she co-founded SalesPredict, acquired by eBay in 2016, and served as eBay director of data science and IL chief scientist.

Dr. Mohammad Salem Omaid, the Chief Executive Officer of Azizi Bank, Afghanistan has a storied career as a banker. Joining the bank as a cashier in the year 2006, he grew to become the CEO proving his impeccable caliber and commitment for creating a “World Class Bank”. Over this period, he has built from scratch a bank that is now the one of the biggest in the country.

Women to the fore in the GCC
  • Arab News talks to two prominent female figures in Bahrain to mark International Women’s Day on March 8.
RIYADH: Arab women today play an essential role in moving the economy and social development of the region towards a more prosperous future.

Mona Almoayyed and Ahdeya Ahmed have been avid proponents of women’s empowerment, and it is large in part due to their efforts women are now at the frontlines of advancement in the region.

Almoayyed is an internationally recognised businesswoman, philanthropist, environmentalist and women’s rights campaigner, as well as a member of the Bahraini Shura Council.

“I was chosen by His Majesty the King in 2018 to be a member of the Shura Council, which is a big honour and, I think, was because of my knowledge in business, and also because of my social activities with the environment and migrant workers,” Almoayyed said.

Almoayyed most recently worked on the introduction of a law regarding the study and use of stem cells.

Ahmed made history in 2019 when she became the first woman elected president of the Bahrain Journalists’ Association (BJA), beating her male rival by four votes.

“Working in the Shura Council has been an education for me, it’s like going to university,” she said.

Along with her political role in the Kingdom, Almoayyed is also the managing director of Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons — one of the prominent family businesses in the Kingdom — where she defied social norms by inheriting the entire enterprise from her late father.

“For a woman in the 1970s it was all full of challenges. To start with, your father doesn’t look at you the way he looks at his sons,” the mother of four said. “He always referred to my brothers, that they were going to run the business, so it was a big challenge for me to prove to him that I’m as good as my brothers. Finally I succeeded and he was always praising me.”

Almoayyed currently leads the Bahrain Businesswomen’s Society and was ranked number 10 by Forbes in its Middle East’s Power Businesswomen 2021 category.

“I have been very active in the Bahrain Businesswomen’s Society. We started this society in 2000 and I was the third president there, and it’s still strongly supporting women in all fields,” she said.

Her achievements include the successful nomination of two ladies in the Chamber of Commerce, dealing with issues of gender discrimination in the workplace and aiding migrant labourers during the nationalization of domestic jobs.

Ahmed made history in 2019 when she became the first woman elected president of the Bahrain Journalists’ Association (BJA), beating her male rival by four votes. She is the editor-in-chief of Almaraa (The Woman) newspaper, which has been published out of Dubai since the start of 2021.

“Where we are today is somewhere we never expected to be,” she said. “Today, I’m proud to say, as I run the Bahrain Journalists’ Association, that more than 50 percent of journalists in Bahrain are women. Before, it was uncommon to see a lot of women in this field.”

Her journey in journalism began at the age of 18. She went on to be a member of the founding editorial team for the Bahrain Tribune, before setting a new benchmark for women in the GCC as president of the BJA.

Today Ahmed is working closely with the government of Bahrain on amendments to the 2002 Press Law, which will empower journalists and help them financially.

“We know that a lot of our colleagues who are passionate about journalism choose to go and work for private companies as public relations just because they need a source of income,” she said.

“This Press Law is going to make a wide and positive contribution toward saving the media industry and saving the jobs of our colleagues.”

The BJA president said that, as a woman, she did not face challenges of the kind that Almoayyad had. She took every opportunity that came her way with the support of her male superiors—believing women are already empowered.

“The reality is today, we can’t even use the word empowerment, we’re asking for advancement,” she said.

The BJA president hailed Saudi Arabia for having supported the cause of females in journalism for 30 years.

“Saudi newspapers were embracing Bahraini journalists,” she said. “I have my name in print, I was covering stories and when I look at these things I feel ‘this is great,’ because at that time in 1991-1992 there was a vision to support women and to encourage them.”

When dealing with criticism, Ahmed firmly believes one must accept it fondly.

“If you are not criticised, there is no way you can improve. I want to see more women in leading positions in the press, in the newspaper industry.”

Omar Sayed Shaaban, 21, from Ismailia recorded a 2 meter 30 centimeter jump, breaking the previous record held by fellow Ismailia native Soliman Sayed.
Omar Sayed Shaaban, 21, from Ismailia recorded a 2 meter 30 centimeter jump, breaking the previous record held by fellow Ismailia native Soliman Sayed. (Supplied: GWR)
Omar Sayed Shaaban, 21, from Ismailia recorded a 2 meter 30 centimeter jump, breaking the previous record held by fellow Ismailia native Soliman Sayed. (Supplied: GWR)
  • The civil engineering student has been swimming since he was 8-years-old
  • Monofins are shaped like a ‘mermaid’s tail’
LONDON: An Egyptian swimmer has broken the world record for the highest jump from water with a monofin.

Omar Sayed Shaaban, 21, from Ismailia recorded a 2 meter 30 centimeter jump, breaking the previous record held by fellow Ismailia native Soliman Sayed and Italians Cesare Fumarola and Stefano Figini, who all hit the 2 meter mark in 2011.

The civil engineering student has been swimming since he was 8-years-old, joining the Suez Canal Club a year later, and is now a professional sprinter swimmer coached by Farouk Al-Akhras.

Monofins, typically used in fin-swimming, free-diving and underwater orienteering, are shaped like a mermaid’s tail and swimming with them is considered a niche sport. 

Training to beat the record has changed the way Shaaban eats, sleeps and trains as well, with three training sessions a day, two of them in water, with a gym session in between.

“I practise to increase my limb beat frequency and obtain stiffer muscles, but my aim is never to bulk up,” he said. “Bigger muscles make it hard to sprint in water, so I work out to maintain cutting cycle, increase flexibility, enhance muscle reflexes and of course build stronger legs.”

As a junior, Shaaban was ranked as the second fastest swimmer in the world, and he currently holds three world medals (two silvers and a bronze), and he achieved the new world record during a 3-month training programme for another upcoming championship.

He can cross 50 meters underwater on one held breath in only 15.6 seconds, and 100 meters using a snorkel in 35.5 seconds.

“As a sprinter, I understand that even thinking burns oxygen, so I tend to focus on the present moment. Part of our training is to learn how to be extremely relaxed inside the water,” he said.

“Swimming is peaceful. A rush of unexplainable thoughts crosses your mind underwater, but it is certainly different and healing.”

The young Egyptian told Guinness World Records he wasproud with the recognition received following his achievement, adding that he hopes to train in better conditions with full focus on the world record and raise the bar higher.

One of his dreams, he said, was moving from second to hold the title of fastest swim sprinter in the world, adding he was “just a couple of milliseconds away” from reaching top spot.

Protests around Lebanon as local currency continues to slide
Protests around Lebanon as local currency continues to slide
Chelsea frustrated by Leeds stalemate
Chelsea frustrated by Leeds stalemate
Pakistan couple expelled by university after public proposal
Pakistan couple expelled by university after public proposal
Saudi investment fund assets rise 26% to $117bn in 2020
During the period, the number of investment funds in the Kingdom increased to 691 from 607 in 2019. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Migrants demand international probe into deadly Yemen fire at Houthi-run detention center
Migrants demand international probe into deadly Yemen fire at Houthi-run detention center

