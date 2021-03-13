What We Are Reading Today: In the Shadow of Justice by Katrina Forrester

In the Shadow of Justice tells the story of how liberal political philosophy was transformed in the second half of the 29th century under the influence of John Rawls.
In this first-ever history of contemporary liberal theory, Katrina Forrester shows how liberal egalitarianism — a set of ideas about justice, equality, obligation, and the state — became dominant, and traces its emergence from the political and ideological context of the postwar US and Britain.
In the aftermath of the civil rights movement and the Vietnam War, political philosophers extended, developed, and reshaped liberalism as they responded to challenges and alternatives on the left and right — from the New International Economic Order to the rise of the New Right.
These thinkers remade political philosophy in ways that influenced both liberal theory and its critics. Recasting the history of late 20th-century political thought, In the Shadow of Justice offers a rigorous look at liberalism’s ambitions and limits, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Decades of research have produced profound insights into how student learning and motivation can be unleashed — and it’s not through technology or even the best of lectures.
In Super Courses, education expert and bestselling author Ken Bain tells the fascinating story of enterprising college, graduate school, and high school teachers who are using evidence-based approaches to spark deeper levels of learning, critical thinking, and creativity — whether teaching online, in class, or in the field, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Visiting schools across the United States as well as in China and Singapore, Bain, working with his longtime collaborator, Marsha Marshall Bain, uncovers super courses throughout the humanities and sciences.
At the University of Virginia, undergrads contemplate the big questions that drove Tolstoy — by working with juveniles at a maximum-security correctional facility. Harvard physics students learn about the universe not through lectures but from their peers in a class where even reading is a social event.
Millennials invited to rediscover the timeless literature of Arabia
The book aims to educate new generations about the human, aesthetic and philosophical values of these ancient poems
Updated 12 March 2021
Ruba Obaid
JEDDAH: Arab and Islamic history is full of artists and poets whose works transcended time.
Like any literature, Arabic authorship was not born out of a void — it is the culmination of human experiences, emotions, knowledge and vision of the universe documented via poetry.
Poetry has enjoyed a celebrated position among Arabs, so its value goes beyond the documentary role of portraying an age. It makes preservation a duty toward younger generations, a role which the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) has taken on.
In collaboration with Saudi Aramco’s Al-Qafilah magazine, Ithra recently completed a year-long project to publish the “Al-Mu’allaqat for Millennials” book. This introduces the 10 timeless odes that represent the finest of early Arabic poetry produced in the pre-Islamic era to Arabic and English readers.
The book interprets poetry and its literary history, as well as providing introductions to poets’ lives and works in both Arabic and English. It was a joint effort of a team of nine Saudi and international scholars and experts in Arabic literature, poetry and translation.
“The decline of literature is actually the decline of a nation,” said the German poet and critic Goethe. As the linguistic and literary foundation of Arab-Islamic civilization, along with the Qur’an, to forget about Al-Mu’allaqat for Arabs is similar to abandoning Shakespeare for the English.
“We want it to reflect the beginning of a base of Arabic literature, as it portrays shared human characteristics. The goal of this project is to showcase essential literature on the same influential scale of works such as Shakespeare and Homer, in a modern way that can be enjoyed by all,” project manager and editor in chief of Al-Qafilah, Bander Al-Harbi, told Arab News.
The 1,500-year-old poems are considered masterpieces of both Arabic and world literature, hence many books and translations had studied them over the past centuries. However, what distinguishes this project is its goal to educate new generations about the human, aesthetic and philosophical values of these ancient poems, and to share knowledge about their meaning and subject matter in a manner accessible to modern readers.
The 500-page book was published on Dec. 18 last year on International Arabic Language Day, an occasion marked by the UN. International scholars participated in the project despite the challenges of COVID-19.
“Our book aims to present Arabic poetry anew to the new generation, regardless of any cultural and linguistic boundaries. The human lessons of these timeless texts and their artistic originality make them appealing to all those who enjoy the verbal art,” said Dr. Hatem Al-Zahrani, the project’s content and international communication supervisor and reviewer.
“Al-Mu’allaqat” was composed by accomplished authors of the pre-Islamic era, including the 6th-century warrior-poet Imru’ Al-Qays, known as the wandering king, who traveled the lands of Arabia seeking revenge for his father’s lost kingdom — and who also wrote poetry.
Al-Qays is hailed as the father of Arabic poetry because he established many of the conventions and themes that poets after him followed. He originated “ruin poetry,” where the writer begins with scenery lines describing a character stopping for a time at the remains of a campsite and remembering his beloved.
Other renowned poets include the pleasure-seeking Tarafa, the moralist Zuhayr, as well as Antara, a black knight and romantic hero; the centenarian Labid; and grief-stricken knight Amr ibn Kulthum.
After a decade spent at different academic institutions in the US, Al-Zahrani decided that there was a genuine interest among students of different generations and specializations in the creative corpus of Arabic literature, including poetry.
He believes the need for a bilingual volume on Arabic poetry is not only necessary for general readers. It also especially needed for students majoring in Arabic and Islamic studies who are keen to learn the Arabic language in addition to enjoying its most important poetic achievements in English translations.
This new translation is the first to contain all 10 odes, as previous efforts did not include all of them. “It also presents the ten ‘suspended odes’ in a critical, fully vocalized edition, with new Arabic commentaries and introductions in the same volume with the English part. Thus, the book appears as an embodiment on paper of a civil cultural dialogue between Arabic and English, and between East and West,” Al-Zahrani said.
He highlighted that there was a growing demand for more translations of “Mu’allaqat” into other languages; one of the most recent works was a Turkish translation by Mehmet Hakkı Sucin published in 2020.
“Part of the appeal of the Mu’allaqat for non-Arabic speakers are the legends behind them, whether Imru’ Al-Qays’s quest to avenge his father’s murder, or the treaty arbitrations between Amr ibn Kulthum and Al-Harith ibn Hillizah, and so on,” said Dr. Kevin Blankinship, assistant professor of Arabic Literature, Brigham Young University, and a contributor to the project.
Blankinship continued: “Another reason the poems attract non-Arabic speakers is their distance in time and culture. This is a desert society where war and hardship are part of everyday life, to say nothing of romance, intrigue and murder. They have the dramatic tension of Greek tragedy, which is part of their appeal.”
Dr. Blankinship translated four of the ten odes, namely those of Antarah ibn Shaddad, Zuhayr, Amr ibn Kulthum, and Al-Harith ibn Hillizah. He also provided editorial feedback for other parts of the book.
“As a non-native speaker of Arabic and a specialist in classical Arabic literature, I enjoyed the chance to bring Arab cultural heritage to a wider audience of English speakers, and even to some Arabs who might not have read all of the Mu’allaqat,” he said. “The project is important because it invites continual meditation on writings whose richness outlasts any one generation, and so they must be revisited over and over.”
To make the text accessible for the general reader, Blankinship’s translation approach was to use a more relaxed language than that used to address specialists.
“I also wanted the English to appeal at the level of sound and rhythm, so I used a loose meter and rhyme scheme. I tried to draw out as much vivid detail as possible since that’s one thing that makes these poems so enjoyable,” he said.
The project comes to the defense of the Arabic literature against the orientalist stereotypical view that shows early Arabs as merely part of a desert and warfare culture, Tariq Khawaji, chief librarian at Ithra, explained to Arab News.
“Arabs are viewed as if they lack concrete thought, philosophy and vision on the universe,” said Khawaji, “Al-Mu’alaqat is proof that all these stereotypes are not true, and you can find all components of human thought, including philosophical questions about life, existence, courage, fear, emotions, it is all there.”
Al-Zahrani agreed with Khawaji about the necessity to defend the sophistication of Arabic culture and “counteract the prevailing stereotypical misperceptions about the Arabs and their culture, especially that of the Arabian Peninsula, in the West.”
“A more civilized dialogue between East and West requires a better mutual understanding of the cultures of both parties, and we in the Mu’allaqat team hope this project will contribute to that effort,” Al-Zahrani said.
“This project comes within a wider initiative by Ithra to enrich the Arabic visual, musical and written content in various fields,” Khawaji said.
He added that more projects to promote Arabic literature are currently in the works.
What We Are Reading Today: Psychology of Yoga and Meditation
Updated 12 March 2021
Arab News
Author: C. G. Jung
Between 1933 and 1941, C. G. Jung delivered a series of public lectures at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich.
Intended for a general audience, these lectures addressed a broad range of topics, from dream analysis to the psychology of alchemy. Here for the first time are Jung’s illuminating lectures on the psychology of yoga and meditation, delivered between 1938 and 1940, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
In these lectures, Jung discusses the psychological technique of active imagination, seeking to find parallels with the meditative practices of different yogic and Buddhist traditions.
He draws on three texts to introduce his audience to Eastern meditation: Patañjali’s Yoga Sûtra, the Amitâyur-dhyâna-sûtra from Chinese Pure Land Buddhism, and the Shrî-chakra-sambhâra Tantra, a scripture related to tantric yoga.
The lectures offer a unique opportunity to encounter Jung as he shares his ideas with the general public, providing a rare window on the application of his comparative method while also shedding light on his personal history and psychological development.
Doshi is among 16 other authors competing for the prize, including award-winning British writer Susanna Clarke, British novelist Claire Fuller, Irish author Kathleen MacMahon and Scottish writer Ali Smith.
The judging panel will now whittle these 16 books down to a shortlist of just six novels, to be announced on April 28. The 25th winner of the Women’s Prize for Fiction will be named on July 7.
Chair of judges and novelist Bernardine Evaristo, said in a released statement: “We read so many brilliant novels for this year’s prize and had an energetic judging session where we discussed our passions, opinions and preferences.”
“Sadly, we had to let some very deserving books go but we’re confident that we have chosen sixteen standout novels that represent a truly wide and varied range of fiction by women that reflects multiple perspectives, narrative styles and preoccupations,” she added.
Bernardine is joined on the judging panel by podcaster, author and journalist Elizabeth Day, TV and radio presenter, journalist and writer Vick Hope, print columnist and writer Nesrine Malik, and news presenter and broadcaster Sarah-Jane Mee.
US author Robyn Abdusamad: ‘I wanted to share a lesser-known history’
Meet the US author bringing Muslim and African-American representation to children’s edutainment
Updated 13 March 2021
Shaistha Khan
BENGALURU: In “Zaynab’s Enchanted Scarf,” an 14-minute animated short that can be seen on YouTube, children are invited to join 11-year old Zaynab as she travels through time meeting a number of important, but not always well-known, figures from Black and Muslim history.
For example, when Zaynab puts on the titular hijab she has received as a gift, she is transported to the 16th century, where she meets the warrior Queen Amina of North Africa. Later, she travels to Makkah to perform Hajj with Mansa Musa, the emperor of the Mali Empire from 1312 to 1337.
The animation is adapted from a book of the same name, the first in a series of works by American author Robyn Abdusamad — founder of Omera Productions — who, noting the lack of children’s books and media that represented her family’s Muslim African-American identity, decided to create her own.
North Carolina-based Abdusamad is a communications graduate who spent most of her career working in PR for corporate America and non-profit organizations. It was only after having children, she says, “that I noticed the need for more books that had Muslim, as well as African-American, characters that were central to the book.”
Statistics compiled by librarians at the University of Wisconsin and Madison School of Education Cooperative Children’s Book Center (CCBC) in 2018 confirmed that need. Their report showed that Western children’s literature continues to either underrepresent ethnic-minority communities, or to represent them poorly. While there had been a 2.4 percent increase in African and African-American representation (10 percent in 2018 from 7.6 percent in 2015, compared to White representation of 50 percent in 2018 and 73.3 percent in 2015) studies demonstrate that the existing literature representing Muslim and/or African-American characters is often of low quality, and that some books contained inaccuracies.
The desire for her children to feel represented pushed Abdusamad to write her first book, 2013’s “Wahid and His Special Friend.” With its simple rhyming format — similar to the Dr. Seuss series — the book is geared towards toddlers.
The following year, Abdusamad’s second book, “You are Beautiful,” was published. “My daughter began wearing the hijab in middle school and one of her classmates called her a terrorist,” she explains. “This incident inspired me to write a book about differences in cultures and learning to love yourself, regardless of race or religion.”
The book is also intended to be an educational resource through which to begin a discussion about humanity and race with children.
With “Zaynab’s Enchanted Scarf,” and 2018’s “Zakkiyah’s Talking Flower Garden” Abdusamad shifted he focus to Black history.
“During Black History month, we hear a lot about Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, but there is so much more to it,” Abdusamad says. “I wanted to share a lesser-known history, as well as give it a Muslim presence. This series is a little bit of both: Zaynab embarking on a journey to Africa, where she learns about prominent kings and queens — including Mansa Musa of Mali, Queen Amina of Nigeria, and Queen Nefertari of Egypt — and their contributions to society.”
She adds that she hopes to introduce some more-recent Muslim figures in upcoming books, and she is currently working on a book about Ramadan and Eid celebrations, set for release later this year.
Abdusamad believes that the kind of edutainment she is producing broadens children’s knowledge beyond the history that is commonly taught in schools, particularly in the West. She has received several comments from parents who say that their children love seeing characters that have the same name as them, or look like them.
“Zaynab’s Enchanted Scarf” has garnered over 93,000 views on YouTube in the past year, and Abdusamad’s other videos are also available to watch on YouTube, kweliTV, and Alchemiya, and are soon to be on streamed on Muslim Kids TV.
However, one of the biggest challenges Abdusamad continues to face is that the media industry is accustomed to a certain look, particularly when it comes to animated films.
“Data shows that there are more animals as central characters in mainstream children’s literature than African-American characters,” she says. “The challenge is that (presenting) an underrepresented population is not the norm.”