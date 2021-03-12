What We Are Reading Today: Psychology of Yoga and Meditation

Between 1933 and 1941, C. G. Jung delivered a series of public lectures at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich.
Intended for a general audience, these lectures addressed a broad range of topics, from dream analysis to the psychology of alchemy. Here for the first time are Jung’s illuminating lectures on the psychology of yoga and meditation, delivered between 1938 and 1940, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
In these lectures, Jung discusses the psychological technique of active imagination, seeking to find parallels with the meditative practices of different yogic and Buddhist traditions.
He draws on three texts to introduce his audience to Eastern meditation: Patañjali’s Yoga Sûtra, the Amitâyur-dhyâna-sûtra from Chinese Pure Land Buddhism, and the Shrî-chakra-sambhâra Tantra, a scripture related to tantric yoga.
The lectures offer a unique opportunity to encounter Jung as he shares his ideas with the general public, providing a rare window on the application of his comparative method while also shedding light on his personal history and psychological development.
Doshi is among 16 other authors competing for the prize, including award-winning British writer Susanna Clarke, British novelist Claire Fuller, Irish author Kathleen MacMahon and Scottish writer Ali Smith.
The judging panel will now whittle these 16 books down to a shortlist of just six novels, to be announced on April 28. The 25th winner of the Women’s Prize for Fiction will be named on July 7.
Chair of judges and novelist Bernardine Evaristo, said in a released statement: “We read so many brilliant novels for this year’s prize and had an energetic judging session where we discussed our passions, opinions and preferences.”
“Sadly, we had to let some very deserving books go but we’re confident that we have chosen sixteen standout novels that represent a truly wide and varied range of fiction by women that reflects multiple perspectives, narrative styles and preoccupations,” she added.
Bernardine is joined on the judging panel by podcaster, author and journalist Elizabeth Day, TV and radio presenter, journalist and writer Vick Hope, print columnist and writer Nesrine Malik, and news presenter and broadcaster Sarah-Jane Mee.
Robyn Abdusamad: ‘I wanted to share a lesser-known history’
Meet the US author bringing Muslim and African-American representation to children’s edutainment
Updated 11 March 2021
Shaistha Khan
BENGALURU: In “Zaynab’s Enchanted Scarf,” an 14-minute animated short that can be seen on YouTube, children are invited to join 11-year old Zaynab as she travels through time meeting a number of important, but not always well-known, figures from Black and Muslim history.
For example, when Zaynab puts on the titular hijab she has received as a gift, she is transported to the 16th century, where she meets the warrior Queen Amina of North Africa. Later, she travels to Makkah to perform Hajj with Mansa Musa, the emperor of the Mali Empire from 1312 to 1337.
The animation is adapted from a book of the same name, the first in a series of works by American author Robyn Abdusamad — founder of Omera Productions — who, noting the lack of children’s books and media that represented her family’s Muslim African-American identity, decided to create her own.
North Carolina-based Abdusamad is a communications graduate who spent most of her career working in PR for corporate America and non-profit organizations. It was only after having children, she says, “that I noticed the need for more books that had Muslim, as well as African-American, characters that were central to the book.”
Statistics compiled by librarians at the University of Wisconsin and Madison School of Education Cooperative Children’s Book Center (CCBC) in 2018 confirmed that need. Their report showed that Western children’s literature continues to either underrepresent ethnic-minority communities, or to represent them poorly. While there had been a 2.4 percent increase in African and African-American representation (10 percent in 2018 from 7.6 percent in 2015, compared to White representation of 50 percent in 2018 and 73.3 percent in 2015) studies demonstrate that the existing literature representing Muslim and/or African-American characters is often of low quality, and that some books contained inaccuracies.
The desire for her children to feel represented pushed Abdusamad to write her first book, 2013’s “Wahid and His Special Friend.” With its simple rhyming format — similar to the Dr. Seuss series — the book is geared towards toddlers.
The following year, Abdusamad’s second book, “You are Beautiful,” was published. “My daughter began wearing the hijab in middle school and one of her classmates called her a terrorist,” she explains. “This incident inspired me to write a book about differences in cultures and learning to love yourself, regardless of race or religion.”
The book is also intended to be an educational resource through which to begin a discussion about humanity and race with children.
With “Zaynab’s Enchanted Scarf,” and 2018’s “Zakkiyah’s Talking Flower Garden” Abdusamad shifted he focus to Black history.
“During Black History month, we hear a lot about Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, but there is so much more to it,” Abdusamad says. “I wanted to share a lesser-known history, as well as give it a Muslim presence. This series is a little bit of both: Zaynab embarking on a journey to Africa, where she learns about prominent kings and queens — including Mansa Musa of Mali, Queen Amina of Nigeria, and Queen Nefertari of Egypt — and their contributions to society.”
She adds that she hopes to introduce some more-recent Muslim figures in upcoming books, and she is currently working on a book about Ramadan and Eid celebrations, set for release later this year.
Abdusamad believes that the kind of edutainment she is producing broadens children’s knowledge beyond the history that is commonly taught in schools, particularly in the West. She has received several comments from parents who say that their children love seeing characters that have the same name as them, or look like them.
“Zaynab’s Enchanted Scarf” has garnered over 93,000 views on YouTube in the past year, and Abdusamad’s other videos are also available to watch on YouTube, kweliTV, and Alchemiya, and are soon to be on streamed on Muslim Kids TV.
However, one of the biggest challenges Abdusamad continues to face is that the media industry is accustomed to a certain look, particularly when it comes to animated films.
“Data shows that there are more animals as central characters in mainstream children’s literature than African-American characters,” she says. “The challenge is that (presenting) an underrepresented population is not the norm.”
What We Are Reading Today: Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News
Yaa Gyasi’s “Transcendent Kingdom” is a powerful, raw, intimate, deeply layered novel about a Ghanaian family in Alabama.
Gifty is a fifth-year candidate in neuroscience at Stanford School of Medicine studying reward-seeking behavior in mice and the neural circuits of depression and addiction.
Her brother, Nana, was a gifted high school athlete who died of a heroin overdose after a knee injury left him hooked on OxyContin.
Her suicidal mother is living in her bed. Gifty is determined to discover the scientific basis for the suffering she sees all around her.
But even as she turns to the hard sciences to unlock the mystery of her family’s loss, she finds herself hungering for her childhood faith and grappling with the evangelical church in which she was raised, whose promise of salvation remains as tantalizing as it is elusive.
Transcendent Kingdom is a deeply moving portrait of a family of Ghanaian immigrants ravaged by depression and addiction and grief — a novel about faith, science, religion, love.
Award-winning short-story collection ‘A Bed for the King’s Daughter’ resonates long after final tale
Updated 10 March 2021
MANAL SHAKIR
CHICAGO: Award-winning Syrian author Shahla Ujayli’s “A Bed for the King’s Daughter” is an extraordinary short-story collection of 22 fictional tales.
From a global hunt for a man named Mohammed Ismail, to Cinderella, and a woman who uses her own strength to ensure her fate, the writer’s characters spread themselves around the world.
Translated into English by another prize winner, Sawad Hussain, the subjects of Ujayli’s tales take shape and transform in their incredible thirst for life by living through themes of apartheid, spirituality, life’s contradictions and ironic fates, the curiosity of the young, and the instinct to survive.
Identified as an experimental journey and one that fits no mold, according to Hussain’s translator’s note, there had been difficulties trying to find an editor, despite the collection scooping the 2017 Al-Multaqa award for Arabic short-story collections.
Labeled as “too short” or “not Arab enough,” Hussain said that the collection went beyond what was on the page, inspiring readers to explore what was unsaid and unwritten.
Beginning with the story of Cinderella, whose slipper becomes a weapon of agency rather than a clue that leads to fortune and love, a woman finds strength in her own hands.
But in the second tale, that power is taken away when young children waiting for their Christmas presents are left disappointed when they realize Santa cannot get to them.
From the sheikh who continues to ask the heavens for rain while the youth check the weather on their phones, to the villagers on the mountain who battle the cold and refuse to succumb, Ujayli invokes and massages perspectives and resilience that is carried on the wind of her words. In just a few simple sentences, she conveys the lives of ordinary people and the contradictions and ironic fates they face.
Among the stories there is a desire for life, and each of Ujayli’s characters adapt and fight to survive for the human spirit rather than materials they can possess.
Her characters are stubborn which can bring about their own downfall and sometimes success, as happens in life. But that which is broken, or wounded is still alive in Ujayli’s collection.
There are scars, mental and physical, that mar the collection’s multiple characters, but that shows they have lived and their urgency for life remains long after their stories have ended.
What We Are Reading Today: The Drowned World by J.G. Ballard
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News
First published in 1962, J.G. Ballard’s “The Drowned World” is a mesmerizing and ferociously prescient novel imagines a terrifying future in which solar radiation and global warming have melted the polar ice caps and Triassic-era jungles have overrun a submerged and tropical London.
Set during the year 2145, the novel follows biologist Dr. Robert Kerans and his team of scientists as they confront a surreal cityscape populated by giant iguanas, albino alligators, and endless swarms of malarial insects.
Nature has swallowed all but a few remnants of human civilization, and, slowly, Kerans and his companions are transformed—both physically and psychologically—by this prehistoric environment.
Echoing Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness — complete with a mad white hunter and his hordes of native soldiers — this “powerful and beautifully clear” work becomes a thrilling adventure and a haunting examination of the effects of environmental collapse on the human mind.