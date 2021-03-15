You are here

Group reports health facilities looted in Ethiopia's Tigray

Group reports health facilities looted in Ethiopia’s Tigray
People displaced by the recent conflict live in crowded conditions at a makeshift camp for the displaced in a derelict building of the Shire campus of Axum University, in Shire, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP)
Updated 15 March 2021
AP

Updated 15 March 2021
AP

KAMPALA: The humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders said Monday that health facilities in Ethiopia’s embattled region of Tigray have been “looted, vandalized and destroyed in a deliberate and widespread attack.”
The group said nearly 70% of 106 health facilities surveyed from mid-December to early March had been looted and more than 30% had been damaged. It said only 13% were functioning normally.
The findings deepen concern for the wellbeing of Tigray’s 6 million people. Fighting persists as government forces and their allies — including fighters reportedly from neighboring Eritrea — hunt down the region’s fugitive leaders.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed faces pressure to end the war. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that some of the atrocities in Tigray amount to “ethnic cleansing.”
According to Doctors Without Borders, health facilities in most areas “appear to have been deliberately vandalized to render them nonfunctional.” One-fifth of the health facilities were occupied by soldiers and few health facilities now have ambulances after most were seized by armed groups.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray Doctors Without Borders

Five killed in anti-coup demonstrations in Myanmar

Five killed in anti-coup demonstrations in Myanmar
Updated 58 min 55 sec ago
AFP

Five killed in anti-coup demonstrations in Myanmar

Five killed in anti-coup demonstrations in Myanmar
  • Further south in Magway region, a witness said two men were killed
Updated 58 min 55 sec ago
AFP

YANGON: Five anti-coup protesters were killed at demonstrations in Myanmar on Monday, according to witnesses and residents, a day after the country saw its highest death toll since the military seized power.
In the central city of Myingyan, “three people including a woman... were killed with gunshots,” said a resident, adding that they had to retrieve the injured from the streets.
Further south in Magway region, a witness said two men were killed.
“One of them was shot in his chest and died... another one was shot in the head.”
The fresh violence comes after Myanmar saw at least 44 dead in anti-coup demonstrations on Sunday — making it the deadliest day since the February 1 coup.

Topics: Myanmar coup

UK sanctions allies of Syrian President Assad, including foreign minister

UK sanctions allies of Syrian President Assad, including foreign minister
Updated 59 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

UK sanctions allies of Syrian President Assad, including foreign minister

UK sanctions allies of Syrian President Assad, including foreign minister
Updated 59 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain on Monday announced sanctions on six allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, including his foreign minister and close advisers.
The Syrian civil war is 10 years old: In mid-March, 2011, peaceful pro-democracy protests developed into a multi-sided conflict that sucked in world powers, killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions more.
"The Assad regime has subjected the Syrian people to a decade of brutality for the temerity of demanding peaceful reform," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.
"We are holding six more individuals from the regime to account for their wholesale assault on the very citizens they should be protecting," Raab said.
Those sanctioned include Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad, Assad adviser Luna al-Shibl, financier Yassar Ibrahim, businessman Muhammad Bara’ Al-Qatirji, Republican Guard commander Malik Aliaa and Army Major Zaid Salah.

Topics: UK Syria

Flights canceled during China’s worst sandstorm in a decade

Flights canceled during China’s worst sandstorm in a decade
Updated 15 March 2021
AP

Flights canceled during China’s worst sandstorm in a decade

Flights canceled during China’s worst sandstorm in a decade
  • Skyscrapers in the center of Beijing appeared to drop from sight amid the dust and sand
  • The National Meteorological Center forecasted the sand and dust would affect 12 provinces and regions
Updated 15 March 2021
AP

BEIJING: China’s capital and a wide swath of the country’s north were enveloped Monday in the worst sandstorm in a decade, forcing the cancelation of hundreds of flights.
Skyscrapers in the center of Beijing appeared to drop from sight amid the dust and sand. Traffic was snarled and more than 400 flights out of the capital’s two main airports were canceled amid high winds and low visibility.
The National Meteorological Center said Monday’s storm had developed in the Gobi Desert in the Inner Mongolia Region, where schools had been advised to close and bus service added to reduce residents’ exposure to the harsh conditions.
Such storms used to occur regularly in the springtime as sand from western deserts blew eastwards, affecting areas as far as northern Japan.
Massive planting of trees and bushes in fragile areas has reduced the effects on other parts of the country in recent years, but the expansion of cities and industries, along with strip mining and overgrazing, has put constant pressure on the environment throughout China. With its mix of desert and grassy steppe, Inner Mongolia is particularly prone to extreme weather resulting from resource exploitation.
Like COVID-19, which is believed to have spread from bats and other wild animals, sandstorms are a reminder of the need to respect nature, said Zhou Jinfeng, secretary general of the conservation group China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development Foundation.
“Together with the pandemic, that’s another big lesson we should take and we should change our behavior,” Zhou said.
The National Meteorological Center forecasted the sand and dust would affect 12 provinces and regions from Xinjiang in the far northwest to Heilongjiang in the northeast and the eastern coastal port city of Tianjin.
“This is the most intense sandstorm weather our country has seen in 10 years, as well as it covering the broadest area,” the center said in a post on its website.
It wasn’t clear if the storm was related to a recent general decline in air quality despite efforts to end Beijing’s choking smog.
The ruling Communist Party has pledged to reduce carbon emissions per unit of economic output by 18% over the next five years. Environmentalists say China needs to do more to reduce dependency on coal that has made it the world’s biggest emitter of climate changing gasses.

Topics: sand storm China

German ICU doctors urge ‘immediate return’ to partial lockdown

German ICU doctors urge ‘immediate return’ to partial lockdown
Updated 15 March 2021
AFP

German ICU doctors urge ‘immediate return’ to partial lockdown

German ICU doctors urge ‘immediate return’ to partial lockdown
Updated 15 March 2021
AFP

BERLIN: Intensive care doctors in Germany warned Monday that the country would need to make an “immediate return” to partial lockdown if it is to avoid stumbling into a dangerous third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
“From the data we currently have and with the spread of the British mutation, we would argue strongly to return immediately into a lockdown to avoid a strong third wave,” Christian Karagiannidis, director of Germany’s intensive care register, told broadcaster RBB.
Germany has seen a rise in cases since it began a gradual easing of coronavirus measures late February, allowing schools, hairdressers and other businesses to partially reopen.

Topics: Coronavirus Germany

UK police defend handling of women’s safety protest

UK police defend handling of women’s safety protest
Well-wishers gather to honor murder victim Sarah Everard at the bandstand on Clapham Common in London on Sunday. (AFP)
Updated 15 March 2021
AFP

UK police defend handling of women’s safety protest

UK police defend handling of women’s safety protest
  • Thousands of women have shared their stories online about the safety precautions they have to take on a daily basis, and their experience of intimidation, harassment and assault by men
Updated 15 March 2021
AFP

LONDON: London’s Metropolitan Police on Sunday defended its handling of a high-profile protest calling for greater public safety for women, after male officers were seen scuffling with the crowd and physically restraining female demonstrators.

Hundreds defied coronavirus restrictions on Saturday night to gather on Clapham Common park to mark the death of Sarah Everard, who went missing nearby as she walked home earlier this month.
The 33-year-old marketing executive was later found dead. A serving police officer with the London force has since been charged with her kidnap and murder.
But widely shared footage of uniformed police officers restraining and handcuffing some women marking Everard’s death with a candlelit tribute has triggered outrage.
Protest organizers Reclaim These Streets condemned the actions of officers “physically manhandling women at a vigil against male violence.”
Home Secretary Priti Patel and London Mayor Sadiq Khan have both demanded explanations from Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, who has faced calls to quit.
But one of Dick’s deputies, Helen Ball, said police, who had refused permission for the vigil to take place, “must act for people’s safety.”
“Hundreds of people were packed tightly together, posing a very real risk of easily transmitting COVID-19” she added in a statement early Sunday — Mother’s Day in Britain.
“Regrettably, a small minority of people began chanting at officers, pushing and throwing items.
“We absolutely did not want to be in a position where enforcement action was necessary. But we were placed in this position because of the overriding need to protect people’s safety.”
Four arrests were made for public order offenses and for breaches of coronavirus regulations, the force said.
Everard’s disappearance, and the huge search to find her, has renewed attention on women’s safety in public places and the issue of male violence.
She had visited friends in Clapham and was returning home to Brixton, about a 50-minute walk away, when she disappeared around 9:30 p.m. on March 3.
Her body was found this week in Kent, southeast England.
Thousands of women have shared their stories online about the safety precautions they have to take on a daily basis, and their experience of intimidation, harassment and assault by men.

BACKGROUND

Protest organizers Reclaim These Streets condemned the actions of officers ‘physically manhandling women at a vigil against male violence.’

The Guardian columnist Marina Hyde on Friday wrote how she was followed and verbally abused by a man as she went to pick up her young son from school.
“What happened to me was nothing — the nothing women know all too well,” she said, highlighting how the issue was so widespread.
Tensions and mounting anger spilled over at Clapham Common on Saturday night, where the park’s bandstand has turned into a floral shrine for Everard.
Earlier Saturday, Prince William’s wife, Kate, visited the scene, while across the country candles were lit on doorsteps as a mark of respect.
“She remembers what it was like to walk around London at night before she was married to Prince William,” the Sunday Mirror quoted an unnamed royal source as saying.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who left a lantern outside the door of his 10 Downing Street office and residence, promised action.
“I will do everything I can to make sure the streets are safe and ensure women and girls do not face harassment or abuse,” he tweeted.
But the police action to disperse the crowds has done little to calm public anger. Protesters shouted “shame on you” as officers took people away.
The main opposition Labour party leader Keir Starmer, a former chief public prosecutor, called the scenes “deeply disturbing.”
“(The) Met mishandled vigil plan from the outset,” added Harriet Harman, who was women’s minister in Tony Blair’s government.
“They should have reached agreement,” she tweeted.
Caroline Nokes, who chairs parliament’s women and equalities committee, said: “In this country we police by consent, not by trampling the tributes and dragging women.”
Vigil organizers have said they hoped to raise £320,000 ($445,000) for women’s causes.

Topics: London UK

