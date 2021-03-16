Ibrahimovic back in Sweden squad after 5-year gap

You are here

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action against Belgium during Euro 2016 at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, France, June 23, 2016. (AFP)
AFP

  • The 39-year-old AC Milan striker retired from the Swedish squad after the 2016 European Championship – winning 116 caps and scoring 62 international goals
  • Ibrahimovic has been announced among the players selected for the qualifiers against Georgia on March 25 and Kosovo on March 28
STOCKHOLM: Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return to Sweden’s squad after an almost five-year hiatus to play in World Cup qualifiers at the end of March, head coach Janne Andersson said on Tuesday.
The player, known for his not-so-humble ways, also announced his return himself by posting a picture of himself on Instagram in the Swedish team kit with the caption “The return of the God.”
The 39-year-old AC Milan striker retired from the Swedish squad after the 2016 European Championship after winning 116 caps and scoring 62 international goals.
Media had speculated about Ibrahimovic’s possible return to the national team, but the Swedish Football Association had refused to comment until Tuesday, when he was announced among the players selected for the qualifiers against Georgia on March 25 and Kosovo on March 28, as well as a friendly against Estonia on March 31.
Ibrahimovic has been nursing a muscle injury lately but hopes to return to the pitch on Thursday when Milan face his former club, Manchester United, in the Europa League round of 16.
The Swede has made headlines over the years with cheeky hints that he could be returning to the Swedish team.
But things took a more serious turn last autumn when he told media in the Scandinavian country that he missed playing for the team.
Ibrahimovic and coach Janne Andersson then met for talks.
Without “Ibra,” Sweden reached the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals and qualified directly for Euro 2020, which have been postponed to June-July 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hegazi move from English Premier League may be decisive in SPL title race: Rhys Williams

Hegazi move from English Premier League may be decisive in SPL title race: Rhys Williams
Updated 15 March 2021
John Duerden

Hegazi move from English Premier League may be decisive in SPL title race: Rhys Williams

Hegazi move from English Premier League may be decisive in SPL title race: Rhys Williams
  • Al-Qadisiyah’s Australian defender Williams faces leaders Al-Hilal on Saturday after recent Al-Ittihad, Al-Shabab tests
  • It is, according to Williams, no coincidence that the Jeddah giants have become resurgent after the arrival of Hegazi from West Bromwich Albion in late October
Updated 15 March 2021
John Duerden

RIYADH: While Bafetimbi Gomis and Odion Ighalo get the goals and the headlines for Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab, respectively, it may be Al-Ittihad defender Ahmed Hegazi who makes the difference in Saudi Arabia’s title race this season.

That is the opinion of Rhys Williams, and he should know. Al-Qadisiyah’s Australian center-back has faced both Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab in recent weeks and is gearing up to take on Al-Hilal on Saturday.

The battle for the Saudi Pro League (SPL) title is now a three-way race thanks to the form of Al-Ittihad who have come up along the rails to third place and within striking distance of top spot.

Last week, defending champions Al-Hilal won 4-2 at Al-Wehda to go above Al-Shabab on goal difference after the long-term leaders lost 2-1 at Al-Ittihad.

That win means that Al-Ittihad, who were almost relegated last season and won just three of the first 10 games this time around, are just four points off pole position and in great form after collecting 12 points from the last five games.

It is, according to Williams, no coincidence that the Jeddah giants have become resurgent after the arrival of Hegazi from West Bromwich Albion in late October, a decision that Slaven Bilic, then coach of the English Premier League team, publicly disagreed with.

“Hegazi has come in and made a massive difference,” Williams, who played under England coach Gareth Southgate at Middlesbrough, told Arab News. “He has a big presence in defense and provides the stability and leadership that they needed. You can see the quality he has, and the team has.”

Williams saw it first-hand on Feb. 28 as Al-Ittihad traveled to Al-Qadisiyah and won 4-1. It was an impressive performance and result, given that the hosts had not lost in 2021.

Williams said: “They came along and beat us well and that was our first defeat in 12 or 13 games. It was a big loss at home, and we could see that they have come along leaps and bounds since the start of the season.”

With seven games remaining, Al-Ittihad have hit form at the right time.

“Al-Ittihad are a dark horse. They also beat Al-Shabab last weekend and that has really opened things up. In this league you never know what will happen and any team can drop points.”

Williams has already spent three years in Saudi Arabia and noted that he and his family love life in the eastern city of Alkhobar. With the team safely in mid-table, though with an outside chance of a top-four finish, the former Australian international can focus on enjoying the last quarter of the season and what is shaping up to be a classic title race.

“It has been great, and it is hard to say what will happen. It has been cat and mouse for a while between Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab and both have their strengths,” he added.

Williams has first-hand experience of facing some of the most talented strikers in Asian football. Al-Shabab were already going well when they loaned striker Odion Ighalo from Manchester United in February.

“Al-Shabab are well-suited to do well and bringing in Ighalo gives them something extra. They have been impressive this season and are a very tactical and technical team.”

Argentine star Ever Banega has caught the eye with his playmaking abilities. “He is threading passes through for Ighalo and others.”

Last week Al-Qadisiya hosted Al-Shabab and after taking a first-half lead were on course for a famous win until Turki Al-Ammar earned a point for the Riyadh club in the final seconds. Williams was not too down-hearted, however.

He said: “It was a tough game for us. We started well in the first half but in the second half we had our backs to the wall. We held out until the 92nd minute when they scored but we will take the draw against a strong team like that.”

Al-Hilal may have just gone into first place but have not been as dominant this time around as was the case last season.

Last month the champions fired head coach Razvan Lucescu and replaced the Romanian with Brazilian boss Rogerio Micale. There have been reports in South America however that Al-Hilal want to tempt Marcelo Gallardo from Argentina’s River Plate to Riyadh.

Amid such instability, the fact that the team are now in first place is impressive.

“They haven’t been at their best this year and recently got rid of their manager, but they still have Bafetimbi Gomis. He is always capable of scoring,” Williams said.

It will be up to the Al-Qadisiyah defender to stop the former French international this weekend.

“It will be a big challenge for us against such a strong team. We have to put our best foot forward and if we play to our best then we are capable of getting a result. We are looking to finish as high in the table as possible.”

The next few weeks are set deliver a three-way race to the finish line that the SPL has not seen for some time.

St. Helena docks in Jeddah carrying all-electric SUVs for Extreme E’s debut X Prix

St. Helena docks in Jeddah carrying all-electric SUVs for Extreme E’s debut X Prix
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

St. Helena docks in Jeddah carrying all-electric SUVs for Extreme E’s debut X Prix

St. Helena docks in Jeddah carrying all-electric SUVs for Extreme E’s debut X Prix
  • Extreme E’s central goal is to raise environmental awareness, so all race hardware for the series of worldwide events will travel by sea
  • On board the St. Helena was the series’ full fleet of electric SUVs and its purpose-built AFC Energy hydrogen fuel cell, which will provide zero-emission vehicle-charging capabilities on site
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: With less than three weeks to go until the first X Prix takes place in AlUla, the ship ferrying the vehicles, race set-up, and equipment for Extreme E’s debut race weekend has docked in Jeddah.

Extreme E’s central goal is to raise environmental awareness, so all race hardware for the series of worldwide events will travel by sea, to reduce the size of the carbon footprint left by air travel.

The first of those trips began in February, with a sailing from England to Saudi Arabia.

Packed with 63 shipping containers, the St. Helena departed from Liverpool three weeks ago, navigating its way around the southern coast of Spain before venturing through the Mediterranean.

A 12-hour trip through the Suez Canal followed, before the ship finally completed the home straight down the Red Sea, arriving in Saudi Arabia on Sunday morning.

Its cargo is now headed for AlUla, the host location for Extreme E’s first ever outing, and its inaugural Desert X Prix, to be held on the weekend of April 3 to 4.

“Extreme E has arrived in Saudi Arabia. This date has been a long time coming and we are thrilled to herald the safe arrival of the St. Helena here in the Kingdom,” said Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) that is organizing the race with Extreme E.

“With less than three weeks until race weekend, we will now be working tirelessly alongside Extreme E to ensure April’s Desert X Prix in AlUla is as epic as we have all imagined.

“Extreme E marks another landmark moment for motorsports in Saudi Arabia and will be one that we believe will inspire Saudis, both on the track as drivers, but off the track too,” he added.

On board the St. Helena was the series’ full fleet of electric SUVs and its purpose-built AFC Energy hydrogen fuel cell, which will provide zero-emission vehicle-charging capabilities on site.

The ship was also carrying Aireshelta tents which will house the team garages, the podium, the start gantry, TV and broadcast equipment, three machines from 3devo to turn plastic waste into the championship’s trophies, two custom BRIG Eagle 8 carbon black support boats, and a variety of Bosch tools.

Extreme E founder and CEO, Alejandro Agag, said: “We’ve made it. The maiden race weekend voyage of the St. Helena was always going to be a massive moment for us and that’s exactly how it’s turned out – emotionally as much as anything.

“We have put so much work in to get to this stage and to know we’re now in Saudi Arabia and en route to AlUla fills me and all of our hard-working, passionate team with immense joy.

“The Desert X Prix is going to be a landmark occasion in so many ways: From the launch of our all-electric racing series to the groundbreaking work we plan to carry out in efforts to combat desertification in the Kingdom and around the world, so to be officially on ground is hugely exciting,” he added.

The repurposing of the St. Helena has been a huge project for Extreme E. Purchased in 2018, the former mail delivery vessel has had a complete internal refit, and now sets sail complete with its own science laboratory, manned by on-board scientists, who will conduct oceanic research projects while at sea.

In addition, there are 62 cabins on board which can sleep up to 175 people, two lounges, an 80-seater restaurant, a 100-seater exterior deck, an 80-seater presentation area, plus capacity to carry 90 20-foot shipping containers.

The vessel uses low-energy LED lights, has low-water consumption bathroom fittings, and chairs made from recycled plastic bottles collected from the Mediterranean. There is also a hydroponic system in the kitchens allowing chefs to grow their own on-board herbs and garnishes.

The Desert X Prix in AlUla gets underway on Saturday, April 3 with the qualification rounds, and the final plays out 24 hours later. Extreme E X Prix races are not open to fans to attend in person, but qualifications will be shown live on the Extreme E website, with the finals broadcast live on KSA Sports in Saudi Arabia and MBC in the Middle East.

Tokyo 2020 torch relay to start March 25 in Fukushima

Tokyo 2020 torch relay to start March 25 in Fukushima
Updated 15 March 2021
Reuters

Tokyo 2020 torch relay to start March 25 in Fukushima

Tokyo 2020 torch relay to start March 25 in Fukushima
Updated 15 March 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Tokyo Olympics organizers said the torch relay would begin on March 25 from the J-Village training center in Fukushima, as planned, launching the build-up to the start of the Games in July as they continue to work on COVID-19 counter-measures.
The Grand Start ceremony and first section of the relay on day one will not be open to the public as organizers reduce the number of participants and simplify the program to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, they said in a statement on Monday.
Tokyo 2020 “is committed to ensuring the safety and security of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch relay by taking countermeasures to prevent the spread of any infections among spectators, torchbearers, staff, and other relay participants, as well as local residents,” the statement said.
The torch relay has long been planned to start on March 25 but is nevertheless a major milestone after the Games were postponed last year and following speculation over whether they should be delayed again or even canceled due to the pandemic.
Tokyo organizers have also said they want to decide before the start of the relay whether to allow foreign spectators into the country amid fears of a resurgence in coronavirus infections.
Underscoring the complications in preparing for the Games during the pandemic, Tokyo 2020 also said on Monday that test events for skateboarding and shooting have been postponed until May due to the impact on scheduling from the COVID-19 situation.
Members of the Japanese women’s national soccer team will use the Olympic Flame to light the torch to officially kick off the relay from J-Village.
The facility was chosen as the starting point of the 121-day relay because it is a symbol of Japan’s reconstruction following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
The Olympics will be held from July 23 to Aug. 8 and the Paralympics from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

Sham Al-Ghamdi a step closer to becoming Saudi Arabia’s first female international referee

Sham Al-Ghamdi a step closer to becoming Saudi Arabia’s first female international referee
Updated 15 March 2021
Zaid Khashogji

Sham Al-Ghamdi a step closer to becoming Saudi Arabia’s first female international referee

Sham Al-Ghamdi a step closer to becoming Saudi Arabia’s first female international referee
  • Certification by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation could lead to a FIFA license
  • The 24-year-old Al-Ghamdi has long had a dream to officiate at the game sights level
Updated 15 March 2021
Zaid Khashogji

DUBAI: Sham Al-Ghamdi looks set to become the Kingdom’s first international female referee after the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) took an official decision that will enable her to obtain a FIFA license.

Speaking to Alwatan newspaper, Al-Ghamdi, a former player herself, revealed that gaining certification from the SAFF was a major step towards accreditation by world football’s governing body.

“I am happy to have been approved by the Saudi Football Federation, and this is the first step before obtaining a FIFA license,” she said. “It had to be approved by the federation in order to be able to apply for a FIFA license.”

The 24-year-old Al-Ghamdi has long had a dream to officiate at the game sights level.

“I spend hours reading and listening to advice from refereeing experts,” she told Arab News in 2019. “To referee a World Cup match would be a dream come true.”

Al-Ghamdi was the first Saudi football referee to oversee matches in the Women’s Football League (WFL), which launched in the Kingdom in November 2020, and she also took charge of a number of friendly matches that preceded this competition.

“My experience in league officiating is very distinctive, because it was part of a program of coexistence with international referees from whom I gained so much experience,” she told Alwatan.

“I lived with them day-to-day, where I learned different methods, more than attending any session.”

Al-Ghamdi says she fell in love with football from a very young age, but after representing Jeddah Eagles she suffered an injury to the knee which prevented her from playing again.

But she was determined not to leave football and instead turned to refereeing.

She took courses in officiating under the supervision of former international referee Marai Al-Awaji, and then received practical lessons at the hands of Dr. Ayman Al-Rifai.

“As a soccer referee, I made sure to be familiar with all the laws, provisions and updates that should be available in the game on the field,” she said.

She also attributed her success in refereeing to her passion for the game.

The young Saudi referee strongly believes in the future of sports in the Kingdom, and hopes to play a vital role in helping achieve success in her field.

“Sport is part of the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and it is our duty to raise the flag of the homeland and compete for future titles and successes,” she said.

“And I hope we continue to get support from the bodies specialized in this field of sports related to women.”

As a referee, Al-Ghamdi is also no stranger to criticism, something which she accepts as part of the game.

“Criticism is part of any field, and refereeing is one of the areas that face the sharpest criticism,” she said.

“But I must accept the strong opinions and listen to directions to avoid and help change them in the coming times.”

Al-Ghamdi believes that in time, and with the right support system, more women will take up refereeing duties in the Kingdom.

“I ask the Saudi government to set up a special referees committee for women under the umbrella of the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation,” she concluded.

Tunisian Malek Jaziri records landmark 100th win to advance in Dubai

Tunisian Malek Jaziri records landmark 100th win to advance in Dubai
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

Tunisian Malek Jaziri records landmark 100th win to advance in Dubai

Tunisian Malek Jaziri records landmark 100th win to advance in Dubai
  • Former world number 4 Kei Nishikori first player into second round at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
  • Muted jubilation muted due to nature of match victory
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Malek Jaziri celebrated the 100th Tour level victory of his career on Sunday to advance into the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

But his jubilation was muted, as his victory came after Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was forced to retire with a right arm injury as the match was intriguingly poised at 3-3 in the opening set.

“I’m sad to win this way because I have a lot of respect for him and he's a really nice guy and hopefully he'll recover as soon as possible,” said Jaziri.

“It’s lots of very good feelings to be back here at this high level and to compete. I keep believing that I can do it and hopefully the people who believe in me, I can give them a lot of joy.”

“I’m lucky today to be playing at this level. I’m happy to be here to enjoy these moments,” he added.

“The most important thing for me is my attitude, keeping the way I play very aggressive. I have improved a lot. My forehand has improved, I’ve changed my serve, my slice has improved. I’m putting a lot of things together and hopefully it will pay off.”

Tsonga has barely been able to compete for over a year due to a back injury.

After winning one match in the Davis Cup Final in November 2019, in 2020 he was beaten in the only two matches he played, and his match in Dubai against Jaziri was just his third of 2021 and followed a loss in Montpellier and his first win in over a year against Feliciano Lopez in Marseille last week.

“We are delighted that Malek Jaziri has earned such an impressive career milestone here in Dubai, but saddened that Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has suffered yet another injury,” said Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.

“We wish him a speedy recovery and return to the ATP Tour.”

Tournament wild card Aslan Karatsev edged past Egor Gerasimov 6-4 6-4, fighting off two break points as he served for victory at 5-4. The Russian recently caused a sensation at the Australian Open where he became the first player in the Open Era to reach the semi-finals upon his Grand Slam main draw debut.

He was also the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since Vladimir Voltchkov at Wimbledon in 2000, and at 114 he was the lowest-ranked Grand Slam semi-finalist since number 125gth ranked Goran Ivanisevic at Wimbledon in 2001.

And last week he won the first doubles title of his career with partner Andrey Rublev in Doha.

Kei Nishikori was the first player into the second round after overcoming the 2.11 meter-tall Reilly Opelka 3-6 6-3 6-4 to set up a second round meeting with fifth seed David Goffin.

Nishikori, a former world number four, has suffered several career setbacks due to illness and injury. After losing in the third round of the US Open in August 2019, he underwent elbow surgery for a second time and then in 2020 after a year out of the game he played just four events, winning two matches.

“I played a very solid match today,” said Nishikori.

“I tried to focus on my first service game because I knew there wouldn’t be many chances on my return game. I tried to make my first serve and I think I did quite enough. I surprised myself how I returned well on break points.”

There were also wins Jeremy Chardy who overcame Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3 3-6 6-4, Alexander Bublik who defeated Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4 7-6(4), and in a meeting between two tournament wild cards Alexei Popyrin beat Dennis Novak 7-6(3) 7-5.

