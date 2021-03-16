Saudi Arabia welcomes efforts to ensure Iran does not acquire nuclear weapon - Cabinet

You are here

  • Cabinet called for extending the arms embargo on Iran
  • Ministers congratulated Libya on new unity government, stressed importance of continuing to support efforts to solve Syrian crisis
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed international efforts to ensure Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon, and to make the Gulf region free of all weapons of mass destruction.
During the weekly cabinet meeting, chaired by King Salman, ministers said they supported efforts to respect the independence and sovereignty of states and not to interfere in their internal affairs.
The cabinet also called for extending the arms embargo on Iran, as “it continues to provide the Houthi militia with advanced weapons and drones that are used to terrorize Yemenis, and to target civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom in a deliberate and systematic manner,” acting information minister Majid Al-Qasabi said.
The Kingdom supports the efforts of the UN envoy to Yemen to reach a comprehensive cease-fire and start a political process to end the war in Yemen, he added.
The ministers also stressed the importance of continuing to support efforts to solve the Syrian crisis, and find “a political path that adds to the settlement and stability of the situation, in a way that guarantees the security of its people and protects them from terrorist organizations and sectarian militias.”
The cabinet congratulated Libya on the new unity government and said the Kingdom supports efforts leading to a political solution to the crisis that achieves stability, security and development, and preserves its unity and sovereignty void from “external interference that endangers Arab regional security.”
During the meeting, the minsters were briefed on King Salman’s letter to the Kuwaiti emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah that dealt with consolidating relations.
They were also briefed on talks between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, that dealt with enhancing bilateral relations, regional and international developments, and coordinating efforts to enhance security and stability.
The ministers also reviewed the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic, including statistics and data from the national vaccination campaign, which has now expanded and launched more vaccine centers in various regions of the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia condemns storming of presidential palace in Yemen

Protesters, some raising the old flag of South Yemen, gather to demonstrate outside the internationally-recognised Yemeni government's headquarters at al-Maashiq Palace in the Crater district of the southern port city of Aden on March 16, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 34 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns storming of presidential palace in Yemen

  • Kingdom reiterates support for Yemeni government and calls for swift implementation of remaining points of the Riyadh Agreement
RIYADH: Saudi authorities said they condemn in the strongest terms the actions of protesters who stormed the presidential place in Yemen on Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

A group of demonstrators broke into Al-Maashiq Palace in Aden amid anger about the economic situation in the country. They dispersed peacefully a short time later.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the Kingdom’s support for the Yemeni government, which has been operating from temporary capital Aden since December, led by Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed. It also stressed the importance of ensuring the government is given a proper chance to serve the Yemeni people during the difficult humanitarian and economic situation in the country.

The Kingdom also called on both parties to the Riyadh Agreement to act swiftly and meet in Riyadh to complete the implementation of the remaining points of the peace deal.

It said that implementation of the agreement would unite the Yemeni people, end the bloodshed and begin the process of healing the rift between factions in the nation. The agreement also supports the restoration of the Yemeni state and its security and stability, along with efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the crisis, the authorities added.

 

Riyadh’s light festival starts this week

As part of light festival, there will be 10 installations at the King Abdul Aziz Historical Center in Riyadh. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 17 March 2021
Lama Alhamawi

Riyadh’s light festival starts this week

  • One of the presentations is called “Light Upon Light” and showcases art from the 1960s to the present day
RIYADH: More than 30 light installations will be showcased this weekend across the capital in the new annual Light of Riyadh festival.
The festival will be a platform to display the city’s creativity and talent through intricate installations.
More than 20 international and Saudi artists have created installations for the 17-day event, which also brings together contemporary and modern art.
It starts on March 18 and runs until April 3 in different venues across the city. It features an interactive show with outdoor sculptures, workshops, volunteering opportunities, cinematic shows, and educational talks.
There will also be a music show hosted by MDL Beast Freqways, a streaming platform, with performances from Hats & Klaps, Kayan, and DesertF!sh.
The festival is the first to be organized by the Riyadh Art program as part of Vision 2030 initiatives to promote culture and art.
Its theme is “Under the Sky” and expresses hope for a brighter future as the world recovers from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Many of the installations will be sculptures that shed light on their surroundings, both indoors and out.

HIGHLIGHTS

• More than 20 international and Saudi artists have created installations for the 17-day event.

• It starts on March 18 and runs until April 3 in different venues across the city.

The festival seeks to take visitors on an emotional experience that evokes joy, contemplation, and appreciation for culture.
One of the presentations is called “Light Upon Light” and showcases art from the 1960s to the present day. It was put together by Dr. Eiman Elgibreen, a curator of the Saudi National Pavilion at the 58th Venice Biennale, Pam Toonen, from Light Art Collection, and Vincenzo de Bellis, an international curatorial consultant.
More information about the installations and event locations can be found on the Riyadh Art Program website: https://noorriyadh.sa/en/

 

 

Saudi and Greek air forces begin joint exercise in Greece

The “Falcon Eye 1” exercise took place at the Souda Air Force Base in Greece. (Saudi Ministry of Defense)
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi and Greek air forces begin joint exercise in Greece

  • The exercises focused on implementing several training sorties
  • 'Falcon Eye 1' exercise is the first of its kind with the Greek Air Force
RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) began a joint training exercise with Greece on Tuesday.
The “Falcon Eye 1” exercise took place at the Souda Air Force Base in Greece, the Saudi Ministry of Defense said.
Several joint sorties using F-15C aircraft by the RSAF and F-16, Dassault Mirage 2000 and F-4 Phantom aircraft by the Greek Air Force took place in the skies above the Mediterranean.
The exercises focused on implementing several training sorties that included offensive and defensive counter operations and air support operations.
Col. Abdulrahman Al-Shehri, commander of the RSAF group participating in the exercise, said: “The beginning of the exercise was preceded by several coordination meetings with the Greek Air Force, which focused on mechanisms of action, types of flights and the participating aircraft, and accordingly a complete program was developed that includes all sorties.”
He said the exercise is “exceptional and the first of its kind with the Greek Air Force to refine and develop the technical skills of the air crew, and to support their readiness to exchange experiences in all available fields.”

Geostrategic location of Saudi Arabia’s Jazan province makes it ideal for investment: business leader

Jazan’s mountainous areas provide visitors with fascinating scenes and a comprehensive natural map with beaches, islands, mountains, valleys, hills, plateaus, and deserts. (Social media)
Updated 17 March 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Geostrategic location of Saudi Arabia’s Jazan province makes it ideal for investment: business leader

  • A Saudi region with potential for growth in tourism, agriculture and maritime industries
MAKKAH: Jazan is one of the most promising regions in Saudi Arabia for investment, due to its tourism and agricultural assets, as well as its maritime wealth from fishing and its two commercial ports.

Dr. Majed Al-Gohary, secretary-general of the Jazan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Arab News: “Jazan is achieving major success (under) King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who launched the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which had positive repercussions on economic development in the Kingdom generally, and Jazan in particular.”
He added that Jazan Economic City had been created, on a total area of 145 million square meters, which would enable the establishment of 250 new factories in the region.
“In addition, the giant Saudi Aramco Jazan Bulk Plant is located in the region, and is the biggest oil refinery in the Kingdom — the fourth biggest refinery worldwide — with a total capacity of 420,000 barrels per day of Arabian Heavy and Arabian Medium crude oil, representing 17.5 percent of the gross production of Saudi refineries.”
Jazan’s attractiveness for business investment is helped by its location on the Red Sea close to the Horn of Africa and the Yemeni border, which generates various export and commerce opportunities for all industrial, agricultural, and fish producers in the region. Al-Gohary noted that Jazan Port and the Port of Jazan Economic City were key outlets for exporting these goods.
Al-Gohary also played up Jazan’s potential as a tourism destination. “Jazan’s mountainous areas provide visitors with fascinating scenes and a comprehensive natural map with beaches, islands, mountains, valleys, hills, plateaus, and deserts, and with diversified mountainous, coastal, and desert climates, all of which are attractions for tourists who visit the region to enjoy the culture and heritage of the region,” he said.

FASTFACTS

• Jazan’s attractiveness for business investment is helped by its location on the Red Sea close to the Horn of Africa and the Yemeni border, which generates various export and commerce opportunities for all industrial, agricultural, and fish producers in the region.

• There are 80 islands off Jazan, including the famous Farasan Island with its turquoise-colored waters, nature, beaches, coral reefs and warm climate.

• The giant Saudi Aramco Jazan Bulk Plant is also located in the region, which is the biggest oil refinery in the Kingdom and the fourth biggest worldwide.

There are 80 islands off Jazan, including the famous Farasan Island with its turquoise-colored waters, nature, beaches, coral reefs and warm climate.
“All this contributes to Jazan’s richness in various tourist destinations, where reality merges with imagination with its historical castles, towers, and markets,” he added.
Regarding ways to attract economic interest from outside the region, Al-Gohary said: “We have many mechanisms to attract and develop investments in Jazan, including promotion by the official state agencies like the Ministry of Commerce and Investment, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Investment Council in Jazan headed by Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz.”
In addition, the Jazan Chamber of Commerce hosts many foreign investment delegations to introduce them to the business environment in the region, and publishes studies about feasible investment opportunities in all economic sectors and activities, he added.
The chamber, he said, contributes to organizing various activities that advertise investment opportunities, whilst the Saudi Industrial Development Fund provides loans covering 75 percent of the cost of new industrial projects in the region over a period of 20 years.
“The concerned agencies in Jazan region work on supporting and encouraging the establishment of projects in all governorates of the region,” he said.

AlUla’s natural wonders provide setting for wellness activities

The destination’s majestic atmosphere allows participants to relax while enjoying group activities amid the peaceful natural surroundings of AlUla. (Supplied)
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

AlUla’s natural wonders provide setting for wellness activities

  • During the sessions, participants will be guided by a certified sound therapist using different healing instruments such as gongs, singing bowls, drums, tuning forks, and shruti boxes before relaxing in the sound of silence in AlUla
ALULA: The natural wonders of AlUla are providing the backdrop for a range of rejuvenating and spiritual outdoor activities and experiences.
Located in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, the heritage site has been picked as the perfect spot to stage a series of wellness events throughout March.
The destination’s majestic atmosphere allows participants to relax while enjoying group activities amid the peaceful natural surroundings of AlUla.
One of the highlighted wellness activities this winter will see visitors take mountain walks and learn about the area, while experiencing the elements and then unwinding to musical performances in a spacious tent beside Camel Rock.
Games, drinks, and food will be available in the tent and people will be able to star gaze from the comfort of moon beds or gather around a bonfire with others.
A so-called sound bath will offer a full body listening experience using sound to induce therapeutic and restorative effects to the mind and body.
During the sessions, participants will be guided by a certified sound therapist using different healing instruments such as gongs, singing bowls, drums, tuning forks, and shruti boxes before relaxing in the sound of silence in AlUla.

HIGHLIGHTS

• One of the highlighted wellness activities this winter will see visitors take mountain walks and learn about the area.

• Games, drinks, and food will be available in the tent and people will be able to star gaze from the comfort of moon beds or gather around a bonfire with others.

Morning, afternoon, and evening classes will take place on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays with morning and evening sessions available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
At Shilal farm or AlUla Fresh Farm, visitors can enjoy meditative yoga in stress-free natural surroundings, and at Al-Wadi Park a tribal drumming experience will be offered against the stunning backdrop of AlUla.
A professional drummer will guide participants in working together to create rhythmic melodies as a way of encouraging unity and generating group energy. The evening experience will run from Tuesday to Saturday.
Visit www.experiencealula.com for more details and to book outdoor wellness activities.

 

