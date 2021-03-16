Saudi Arabia welcomes efforts to ensure Iran does not acquire nuclear weapon - Cabinet

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed international efforts to ensure Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon, and to make the Gulf region free of all weapons of mass destruction.
During the weekly cabinet meeting, chaired by King Salman, ministers said they supported efforts to respect the independence and sovereignty of states and not to interfere in their internal affairs.
The cabinet also called for extending the arms embargo on Iran, as “it continues to provide the Houthi militia with advanced weapons and drones that are used to terrorize Yemenis, and to target civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom in a deliberate and systematic manner,” acting information minister Majid Al-Qasabi said.
The Kingdom supports the efforts of the UN envoy to Yemen to reach a comprehensive cease-fire and start a political process to end the war in Yemen, he added.
The ministers also stressed the importance of continuing to support efforts to solve the Syrian crisis, and find “a political path that adds to the settlement and stability of the situation, in a way that guarantees the security of its people and protects them from terrorist organizations and sectarian militias.”
The cabinet congratulated Libya on the new unity government and said the Kingdom supports efforts leading to a political solution to the crisis that achieves stability, security and development, and preserves its unity and sovereignty void from “external interference that endangers Arab regional security.”
During the meeting, the minsters were briefed on King Salman’s letter to the Kuwaiti emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah that dealt with consolidating relations.
They were also briefed on talks between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, that dealt with enhancing bilateral relations, regional and international developments, and coordinating efforts to enhance security and stability.
The ministers also reviewed the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic, including statistics and data from the national vaccination campaign, which has now expanded and launched more vaccine centers in various regions of the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia welcomes efforts to ensure Iran does not acquire nuclear weapon - Cabinet
https://arab.news/cyeub
Saudi Arabia welcomes efforts to ensure Iran does not acquire nuclear weapon - Cabinet
- Cabinet called for extending the arms embargo on Iran
- Ministers congratulated Libya on new unity government, stressed importance of continuing to support efforts to solve Syrian crisis
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed international efforts to ensure Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon, and to make the Gulf region free of all weapons of mass destruction.