Syrian TV reports Israeli strike on suburbs of Damascus

Yemeni army kills 18 Houthi militants in an ambush near Taiz

DUBAI: Over 18 Houthi militants have been killed in an ambush in the Maqbanah district, west of Taiz, the Yemeni army said Wednesday.

Yemeni army troops have been advancing in Taiz and taking control of many locations in the area as Houthi militants retreated, the army said earlier.

Meanwhile, a civilian was killed and eight others were wounded by shells of a rocket fired by Houthi militia on local market in Marib City, Yemeni state news agency Saba reported on Tuesday.

A medical source said that among those killed and injured was an African refugee, according to the report.

The militia continued firing ballistic rockets on neighbourhoods and markets in the city, the source added.