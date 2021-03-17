Syrian TV reports Israeli strike on suburbs of Damascus

You are here

They were the first attacks since Feb. 28. (File/AFP)
They were the first attacks since Feb. 28. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 March 2021
AP

DAMASCUS, Syria: Israel launched a missile attack on suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus late Tuesday and Syrian air defenses responded to the strikes, state television reported.
State TV said Syrian air defense shot down some of the Israeli missiles before they hit their targets. It gave no further details or say which suburbs came under attack.
They were the first attacks since Feb. 28, when Israeli missiles struck southern suburbs of Damascus.
Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.

Fire festival incidents kill 10, injure hundreds in Iran

Fire festival incidents kill 10, injure hundreds in Iran
Updated 24 min 38 sec ago
AP

Fire festival incidents kill 10, injure hundreds in Iran

Fire festival incidents kill 10, injure hundreds in Iran
  • Officials said the casualties were the result of disregarding safety measures
Updated 24 min 38 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN: Mishaps during an annual fire festival in Iran have left at least 10 people dead and hundreds more injured around the country, state TV reported Wednesday.
State TV reported the casualties Wednesday but news outlets including the semiofficial ISNA said the deaths happened over a period of several weeks. Many of the deaths and injuries occurred during the production and preparation of firecrackers, according to reports.
Officials said the casualties were the result of disregarding safety measures.
The annual festival begins on the Tuesday before Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, which will be celebrated on Saturday this year. The ritual dates to at least 1700 B.C. and is linked to Zoroastrianism, which was the predominant religion of the nation before Islam.
Traditionally, people light bonfires, set off fireworks and send wish lanterns floating into the night sky as part of festivities. Many use powerful, substandard firecrackers.
More than 200 of the nearly 1,900 injured were hospitalized, according to the reports. Several ambulances and rescue cars were damaged Tuesday night and police arrested dozens for disregarding law and order, they said.
Almost half of the injured were under age 16 and the rest under 33, according to the reports.
Last year, the death toll from festival activities was four. Many people stayed at home because of the pandemic, which has hit Iran worse than any other country in the Middle East. Some 1.76 million cases have been confirmed, including more than 61,000 deaths, to date.

Saudi Arabia’s cabinet held its weekly meeting, chaired by King Salman virtually from NEOM, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia welcomes efforts to ensure Iran does not acquire nuclear weapon - Cabinet

Yemeni army kills 18 Houthi militants in an ambush near Taiz

Yemeni army kills 18 Houthi militants in an ambush near Taiz
Updated 10 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Yemeni army kills 18 Houthi militants in an ambush near Taiz

Yemeni army kills 18 Houthi militants in an ambush near Taiz
Updated 10 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Over 18 Houthi militants have been killed in an ambush in the Maqbanah district, west of Taiz, the Yemeni army said Wednesday.

Yemeni army troops have been advancing in Taiz and taking control of many locations in the area as Houthi militants retreated, the army said earlier.  

Meanwhile, a civilian was killed and eight others were wounded by shells of a rocket fired by Houthi militia on local market in Marib City, Yemeni state news agency Saba reported on Tuesday.
A medical source said that among those killed and injured was an African refugee, according to the report.

The militia continued firing ballistic rockets on neighbourhoods and markets in the city, the source added.

Kuwait airport will implement PCR verification for 8 countries this month

Kuwait airport will implement PCR verification for 8 countries this month
Updated 52 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait airport will implement PCR verification for 8 countries this month

Kuwait airport will implement PCR verification for 8 countries this month
Updated 52 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: All airlines operating at Kuwait International Airport will start implementing a program to verify PCR certificates for eight countries starting March 25, according to local reports.
The countries included at the initial stage are UAE, Bahrain, Turkey, India, Philippines, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
The new program requires arriving passengers from the above countries to have a negative PCR COVID certification and must not have any symptoms such as fever, coughing or sneezing.
The certificate must be valid for 72 hours after the swab test was made and must comply with those accepted by the MUNA Program for verifying PCR tests.
Movement at the airport has been slow after flights were limited in light of the health conditions imposed by the pandemic.
The airport has been allowing a small number of flights in addition to return trips for Kuwaitis abroad.

More than half of UAE population vaccinated against COVID-19

More than half of UAE population vaccinated against COVID-19
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

More than half of UAE population vaccinated against COVID-19

More than half of UAE population vaccinated against COVID-19
  • The UAE has provided nearly seven million doses to more than 205 medical centers
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: More than half of the UAE population have received their COVID-19 vaccines, achieving the country’s goal of vaccinating 52.46 percent of individuals covered under the inoculation campaign.

“The campaign that was launched at the start of the year around the country, upon the directives of the country’s leadership, has vaccinated nearly 70.21 percent of elderly people and those with chronic diseases, who are being prioritized,” health minister Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al-Owais said, in a report from state news agency WAM.

The UAE has provided nearly seven million doses to more than 205 medical centers using the three approved vaccines developed by Sinopharm (SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Inactivated Vaccine), Pfizer/BioNTech (mRNA) and the Russian-developed Sputnik V.

Health officials meanwhile reported that 89,746 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours, giving the UAE with a rate of vaccine distribution of 67.43 doses per 100 people.

There were 2,018 confirmed coronavirus cases overnight, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 430,313 – with 1,406 deaths – of which 410,736 have fully recovered from the contagious disease.

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait
  • UAE ministry urges ‘international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated acts’
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE government has strongly denounced the Houthi militia’s attempt to target non-combatants and civilian structures on Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait with two ballistic missiles and a bomb-laden drone.

UAE affirmed that these systematic terrorist attacks by the Houthi group reflect its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms, state news agency WAM reported, citing a statement from the foreign affairs ministry.

The ministry also urged the “international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated acts, which threaten security and stability in the Kingdom, stressing that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias’ attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.”

The Iran-backed Houthis have intensified missile and drone attacks on the Kingdom, sparking condemnation from regional and international allies.

“The security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered by the Emirates a threat to its security and stability,” the UAE foreign ministry said.

