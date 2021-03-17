You are here

  • Home
  • Publicis Groupe promotes Thamer Farsi to KSA CEO

Publicis Groupe promotes Thamer Farsi to KSA CEO

Publicis Groupe promotes Thamer Farsi to KSA CEO
Short Url

https://arab.news/gzebe

Updated 13 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Publicis Groupe promotes Thamer Farsi to KSA CEO

Publicis Groupe promotes Thamer Farsi to KSA CEO
  • In his new role, he will lead a team of over 100 professionals based in Riyadh and Jeddah
Updated 13 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Multinational advertising conglomerate Publicis Groupe has promoted Thamer Farsi to the role of CEO for its Saudi operations, effective immediately.

Farsi joined the conglomerate in 2008 and became regional managing director of Publicis Communications for Saudi Arabia in 2018. He then took over as chief operating officer last year.

In his new role, he will lead a team of over 100 professionals based in Riyadh and Jeddah across the group’s marketing, creative, media and PR activities.

“Saudi Arabia is a key strategic market for the Groupe, and it is exciting to be led by talented Saudis both at CEO and creative level,” Raja Trad, executive chairman of Publicis for the Middle East and Africa, said in a statement.

“This is testament to our people-first approach and is instrumental in fueling collaborative relationships with client teams.”

Farsi brings over 16 years of experience in the areas of marketing communication, communication strategy and client management within different industries.

He has played a key role in transforming Publicis to enhance its digital and social media solutions.

Farsi said: “Publicis Groupe has a deeply rooted commitment to fulfilling the Kingdom’s vision of establishing an empowered Saudi workforce. From the onset, developing our cadre of professionals to work on key Saudi and multinational clients has been an overarching priority.”

Topics: Publicis Groupe MEA

Related

Publicis Groupe veteran Kamal Dimachkie leaves as new successor is named
Media
Publicis Groupe veteran Kamal Dimachkie leaves as new successor is named
Publicis Groupe reimburses coronavirus-induced salary cuts
Media
Publicis Groupe reimburses coronavirus-induced salary cuts

UK columnist pays Muslim journalist ‘substantial damages’

In her December posts, Burchill claimed that Sarkar was a terrorist sympathizer and fundamentalist. (Screenshot/YouTube)
In her December posts, Burchill claimed that Sarkar was a terrorist sympathizer and fundamentalist. (Screenshot/YouTube)
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

UK columnist pays Muslim journalist ‘substantial damages’

In her December posts, Burchill claimed that Sarkar was a terrorist sympathizer and fundamentalist. (Screenshot/YouTube)
  • Julie Burchill acknowledged that her social media activity had ‘played into Islamophobic tropes’
  • ‘I accept that my statements were defamatory of Ms Sarkar and caused her very substantial distress’
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: British columnist Julie Burchill has apologized to activist and journalist Ash Sarkar — and agreed to pay her “substantial damages” — for offensive social media posts in December. 

Following the settlement of a libel and harassment case, Burchill said on Twitter and Facebook that her social media activity had “included racist and misogynist comments” and “played into Islamophobic tropes.”

She added: “Although it was not my intention, I accept that my statements were defamatory of Ms Sarkar and caused her very substantial distress.”

The Sunday Telegraph columnist asked her thousands of social media followers to retweet and share her apology.

In her December posts, Burchill claimed that Sarkar was a terrorist sympathizer and fundamentalist, and speculated about her sex life.

Burchill also “liked” posts saying Sarkar should kill herself and suggesting she was a victim of female genital mutilation, while calling on her social media followers to “wade in on Twitter” against “the Islamists.”

Following the settlement out of court, Burchill said: “I deeply regret having reacted in the way I did. I accept that I should have behaved better. On reflection, I accept that I misjudged the situation, and made statements that simply are not true, which I now want to put right.”

Sarkar said Burchill’s “repeated sexual and degrading comments” had “carried a persistent threatening undertone.”

Topics: UK Islam journalism

Related

English football authorities accused of not taking Islamophobia seriously
Sport
English football authorities accused of not taking Islamophobia seriously
Anti-Islam French writer could challenge Le Pen for presidency
World
Anti-Islam French writer could challenge Le Pen for presidency

Insight into MENA’s Snapchatters

Insight into MENA’s Snapchatters
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

Insight into MENA’s Snapchatters

Insight into MENA’s Snapchatters
  • New report explores defining characteristics of Snapchat Generation in region
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Social media company Snap Inc. has released a new study exploring how Snapchatters in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region are adopting new behaviors and values.

With a monthly reach of 67 million unique Snapchatters in the region, the report sheds light on what matters to the Snapchat Generation, and reflects their thinking on issues of self-expression, communicating with family and friends, and the value they place on relationships.

Abdullah Al-Hammadi, regional business lead at Snap Inc., said: “The Snapchat Generation is particularly unique in Saudi Arabia. While family relationships are essential for Snapchatters, they have an individual strive as they are more driven, competitive, and image-conscious, with a preference toward becoming self-employed entrepreneurs.”

Snapchatters in the MENA region

According to the report, the Snapchat Generation was “particularly unique” in the MENA region where family was an essential relationship. Yet, Snapchatters were independently driven, competitive, and image conscious. 

Regional users of the messaging app were found to be less likely than their global counterparts to report stress. There were also certain trends that emerged within the region, for instance, Saudi Snapchatters having an affinity toward nostalgia, while those in the UAE were more focused on physical health.

Defining characteristics

Inclusive: Seventy percent of the Snapchat Generation described themselves as being inclusive. They were more likely than non-Snapchatters to say they and their friends were inclusive of people who were different.

Worldly: A total of 80 percent said that they were informed about world events and news. The study revealed that they were more likely than non-Snapchatters to volunteer – with three out of four volunteering – and to report their generation as being more liberal and conservative, demonstrating a nuanced perspective on political, social, and worldly views.

Kind: A whopping 90 percent describe themselves and their friends as kind, which was consistent throughout the MENA region and the world.

Creative: Eighty percent described themselves as being creative. Usually, being creative as a self-descriptor was ranked second, after kindness.

Authentic: “It’s important to me to be true to myself,” said 80 percent of Snapchat platform users, demonstrating a strong affinity toward authenticity. They also wanted to be their true selves in the online world, with 68 percent valuing being themselves online.

Driven: Seeing themselves as both street smart (74 percent), book smart (65 percent), and competitive (79 percent), the Snapchat Generation was driven and ambitious.

Spending habits

Discretionary spending power for the Snapchat Generation was $425 billion in the MENA region. 

According to the report, the group was willing to outspend non-Snapchatters across every category from video games (23 percent) and a new mobile phone (28 percent) to music services (55 percent) and shampoos (60 percent).

Compared to non-Snapchatters, the group also had a higher affinity toward brand names and logos, with 60 percent saying that having branded products made them feel like they fitted in, compared to 45 percent of non-Snapchatters. 

Head of Snap Inc. operations in the UAE, Jake Thomas, said: “From an early age, the Snapchat Generation in MENA has stepped up to be the changemakers they believe the world needs.

“As a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the region’s Snapchat Generation also has a renewed appreciation for friends and family and will likely carry this deep need for connection through as a defining characteristic.”

Topics: snapchat Snapchatters MENA

Related

Snapchat responds to positive year with plans for more growth
Media
Snapchat responds to positive year with plans for more growth
Snapchat launches new ‘Sounds’ feature
Media
Snapchat launches new ‘Sounds’ feature

Russia plans Twitter block in one month if it fails to delete banned content

Russia plans Twitter block in one month if it fails to delete banned content
Updated 16 March 2021
AFP

Russia plans Twitter block in one month if it fails to delete banned content

Russia plans Twitter block in one month if it fails to delete banned content
Updated 16 March 2021
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia will block Twitter in one month if the social media giant fails to remove banned content, the TASS news agency cited a senior official at Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor as saying on Tuesday.
Russia said last week it was slowing down the speed of Twitter in retaliation for what it described as a failure to remove banned content. It threatened to block the US platform outright, escalating a growing stand-off between Moscow and US social media firms.

Topics: Russia Twitter

Related

Special Russian missile attacks in Syria defy cease-fire with Turkey
Middle-East
Russian missile attacks in Syria defy cease-fire with Turkey
NGOs file landmark Syria case against Russian Wagner fighters
Middle-East
NGOs file landmark Syria case against Russian Wagner fighters

Instagram Reels launches in Middle East

Instagram Reels launches in Middle East
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

Instagram Reels launches in Middle East

Instagram Reels launches in Middle East
  • Short-form video feature ‘gives users freedom, flexibility,’ says MENA rep
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Instagram today launched its short-form video-sharing feature, Reels, in the Middle East following a global announcement in August last year.

Revealed at the company’s House of Instagram event, the latest feature will be a new way for the platform’s users in the Middle East to create and discover short videos. The news follows the introduction of the music option on Instagram Stories earlier this month.

Reels has been rolled out in phases around the world. Users can film and edit up to 30-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects and new tools. Users can also share Reels with their followers on the feed. For those with a public account, Reels can be made available to the wider Instagram community through the dedicated Reels Tab.

Users can film videos directly on Reels or upload a saved video from a phone’s camera roll for editing.

In addition to sharing to the Reels tab, users also can share videos directly to the feed. A new Reels tab will be then added to the user’s profile, where all their Reels will live. Reels can also be shared with friends via Stories and DM. If the account is public, non-followers can also watch the reel.

“Self-expression and versatility are part of the creative DNA of the region’s Gen Z and millennial population. As one of the primary platforms for this group of creators, we have always sought to adapt our features to what they need,” said Samer Jamal, strategic partner manager at Instagram MENA.

“With Reels, they now have more leverage when it comes to creating and sharing short-form content. Reels provides our community with greater freedom and flexibility to innovate, experiment and elevate their content, and we cannot wait to discover a new generation of talent via the feature.”

Topics: Instagram Middle East

Related

Nour Emam (L) and Dr. Deemah Saleh (R) run Instagram accounts where they share information on intimate female health. (Supplied)
Lifestyle
Meet the women educating their Instagram followers on female health, one post at a time
Special The World Sucks (TWS) — a Lebanese social video channel devoted to documenting acts of kindness — was created just over a year ago. (Screenshot: YouTube) photos
Middle-East
The viral Instagrammer who rewards acts of kindness in Lebanon

Setting off in Saudi Arabia Extreme E comes to MBC Action

Setting off in Saudi Arabia Extreme E comes to MBC Action
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

Setting off in Saudi Arabia Extreme E comes to MBC Action

Setting off in Saudi Arabia Extreme E comes to MBC Action
  • Extreme E is an international off-road racing series that uses electric SUVs
  • The tour will start in Saudi Arabia’s much celebrated AlUla
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Extreme E, the off-road electric race championship, has confirmed MBC Action will televise all five of the series’ X Prix across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Extreme E is an international off-road racing series that uses electric SUVs to race in different parts of the world.

In the MENA region, Extreme E’s inaugural race will be held in AlUla, in Saudi Arabia. People from all 23 Arabic-speaking countries in the MENA region will be able to tune in to the race, which will be aired in English, Arabic, and Farsi. Additional content such as highlights and reviews will be available on both MBC Action’s TV channel and its digital platforms.

“With our series making its debut in Saudi Arabia in just a matter of weeks, we are delighted to announce our broadcast agreement with MBC Group today,” said Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E.

“I am confident that Extreme E’s incredible menu of motorsport firsts, including a thrilling fully electric format, male and female driver pairings and the environmental stories behind the series, will delight MBC’s discerning and wide-spread audience and we can’t wait to bring the action to them in April.”

MBC Action is a free-to-air channel that launched in 2007. It targets the region’s young adventure enthusiasts, delivering sports news, action movies, dramas, and thrillers.

“With a few weeks to go until the Desert X Prix takes place in stunning AlUla, our partnership with Extreme E couldn’t have come at a better time,” added Ashraf Younis, Director of MBC Action.

“We cannot wait to showcase the events of this off-road racing series in the world’s largest continuous sand desert to audiences across Saudi Arabia and the rest of the MENA region.”

Nine teams are confirmed to compete in Extreme E’s opening round at AlUla. Keeping in line with Extreme E’s mission to “race without a trace,” the event will not be open to spectators. Instead, audiences can follow the races through the live TV broadcast and social media.

Topics: Extreme E AlUla motor sports sport MBC Action MBC

Related

Extreme E to launch in the desert of AlUla in one month
Sport
Extreme E to launch in the desert of AlUla in one month
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was in attendance for the second race of the Formula E Diriyah E-Prix weekend in Riyadh on Saturday. (SPA) video
Saudi Arabia
WATCH: Saudi Crown Prince attends Formula E Diriyah E-Prix

Latest updates

New York stays top in finance as London loses ground, index shows
New York stays top in finance as London loses ground, index shows
Tunisian leader meets with Libya’s new government in Tripoli
Tunisian leader meets with Libya’s new government in Tripoli
Publicis Groupe promotes Thamer Farsi to KSA CEO
Publicis Groupe promotes Thamer Farsi to KSA CEO
No. 3 seed Denis Shapovalov advances, Alexei Popyrin plays out boyhood dream despite loss
No. 3 seed Denis Shapovalov advances, Alexei Popyrin plays out boyhood dream despite loss
Dubai ruler forms tribunal to resolve rows over inherited property
Dubai ruler forms tribunal to resolve rows over inherited property

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.