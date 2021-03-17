Publicis Groupe promotes Thamer Farsi to KSA CEO

Insight into MENA’s Snapchatters

DUBAI: Social media company Snap Inc. has released a new study exploring how Snapchatters in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region are adopting new behaviors and values.

With a monthly reach of 67 million unique Snapchatters in the region, the report sheds light on what matters to the Snapchat Generation, and reflects their thinking on issues of self-expression, communicating with family and friends, and the value they place on relationships.

Abdullah Al-Hammadi, regional business lead at Snap Inc., said: “The Snapchat Generation is particularly unique in Saudi Arabia. While family relationships are essential for Snapchatters, they have an individual strive as they are more driven, competitive, and image-conscious, with a preference toward becoming self-employed entrepreneurs.”

Snapchatters in the MENA region

According to the report, the Snapchat Generation was “particularly unique” in the MENA region where family was an essential relationship. Yet, Snapchatters were independently driven, competitive, and image conscious.

Regional users of the messaging app were found to be less likely than their global counterparts to report stress. There were also certain trends that emerged within the region, for instance, Saudi Snapchatters having an affinity toward nostalgia, while those in the UAE were more focused on physical health.

Defining characteristics

Inclusive: Seventy percent of the Snapchat Generation described themselves as being inclusive. They were more likely than non-Snapchatters to say they and their friends were inclusive of people who were different.

Worldly: A total of 80 percent said that they were informed about world events and news. The study revealed that they were more likely than non-Snapchatters to volunteer – with three out of four volunteering – and to report their generation as being more liberal and conservative, demonstrating a nuanced perspective on political, social, and worldly views.

Kind: A whopping 90 percent describe themselves and their friends as kind, which was consistent throughout the MENA region and the world.

Creative: Eighty percent described themselves as being creative. Usually, being creative as a self-descriptor was ranked second, after kindness.

Authentic: “It’s important to me to be true to myself,” said 80 percent of Snapchat platform users, demonstrating a strong affinity toward authenticity. They also wanted to be their true selves in the online world, with 68 percent valuing being themselves online.

Driven: Seeing themselves as both street smart (74 percent), book smart (65 percent), and competitive (79 percent), the Snapchat Generation was driven and ambitious.

Spending habits

Discretionary spending power for the Snapchat Generation was $425 billion in the MENA region.

According to the report, the group was willing to outspend non-Snapchatters across every category from video games (23 percent) and a new mobile phone (28 percent) to music services (55 percent) and shampoos (60 percent).

Compared to non-Snapchatters, the group also had a higher affinity toward brand names and logos, with 60 percent saying that having branded products made them feel like they fitted in, compared to 45 percent of non-Snapchatters.

Head of Snap Inc. operations in the UAE, Jake Thomas, said: “From an early age, the Snapchat Generation in MENA has stepped up to be the changemakers they believe the world needs.

“As a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the region’s Snapchat Generation also has a renewed appreciation for friends and family and will likely carry this deep need for connection through as a defining characteristic.”