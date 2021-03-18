You are here

Saudi motor insurer boosts profit as pandemic means fewer car crash claims

A deserted street in Riyadh pictured last March in the early days of the pandemic. (Reuters)
Arab News

  • Premiums flat but motor claims drop
  • Insurance sector remains overcrowded
Arab News

RIYADH: One of Saudi Arabia's biggest insurers reported a jump in earnings after it paid out fewer motor claims last year as the pandemic forced millions to stay at home.
AXA Cooperative Insurance net profit rose by almost 54 percent to SR166.8 million ($44.5 million) last year, the company said in a filing to the Tadawul stock exchange.
While its gross written premiums edged up only marginally over the year, its net incurred claims fell by 6.5 percent.
Its motor insurance business as well as property and casualty claims were the main factor behind the improvement of the loss ratio.
Still, the improved performance is set against a backdrop of tough competition in the overcrowded regional insurance sector.
"Ongoing high competition, a contraction in population of about 4 percent across the GCC on average, and economic uncertainty will weigh on growth prospects and earnings, while elevated asset risk could lead to further volatility in the coming quarters," S&P Global Ratings said in a report last month.
The fall in motor insurance claims is a trend that has been witnessed worldwide. Data from the Association of British Insurers show that the number of motor insurance claims settled last year in Britain dropped by 19 percent, as vehicles sat idle.

Saudi-backed EV Lucid Air reveals 'world first' sound system

Saudi-backed EV Lucid Air reveals 'world first' sound system
Updated 39 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-backed EV Lucid Air reveals 'world first' sound system

Saudi-backed EV Lucid Air reveals 'world first' sound system
  • PIF is main investor in California-based EV
  • Lucid Air available for registration now
Updated 39 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Lucid Air, the Saudi-backed luxury electric vehicle maker is hoping an immersive cinema-style sound system will appeal to buyers of the $69,000 vehicle.
Dolby Atmos will be part of Lucid Air’s new 21-speaker surreal sound system, the company said on Thursday.
“As the first car to integrate Dolby Atmos, Lucid Air delivers an elevated, multi-dimensional sound experience on par with the other innovations at Lucid,” said Derek Jenkins, senior vice president of design at Lucid Motors.
The Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund put $1 billion into Lucid in 2018, giving it a majority stake in the California-based company.
The Lucid Air is available for reservation now and can be experienced in-person at one of Lucid Motors’ Studios in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, San Jose, Newark (California), Miami or West Palm Beach.

Dollar wobbles after Fed pushes back against rate hike speculation

Dollar wobbles after Fed pushes back against rate hike speculation
Updated 18 March 2021
Reuters

Dollar wobbles after Fed pushes back against rate hike speculation

Dollar wobbles after Fed pushes back against rate hike speculation
  • Euro eases in early trade
  • US central bank expects fastest growth since 1984
Updated 18 March 2021
Reuters

BENGALURU: The US dollar was on the defensive on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it was in no hurry to raise interest rates through all of 2023 even as it saw a swift recovery in the world’s largest economy.
The dollar’s index against six major currencies stood at 91.488. It had hit a two-week low of 91.340 after remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell dampened speculation the stronger economic outlook could propel the central bank to wind back its stimulus.
The euro eased to $1.19655, but was hovering close to its one-week high of $1.19900 after rallying 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
“What the Fed said is a very market-friendly outcome. It’s negative for the dollar, good for inflation expectations,” said Chris Weston, the head of research at Pepperstone Markets, a foreign exchange broker based in Melbourne.
“Ultimately, the market was kind of positioned for something a little bit more hawkish, and maybe the fact that those rate hikes are pushed out to 2023 has been enough to cause some decent dollar selling.”
The US central bank now sees the economy growing 6.5% this year, which would be the largest annual jump in gross domestic product since 1984. Inflation is now expected to exceed the Fed’s 2 percent target to 2.4 percent this year, although officials think it will move back to around 2 percent in subsequent years.

Higher oil price is virtuous economic cycle for GCC

Higher oil price is virtuous economic cycle for GCC
Updated 18 March 2021
Frank Kane

Higher oil price is virtuous economic cycle for GCC

Higher oil price is virtuous economic cycle for GCC
  • Budgets drawn up in December assumed an oil price of around $50 a barrel
Updated 18 March 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Reducing overdependence on oil has long been the rationale of economic policymakers in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, but the fundamental importance of the revenue regional governments derive from crude exports is enduring.

New research from Farouk Soussa, economist at Goldman Sachs, shows just how important, especially in the current climate of rising oil prices.

Brent crude hit a year high recently, back above the $70 per barrel level it reached some time before the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic was officially declared, on the back of stringent supply control by the OPEC+ alliance.

The medium-term effect on government balances across the GCC from this level of prices is significant, mainly because governments have had only limited success in reducing their economic reliance on the commodity.

“On average, the proportion of government revenues coming directly from oil activities in the GCC has fallen by 20 percent of the total in the past decade, but remains high at 60 percent,” Soussa said in his research findings.

The notion of oil “breakeven” prices was a contentious one for some regional policymakers, but Soussa pointed out that they were a fact of economic life. “Breakevens are a function of broader policy parameters, such as government spending and oil production rates, but they are also a measure of the extent to which the exposure to oil prices is affected by diversification policies,” he said.

The breakeven price for fiscal budgets is calculated at $70 per barrel across the GCC, while the figure for external trade breakeven is lower, at around $50.

The three countries that have so far introduced VAT have seen the greatest success in diversifying their revenues, with Saudi Arabia outperforming its peers.

Farouk Soussa, Economist at Goldman Sachs

If current price levels are maintained in the short to mid-term, the effect on regional economies would be significant, and could start to show as early as this year. Budgets drawn up in December assumed an oil price of around $50 a barrel, but that has been well overtaken in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs is forecasting a 2021 average of $73 a barrel.

That gives policymakers a significant amount of leeway. For all the talk recently of the drain of foreign reserves from big budgets and increasing debt, it is remarkable how responsive those indicators are to even a modest rise in the crude price.

Soussa estimates that the GCC would need to borrow an aggregate of $270 billion over the next three years if Brent had stayed at $45 a barrel, but this would virtually disappear – a meager $10 billion borrowing requirement – at $65 a barrel.

That could mean that budget deficits would be reversed, or that policymakers could continue to run deficits at the current levels, and borrow money to fund the big investment programs, such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, aimed at accelerating the diversification away from oil dependence.

Soussa also highlighted the apparent success of the introduction of value-added tax (VAT) into the economic equation in the region, and the role tax has played in diversifying government revenues.

“The three countries that have so far introduced VAT have seen the greatest success in diversifying their revenues, with Saudi Arabia outperforming its peers substantially, almost halving the share of oil in total revenues,” he said, pointing to the Kingdom’s “proactive” tax policy when it raised VAT to 15 percent at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns last summer.

Whatever future forays there may be into other forms of taxation in the GCC, the price of crude will continue to be the most important indicator of regional economic health for the foreseeable future.

It is a virtuous economic cycle: Higher oil prices give policymakers the resources to escape the necessity for higher oil prices.

New Saudi law to boost private sector participation in 16 key areas

New Saudi law to boost private sector participation in 16 key areas
Updated 18 March 2021
Ruba Obaid

New Saudi law to boost private sector participation in 16 key areas

New Saudi law to boost private sector participation in 16 key areas
  • Kingdom aims to raise $4bn this year as part of its ambitious privatization drive
Updated 18 March 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The Saudi Cabinet has unveiled plans to privatize 16 key industries in a move aimed at boosting the private sector’s involvement in the development of the Kingdom’s economy.

The initiative, part of the country’s new private sector participation (PSP) program, was announced by Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, who also chairs the privatization program committee and board of the National Center for Privatization (NCP).

“The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 is concerned with enhancing investment in the national economy, creating attractive investment opportunities for the private sector, and increasing its contribution to the domestic product to enhance the sustainability of the Kingdom’s economy,” he said in a statement.

The PSP law, approved during a virtual session of the Cabinet on Tuesday, has been designed to increase private sector collaboration in infrastructure projects and public services by supporting public-private partnerships (PPPs) and the privatization of public sector assets.

“The issuance of the KSA national PSP law is a big achievement for the PPPs ecosystem in KSA and is in line with advanced global models that have dedicated laws to govern PPPs,” said Ramzi El-Khoury, partner for government and economic development in the Middle East and Africa at management consultant Kearney.

FASTFACTS

• The new law is part of the Vision 2030 goal to boost the private sector’s economic contribution to 65 percent of gross domestic product, reaching up to SR14 billion.

• PPPs are an effective way to reduce the burden on the government and encourage more private investment and involvement in the economy.

He told Arab News that the regulatory environment the new law would establish was a key step in creating a transparent ecosystem to encourage investment in the Kingdom.

“We believe that the new PSP law will expedite and further spur local and foreign investments across the Kingdom, enhance infrastructure and service delivery channels, and support the realization of Vision 2030 objectives,” he added.

The regulations aim to level the distribution of risk between government and private sectors, while reducing the government’s capital budget for large projects, according to the CEO of the NCP, Rayyan Nagadi.

In a recent interview, he noted that the new system would help to accelerate the rollout of projects. “I hope projects, which may take two to three years, can be carried out in less than half or one-third of the schedule,” he said. The new law is part of the Vision 2030 goal to boost the private sector’s economic contribution to 65 percent of gross domestic product, reaching up to SR14 billion.

“PPP and privatization will support these objectives by facilitating the transfer of ownership of economic activities, services, and assets owned or traditionally delivered by the government to the private sector,” Tim Armsby, a partner in the projects and finance section of law firm Pinsent Masons Middle East, told Arab News earlier this year.

“This will play a key role in transforming the country from an oil-dependent economy to a diverse, private-sector-driven one,” he said.

Apple spending from ‘green bonds’ hits $2.8bn

Apple spending from ‘green bonds’ hits $2.8bn
Updated 18 March 2021
Reuters

Apple spending from ‘green bonds’ hits $2.8bn

Apple spending from ‘green bonds’ hits $2.8bn
  • Apple’s new “App Tracking Transparency” feature allows users to block advertisers from tracking them across different applications
Updated 18 March 2021
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO, PARIS: Apple Inc. said on Wednesday it allotted $2.8 billion raised from “green bonds” that last year funded 17 projects to help generate 1.2 gigawatts of renewable energy.

It said the projects will avoid an average of 921,000 metric tons of carbon emissions each year, which it said is equal to removing nearly 200,000 cars from the road.

Green bonds are a category of fixed-income securities that raise capital for projects with environmental benefits, such as renewable energy or low-carbon transport.

Apple, one of the largest private-sector issuers of such bonds, is using the capital as part of its effort to become carbon neutral across its sprawling manufacturing supply chain by 2030. The company has issued three sets of green bonds since 2016 totaling $4.7 billion.

“We all have a responsibility to do everything we can to fight against the impacts of climate change, and our $4.7 billion investment of the proceeds from our Green Bond sales are an important driver in our efforts,” Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives said in a statement. “Ultimately, clean power is good business.”

Among Apple’s 2020 green bond projects was what it said was a set of two onshore wind turbines in Denmark that it said are that nation’s largest. The company said the 200-meter tall turbines near Esbjerg will generate 62 gigawatt hours of electricity each year for Apple’s data center in Viborg, with all surplus energy going to the Danish grid.

Apple said other projects last year were a 180-acre solar power site near its data center in Reno, Nevada, that will generate 270 megawatts of power along with its other Nevada projects; a 112-megawatt power purchase agreement with a wind farm near Chicago to offset power consumption in that region; and a 165-megawatt solar power development project with three other companies near Fredericksburg, Virginia.

French privacy fight

Apple was given a boost on Wednesday as France’s antitrust watchdog rejected advertisers’ requests to suspend the iPhone maker’s upcoming privacy feature, but it still faces a probe into whether it unfairly favors its own products and services.

Apple’s new “App Tracking Transparency” feature allows users to block advertisers from tracking them across different applications.

The US tech giant says it defends data privacy rights, but it faces criticism from Facebook, app developers and startups whose business models rely on advertising tracking.

French groups IAB France, MMAF, SRI and UDECAM complained to the French watchdog last year, saying the feature would not affect Apple’s ability to send targeted ads to users of its own iOS software without seeking their prior consent.

