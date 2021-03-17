You are here

Credit Suisse execs earn less following 2020 headaches

Credit Suisse execs earn less following 2020 headaches
Credit Suisse executives were awarded $74.08 million. (Reuters)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Credit Suisse execs earn less following 2020 headaches

Credit Suisse execs earn less following 2020 headaches
  • Credit Suisse executives were awarded $74.08 million
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

ZURICH: Credit Suisse executives earned 12 percent less in total aggregate compensation in 2020, the bank’s annual report showed on Thursday, as bonuses were hit by legal matters, anticipated credit losses and a hit from a writedown in its asset management business.
Executives were awarded 68.4 million Swiss francs ($74.08 million), the report showed, while CEO pay also fell.
Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein became head of the bank last February after the abrupt departure of predecessor Tidjane Thiam.

Saudi industrial fund loans hit record

Saudi industrial fund loans hit record
Updated 3 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi industrial fund loans hit record

Saudi industrial fund loans hit record
  • 212 loans approved over the year
  • Fund delayed repayments for some firms
Updated 3 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) distributed loans worth a record SR17.6 billion ($4.7 billion) last year.
It approved 212 loans, most of them in the industrial, mining, energy and logistics sectors, SPA reported.
More than four out five loans went to small and medium-sized factories. Most of the capital was distributed via working capital loans.
The fund also launched a number of initiatives to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the private sector.
This involved postponing or restructuring loans in a move that benefited some 546 projects worth SR4 billion.
The fund also created a financing line for medical companies, covering the costs of raw materials for medical and pharmaceutical projects.

Turkey hikes main interest rate to 19% to counter inflation and weak lira

Turkey hikes main interest rate to 19% to counter inflation and weak lira
Updated 18 March 2021
AFP

Turkey hikes main interest rate to 19% to counter inflation and weak lira

Turkey hikes main interest rate to 19% to counter inflation and weak lira
  • Main rate increased more than expected
  • Move follows climb in inflation to 15.6%
Updated 18 March 2021
AFP

ANKARA: Turkey’s central bank on Thursday sharply hiked its main interest rate to 19 percent to counter rising inflation and the dropping value of the lira.
The bank said it “has decided to implement a front-loaded and strong additional monetary tightening” after seeing the annual inflation rate climb to 15.6 percent last month.
The bank’s main rate was raised by a greater-than-expected 200 basis points.
The lira gained two percent in value against the dollar moments after the decision was announced.
The Turkish lira has clawed back roughly 15 percent of its value against the dollar since President Recept Tayyip Erdogan overhauled his economic team and appointed Naci Agbal as the new central bank governor in November.
But rising crude oil prices have pushed up Turkey’s inflation rate more than expected while growing yields on US Treasuries have forced investors out of riskier emerging markets.
Economists blame Erdogan’s unorthodox belief that high interest rates cause inflation — instead of slowing it down — for many of Turkey’s current economic problems.
But Agbal appears to have won Erdogan’s blessing to keep the policy rate high for some time to ward off inflation and help the lira recover.
“Governor Abgal is clearly keen to embellish his inflation-fighting credentials and thus was willing to go above and beyond what investors had demanded,” Capital Economic analyst Jason Tuvey said in a research note.
Past central bank managers have burned through most of Turkey’s reserves trying to support the currency while rates remained well bellow the rate of inflation.
The central bank said its “tight monetary policy stance will be maintained decisively, taking into account the end-2021 forecast target, for an extended period until strong indicators point to a permanent fall in inflation and price stability.”
Turkey hopes to bring down the annual inflation rate to under 10 percent by the end of next year and to five percent by the time Erdogan is next scheduled to face an election

Dubai port operator DP World sees 2020 profits drop 29% amid virus

Dubai port operator DP World sees 2020 profits drop 29% amid virus
Updated 18 March 2021
AP

Dubai port operator DP World sees 2020 profits drop 29% amid virus

Dubai port operator DP World sees 2020 profits drop 29% amid virus
  • Pandemic hits global supply chains
  • Plan to boost ties with Israeli operator
Updated 18 March 2021
AP

DUBAI: Port operator DP World announced Thursday its profits slid 29 percent in 2020 from the previous year to $846 million, as the coronavirus pandemic froze supply chains and upended the world’s trade flows.
The port operator, which delisted from the stock exchange and returned to full state-ownership last June, stressed that it defied analysts’ low expectations for global trade over the difficult period. The maritime firm, one of the world’s largest, has faced various challenges with the virus surging, regional tensions rising and trade wars continuing.
In its annual report, DP World said its revenue in 2020 climbed 11 percent to $8.53 million, a rise it attributed to a year of acquisitions. DP World reported revenues of $7.68 billion and profits of $1.19 billion in 2019. The port operator’s delisting from the stock exchange came as its parent company, Dubai World, sought to repay more than $5 billion to banks.
Despite dismal predictions of slumping global trade last spring, DP World said the container terminal industry has shown resilience, pivoting to automation and digital investment. In recent months, the company has done brisk business. DP World struck a $4.5 billion deal with one of Canada’s biggest pension-fund managers to expand its footprint in Europe and Asia Pacific last fall. It won several lucrative concessions this year to build vast ports and logistics hubs in Indonesia, Senegal and Angola.
The company also plans a joint bid with an Israeli port operator for Israel’s newly privatized Haifa Port, following a breakthrough deal to normalize relations between the countries. In a press conference Thursday, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World’s chairman and CEO, told reporters the company aims to invest in other key Israeli seaports, including in the southern cities of Ashdod and Eilat.
“The Israelis have good infrastructure and economic business policies that encourage investment,” bin Sulayem said, “making European ports accessible to the Middle East and the (Indian) subcontinent.”
DP World now operates in 61 countries along some of the world’s busiest shipping routes, from Brisbane, Australia, in the East to Prince Rupert, Canada, in the West. The company has aggressively extended its reach up the Horn of Africa, positioning the United Arab Emirates as one of the main foreign players crowding into the strategic Red Sea.

Saudi motor insurer boosts profit as pandemic means fewer car crash claims

Saudi motor insurer boosts profit as pandemic means fewer car crash claims
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi motor insurer boosts profit as pandemic means fewer car crash claims

Saudi motor insurer boosts profit as pandemic means fewer car crash claims
  • Premiums flat but motor claims drop
  • Insurance sector remains overcrowded
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: One of Saudi Arabia's biggest insurers reported a jump in earnings after it paid out fewer motor claims last year as the pandemic forced millions to stay at home.
AXA Cooperative Insurance net profit rose by almost 54 percent to SR166.8 million ($44.5 million) last year, the company said in a filing to the Tadawul stock exchange.
While its gross written premiums edged up only marginally over the year, its net incurred claims fell by 6.5 percent.
Its motor insurance business as well as property and casualty claims were the main factor behind the improvement of the loss ratio.
Still, the improved performance is set against a backdrop of tough competition in the overcrowded regional insurance sector.
"Ongoing high competition, a contraction in population of about 4 percent across the GCC on average, and economic uncertainty will weigh on growth prospects and earnings, while elevated asset risk could lead to further volatility in the coming quarters," S&P Global Ratings said in a report last month.
The fall in motor insurance claims is a trend that has been witnessed worldwide. Data from the Association of British Insurers show that the number of motor insurance claims settled last year in Britain dropped by 19 percent, as vehicles sat idle.

Topics: Insurance AXA Saudi Arabia

Saudi-backed EV Lucid Air reveals 'world first' sound system

Saudi-backed EV Lucid Air reveals 'world first' sound system
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi-backed EV Lucid Air reveals 'world first' sound system

Saudi-backed EV Lucid Air reveals 'world first' sound system
  • PIF is main investor in California-based EV
  • Lucid Air available for registration now
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Lucid Air, the Saudi-backed luxury electric vehicle maker is hoping an immersive cinema-style sound system will appeal to buyers of the $69,000 vehicle.
Dolby Atmos will be part of Lucid Air’s new 21-speaker surreal sound system, the company said on Thursday.
“As the first car to integrate Dolby Atmos, Lucid Air delivers an elevated, multi-dimensional sound experience on par with the other innovations at Lucid,” said Derek Jenkins, senior vice president of design at Lucid Motors.
The Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund put $1 billion into Lucid in 2018, giving it a majority stake in the California-based company.
The Lucid Air is available for reservation now and can be experienced in-person at one of Lucid Motors’ Studios in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, San Jose, Newark (California), Miami or West Palm Beach.

Topics: EV auto US

