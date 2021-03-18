You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai port operator DP World sees 2020 profits drop 29% amid virus

Dubai port operator DP World sees 2020 profits drop 29% amid virus

Dubai port operator DP World sees 2020 profits drop 29% amid virus
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World CEO pictured at a news conference. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g3wtx

Updated 6 sec ago
AP

Dubai port operator DP World sees 2020 profits drop 29% amid virus

Dubai port operator DP World sees 2020 profits drop 29% amid virus
  • Pandemic hits global supply chains
  • Plan to boost ties with Israeli operator
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: Port operator DP World announced Thursday its profits slid 29 percent in 2020 from the previous year to $846 million, as the coronavirus pandemic froze supply chains and upended the world’s trade flows.
The port operator, which delisted from the stock exchange and returned to full state-ownership last June, stressed that it defied analysts’ low expectations for global trade over the difficult period. The maritime firm, one of the world’s largest, has faced various challenges with the virus surging, regional tensions rising and trade wars continuing.
In its annual report, DP World said its revenue in 2020 climbed 11 percent to $8.53 million, a rise it attributed to a year of acquisitions. DP World reported revenues of $7.68 billion and profits of $1.19 billion in 2019. The port operator’s delisting from the stock exchange came as its parent company, Dubai World, sought to repay more than $5 billion to banks.
Despite dismal predictions of slumping global trade last spring, DP World said the container terminal industry has shown resilience, pivoting to automation and digital investment. In recent months, the company has done brisk business. DP World struck a $4.5 billion deal with one of Canada’s biggest pension-fund managers to expand its footprint in Europe and Asia Pacific last fall. It won several lucrative concessions this year to build vast ports and logistics hubs in Indonesia, Senegal and Angola.
The company also plans a joint bid with an Israeli port operator for Israel’s newly privatized Haifa Port, following a breakthrough deal to normalize relations between the countries. In a press conference Thursday, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World’s chairman and CEO, told reporters the company aims to invest in other key Israeli seaports, including in the southern cities of Ashdod and Eilat.
“The Israelis have good infrastructure and economic business policies that encourage investment,” bin Sulayem said, “making European ports accessible to the Middle East and the (Indian) subcontinent.”
DP World now operates in 61 countries along some of the world’s busiest shipping routes, from Brisbane, Australia, in the East to Prince Rupert, Canada, in the West. The company has aggressively extended its reach up the Horn of Africa, positioning the United Arab Emirates as one of the main foreign players crowding into the strategic Red Sea.

Related

DP World sees global container demand remain stable
Business & Economy
DP World sees global container demand remain stable

Credit Suisse execs earn less following 2020 headaches

Credit Suisse execs earn less following 2020 headaches
Updated 17 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

Credit Suisse execs earn less following 2020 headaches

Credit Suisse execs earn less following 2020 headaches
  • Credit Suisse executives were awarded $74.08 million
Updated 17 min 32 sec ago
Reuters
ZURICH: Credit Suisse executives earned 12 percent less in total aggregate compensation in 2020, the bank’s annual report showed on Thursday, as bonuses were hit by legal matters, anticipated credit losses and a hit from a writedown in its asset management business.
Executives were awarded 68.4 million Swiss francs ($74.08 million), the report showed, while CEO pay also fell.
Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein became head of the bank last February after the abrupt departure of predecessor Tidjane Thiam.

Saudi motor insurer boosts profit as pandemic means fewer car crash claims

Saudi motor insurer boosts profit as pandemic means fewer car crash claims
Updated 36 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi motor insurer boosts profit as pandemic means fewer car crash claims

Saudi motor insurer boosts profit as pandemic means fewer car crash claims
  • Premiums flat but motor claims drop
  • Insurance sector remains overcrowded
Updated 36 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: One of Saudi Arabia's biggest insurers reported a jump in earnings after it paid out fewer motor claims last year as the pandemic forced millions to stay at home.
AXA Cooperative Insurance net profit rose by almost 54 percent to SR166.8 million ($44.5 million) last year, the company said in a filing to the Tadawul stock exchange.
While its gross written premiums edged up only marginally over the year, its net incurred claims fell by 6.5 percent.
Its motor insurance business as well as property and casualty claims were the main factor behind the improvement of the loss ratio.
Still, the improved performance is set against a backdrop of tough competition in the overcrowded regional insurance sector.
"Ongoing high competition, a contraction in population of about 4 percent across the GCC on average, and economic uncertainty will weigh on growth prospects and earnings, while elevated asset risk could lead to further volatility in the coming quarters," S&P Global Ratings said in a report last month.
The fall in motor insurance claims is a trend that has been witnessed worldwide. Data from the Association of British Insurers show that the number of motor insurance claims settled last year in Britain dropped by 19 percent, as vehicles sat idle.

Topics: Insurance AXA Saudi Arabia

Related

The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has issued a statement encouraging companies in the insurance sector to consider merger and acquisition (M&A) deals. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
SAMA calls for more M&A deals in insurance sector

Saudi-backed EV Lucid Air reveals 'world first' sound system

Saudi-backed EV Lucid Air reveals 'world first' sound system
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi-backed EV Lucid Air reveals 'world first' sound system

Saudi-backed EV Lucid Air reveals 'world first' sound system
  • PIF is main investor in California-based EV
  • Lucid Air available for registration now
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Lucid Air, the Saudi-backed luxury electric vehicle maker is hoping an immersive cinema-style sound system will appeal to buyers of the $69,000 vehicle.
Dolby Atmos will be part of Lucid Air’s new 21-speaker surreal sound system, the company said on Thursday.
“As the first car to integrate Dolby Atmos, Lucid Air delivers an elevated, multi-dimensional sound experience on par with the other innovations at Lucid,” said Derek Jenkins, senior vice president of design at Lucid Motors.
The Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund put $1 billion into Lucid in 2018, giving it a majority stake in the California-based company.
The Lucid Air is available for reservation now and can be experienced in-person at one of Lucid Motors’ Studios in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, San Jose, Newark (California), Miami or West Palm Beach.

Topics: EV auto US

Related

Exclusive INTERVIEW: Lucid Air drives the electric vehicle transformation to the next level
Business & Economy
INTERVIEW: Lucid Air drives the electric vehicle transformation to the next level

Dollar wobbles after Fed pushes back against rate hike speculation

Dollar wobbles after Fed pushes back against rate hike speculation
Updated 18 March 2021
Reuters

Dollar wobbles after Fed pushes back against rate hike speculation

Dollar wobbles after Fed pushes back against rate hike speculation
  • Euro eases in early trade
  • US central bank expects fastest growth since 1984
Updated 18 March 2021
Reuters

BENGALURU: The US dollar was on the defensive on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it was in no hurry to raise interest rates through all of 2023 even as it saw a swift recovery in the world’s largest economy.
The dollar’s index against six major currencies stood at 91.488. It had hit a two-week low of 91.340 after remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell dampened speculation the stronger economic outlook could propel the central bank to wind back its stimulus.
The euro eased to $1.19655, but was hovering close to its one-week high of $1.19900 after rallying 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
“What the Fed said is a very market-friendly outcome. It’s negative for the dollar, good for inflation expectations,” said Chris Weston, the head of research at Pepperstone Markets, a foreign exchange broker based in Melbourne.
“Ultimately, the market was kind of positioned for something a little bit more hawkish, and maybe the fact that those rate hikes are pushed out to 2023 has been enough to cause some decent dollar selling.”
The US central bank now sees the economy growing 6.5% this year, which would be the largest annual jump in gross domestic product since 1984. Inflation is now expected to exceed the Fed’s 2 percent target to 2.4 percent this year, although officials think it will move back to around 2 percent in subsequent years.

Topics: Forex Currencies US

Related

Analysis Focus: US GDP & Federal Reserve
Focus: US GDP & Federal Reserve
Federal Reserve ‘should keep trillions in bonds to provide stability’
Business & Economy
Federal Reserve ‘should keep trillions in bonds to provide stability’

Higher oil price is virtuous economic cycle for GCC

Higher oil price is virtuous economic cycle for GCC
Updated 18 March 2021
Frank Kane

Higher oil price is virtuous economic cycle for GCC

Higher oil price is virtuous economic cycle for GCC
  • Budgets drawn up in December assumed an oil price of around $50 a barrel
Updated 18 March 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Reducing overdependence on oil has long been the rationale of economic policymakers in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, but the fundamental importance of the revenue regional governments derive from crude exports is enduring.

New research from Farouk Soussa, economist at Goldman Sachs, shows just how important, especially in the current climate of rising oil prices.

Brent crude hit a year high recently, back above the $70 per barrel level it reached some time before the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic was officially declared, on the back of stringent supply control by the OPEC+ alliance.

The medium-term effect on government balances across the GCC from this level of prices is significant, mainly because governments have had only limited success in reducing their economic reliance on the commodity.

“On average, the proportion of government revenues coming directly from oil activities in the GCC has fallen by 20 percent of the total in the past decade, but remains high at 60 percent,” Soussa said in his research findings.

The notion of oil “breakeven” prices was a contentious one for some regional policymakers, but Soussa pointed out that they were a fact of economic life. “Breakevens are a function of broader policy parameters, such as government spending and oil production rates, but they are also a measure of the extent to which the exposure to oil prices is affected by diversification policies,” he said.

The breakeven price for fiscal budgets is calculated at $70 per barrel across the GCC, while the figure for external trade breakeven is lower, at around $50.

The three countries that have so far introduced VAT have seen the greatest success in diversifying their revenues, with Saudi Arabia outperforming its peers.

Farouk Soussa, Economist at Goldman Sachs

If current price levels are maintained in the short to mid-term, the effect on regional economies would be significant, and could start to show as early as this year. Budgets drawn up in December assumed an oil price of around $50 a barrel, but that has been well overtaken in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs is forecasting a 2021 average of $73 a barrel.

That gives policymakers a significant amount of leeway. For all the talk recently of the drain of foreign reserves from big budgets and increasing debt, it is remarkable how responsive those indicators are to even a modest rise in the crude price.

Soussa estimates that the GCC would need to borrow an aggregate of $270 billion over the next three years if Brent had stayed at $45 a barrel, but this would virtually disappear – a meager $10 billion borrowing requirement – at $65 a barrel.

That could mean that budget deficits would be reversed, or that policymakers could continue to run deficits at the current levels, and borrow money to fund the big investment programs, such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, aimed at accelerating the diversification away from oil dependence.

Soussa also highlighted the apparent success of the introduction of value-added tax (VAT) into the economic equation in the region, and the role tax has played in diversifying government revenues.

“The three countries that have so far introduced VAT have seen the greatest success in diversifying their revenues, with Saudi Arabia outperforming its peers substantially, almost halving the share of oil in total revenues,” he said, pointing to the Kingdom’s “proactive” tax policy when it raised VAT to 15 percent at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns last summer.

Whatever future forays there may be into other forms of taxation in the GCC, the price of crude will continue to be the most important indicator of regional economic health for the foreseeable future.

It is a virtuous economic cycle: Higher oil prices give policymakers the resources to escape the necessity for higher oil prices.

Desert Storm: 30 years on
The end of the Gulf War on Feb. 28, 1991 saw the eviction of Iraq from Kuwait but paved the way for decades of conflict
Enter
keywords
Topics: oil price GCC

Related

Oil prices rise on expected economic recovery, likely drawdown in oil stocks
Business & Economy
Oil prices rise on expected economic recovery, likely drawdown in oil stocks

Latest updates

Dubai port operator DP World sees 2020 profits drop 29% amid virus
Dubai port operator DP World sees 2020 profits drop 29% amid virus
REVIEW: ‘Cherry’ struggles under its own weight
REVIEW: ‘Cherry’ struggles under its own weight
Credit Suisse execs earn less following 2020 headaches
Credit Suisse execs earn less following 2020 headaches
EAT, PLAY, LOVE: Glamping in the UAE desert
EAT, PLAY, LOVE: Glamping in the UAE desert
Saudi motor insurer boosts profit as pandemic means fewer car crash claims
Saudi motor insurer boosts profit as pandemic means fewer car crash claims

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.