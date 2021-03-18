EU slams Turkish moves against Kurdish party, legislator

You are here

Pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker Omer Gergerlioglu and party colleagues protest after the Turkish Parliament stripped him of his MP status, Ankara, Turkey, Mar. 17, 2021. (Reuters)
  • Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu was expelled from parliament after an appeals court upheld his conviction on terrorist propaganda charges over a social media post
  • Gergerlioglu, a human rights advocate and lawmaker from the HDP party, said the case against him was politically motivated and that he was unjustly stripped of his seat
ANKARA, Turkey: The European Union on Thursday criticized Turkish authorities for stripping a prominent pro-Kurdish legislator of his parliamentary seat and seeking to shut down his political party, saying these moves add to concerns over the “backsliding of rights” in Turkey.
Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a human rights advocate and lawmaker from the People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, was expelled from parliament on Wednesday after an appeals court upheld his conviction on terrorist propaganda charges over a social media posting. Gergerlioglu says the case against him was politically motivated, and argues that he was unjustly stripped of his seat in parliament before Turkey’s highest court reviews his case.
Hours later, a top prosecutor filed a lawsuit with Turkey’s Constitutional Court seeking to disband the HDP for alleged ties to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and to bar more than 600 of its members from politics for five years.
The moves in parliament and by the prosecutor were the latest in a years-long crackdown on the second-largest opposition party in parliament. Dozens of elected HDP lawmakers and mayors — including former co-chair Selahattin Demirtas — as well as thousands of party members have been arrested on terror-related accusations.
“Closing the second largest opposition party would violate the rights of millions of voters in Turkey,” EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell and Oliver Varhelyi, the EU enlargement commissioner said in a joint statement. “It adds to the EU’s concerns regarding the backsliding in fundamental rights in Turkey and undermines the credibility of the Turkish authorities’ stated commitment to reforms.”
The United States also spoke out against the steps taken against Gergerlioglu and his party, with State Department spokesman Ned Price saying efforts to dissolve the HDP “would unduly subvert the will of Turkish voters, further undermine democracy in Turkey, and deny millions of Turkish citizens their chosen representation.”
A senior Turkish official however, called for respect for Turkey’s judiciary and insisted the HDP has “organic ties to the PKK.”
“HDP’s senior leader and spokespeople, through their words and deeds, have repeated and consistently proved that they are the PKK’s political wing,” said Fahrettin Altun, the presidential communications director, on Twitter.
The PKK is considered a terror organization by Turkey, the EU and the US

PARIS: France's president said on Thursday Iran had to stop worsening the situation with regard its nuclear accord with word powers and act responsibly.
"Iran must make the expected gestures and behave in a responsible way," Emmanuel Macron said alongside his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin, adding that he wanted a return to the 2015 nuclear deal, but also the control of Iran's ballistic missile activities in the region.

  • Gunmen, believed to be from Al-Qaeda, used machine guns and RPGs, killing eight soldiers and four civilians, official
  • A Southern Transitional Council official and medic in Abyan confirmed the death toll but Al-Qaeda has not yet issued any statements on the attack
DUBAI: Four civilians and eight pro-government soldiers were killed in Yemen by suspected Al-Qaeda gunmen, who launched grenades and fired machine guns on a southern checkpoint on Thursday dawn, an official said.
The suspected jihadists escaped after opening fire in the southern province of Abyan, the official told AFP, asking not to be named.
“It was gunmen, believed to be from Al-Qaeda, who launched the attack with machine guns and RPGs (rocket-propelled grenades), killing eight soldiers and four civilians,” the official said.
The checkpoint in the coastal district of Ahwar was manned by members of the Security Belt, a powerful southern Yemen separatist force.
The militia is dominated by the Southern Transitional Council (STC), which last year joined a power-sharing unity government, fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the country’s north.
Security Belt forces have played a decisive role in the fight against Al-Qaeda and Daesh group forces, forcing them to retreat from towns into rural areas.
An STC official and medic in Abyan confirmed the death toll, but Al-Qaeda has not yet issued any statements on the attack.
Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) was born in 2009 between the network’s offshoots in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, as they faced the onslaught of US and regional military campaigns.
It then took advantage of the war that erupted in Yemen in 2014 between the government and the Houthi rebels, bolstering its presence in the south of the country, and launching attacks against both sides.
The United States, which considers AQAP the terror group’s most dangerous branch, has carried out a campaign of drone strikes for the past two decades — greatly weakening the terror group.
AQAP fighters are estimated to number in the low thousands, according US estimates in 2019.

  • Displays ‘sympathy for the motivations’ of Daesh, Al-Qaeda
  • ‘We suspected that Erdogan himself would be involved in changing the textbooks,’ watchdog tells Arab News
LONDON: Turkey’s school curriculum and textbooks have been radicalized in recent years, according to a new report that found that anti-American sentiment, Turkish nationalism, and “sympathy for the motivations” of Daesh and Al-Qaeda have permeated teaching.

The report also found that Turkish students are now being taught that all non-Muslims are “infidels,” including Christians and Jews, who had previously been referred to as “People of the Book.”

Turkey’s “curriculum adopts an anti-American stance, displaying sympathy for the motivations of ISIS (Daesh) and Al-Qaeda,” said the report, produced by education monitoring group IMPACT-se and British think tank the Henry Jackson Society.

Focused on changes to the curriculum since the 2016 coup attempt, the report said: “Tolerance has dwindled as the curriculum has been radicalized. Jihad war has been introduced into textbooks and turned into the ‘new normal,’ with martyrdom in battle glorified.”

It added: “There is teaching of ethno-nationalist religious objectives in the spirit of neo-Ottomanism and Pan-Turkism.”

Anti-American sentiment, the report found, has been in ascendance in the Turkish curriculum, and is being used to deflect from the government’s economic failings.

“The US is also accused as the mastermind of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt and blamed for the escalation of the recent economic crisis,” it said.

“The curriculum’s efforts to rationalize and understand the motives behind the terrorist attacks of Al Qaeda and ISIS (Daesh) should raise alarms,” the report added.

IMPACT-se’s CEO Marcus Sheff told Arab News: “What one teaches children in school today is very much the kind of society one is going to create in the future. Those values, those ideas of national identification, are what children are going to take into adulthood.”

Turkey’s curriculum, he said, is “very specific to the kind of society (President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan wants to create. There’s this nostalgia for an age of Turkish domination. There’s an introduction of Islamist ideas that weren’t in the (old) Turkish curriculum.”

Sheff added: “The idea that jihad war is now part of the Turkish curriculum, that martyrdom in battle is now glorified, might not be surprising given what we know about Erdogan … But seeing it in black and white is quite a shock.”

Sheff said the 2016 coup attempt was a turning point for Turkish society and heralded a widespread crackdown.

“We suspected that Erdogan himself would be involved in changing the textbooks … He fired an estimated 21,000 teachers, arrested hundreds, and people from academia were thrown in jail after the failed coup of 2016,” Sheff added. “There was no reason to think he wouldn’t try to influence textbooks.”

Despite the curriculum’s worrying new direction, he said textbooks and curriculums in the Middle East can, and do, change “quite rapidly” — often for the better.

IMPACT-se has celebrated improvements to the Saudi curriculum in recent years, as well as “root and branch” reforms to UAE textbooks.

“Even when the Turkish curriculum has deteriorated to the point it has, with strength of will and political leadership changes could be made in a positive direction,” Sheff said. “But that isn’t what we’re looking at now.”

  • Hariri says new government could re-engage with IMF and build trust
  • Country faces economic collapse after drastic devaluation of currency
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s prime minister-designate Saad Hariri said there is a “chance” to form a government after he met President Michel Aoun on Thursday.

The two leaders, who engaged in a war of words a day earlier, will meet again on Monday.

Hariri’s comments come as Lebanon’s economy continues to collapse after years of political mismanagement and growing public anger. The Lebanese pound has sunk by 90 percent, plunging many people into poverty.

Hariri said he discussed with Aoun the issue of forming a cabinet of 18 ministers and specialists to help save the country “because eventually the main goal of such a cabinet is to stop the economic collapse that we face today.”

Speaking to the media at the Presidential Palace in Baabda outside Beirut, he added: “I listened to his (Aoun) remarks and we decided to meet on Monday to come out with something clear about the expected government in front of the Lebanese people.”

Monday’s meeting will hold “major responses in terms of how we should form a government as soon as possible,” the Prime minister-designate said.

He said the main goal of a government is to work with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and restore the international community’s trust. The Lebanese currency was deteriorating steeply by the day, he said.

He said the main reason behind this current economic collapse, and the drastic devaluation of the currency, is the lack of vision from a government. 

On Wednesday, Aoun made a televised address calling on Hariri to form a new cabinet immediately or stand aside.

Hariri said his meeting on Thursday should wipe away the perception that they had been involved in a major confrontation.

 

  • “Medical issues have prevented him from eating properly, resulting in dramatic weight loss,” said the experts
  • Djalali, a medical doctor and lecturer at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, was arrested in Iran in 2016 and later convicted of espionage
GENEVA: Swedish-Iranian scientist Ahmadreza Djalali, sentenced to death in Iran on espionage charges, is in critical condition and near death after months of prolonged solitary confinement, UN human rights experts said on Thursday.
“Djalali’s situation is truly horrific,” the experts said. In an appeal calling on Iran to release him, they said he had been held in solitary confinement for more than 100 days, with prison officials shining bright lights in his cell round the clock to deprive him of sleep.
“Medical issues have prevented him from eating properly, resulting in dramatic weight loss,” said the experts, who include the UN special rapporteurs on the situation in Iran, arbitrary executions, arbitrary detentions and torture.
“His situation is so difficult that he reportedly has trouble speaking. We are shocked and distressed by the cruel mistreatment of Mr. Djalali.”
A call to the Iranian diplomatic mission in Geneva seeking comment was not immediately returned.
Djalali, a medical doctor and lecturer at the Karolinska Institute in the Swedish capital Stockholm, was arrested in Iran in 2016 and later convicted of espionage, accused of providing information to Israel to help it assassinate nuclear scientists. Iran’s Supreme Court in 2017 upheld the death sentence.
The UN experts said Djalali’s conviction and sentence were based on a confession extracted under torture and after an unfair trial. His treatment was emblematic of Iran’s systematic use of solitary confinement “to punish and pressurise detainees, including to make forced confessions,” they said.
Rights activists have accused Iran of jailing a number of dual nationals to try to win concessions from other countries. Tehran has regularly dismissed the accusations and says its judicial system is fair.

