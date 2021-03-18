Japanese brands dominate list of most popular carmakers in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: Japanese brands have dominated a new list of the most popular carmakers in Saudi Arabia. According to YouGov’s 2021 Automotive Rankings, Toyota is the most popular car brand in the Kingdom.

The index takes into account consumers’ perception of a brand’s overall quality, value, impression, reputation, satisfaction and whether consumers would recommend the brand to other drivers.

As well as Toyota, Japanese brands occupy four positions in the top 10, with Lexus third, Honda sixth and Nissan eighth.

German carmakers also proved popular, with Mercedes-Benz ranked second favorite, BMW fourth and Audi ninth. Completing the top 10, Hyundai was ranked fifth, Ford seventh and GMC 10th.

YouGov’s Scott Booth said: “Like many other industries, automakers also suffered the impact of the coronavirus lockdowns. However, things seem to have gradually improved as vaccination efforts expand across the world. Our data shows that Saudi residents have a strong affinity toward Japanese automakers, with four of the leading brands making the top 10 list this year. Not far behind are German luxury cars that enjoy strong brand health among the population. The rankings show that, despite the impact of the pandemic on consumer purchasing patterns, the strength of bellwether auto brands remains and they maintain strong brand health in the country.”

Last month, Toyota reported a 50 percent jump in its October to December profits.

Associated Press reported global vehicle sales rebounding in the latest quarter, with Toyota selling more vehicles in the US, Japan and Europe, compared to the previous fiscal year.