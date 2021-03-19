You are here

  'Time to bury the past,' Pakistan army chief tells India

‘Time to bury the past,’ Pakistan army chief tells India

‘Time to bury the past,’ Pakistan army chief tells India
Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. (AP/File)
date 2021-03-19
Arab News

‘Time to bury the past,’ Pakistan army chief tells India

‘Time to bury the past,’ Pakistan army chief tells India
  • End to rivalry will unlock vast regional potential, Islamabad security talks told
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday urged India to help resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully so that the two nuclear-armed rivals could “bury the past and move forward.”

Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between India and Pakistan, which claim the region in full but rule only in part. Tensions reignited after New Delhi withdrew the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 and split the state into two federally administered territories.

“Stable relations between India and Pakistan is a key to unlock the untapped potential of South and Central Asia by ensuring connectivity between East and West Asia,” Bajwa said while addressing a security dialogue in Islamabad.

“This potential, however, has forever remained hostage to disputes and issues between two nuclear neighbors.”

The army chief added: “It is important to understand that without the resolution of Kashmir dispute through peaceful means, the process of subcontinental rapprochement will always remain susceptible to derailment due to politically motivated bellicosity.

“However, we feel that it is time to bury the past and move forward. But for the resumption of the peace process or meaningful dialogue, our neighbor will have to create a conducive environment, particularly in Indian-occupied Kashmir.”

Bajwa said South Asia was home to a quarter of the world’s population, but despite tremendous human and resource potential, “unsettled disputes are dragging this region back to the swamp of poverty and underdevelopment.”

South Asian nations are spending huge amounts on defense, which “naturally comes at the expense of human development,” he said.

Pakistan has willingly reduced its defense expenditure in order to help improve the overall security environment and resolve outstanding issues with its neighbors through dialogue, Bajwa said.

Speaking about national security, he said it was an “all-encompassing notion” that was no longer solely the function of a nation’s armed forces.

“Whether it be human security, extremism, human rights, environmental hazards, economic security or pandemics, responding in silos is no longer an option,” the army chief said.

“National security is thus multilayered, with the outer layers being the exogenous factors of global and regional environment, and the inner layers being the endogenous factors of internal peace, stability and developmental orientation.”

He added: “No national leader today can ignore these factors. I also firmly believe that no single nation in isolation can perceive and further its quest for security, as every single issue and security dilemma faced by today’s world is intimately linked with global and regional dynamics.”

Bajwa said he had “hope” the new government in the US could “transform the traditional contests into a gainful economic win-win for the world in general and the region in particular.”

“South Asia can be the starting point for regional cooperation,” the army chief said.

“I have a firm belief that economic and sustainable human development can guide us into a future full of peace and prosperity.”

Topics: Pakistan India

Related

Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine after regulators back shot

Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine after regulators back shot
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine after regulators back shot

Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine after regulators back shot
  • European Medicines Agency concludes that vaccine's benefits in protecting people from coronavirus-related death or hospitalisation outweighs the possible risks
  • Germany resumes administering the AstraZeneca vaccine from Friday morning and France too said it would resume use of the vaccine
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

AMSTERDAM/LONDON — Germany, France and other European nations announced plans to resume using AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday after EU and British regulators moved to shore up confidence in the shot, saying its benefits outweigh the risks.
Reports of rare brain blood clots had prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend use of the shot, the latest challenge for AstraZeneca’s ambition to produce a “vaccine for the world,” as the global death toll from the coronavirus passes 2.8 million.
The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) “clear” conclusion following an investigation into 30 cases of unusual blood disorders was that the vaccine’s benefits in protecting people from coronavirus-related death or hospitalization outweighs the possible risks, though it said a link between blood clots in the brain and the shot could not be definitively ruled out.
“This is a safe and effective vaccine,” EMA director Emer Cooke told a briefing. “If it were me, I would be vaccinated tomorrow.”
Within hours, Germany said it would resume administering the AstraZeneca vaccine from Friday morning. Health Minister Jens Spahn said suspending the vaccine out of caution had been the right call “until the clustering of this very rare type of thrombosis had been examined.”
France too said it would resume use of the vaccine, with Prime Minister Jean Castex saying he would receive the shot himself on Friday afternoon.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Italy would do the same, and that his government’s priority remained to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible.
Spain said it was evaluating a possible resumption, while Cyprus, Latvia and Lithuania said they would restart administering the vaccine.
Many governments had said the decision to pause inoculations was out of an abundance of caution. But experts have warned political interference could undermine public confidence in vaccinations as governments struggle to tame more infectious virus variants.
“We trust that, after the regulators’ careful decisions, vaccinations can once again resume across Europe,” said AstraZeneca Chief Medical Officer Ann Taylor in a statement.
EUROPE LAGS BRITAIN, US
The EMA’s review covered 20 million people given the AstraZeneca shot in the UK and the European Economic Area (EEA), which links 30 European countries.
Safety concerns had led at least 13 European countries to stop administering the shot, slowing an already faltering inoculation campaign in the EU, which lags Britain and the United States.
Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said earlier that it was investigating five cases of the rare brain blood clot that had been reported out of 11 million shots administered in the UK.
It said it would investigate reports of clots in the cerebral veins (sinus vein thrombosis, or CSVT) occurring together with lowered platelets soon after vaccination. But the agency said use of the vaccine should continue and one official said Britain’s rollout would likely continue even if a link was proved.
The AstraZeneca shot was among the first and cheapest of the COVID-19 vaccines to be developed and launched at volume and is set to be the mainstay of vaccination programs in much of the developing world.
“The EMA’s (verdict) now provides clarity about the safety of this vaccine, which should now be vaccinated at a high rate after this safety stop in order to efficiently prevent the actual risk, i.e. sometimes serious medical harm from Covid-19,” said Clemens Wendtner, head of infectious diseases at Munich clinic Schwabing.
The drugmaker’s own review covering more than 17 million people who have received its shot in the EU and Britain found no evidence of increased risk of blood clots.
The World Health Organization this week also reaffirmed its support for the shot.
The EMA said it would update its guidance on the AstraZeneca vaccine to include an explanation for patients about the potential risks and information for health care professionals.
The agency said it is in touch with regulators around the world to keep tabs on possible side effects of all COVID-19 vaccines.

Topics: AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Germany France

Related

Keep using AstraZeneca COVID shots to save lives, WHO tells Europe
World
Keep using AstraZeneca COVID shots to save lives, WHO tells Europe
EU regulator reviews AstraZeneca vaccine
World
EU regulator reviews AstraZeneca vaccine

Existing COVID vaccines may protect against Brazilian variant-Oxford study

Existing COVID vaccines may protect against Brazilian variant-Oxford study
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (Reuters/File)
Updated 18 March 2021
Reuters

Existing COVID vaccines may protect against Brazilian variant-Oxford study

Existing COVID vaccines may protect against Brazilian variant-Oxford study
  • The South African variant of the virus poses the most significant challenge to vaccine researchers
Updated 18 March 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Existing vaccines may protect against the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, according to a University of Oxford study which also highlighted how a variant first found in South Africa poses the biggest headache for vaccine makers.
Coronavirus variants with specific mutations to the spike protein are of concern because scientists worry they will reduce the efficacy of vaccines, as well as immunity gained from prior infection.
The scientists used blood samples from people with antibodies generated by both COVID-19 infection and the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines that are being rolled out in Britain.
The data showed a nearly three-fold reduction in the level of virus neturalization by antibodies generated by the vaccines for the P.1 Brazil variant — similar to the reduction seen with the variant first identified in Kent, Britain.
“These data suggest that natural- and vaccine-induced antibodies can still neutralize these variants, but at lower levels,” it said. “Importantly, the P1 ‘Brazilian’ strain may be less resistant to these antibodies than first feared.”
The variant first identified in South Africa triggered a much larger reduction in virus neutralization, with a 9-fold reduction in Oxford/AstraZeneca’s vaccine, and a 7.6-fold reduction for Pfizer/BioNTech.
Last month, South Africa put use of AstraZeneca’s shot on hold after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection cause by the country’s dominant variant.
The authors of the study said that developing vaccines against the South Africa variant, known as B.1.351, should be the “greatest priority for vaccine developers globally.”
Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford University vaccine trial, said the study provided “new insights that help us be prepared to respond to further challenges to our health from the pandemic virus, if we need to do so.”
The study was released on a pre-print server, and had not been peer-reviewed.

Related

Philippines detects Brazil, local variants as cases surge
World
Philippines detects Brazil, local variants as cases surge
Coronavirus variants could be dealt with via single jab: UK scientist
World
Coronavirus variants could be dealt with via single jab: UK scientist

Italy deports Tunisian over terror-related offences

Italy deports Tunisian over terror-related offences
Updated 41 min 8 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy deports Tunisian over terror-related offences

Italy deports Tunisian over terror-related offences
  • Nairi Nasir detained after praising the murder of French teacher Samuel Paty
  • Nasir had confided in other Tunisians that he wanted to carry out attacks in Italy
Updated 41 min 8 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: A Tunisian man who was living illegally in Italy has been charged with planning to incite terrorist acts and deported to his home country.

Prosecutors said Nairi Nasir, 28, was expelled from Italy following a detailed investigation by Italian counter-terrorism police.

Carlo Ambra, chief of the anti-terrorism branch in the northern city of Turin, told Italian news agency ANSA that Nasir had confided to other Tunisians in the country on several occasions that he wanted to carry out attacks in Italy, attempting to persuade some to carry out acts of terrorism as well.

HIGHLIGHT

Prosecutors said Nairi Nasir, 28, was expelled from Italy following a detailed investigation by Italian counterterrorism police.

The investigation was prompted last October when Nasir approached an imam at a mosque in the northern city of Turin at the end of a religious function.

After praising the murder of French teacher Samuel Paty, Nasir openly and publicly criticized the preacher for having condemned the attack.

He was later sent to a repatriation center, where he was reported to police by fellow migrants over exhibiting violent behavior, and after he reportedly threatened to “cut the throats” of health workers at a clinic after he tested positive for the coronavirus disease. 

Ambra added that Nasir allegedly said in front of police officers that he wanted to “blow himself up” and to fight in Syria, whilst images of the flag of terrorist group Daesh were found on his Facebook profile.

He had previously been charged with inciting civil unrest amongst other Tunisians in an incident that led to damage being caused to several housing units, for which he was sentenced to two months and 20 days in jail.

Topics: Italy Tunisia Nairi Nasir Carlo Ambra Samuel Paty

Related

Saudi Arabia leads Arab and Muslim world in condemning terrorist murder of French teacher
World
Saudi Arabia leads Arab and Muslim world in condemning terrorist murder of French teacher
Special Italy identifies Algerian suspect in 2015 Paris terror attacks
World
Italy identifies Algerian suspect in 2015 Paris terror attacks

Fear in Yangon as Myanmar military quells protests under martial law

Fear in Yangon as Myanmar military quells protests under martial law
Updated 18 March 2021
Kyaw Ye Lynn

Fear in Yangon as Myanmar military quells protests under martial law

Fear in Yangon as Myanmar military quells protests under martial law
  • At least 217 protesters have been killed since the beginning of anti-coup demonstrations last month
  • Elderly residents, women and children in Yangon districts under martial law are fleeing homes 
Updated 18 March 2021
Kyaw Ye Lynn

YANGON: Concerns are growing over the safety of Yangon residents after the ruling military junta imposed martial law and a communication blackout in several parts of Myanmar’s largest city to quell anti-coup protests.

The protests saw hundreds of thousands of people take to the streets across the country to demand the release and restoration of elected government leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi, who were overthrown when the military seized power in last month’s coup.

At least 70 people were killed in the country on Sunday, the deadliest day since the beginning of the demonstrations. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) Burma has recorded 217 protester deaths since the Feb. 1 coup but warns that the actual number of casualties is “likely much higher.” The AAPP estimates that nearly 2,200 people have been arrested in relation to the protests. Most of them remain in detention.

After the bloody crackdown on Sunday, anti-regime rallies are difficult to see in Yangon’s most populated Hlaing Thar Yar township — one of the six areas where martial law has been imposed. Elderly residents, women and children have been witnessed fleeing the district.

“The heavy security presence and internet blackout put residents in a black hole. They don’t even know what is happening in the next neighborhood, and rumors of people being arrested or killed without a reason have only amplified their fear. It is driving people to flee Hlaign Thar Yar,” Win Maung, a lawmaker from Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy, told Arab News on Thursday.

He said security forces had increased abuse, arbitrary detention and torture in Hlaign Thar Yar — his constituency — since the announcement of martial law on Sunday.

“After the merciless crackdown on protesters, security forces continue widespread rights violations here. Troops abducted male residents and used them as forced labor to remove roadblocks and barricades,” Maung said.

“They raid houses day and night in hunting dissident leaders. They threaten people at gunpoint.”

Densely populated Hlaign Thar Yar is also the worst-hit by the internet shutdown.

“Only a few people use Wi-Fi, while most rely on mobile internet. After mobile internet was banned, people shifted to use Wi-Fi as an interim plan. Now some Wi-Fi services are also cut, and only broadband networks and wireless routers remain uncut,” he said, adding that the information blackout had left people confused on what is happening and whether and where protests are being held.

Protesters have relied on their mobile phones to organize, document and live stream demonstrations and crackdowns by security forces.

“If you don’t know whether other people are fighting against the military or not, then you might consider you are too weak to do it,” he said.

Residents say that soldiers stationed at a military-owned garment factory in Hlaing Thar Yar summoned men from nearby streets on Thursday to tell them to obey the new rules or face bullets. The announcement was made during the funeral of a man who was killed in Sunday’s violence.

“They said they are following orders and would not hesitate to gun down anyone who doesn’t obey them,” a Hlaing Thar Yar resident, who spoke anonymously for fear of reprisal, told Arab News.

“I think they intentionally chose the place to show how we would be treated if we opposed them,” he said.

Topics: Myanmar Yangon Aung San Suu Kyi

Related

Sleepless in Yangon: Myanmar residents share night patrol duties to avoid arrests
World
Sleepless in Yangon: Myanmar residents share night patrol duties to avoid arrests
Envoy: Myanmar generals ‘could face same fate as Saddam, Gaddafi’
World
Envoy: Myanmar generals ‘could face same fate as Saddam, Gaddafi’

Female rangers guard world’s largest arid mangrove forest in Pakistan

Female rangers guard world’s largest arid mangrove forest in Pakistan
Updated 18 March 2021

Female rangers guard world’s largest arid mangrove forest in Pakistan

Female rangers guard world’s largest arid mangrove forest in Pakistan
  • 250 female eco-guards trained by Sindh Forest Department and WWF
  • The women, along with their families, plant and guard new trees against animals, illegal logging
Updated 18 March 2021
Zulfiqar Kunbhar

THATTA: For decades, grazing animals and loggers destroyed thousands of trees on Pakistan’s Indus River Delta, home to the largest arid mangrove forests in the world.

The Indus Delta has around 95 percent of the total mangrove forest cover in Pakistan, and was once home to eight species of mangroves, which the Sindh Forest Department (SFD) says forest destruction reduced by half.

By 2005, mangrove cover had declined to 84,000 hectares — the lowest recorded level — from 260,000 hectares in the 1980s.

In 2019, as part of an ongoing campaign to improve forest cover, the SFD collaborated with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to set up a mangrove nursery, hiring 250 women not just to plant new trees but also to guard them against threats from animals and humans.

Hired along with their families, the women, officially called eco-guards, play a “vital role in the protection of mangroves, which is a family unit job,” Riaz Ahmed Wagan, the SFD’s chief conservator of mangroves, told Arab News.

Assessments by the SFD showed that mangrove cover had increased once more to 210,000 hectares by 2020.

The women eco-guards, Wagan said, had a large role in improving the numbers.

One of them, 60-year-old Hawa Dablo from Mero Dablo, a fishing village on the edge of the Arabian Sea, said she spent her days planting seeds, looking after saplings and standing guard, with other members of her family, against the trees being destroyed by roaming animals.

“I have been working here for the last two years since this nursery was established in my village,” Dablo told Arab News.

She said the most vulnerable trees were young mangroves that had to be protected from grazing camels and buffaloes as well as from local loggers.

“In order to preserve mangroves, locals start initiatives from their own households and at the personal level,” Dablo said. “Every household or village will ensure that their animals are released for open grazing in only those areas where there are mature mangroves; locals will make sure that animals will not touch the areas where new plantations have been done.”

But she said illegal logging still remained a threat, although it was no longer rampant.

“If we notice any mangrove cutting activity we inform our male family members to take further action,” Dablo said. “When there is a deliberate cutting of mangroves, mostly by outsiders, we complain to local SFD officials through our male partners.”

Dr. Tahir Rasheed, the regional head for the Sindh and Balochistan wing of WWF Pakistan, said that under the mangrove protection program, the women rangers were paid a small stipend and given incentives “including sewing machines to do stitching and embroidery work, iceboxes, and ponds for fishing to improve their livelihoods.”

The incentives, he said, were important in an area where it is estimated that nearly 90 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.

Most households on the delta rely on fishing, and preserving mangroves was key to maintaining the marine ecosystem, another female eco-guard explained, given that a wide variety of fish lay their eggs in mangrove bushes on the delta.

“We guard mangroves and don’t allow people to cut green mangroves,” said Razia Dablo from the island fishing village of Khariyoon Takur. “If there are no more green mangroves, it will destroy the ecosystem for fish; that will negatively affect our livelihoods.”

Besides employing eco-guards, the SFD has given full-and part-time “green jobs” to over 50,000 people since 2000 — around 40 percent of them women.

“Despite social restrictions that put limitations on work on women outside their homes, female participation in afforestation on the Indus River Delta is almost half of the total forestation workforce, which is a great achievement,” Wagan said. “For upcoming plantation projects on the delta and elsewhere, we are planning to achieve maximum female participation.”

Topics: Pakistan Indus Delta Sindh Forest Department (SFD) World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Mangroves

Related

The Express Tribune: Pakistan sets world record by planting over one million mangroves
Press Review
The Express Tribune: Pakistan sets world record by planting over one million mangroves

