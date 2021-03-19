JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday called for democracy to be restored and violence to be halted in Myanmar and for Southeast Asian leaders to hold a high-level meeting to discuss the situation there.
“I will immediately call the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam as head of ASEAN to as soon as possible hold a high-level ASEAN meeting to discuss the crisis in Myanmar,” he said in a virtual address. Brunei is currently chair of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Indonesia president calls for ASEAN high level meeting on Myanmar crisis
https://arab.news/jk4jd
