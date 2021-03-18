You are here

Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi faces new corruption charges from junta

Myanmar’s ousted leader Suu Kyi faces new corruption charges from junta
Lawyers for ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi says the fresh corruption charges were ‘groundless.’ (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

Myanmar’s ousted leader Suu Kyi faces new corruption charges from junta

Myanmar’s ousted leader Suu Kyi faces new corruption charges from junta
  • New military regime has already issued several criminal charges against the Nobel laureate
  • This is not the first time corruption allegations have been lodged against her
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

YANGON: Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi faces fresh corruption charges from the ruling junta that her lawyer said Thursday were “groundless” but could ensure she would never be able to return to politics.
The coup on February 1 that ousted Suu Kyi’s government has brought hundreds of thousands onto the streets to confront the generals, who have responded with a brutal crackdown that has left at least 200 dead.
The new military regime has already issued several criminal charges against the Nobel laureate since she was detained alongside top political allies, including owning unlicensed walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions.
On Wednesday night, military broadcaster Myawady aired a video of a Myanmar businessman confessing to giving her a total of $550,000 over several years.
Maung Weik said he had donated money to senior government figures for the good of his business.
“Aung San Suu Kyi committed corruption and (authorities) are preparing to charge her according to anti-corruption law,” an announcer said during the broadcast.
This is not the first time corruption allegations have been lodged against her.
Last week a junta spokesman said a now-detained chief minister had admitted to giving her $600,000 and more than 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of gold bars.
“Those accusations are groundless,” Suu Kyi’s lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said.
“Aung San Suu Kyi may have her defects... but bribery and corruption are not her traits,” he said, adding that most people in Myanmar will not believe the allegations.
However, a conviction for bribery in a case against her “personal character” could see Suu Kyi “prohibited from taking part in political activities,” Zaw said.
Soldiers and police terrorized several battle-scarred Yangon neighborhoods Wednesday night, as a mobile data blockade combined with an Internet shutdown pushed scared residents further into an information blackout.
“Security forces threatened to shoot” residents if they did not remove the barricades that demonstrators have built across the commercial capital as they battle authorities, according to a doctor from the South Okkalapa township.
They also raided homes and arrested at least 10 people, he said.
In neighboring Thingangyun township, one man said he had heard continuous gunfire for 30 minutes before midnight, adding he had put cotton buds in the ears of his two sons so they could fall asleep.
Even going out to buy food has become a terrifying ordeal he said, with residents forced to move quickly through the streets to avoid encountering patrols of trigger-happy security forces.
“It makes me sad and furious as well... it’s like all our dreams (of democracy) have vanished,” he said.
But “our hatred (of a military regime) is much more than our fear.”
Protesters were back on the streets Thursday, with some in Yangon testing a giant slingshot to shoot projectiles.
Sunday was the bloodiest day since the coup, with the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) monitoring group recording more than 70 deaths across the country.
The bulk of the death toll came in Yangon’s Hlaing Tharyar – an impoverished garment-producing township mostly housing Chinese-owned factories – with the junta later imposing martial law on the area.
Five other townships were also placed under martial law by Monday, which effectively shunts nearly 2 million of Yangon’s sprawling population under the direct control of military commanders.
Any arrests made there will be tried in military courts.
Despite mass international condemnation the junta continues to rack up an increasing toll, with AAPP reporting Thursday that more than 210 people have been killed so far.
The junta has justified the coup by claiming electoral fraud in elections last November that were won by Suu Kyi’s party in a landslide.

Topics: Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi

India’s richest state suffers surge in COVID-19 cases

India’s richest state suffers surge in COVID-19 cases
Updated 18 March 2021
Reuters

India's richest state suffers surge in COVID-19 cases

India’s richest state suffers surge in COVID-19 cases
  • Home to India’s commercial capital Mumbai, the western state reported 35,871 new cases in the past 24 hours
  • Cases have been rising in Maharashtra since the reopening of most economic activities in February
Updated 18 March 2021
Reuters

MUMBAI: New coronavirus infections in India rose by the most in more than three months as a second wave of the epidemic gathered momentum, with Maharashtra, the country’s richest state, accounting for two-thirds of the latest daily tally.
Home to India’s commercial capital Mumbai, the western state reported 35,871 new cases in the past 24 hours, and the fast-spreading contagion in major industrial areas raised risks of companies’ production being disrupted.
India’s total cases stood at 11.47 million, the highest after the United States and Brazil. Deaths rose by 172 to 159,216, according to health ministry data released on Thursday.
The country’s first wave peaked in September at nearly 100,000 cases a day, with daily infections hitting a low of just over 9,000 early last month.
Cases have been rising in Maharashtra since the reopening of most economic activities in February. Mumbai’s suburban trains, which carry millions of people daily, also resumed services.
The state, of 112 million people, ordered a fresh lock down in some districts and put curbs on cinemas, hotels and restaurants until the end of the month after infections rose to a multi-month high earlier this week
New cases have more than doubled in the past two weeks in Maharashtra’s industrial towns such as Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik and Nagpur, known for their automobile, pharmaceutical and textile factories.
“We have asked industries there to operate with minimum manpower as much possible,” said a senior Maharashtra government official, declining to be named as he was not authorized to talk to the media. “Most of the IT companies have allowed their employees to work from home.”
Hospital beds and special COVID-19 facilities were filling up fast, especially in Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune, said another state official.
Earlier this month, more than 80 percent of oxygen and intensive-care beds in Maharashtra were unoccupied.
Half a dozen other states, such as Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, have also seen a rise in cases this month. The government has blamed crowding and a reluctance to wear masks for the rise.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked state leaders to quickly increase testing and expand vaccination to “stop the emerging second peak of corona.”
India has administered more than 36.5 million vaccine doses since starting its immunization drive in the middle of January.

North Korea says will ignore US while ‘hostile policy’ in place

North Korea says will ignore US while ‘hostile policy’ in place
Updated 18 March 2021
AFP

North Korea says will ignore US while 'hostile policy' in place

North Korea says will ignore US while ‘hostile policy’ in place
  • Senior official: ‘New regime’ had only put forward a ‘lunatic theory of ‘threat from north Korea’’
Updated 18 March 2021
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea accused the new US administration of adopting “lunatic theory” Thursday, saying it would ignore attempts at dialogue by Washington unless it changed course, as President Joe Biden’s top envoys held talks in Seoul.
The comments from the North’s first vice foreign minister Choe Son Hui came with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin in the South on the second leg of an Asian tour to bolster a united front against the nuclear-armed North and an increasingly assertive China.
There could be no contact nor dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang “unless the US rolls back its hostile policy toward the DPRK,” Choe said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, referring to the North by its official name.
“Therefore, we will disregard such an attempt of the US in the future, too.”
The “new regime” in the US, she added, had only put forward a “lunatic theory of ‘threat from north Korea’ and groundless rhetoric about ‘complete denuclearization’.”
The talks process between then president Donald Trump and the North’s leader Kim Jong Un deadlocked after their second summit in Hanoi in early 2019 broke up over sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.
The North remains subject to sanctions over its banned weapons programs, but has also voluntarily closed its borders for more than a year to try to protect itself against the coronavirus pandemic that first emerged in neighboring China.
The new US administration is carrying out a review of Washington’s policy toward the North, and after the envoys met their South Korean counterparts Blinken told reporters: “We are committed to the denuclearization of North Korea, reducing the broader threat that DPRK poses to the United States and our allies.”
After leaving Seoul, he is due to hold talks with Chinese officials in Anchorage, Alaska, and said he would press Beijing, Pyongyang’s key diplomatic ally, to intervene.
“China has a critical role to play in working to convince North Korea to pursue denuclearization,” he said.
“Virtually all of North Korea’s economic relationships, its trade, are with or go through China, so it has tremendous influence. And I think it has a shared interest in making sure we do something about North Korea’s nuclear program.”
He declined to comment directly on Choe’s remarks.
The US envoys on Thursday oversaw the signing of a new agreement on Southern payments toward the costs of the 28,500 US troops stationed in the country to defend it from its neighbor and protect Washington’s regional interests.
They were to meet later with President Moon Jae-in, who brokered the talks process between Kim and Trump.
The Republican’s unorthodox approach to foreign policy saw the two leaders trade insults and threats of war before an extraordinary diplomatic bromance that saw a series of headline-grabbing meetings, beginning in Singapore.
But ultimately no progress was made toward Washington’s declared aim of denuclearizing North Korea.
Shortly before Biden’s January inauguration, leader Kim decried the US as his country’s “foremost principal enemy” and Pyongyang unveiled a new submarine-launched ballistic missile at a military parade.
It had maintained silence during the first weeks of the Biden administration, with state media not even mentioning the new US leadership until this week.
Choe said Thursday that for talks to take place, Pyongyang and Washington would have to meet as equals.
“We make it clear that we won’t give it such opportunities as in Singapore and Hanoi again,” she said.
Since mid-February, Washington has attempted to reach out to Pyongyang through several channels, officials say, but not received any response.
So far, the North has refrained from carrying out any direct provocations since Biden was inaugurated, but is now beginning to amplify its rhetoric.
Seoul and Washington are security allies and kicked off joint military exercises last week. That prompted the North Korean leader’s influential sister Kim Yo Jong to warn the new US administration against “causing a stink at its first step” if it wants to “sleep in peace for coming four years.”

Helicopter crash kills 9 Afghan military personnel in central Afghanistan

Helicopter crash kills 9 Afghan military personnel in central Afghanistan
Updated 18 March 2021
Reuters

Helicopter crash kills 9 Afghan military personnel in central Afghanistan

Helicopter crash kills 9 Afghan military personnel in central Afghanistan
Updated 18 March 2021
Reuters

KABUL: Nine Afghan security force members were killed in a helicopter crash in central Afghanistan late on Wednesday, according to the defence ministry.
A defence ministry statement on Thursday said they were investigating the crash which took place in Maidan Wardak province and the dead included crew members and special force personnel.
An air force source and a provincial official told Reuters that the helicopter was hit by a rocket while taking off.

Trump probe heats up as prosecutors get hold of ex-president’s tax returns

Trump probe heats up as prosecutors get hold of ex-president’s tax returns
Updated 18 March 2021
AP

Trump probe heats up as prosecutors get hold of ex-president's tax returns

Trump probe heats up as prosecutors get hold of ex-president’s tax returns
  • Veteran mob-buster leads team of prosecutors in scrutinizing Trump's business practices
Updated 18 March 2021
AP

NEW YORK: With former President Donald Trump’s tax returns finally in hand, a team of New York prosecutors led by a newly hired former mob-buster is sending out fresh subpoenas and meeting face-to-face with key witnesses, scrutinizing Trump’s business practices in granular detail.
Amid the swirl of activity, the Manhattan district attorney’s office is scheduled Friday to meet again with Trump’s longtime former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, according to a person familiar with the investigation.
It would be the eighth time he has spoken with investigators working for District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., dating to Cohen’s time in federal prison for tax evasion and campaign finance violations.
The person familiar with the inquiry wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the interview and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.
In a recent interview with Cohen, investigators asked questions about Trump’s Seven Springs estate as part of an inquiry into whether the value of the 213-acre Westchester County property was improperly inflated to reduce his taxes.
Investigators asked Cohen about individuals involved in the appraisal of the estate and benefits derived from its valuation, including a $21 million income tax deduction.
Cohen was released to home confinement last year amid coronavirus fears, and his recent meetings have been conducted via video conference.
Vance’s office declined to comment, as did Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis. A message seeking comment was sent to the Trump Organization.
Vance announced last week that he would leave office at the end of the year and not seek reelection, but in a memo to staff, he stressed that the investigation wouldn’t stop.
“The work continues,” Vance wrote, echoing his short statement after the US Supreme Court ruled last month that he could have Trump’s tax records.
Vance recently hired former mafia prosecutor Mark Pomerantz — who, as a federal prosecutor, oversaw the prosecution of Gambino crime boss John Gotti — as a special assistant district attorney to assist in the wide-ranging probe of Trump’s finances.
The inquiry, according to court filings, includes an examination of whether Trump or his businesses lied about the value of assets to gain favorable loan terms and tax benefits. The district attorney also is scrutinizing hush-money payments paid to women on Trump’s behalf.
After a lengthy legal battle, his office is now in possession of eight years of Trump’s tax records, including final and draft versions of tax returns, source documents containing raw financial data and other financial records held by his accounting firm.
Vance’s focus on Seven Springs involves an environmental conservation arrangement Trump made in return for a tax deduction at the end of 2015, following failed attempts to turn the property into a golf course and luxury homes.
Trump granted an easement to a conservation land trust to preserve 158 acres (60 hectares) and received a $21 million income tax deduction, equal to the value of the conserved land, according to records. The amount was based on a professional appraisal that valued the full Seven Springs property at $56.5 million as of Dec. 1, 2015.
That was a much higher amount than the evaluation by local government assessors, who said the entire estate was worth $20 million. Trump bought the property, including a palatial Georgian-style mansion that once belonged to the family of newspaper publisher Katharine Graham, for $7.5 million in 1995.
In a sign of prosecutors’ deepening interest in Seven Springs, Vance’s office has sent new subpoenas in recent weeks to local governments in the towns the property spans — Bedford, North Castle and New Castle — following up on an initial round of subpoenas issued in mid-December.
Vance’s office has also subpoenaed material from people who worked on projects to develop the property for Trump, including an engineer who said his duties involved presenting plans to the local planning board.
The engineer, Ralph Mastromonaco, said Wednesday that he received Vance’s subpoena in mid-February and promptly handed over the requested documents, including records of his work on the property and correspondence with the Trump Organization.
Mastromonaco was subpoenaed for similar material in December 2019 by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who also is investigating whether Trump and his company improperly inflated the value of his assets on annual financial statements in order to secure loans and obtain tax benefits.
“I really know absolutely nothing about this whole mess,” Mastromonaco said Wednesday.
Vance’s investigators have also peppered Cohen with questions about the role that Allen Weisselberg played as chief financial officer of Trump Organization.
Weisselberg’s attorney, Mary Mulligan, declined to comment Wednesday.
But it emerged in recent days that his former daughter-in-law, Jen Weisselberg, is cooperating with both Vance’s and James’ inquiries, according to her attorney.
“She will continue to cooperate fully with the various law enforcement agencies that are investigating her ex-husband’s family and the very powerful interests they represent,” her lawyer, Duncan Levin, said in a statement to AP. “Jennifer refuses to be silenced any longer by those who are conspiring to prevent her from sharing what she has learned over the past 25 years.”

Ghani to quit ‘only after polls’ as US mulls new government

Ghani to quit ‘only after polls’ as US mulls new government
Updated 18 March 2021

Ghani to quit 'only after polls' as US mulls new government

Ghani to quit ‘only after polls’ as US mulls new government
  • Remarks a departure from his pledge to oppose an interim setup at any cost
Updated 18 March 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani has vowed to step down from power, but only after elections are held in Kabul — even as pressure mounts on the Afghan head of state to form an interim government that includes the Taliban.

“If the Taliban are ready for elections tomorrow, we are also ready . . .  But I am not ready to transfer the power to my successor without elections,” he said during an official event late on Tuesday.

“Forty-two years of war is enough; we also have the right to live in peace like other civilized nations of the world,” Ghani said.

His remarks came a day after talks with US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who earlier this month had shared a proposal with key Afghan leaders, including Ghani, for the formation of a participatory government — which would include Taliban members — as part of efforts to end Washington’s engagement in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history.

Khalilzad’s proposal was circulated ahead of a May 1 deadline for the complete withdrawal of US-led foreign troops from Afghanistan, based on a controversial accord signed between former American President Donald Trump’s administration and the Taliban more than a year ago.

Government and Taliban delegates are set to attend Russia-sponsored talks on Thursday — to expedite the peace process — and another international UN-led conference in Turkey, in April, as part of the proposed US plan for an interim setup before elections are held.

Besides Taliban and Afghan government emissaries, Thursday’s meeting in Russia will host delegates from the Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), factional and influential leaders, and representatives from the US, China and Pakistan.

Ghani, who assumed his second, five-year-term in office more than a year ago amid allegations of poll fraud, said on Tuesday that he would move forward based on “realities instead of sentiments” for a “lasting and fair peace.”

HIGHLIGHT

His remarks came a day after talks with the US special envoy for Afghanistan, who earlier this month proposed the formation of a participatory government which would include Taliban members.

This is despite the 71-year-old leader repeatedly vowing to oppose an interim setup “at the cost of my life.”

Ghani’s comments on Tuesday are his first since a letter addressed to him by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was leaked to the public nearly two weeks ago.

Blinken’s letter to Ghani — a copy of which was published by several media houses — urged the Afghan president to “develop constructive positions” on Khalilzad’s proposals to “jump-start the flailing peace process.”

The letter pressed upon the urgency for a new government in Afghanistan to break a stalemate in the intra-Afghan talks, which began in Doha, Qatar, between the Taliban and Kabul government representatives in September, and have been riddled with disputes.

The letter said that even with the continuation of US financial assistance to Afghan forces after an American withdrawal, there was concern “that the security situation will worsen and that the Taliban could make rapid territorial gains” and that he was sharing this so that Ghani “understands the urgency of my tone regarding the collective work outlined in this letter.”

The letter and Khalilzad’s proposal has caught many confidants of Ghani by surprise because Kabul long expected that the new government in Washington would reconsider the deal the former administration made with the Taliban and would keep its troops in Afghanistan for some years to come.

Ghani’s government has come under fire at home and abroad over its perceived inefficiency, poor management of affairs, rampant corruption and an inability to curb crime and advances by Taliban insurgents.

Ahmad Shah Katawazi, a writer and former diplomat, said that Kabul and Washington needed to exercise caution and “compromise” on some issues as the country went through a critical phase.

“Flexibility and compromise from both sides will be a rational approach given the current uncertain scenario the country is facing,” he told Arab News.

Tabish Forugh, a US-based Afghan analyst, said that Ghani would not be able to “stand against US policy” but was “trying his luck to remain relevant” in the case of an interim set-up.

“Perhaps more than anyone else in his administration, Ghani knows that he cannot stand in the way of the US proposed political settlement with the Taliban,” he told Arab News.

Forugh added that while Ghani “lacks what it takes to block the proposal both at the national and international level,” he was pushing to secure a deal for the “survival of state institutions.”

“Ghani will ultimately, under US pressure, compromise on peace if Washington forces the Taliban to accept Ghani’s leadership of the transitional government, a period he considers crucial to the safeguarding of certain democratic gains and his future in Afghanistan’s politics,” Forugh said.

Toreq Farhadi, an adviser to the former government, agreed but added that holding polls in Afghanistan “was out of the question” under the current circumstances.

“The president of Afghanistan asking for elections now might be an indication that he is totally unaware of the citizens’ security situation in the country,” he said.

