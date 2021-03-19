You are here

US warns Beijing it will enforce sanctions over Iranian oil: FT
The Biden administration could take on China over Iranian oil imports. (Reuters)
US warns Beijing it will enforce sanctions over Iranian oil: FT
  • Iranian cargoes hard to track
  • Exports to China on the increase
Arab News

The Biden administration has told Beijing it will enforce Trump-era sanctions against Iranian oil as shipments from the regime to China have soared, the Financial Times reported.
Iranian oil exports to China have been increasing “for some time now”, the FT said, citing a senior administration official familiar with the Iran issue.
“We’ve told the Chinese that we will continue to enforce our sanctions,” the senior administration official said. “There will be no tacit green light.”
China imported about 478,000 barrels of oil a day from Iran on average in February, according to data from energy research company Kpler.
The research company said that Iran had exported crude and condensate — an ultralight oil — to China by disguising its barrels most recently as Omani ones, the FT reported.

UAE tourism seen as top play by Bank of America as global travel resumes
UAE tourism seen as top play by Bank of America as global travel resumes
  • Expo and Israeli tourists expected to benefit sector
  • Return of Russians key for Egypt's Red Sea
DUBAI: The UAE could be one of the biggest beneficiaries from a resumption of global travel in the second half of the year according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
It named Dubai-based bank Emirates NBD as its top local play for investors as it was likely to “benefit from tourism-driven economic growth, credit demand and asset quality.”
The bank also said that Egypt was poised to rebound strongly, especially if direct flights between Russia and the Red Sea are restored. Prior to the suspension of all flights in 2015, Russians accounted for almost a third of all arrivals.
“The UAE's exposure to tourism and global trade, as well as its proactive vaccination program, suggests it could benefit from a global recovery if the COVID pandemic dissipates,” said MENA economist Jean-Michel Saliba, in the report.
Both the UAE and Egypt had developed a thriving mass tourism industry before the pandemic paralyzed global travel a year ago. Now both countries are hoping to tap into growing global appetite for travel from vacation-starved consumers.
A relatively recent bonus for the UAE tourism industry has been the normalization of ties with Israel. Since the first commercial flight between the UAE and Israel launched in November, almost 70,000 Israelis visited the country over two months.
As both countries have some of the world’s fastest vaccination programs, authorities have suggested a bilateral quarantine-free corridor is one potential option.
The rescheduled World Expo 2020 could provide upside to growth, the bank said. The event will now take place from October 2021 to March 2022 - which may tie in with a loosening of global travel restrictions while also corresponding to the peak travel months.
Elsewhere the bank said Greece and Turkey also stood to benefit from the resumption of global travel.

Oil extend losses amid gloomy demand outlook
Oil extend losses amid gloomy demand outlook
  • EU demand headwinds weigh on price
  • Supplies plentiful new data reveals
SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Friday for a sixth day in a row, down nearly 9 percent for the week, as a new wave of COVID-19 infections in particular across Europe spurred fresh lockdowns and dampened hopes for an imminent recovery in fuel demand.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 4 cents, or 0.07 percent, to $59.96 a barrel in early trade
Brent crude was down 10 cents, or 0.16 percent, to $63.18 a barrel.
Oil had edged up in Asia’s morning trading after a 7 percent drop on Thursday as physical buyers leapt at the chance to load up on cheap oil, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, in a Friday note.
But the market remains increasingly worried about fuel demand outlook amid rising coronavirus cases, fresh restrictions and slowing vaccination rollouts in some countries, analysts said.
Goldman Sachs said headwinds related to European Union demand and Iran supply would slow the oil market rebalancing by 0.75 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter, although it expects OPEC+ will act to offset that.
Safety concerns about the side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine had led several European countries to stop administering the shot.
Although Germany, France and other countries have announced the resumption of inoculations after regulators declared the AstraZeneca vaccine safe, the program halt has made it harder to overcome resistance to vaccines among some of the population.
Britain will have to slow its COVID-19 vaccine rollout next month due to a supply delay.
Several French regions badly hit by the COVID-19 epidemic, including the Ile-de-France region around Paris, will start a new four-week lockdown from Friday.
“The market is becoming increasingly nervous around some countries in Europe imposing COVID-19-related restrictions once again and, in doing so, raising concerns for the demand outlook,” ING Economics said in a note.
In other parts of the world, Brazil registered its second deadliest day in its COVID-19 pandemic, with 2,724 deaths, while India on Friday reported its highest daily increase of new COVID-19 cases in more than three months.
Supplies of oil are plentiful as well, with Saudi Arabia’s crude exports increasing in January for a seventh straight month to the highest since April 2020, according to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative website on Thursday.
Shipments from the world’s biggest oil exporter increased to 6.582 million barrels per day in January from 6.495 million the previous month.

New Saudi guidelines set for resolution of pandemic-related contractual cases
New Saudi guidelines set for resolution of pandemic-related contractual cases
  • Decision covers contracts related to construction, supply and leasing concluded before the start of the pandemic
RIYADH: New rules outlined by Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court (SC) to help the Kingdom’s judiciary deal with contractual disputes related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic will help spur economic recovery and offer businesses a transparent solution to resolving disagreements.
Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, a professor of law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News that the SC had clarified rules that lower courts must follow when considering such cases.
“Also, the president of the Supreme Council of Magistracy issued an order directing courts and judges to resume consideration of pandemic-related disputes,” he said.
Two specific court circuits — general circuits 50 and 51 — have been designated to look at contracts affected by the COVID-19 health crisis, and new and resumed cases will be forwarded and distributed equally between the two circuits.
The SC’s decision applies to disputes relating to construction, supply, leasing, and other contracts concluded before the start of the pandemic and excludes those where a government agency was a party, Al-Obaidy added.
Under the SC rules, the courts will intervene where performance of the contract becomes practically impossible or if it cannot be implemented. In such cases, the court will treat the pandemic as a force majeure event.
Force majeure is a clause in mutual contracts which essentially frees both parties from liability or obligation when an extraordinary event or circumstance beyond their control — such as the pandemic or an event described by the legal term as an act of God —prevents one or both parties from fulfilling their obligations under the contract.
Al-Obaidy said the SC sets certain provisions that must be satisfied, including the contract having been entered into prior to the onset of the pandemic and the taking of precautionary measures, the contract and its implementation showing to have been directly impacted by the virus outbreak, the aggrieved party not having waived their contractual rights, and that the impact caused was not addressed by a separate law or decision by a relevant authority.
When deciding, the courts must consider the degree and percentage of the impact of the pandemic on the contract, which must be grave and unusual. The harm or impact must also have occurred during and due to the global crisis.
“It is expected that pandemic-related cases in Saudi courts will concentrate mainly on cases of breaches of contracts in commercial, construction, industrial, services, financial and banking, insurance as well as professional and consultation services in addition to obligations and claims relating to compensation, fines, and damages relating to delay in performance of such contracts,” Al-Obaidy added.
He pointed out that the instructions by the Ministry of Justice also required that parties seek mediation and settlement before resorting to litigation, in order to ease any possible clogging of court dockets.

Saudi travel sector 'optimistic' about post-pandemic future
Saudi travel sector 'optimistic' about post-pandemic future
RIYADH: Nearly half of those surveyed for a recent YouGov poll in Saudi Arabia said they intended to travel internationally in 2021 once travel restrictions were lifted in May.
The president of travel services firm Kanoo Travel said he was optimistic about the future of the industry as a result, despite the ups and downs that the sector had experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We at Kanoo are here for the long run,” Nabeel Kanoo told Arab News. “We are quite optimistic about the tourism and travel sector in Saudi Arabia, and it’s only going to get much better.”
While the global situation meant that interest in international travel waned significantly over the past year, domestic travel increased by 11 percent since the beginning of the pandemic, leading travel companies in the Kingdom to reevaluate, reassess, and use the knowledge they had acquired to provide clients with better services.
“For us at Kanoo, like all the other major organizations in Saudi Arabia, we have gone through a difficult but interesting time during COVID,” he said. “It gave us time to relook at ourselves, realign ourselves and try to be better focused for the future. It was difficult in the beginning because nobody knew what was happening or how to react. I don’t think anybody was really prepared for it. But I feel that we took certain tough steps. We had to let people go, of course, which was quite sad because it is of no fault of theirs. But this is the way it is.”
A recent study from the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) found that almost one-third of destinations worldwide remained completely closed to international visitors.
International tourist arrivals fell by a billion, or 74 percent, in 2020, according to the UNWTO, which called it the “the worst year in tourism history” and cost the sector $1.3 trillion in lost revenue.
Kanoo said the pandemic had demanded the business be more aggressive and “bullish” in how to move forward.
“We have had to adapt to the new ways, which we have done very well. Everyday there are new statistics, new ideas. At Kanoo, we have started to look internally on how we can better ourselves in many aspects, especially with our clients, with our suppliers and with us as a business. I think the future is based on the statistics and information we are getting.”
Like almost every sector, Kanoo said there was an accelerated move toward doing business online. “This pandemic brought to light the strength of online booking, so many people are now going to start booking things online, on applications, and we as an organization have already started to adapt to the new wave of how people travel.”
He added that, despite the new norms, there would always be an opportunity to cater to international travelers. “People will always want to travel from a tourism point of view. People will want to get out and visit foreign countries. As for the sector itself, I think you will see some new players in the market and also some old players just not being able to survive the pandemic.”
Kanoo Travel was launched in the late 1930s alongside the rise of Bahrain’s aviation industry. It was the first IATA member agency in the Gulf Cooperation Council and has grown to become the largest travel company in the Middle East. It has partnerships in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Egypt, Lebanon, the UK and France and more than 1,445 travel specialists across the region.

Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand
Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand
  • Geely is the owner of Volvo Cars and 9.7% of Daimler AG 
  • It looks to take on its main EV rival Tesla with higher-end vehicles
BEIJING: China’s Geely plans to roll out electric vehicles under a new marque with different branding and sales strategies, people familiar with the matter said, as the Volvo owner looks to take on its main EV rival Tesla with higher-end vehicles.

The brand, positioned in the premium segment and named “Zeekr,” will be housed under Geely’s to-be-launched EV entity Lingling Technologies, according to three people, who declined to be named as the plan is not yet public. Reuters reported the plans for Lingling last month.
Geely, the owner of Volvo Cars and 9.7% of Daimler AG , will roll out models under the new marque based on its open-source EV chassis, announced in September and called Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), the sources said.
It will be a new attempt to go up-market by Geely, and backs founder and Chairman Li Shufu’s long-held ambition to make premium cars “like Mercedes-Benz” in a bid take on EV leader Tesla Inc.
Geely will open showrooms, or “hubs,” in city centers to sell cars at a fixed price, departing from traditions to sell cars through dealerships — marketing tactics pioneered by Tesla, which last year saw sales expand quickly in China, the world’s biggest car market.
The plan follows a flurry of tie-ups by Geely earlier this year as the automaker pursues its goal of becoming a leading EV contract manufacturer and engineering service provider.
China’s automakers largely compete with entry-level and mass-market manufacturers including Volkswagen and Toyota, but EV maker Nio Inc. sells cars with higher prices and counts BMW as a rival.
Hangzhou-based Geely also plans a broad array of sales and marketing strategies to seek deeper relationships with the EV buyers. It will open lifestyle lines for clothing and accessories and launch a car owner’s club, tactics used by Nio, sources said.
Zeekr is also considering rolling out a share ownership plan that allows customers to become shareholders of Lingling, which management hopes will boost sales and the relationship between brand and customers.
Geely declined to comment.
Many conventional automakers have used a new brand to launch their EV units. Geely’s rivals including Great Wall, and SAIC Motor have rolled out their respective new standalone EV brands.
China’s government has heavily promoted new energy vehicles (NEVs) — such as battery-powered, plug-in petrol-electric hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell cars — in response to chronic air pollution and a warming climate, spurring interest from technology companies and investors alike.
China forecasts NEVs will make up 20% of its annual auto sales by 2025 from around 5% in 2020.

