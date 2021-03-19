US warns Beijing it will enforce sanctions over Iranian oil: FT

The Biden administration has told Beijing it will enforce Trump-era sanctions against Iranian oil as shipments from the regime to China have soared, the Financial Times reported.
Iranian oil exports to China have been increasing “for some time now”, the FT said, citing a senior administration official familiar with the Iran issue.
“We’ve told the Chinese that we will continue to enforce our sanctions,” the senior administration official said. “There will be no tacit green light.”
China imported about 478,000 barrels of oil a day from Iran on average in February, according to data from energy research company Kpler.
The research company said that Iran had exported crude and condensate — an ultralight oil — to China by disguising its barrels most recently as Omani ones, the FT reported.
