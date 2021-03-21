You are here

  • Home
  • First Turkish air strikes on Kurdish zone in Syria in 17 months: monitor

First Turkish air strikes on Kurdish zone in Syria in 17 months: monitor

First Turkish air strikes on Kurdish zone in Syria in 17 months: monitor
Smoke billows from targets inside Syria during a bombardment by Turkish forces on Oct. 9, 2019 against Kurdish fighters. (AP file photo)
Updated 7 min 9 sec ago
AFP

First Turkish air strikes on Kurdish zone in Syria in 17 months: monitor

First Turkish air strikes on Kurdish zone in Syria in 17 months: monitor
Updated 7 min 9 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: A Turkish warplane on Saturday bombed a zone in northern Syria held by Kurdish militias, Ankara’s first strike on the country in 17 months, a monitor said.
“A Turkish warplane targeted military positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces in the village of Saida on the outskirts of Ain Issa,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Lebanese women mourn on Mother’s Day amid currency crisis and political stalemate

Lebanese women mourn on Mother’s Day amid currency crisis and political stalemate
Updated 20 March 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese women mourn on Mother’s Day amid currency crisis and political stalemate

Lebanese women mourn on Mother’s Day amid currency crisis and political stalemate
  • The mothers cried and shouted slogans, demanding that the politicians leave
  • There were hardly any customers in the clothing and perfume stores in the main shopping centers
Updated 20 March 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Women took to the streets on Saturday afternoon on the eve of Mother’s Day, despite warnings from doctors about the risk of the coronavirus spreading.
Mothers’ anger at the current situation, which has prompted a generation of young people to migrate, pushed dozens to protest.
A group of mothers gathered in the Bechara Al Khoury area in Beirut and went to downtown Beirut and to the port, site of the port blast seven months ago.
They wore face masks and waved Lebanese flags and banners.
The mothers cried and shouted slogans, demanding that the politicians leave.
The protests took place as dozens of flowerpots, wrapped in glossy colorful paper, were spread out in front of flower shops in Beirut and its suburbs on Saturday. Among their leaves were signs showing their price of 40,000 Lebanese pounds ($26).
The front of bakeries and patisserie shops were filled with cakes, whose prices ranged from 50,000-150,000 Lebanese pounds.
Mother’s Day on Sunday in Lebanon coincides with the beginning of spring. The Lebanese traditionally spend lavishly on gifts for their mothers or wives.
But celebrating the occasion this year is different. Compared to the situation in previous years, there are hardly any customers in the clothing and perfume stores in the main shopping centers.
The prices, as Mrs. Samar said, “are extremely high for those who get their salary in Lebanese pounds. They can barely buy food and baby milk, if they can find them at all, so how can I buy a jacket for my mother whose price is twice my salary? Or how can buy her a bottle of perfume whose price is more than 1.5 million Lebanese pounds?”
The dollar continued its decline on Saturday, trading at between 10,100-11,000 Lebanese pounds.
The country is waiting for the outcome of the meeting betwen President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Monday, but expectations are not high.
After meeting President Michel Aoun on Saturday, Lebanese Progressive Socialist Party Leader Walid Jumblatt, said: “We have reached absolute stalemate amid the economic collapse. Hunger is knocking on people’s doors, and reconciliation has become necessary. God bears witness that I have told people (the reality of the situation).”
Legal money changers are also cautious.
Bilal Ghandour, an owner of a jewelry store in Beirut, said: “On Saturday, money changers refrained from selling dollars. They only bought dollars, fearing that the exchange rate of the dollar would rise on Monday after the meeting at the Republican Palace.”
Ghandour described sales in his shop as “very light.”
He said: “The price of a gram of 18-carat gold is $42, which means 462,000 Lebanese pounds, as per the exchange rate on Saturday, and a small piece of gold must be more than five grams. The situation is very difficult.”
“Those who have dollars can buy, but they only buy pieces whose prices do not exceed $200-$300.”
In a statement, the Syndicate of Money Changers in Lebanon praised the decision of the Banque du Liban to launch its electronic platform and allow banks to trade in currencies similar to legitimate money changers.
The decline in the dollar’s exchange rate did not lead to a decrease in the price of the commodities on the market.
“Everyone wants to compensate for their future losses,” said Antoine, a shopkeeper in Furn El Chebbak.
Mohammed, who sells flowers and plants at Tayouneh Roundabout, said: “The price of the tulip plant this year is 30,000 Lebanese pounds, compared to its price last year of 7,000 Lebanese pounds.
“The price of the cyclamen plant last year did not exceed 10,000 Lebanese pounds, and now it is 50,000 Lebanese pounds,” he said.
“We are not the ones raising the prices. People are tired. Their priorities have changed, and flowers have become a luxury.”
However, demand for cakes had not been affected, according to Ali, the manager of one of the patisserie stores in the Chiyah area, Ain el-Remmaneh.
He said: “Although the prices of sweets intended for Mother’s Day have increased relatively, jumping from 50,000 to 95,000 Lebanese pounds, people are still buying. Perhaps because they are cheaper than clothes, perfumes, and gold, of course.”

Topics: Lebanon Mother's Day Protests

Related

Special Why Lebanon ran out of money and what it can do now
Business & Economy
Why Lebanon ran out of money and what it can do now
Update Aoun and Hariri ease tensions but fail to solve Lebanon’s political deadlock
Middle-East
Aoun and Hariri ease tensions but fail to solve Lebanon’s political deadlock

Houthi militia ‘does not want political solution’: Yemeni government spokesman

Houthi militia ‘does not want political solution’: Yemeni government spokesman
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

Houthi militia ‘does not want political solution’: Yemeni government spokesman

Houthi militia ‘does not want political solution’: Yemeni government spokesman
  • Badi said that the Iran-backed militia sees the call to de-escalate as the “language of weakness”
  • Yemeni people will not accept Iranian interference in their country, he added
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Houthis do not want a political solution to the crisis in Yemen and respond to international efforts to reach one with obstinacy, the government’s spokesman said on Saturday.
Diplomacy has not yielded any results because of the militia’s rejection, Rajih Badi told Al Arabiya.
Badi also said that the Iran-backed militia sees the call to de-escalate as the “language of weakness.”
He continued by saying that the Yemeni people will not accept Iranian interference in their country.
Badi made the comments as the Arab coalition makes advances against the Houthis in the Marib province.

Topics: Houthis Yemen

Related

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Adel Al-Jubeir stressed that the relationship between Saudi Arabia and the US was “strong, dynamic and multifaceted.” (AN Photo) video
Saudi Arabia
Interview: Adel Al-Jubeir talks Yemen, Saudi-US relations, human rights and Israel

Egyptian coronavirus vaccine to undergo clinical trials

Egyptian coronavirus vaccine to undergo clinical trials
A lab technician works on investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug "Remdesivir" at Eva Pharma Facility in Cairo, Egypt June 25, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 20 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian coronavirus vaccine to undergo clinical trials

Egyptian coronavirus vaccine to undergo clinical trials
  • Fayek said that the EDA has granted a license to an Egyptian factory that will undertake the production of the experimental sample of the Egyptian vaccine to be used in clinical trials
Updated 20 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) has approved the manufacture of the first doses of an Egyptian coronavirus vaccine, Covi Vax, according to local media.
The Egyptian channel DMC show “Egypt Can” showed the first pictures of the Covi Vax packages amid plans to begin clinical trials on the vaccine.
“Egypt is moving at a steady pace and is participating in producing a coronavirus vaccine,” the show’s host, Ahmed Fayek, said.
“The Egyptian Drug Authority granted a factory a license to produce the first experimental samples (of the vaccine),” he added.
Fayek said that Egypt will be the first country in the Middle East to manufacture a coronavirus vaccine with solely Egyptian efforts.
“The study and research of the Egyptian coronavirus vaccine have been published in a specialized international scientific journal, as it has proven its effectiveness in laboratory experiments and experiments on animals,” he added.
Fayek said that the EDA had given approval to produce the first experimental batch.
After obtaining approval for clinical trials, the vaccine will pass through three stages.
The first will include a small number of people to ensure the safety of the vaccine on humans. The second will include 100 to 500 volunteers, while the third will be tested on up to 50,000 volunteers from different countries in order to achieve genetic diversity.

FASTFACT

The study and research of the Egyptian coronavirus vaccine have been published in a specialized international scientific journal, as it has proven its effectiveness in laboratory experiments and experiments on animals.

He said the Egyptian vaccine was produced by the National Research Center in Egypt, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.
“The National Research Center produced many vaccines against the bird flu,” he said.
Fayek said that the EDA has granted a license to an Egyptian factory that will undertake the production of the experimental sample of the Egyptian vaccine to be used in clinical trials.
“The National Research Center has worked on the virus strain present in Egypt, and has conducted laboratory experiments on four types of animals and is now awaiting the permission to test the vaccine clinically,” he said.
“All of this has been published in scientific research in one of the major medical periodicals around the world, judged by senior international professors and scientists, who also reviewed the Egyptian COVID-19 vaccine and said it produces antibodies.”

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Special Egypt receives new 300k shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccine
Middle-East
Egypt receives new 300k shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccine
Special Marwa Elselehdar: Egypt’s first female sea captain is riding waves of success
Middle-East
Marwa Elselehdar: Egypt’s first female sea captain is riding waves of success

Marwa Elselehdar: Egypt’s first female sea captain is riding waves of success

Marwa Elselehdar: Egypt’s first female sea captain is riding waves of success
Marwa Elselehdar. (Supplied)
Updated 20 March 2021
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Marwa Elselehdar: Egypt’s first female sea captain is riding waves of success

Marwa Elselehdar: Egypt’s first female sea captain is riding waves of success
  • Marwa Elselehdar has become the first woman to work as a sea captain in Egypt
  • As a little girl, Elselehdar always loved the sea and enjoyed swimming
Updated 20 March 2021
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: She enrolled in the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Egypt and joined the International Transport and Logistics Department, but she was more drawn to the curriculum that was being taught to her brother in the Department of Maritime Transport and Technology.

The department was limited to men, but she still submitted an application to join and was eventually accepted, becoming the first Egyptian woman to study in this department.

Elselehdar’s brother and mother supported her dream of becoming the first female captain in Egypt. Her father, while more apprehensive because of the difficulties in the field, did not object to her studies. She thus began the formalities to join the department, and her unique request was submitted to the president of the academy for consideration.

The president called for research in maritime law to verify the possibility of issuing a captain’s license to her, since it was the first case of its kind. After making sure that the law did not pose restrictions, examinations began.

Elselehdar passed the physical and medical tests, as well as personal interviews, proving her ability to be in control and manage diverse situations, and she joined the department like any other student.

I faced difficulties in adapting, especially during the first year, but the encouragement from those around me — and my own ability to believe in my dream — helped me overcome these challenges.

Marwa Elselehdar

“I started my journey in the department as the only woman among 1,200 students. I faced difficulties in adapting, especially during the first year, but the encouragement from those around me — and my own ability to believe in my dream — helped me overcome these challenges, and I graduated in 2013,” she said.

After her graduation, Elselehdar joined the crew of the AIDA IV ship, with the rank of the second officer.

At the time of the opening ceremony of the new Suez Canal, she applied to register as part of the crew that would lead the AIDA IV in the celebrations. Her request was accepted, and she prepared with her colleagues for the ceremony.

On the day of the ceremony, she led the AIDA IV — the first ship to cross the new shipping route — as the youngest and first Egyptian female captain to cross the Suez Canal.

Elselehdar has been working in the field for 10 years. She explained that the percentage of women in similar maritime positions does not exceed 2 percent worldwide, adding that being the first Egyptian woman in this regard was a great honor for her and noting that many girls followed her example and entered the field after her.

In 2017, Elselehdar was honored on Women’s Day by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

She expressed her pride in this honor, seeing it not only as a form of appreciation from the state for what she has done but also as a demonstration of the state’s interest in empowering Egyptian women and placing them in leadership positions. Recently, Egyptian women have started participating in many occupations that were traditionally male-dominated.

The Encyclopedia of Arab-African Economic Integration chose Elselehdar among the top 20 Arab women in terms of achievement.

Elselehdar said that the boat she is now working on is owned by the Egyptian Authority for Maritime Safety, affiliated with the Egyptian government and managed by the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport.

“Unlike fast flights, cruises can be long and arduous and can take up to a month or more. Of course, on these trips, I am the only woman among my fellow men.

“In the beginning, it was somewhat difficult, but we later became one team, and we split tasks equally. And because of the length of these trips, we all become like siblings,” she added.

Now almost 30 years old, Elselehdar dreams of obtaining a master’s degree and a Ph.D. She also hopes that marriage and having a family will not hinder her career.

 

Topics: Marwa Elselehdar Egypt

Related

Special Egypt receives new 300k shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccine
Middle-East
Egypt receives new 300k shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccine
Muslim Brotherhood affiliated TV channels in Ankara were ordered to stop airing criticisms against Egypt with penalties to be imposed if disobeyed. (Screenshot)
Media
Turkey orders Muslim Brotherhood TV channels to stop criticizing Egypt: reports 

Houthis admit tear gas behind fire at migrant detention center

Houthis admit tear gas behind fire at migrant detention center
Updated 20 March 2021
AP

Houthis admit tear gas behind fire at migrant detention center

Houthis admit tear gas behind fire at migrant detention center
  • The Houthis acknowledged that guards fired three tear gas canisters into a crowded hangar in Sanaa
  • A Houthi Interior Minister statement said at least 11 men from the security forces were detained over the incident
Updated 20 March 2021
AP

SANAA: Yemen’s Houthi militia on Saturday broke its silence on the cause of a fire that tore through a detention center for migrants earlier this month, killing at least 45 people, mostly Ethiopian migrants.
The Houthis acknowledged that guards fired three tear gas canisters into a crowded hangar in the capital, Sanaa, trying to end a protest by the migrants.
A statement by the Houthi Interior Minister said at least 11 men from the security forces were detained over the incident, along with a number of senior officials who would be tried before court.
The migrant community in Sanaa has called for an international probe into the tragedy, a demand backed by international rights groups.
Some 900 migrants, most of them from Ethiopia, had been detained at the facility — including more than 350 inside the hangar. The site was run by the Passports and Naturalization Authority.
At least 45 people were killed in the March 7, the militia said, including one who died of his wounds on Friday. More than 200 others were wounded.
The migrants had been protesting and went on hunger strike against alleged abuses and ill-treatment at the detention facility, according to survivors and local rights campaigners.
The Houthis Saturday claimed that the migrants were protesting to pressure the International Organization for Migration to transfer them.

Topics: Houthis Yemen migrants

Related

Coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait
Saudi Arabia
Coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait

Latest updates

First Turkish air strikes on Kurdish zone in Syria in 17 months: monitor
First Turkish air strikes on Kurdish zone in Syria in 17 months: monitor
‘Selective and discriminatory:’ British press accused of ignoring plight of Yemen’s African migrants
‘Selective and discriminatory:’ British press accused of ignoring plight of Yemen’s African migrants
‘We must end this nightmare’: Saudis speak out against vaccine rumors
‘We must end this nightmare’: Saudis speak out against vaccine rumors
Noor Riyadh references Saudi Arabia’s past and rapidly changing present
Noor Riyadh references Saudi Arabia’s past and rapidly changing present
Redmond stars as Southampton reach FA Cup semifinals
Redmond stars as Southampton reach FA Cup semifinals

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.