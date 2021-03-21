You are here

  • Home
  • Wary Philippines says 200 Chinese vessels at disputed reef

Wary Philippines says 200 Chinese vessels at disputed reef

Chinese Maritime Militia vessels are massed at Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea in this photo posted on Facebook by the Philippines' Presidential Communications office.
1 / 2
Chinese Maritime Militia vessels are massed at Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea in this photo posted on Facebook by the Philippines' Presidential Communications office.
Chinese Maritime Militia vessels are massed at Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea in this photo posted on Facebook by the Philippines' Presidential Communications office.
2 / 2
Chinese Maritime Militia vessels are massed at Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea in this photo posted on Facebook by the Philippines' Presidential Communications office.
Short Url

https://arab.news/2xban

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Wary Philippines says 200 Chinese vessels at disputed reef

Wary Philippines says 200 Chinese vessels at disputed reef
  • China, the Philippines and four other governments have been locked in a tense territorial standoff over the resource-rich and busy waterway for decades
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

MANILA: The Philippine government expressed concern after spotting more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels it believed were crewed by militias at a reef claimed by both countries in the South China Sea, but it did not immediately lodge a protest.
A government body overseeing the disputed region said late Saturday that about 220 Chinese vessels were seen moored at Whitsun Reef on March 7. It released pictures of the vessels lying side by side in one of the most hotly contested areas of the strategic waterway.
The reef, which Manila calls Julian Felipe, is a boomerang-shaped and shallow coral region about 175 nautical miles (324 kilometers) west of Bataraza town in the western Philippine province of Palawan. It’s well within the country’s exclusive economic zone, over which the Philippines “enjoys the exclusive right to exploit or conserve any resources,” the agency said in a statement.
The large numbers of Chinese boats are “a concern due to the possible overfishing and destruction of the marine environment, as well as risks to safety of navigation,” it said, although it added that the vessels were not fishing when sighted.
When asked if the Philippines would file a protest, Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. tweeted, “only if the generals tell me.”




Graphic showing deployment of Chinese Maritime Militia vessels are massed at Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea. (Philippines' Presidential Communications office via Facebook)

Chinese Embassy officials did not immediately issue any comment. China, the Philippines and four other governments have been locked in a tense territorial standoff over the resource-rich and busy waterway for decades.
Critics have repeatedly called out President Rodrigo Duterte, who has nurtured friendly ties with Beijing since taking office in 2016, for not standing up to China’s aggressive behavior and deciding not to immediately seek Chinese compliance with an international arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s historic claims to virtually the entire sea. China has refused to recognize the 2016 ruling and continues to defy it.
The arbitration body also ruled that China had breached its duty to respect the traditional fishing rights of Filipinos when Chinese forces blocked them from Scarborough Shoal off the northwestern Philippines in 2012. The Philippines, however, could also not deny Chinese fishermen access to Scarborough, according to the ruling. The decision did not specify any other traditional fishing areas within the Philippines’ exclusive zone where fishermen from China and other countries could be allowed to fish.
“When Xi says ‘I will fish,’ who can prevent him?” Duterte said two years ago as he defended his nonconfrontational approach, referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“If I send my marines to drive away the Chinese fishermen, I guarantee you not one of them will come home alive,” Duterte said then, adding that diplomatic talks with Beijing allowed the return of Filipinos to disputed fishing grounds where Chinese forces had previously shooed them away.
Duterte has sought infrastructure funds, trade and investments from China, which has also donated and pledged to deliver more COVID-19 vaccines as the Philippines faces an alarming spike in coronavirus infections.

Related

Two US carrier groups conduct joint operations in South China Sea
World
Two US carrier groups conduct joint operations in South China Sea
China: US military in South China Sea not good for peace
World
China: US military in South China Sea not good for peace

China, US to work on climate, Beijing says after rancorous meeting

China, US to work on climate, Beijing says after rancorous meeting
Updated 15 min 54 sec ago

China, US to work on climate, Beijing says after rancorous meeting

China, US to work on climate, Beijing says after rancorous meeting
Updated 15 min 54 sec ago
BEIJING: China and the United States will set up a joint working group on climate change, China’s official Xinhua news agency said, in a potentially positive takeaway from what was an unusually rancorous high-level meeting.
The top Chinese and US diplomats, in their first meeting of Joe Biden’s presidency on Thursday and Friday, publicly rebuked each other’s policies at the start of what Washington called “tough and direct” talks in Alaska.
But the Chinese delegation said after the meeting the two sides were “committed to enhancing communication and cooperation in the field of climate change,” Xinhua said on Saturday.
They would also hold talks to facilitate the activities of diplomats and consular missions, “as well as on issues related to media reporters in the spirit of reciprocity and mutual benefit,” the report said.
The US Embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Sunday.
Last year, as tensions between Beijing and Washington worsened dramatically, the two countries expelled journalists and the United States shut China’s consulate in Houston, prompting China to shut the US consulate in Chengdu.
The talks in Anchorage, headed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, had a fiery kickoff, in front of TV cameras, and had appeared to yield no diplomatic breakthroughs.
But the Chinese delegation said “both sides share the hope of continuing such type of high-level strategic communication,” Xinhua reported.
“The two sides also agreed that they ... will maintain dialogue and communication, conduct mutually beneficial cooperation, avoid misunderstanding and misjudgment, as well as conflict and confrontation, so as to promote sound and steady development of China-US relations.”
China and the United States also discussed adjusting travel and visa policies according to the coronavirus pandemic situation, “and gradually promoting the normalization of personnel exchanges between China and the United States,” the report said.
After the meetings, Yang told China’s CGTN television that the discussions had been constructive and beneficial, “but of course, there are still differences.”

UK police arrest 36 at anti-lockdown protests

UK police arrest 36 at anti-lockdown protests
Updated 54 min 21 sec ago
AFP

UK police arrest 36 at anti-lockdown protests

UK police arrest 36 at anti-lockdown protests
  • Several thousand people were estimated to have gathered for the demonstrations, which began Saturday lunchtime at Hyde Park
Updated 54 min 21 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: London police arrested dozens of people Saturday after thousands turned out in the British capital to protest against ongoing coronavirus lockdown restrictions, with the city’s police force in the spotlight over its officer’s conduct after a series of recent incidents.
The Metropolitan Police Service said it had made 36 arrests, most for breaching months-old virus regulations that outlaw leaving home except for a limited number of reasons.
Several thousand people were estimated to have gathered for the demonstrations, which began Saturday lunchtime at Hyde Park.
After the crowd marched through central London, a group of around 100 returned to the park where police said they threw missiles at officers.
“Several were injured as a result of targeted assaults,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, who led the policing operation, said in a statement.
“It is totally unacceptable and saddening that officers enforcing regulations that are there to protect us all were the victims of violent attacks.”
England’s Covid-19 lockdown measures have been in place since early January, when Britain saw a surge in infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths.
The situation has improved markedly since then, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month outlined a gradual easing of the restrictions, with the stringent stay-at-home order set to end later this month.
Anti-lockdown demonstrations by hundreds or even thousands have occurred regularly during the pandemic, often resulting in a small number of arrests.
However, the police response to Saturday’s protests was under particular scrutiny in light of the outrage over the Met’s handling of a vigil last weekend for a woman who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by a member of the same force.
On that occasion, police scuffled with the predominantly female crowd of several hundred and physically restrained demonstrators, arresting four people.
Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, who faced calls to resign in the aftermath, agreed to both internal and independent reviews into how officers responded.
But in a development likely to increase pressure on the force, The Observer newspaper revealed Sunday that Met employees faced hundreds of sexual misconduct allegations between 2012 and 2018.
According to documents the paper accessed under freedom of information laws, 119 of the 594 complaints were upheld after investigation.
The accusations probed included that an officer had had sex with a rape victim and another had assaulted a domestic abuse survivor, it said.
The rape victim complained the officer “took advantage of her vulnerability and had sex with her on two occasions,” The Observer reported, with the officer subsequently dismissed.
The Met told the paper the claims involve “a small percentage of staff” but that it takes “allegations of this nature extremely seriously.”
“If standards are proven to have fallen below what is expected, we take appropriate action to ensure both accountability and that lessons are learnt from each case,” it added.
Meanwhile, recent events have also sparked renewed debate about legal curbs on protests during the pandemic.
More than 60 lawmakers signed a letter Saturday, coordinated by rights groups Liberty and Big Brother Watch, warning that criminalizing protest “is not acceptable and is arguably not lawful.”

Topics: London Coronavirus COVID-19 anti-lockdown protests

Related

Teenager arrested in London after fatal stabbing of Hussain Chaudhry
World
Teenager arrested in London after fatal stabbing of Hussain Chaudhry
London Muslims grieve student killed protecting family
World
London Muslims grieve student killed protecting family

US prosecutor says man accused of 1 murder says he really killed 16

US prosecutor says man accused of 1 murder says he really killed 16
Updated 21 March 2021
AP

US prosecutor says man accused of 1 murder says he really killed 16

US prosecutor says man accused of 1 murder says he really killed 16
  • Sean Lannon said he killed the four whose remains were found in a vehicle and “11 other individuals” in New Mexico
Updated 21 March 2021
AP

NEW JERSEY, USA: A man charged with beating to death a New Jersey resident he says sexually abused him as a child now claims he has killed a total of 16 people, including his ex-wife and three others found dead near a New Mexico airport, officials said. Authorities have not corroborated his claim.
Sean Lannon, 47, said he killed the four whose remains were found in a vehicle and “11 other individuals” in New Mexico, Alec Gutierrez, an assistant prosecutor in Gloucester County, New Jersey, said at a detention hearing Friday, NJ.com reported.
Gutierrez said Lannon had confessed to luring several victims to a home in New Mexico and dismembering some of them.
Authorities said in court documents that Lannon made the admission in a phone call to a relative, who told investigators he expressed remorse. Lannon has been charged only with the death in New Jersey, and his lawyer says his client was provoked. He has been named a person of interest in the four New Mexico slayings.
Police Lt. David Chavez in Lannon’s hometown of Grants, New Mexico, said authorities have no indication that his claims about 11 other killings are true and that they aren’t aware of any missing-person or homicide reports that would fit his narrative.
“Is it possible? Sure, anything’s possible. Is it plausible?” Chavez said. “Unfortunately we are still investigating that and conducting search warrants for evidentiary value.”
It was a twist in a case that spans the country but has many unanswered questions, including how Lannon was connected to the New Mexico slayings. Officials from the FBI, US Marshals Service, several police agencies in New Mexico, and police and prosecutors in New Jersey either didn’t respond to requests for comment Saturday or didn’t immediately have more information.
The case began on March 5, when the bodies of Lannon’s ex-wife and three other people were found in a vehicle in a parking garage at Albuquerque International Sunport, New Mexico’s largest airport. It’s not clear how they were killed.
Police say three of them were reported missing in January from Grants, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Albuquerque. The victims were identified as Jennifer Lannon, 39; Matthew Miller, 21; Jesten Mata, 40; and Randal Apostalon, 60.
Chris Whitman, Jennifer Lannon’s brother, said that Sean Lannon told the family in January that Jennifer had “run off” with some friends, possibly to Arizona. Whitman said that didn’t sound right.
“She was a great mom and, just, it would be uncharacteristic of her to not be with her children,” Whitman told The Associated Press Saturday in a telephone interview from his home in Washington Township, New Jersey. When the family were unable to reach her, he said they filed a missing person’s report.
Jennifer Lannon, Miller and Mata were friends, and Apostalon lived out of his car and was known to give rides for money, Grants police said. The bodies were found in Apostalon’s car.
“I can understand he (Sean Lannon) stated that, you know, he shot his wife and her boyfriend,” Chavez said. “But Matthew was not her boyfriend, so I don’t know how he became involved.”
Whitman told the AP that Sean Lannon had flown to New Jersey March 4 with the couple’s three young children — girls 6 and 7, and a boy aged 4. Lannon took them to his parents’ house and said he was going back to New Mexico to continue looking for Jennifer.
Whitman told the AP that although the couple had divorced after nearly a decade of marriage, they were still living together. They were even talking of moving the family back to the East Coast, he said.
“They were still parenting together, and there was no indication that there was trouble — at all,” said Whitman. “From my knowledge and our family’s knowledge, they were working on their relationship and heading in the right direction.”
On March 8, three days after the remains were found in New Mexico, the body of Michael Dabkowski was discovered in his New Jersey home, just south of Philadelphia, after a welfare check. Sean Lannon is accused of breaking in and beating the 66-year-old to death with a hammer, according to an affidavit.
Lannon told investigators that Dabkowski had sexually abused him as a child and that he had gone to the home to retrieve sexually explicit photos. Dabkowski mentored Lannon and his twin brother through a Big Brothers program in the 1980s, NJ.com reported.
Whitman said the family did not know of the alleged abuse. In fact, he said he met Dabkowski at the birthday party of one of the Lannon children a couple of years ago, and all seemed fine.
“I knew he was a close, just a close friend to Sean, and that he was a father figure,” Whitman said. “But outside of that, we knew nothing else.”
A search for Lannon ended with his arrest in St. Louis on March 10. He was driving a car stolen from Dabkowski.
In court in New Jersey on Friday, public defender Frank Unger challenged probable cause for the murder charge, arguing that Dabkowski had allowed Lannon into his home and that what followed amounted, at worst, to manslaughter provoked by passion, NJ.com reported.
He said Lannon didn’t want anyone “to have control over me any longer” in trying to take back the photos. Dabkowski had “documented those sexual assaults, those rapes, by taking pictures of himself with Mr. Lannon in sexually compromised positions,” Unger said.
The public defender said Lannon retrieved two hammers from Dabkowski’s garage and gave them to the victim, saying, “You’re going to need these. I don’t want to hurt you.”
“I would suggest that this fact alone illustrates this was not purposeful murder. He did not even bring a weapon to the home,” Unger said, arguing that Dabkowski attacked his client and then was killed.
Unger wanted the judge to release Lannon before trial, saying he had no prior convictions and is an Army veteran with an honorable discharge.
Lannon was born in Massachusetts and spent most of his early years in suburban Philadelphia’s Gloucester County before he was deployed to Germany, Unger said. He has family in southern New Jersey, including his mother and sister.
But Gutierrez said Lannon “admitted his efforts to conceal evidence” in killings in New Mexico.
The prosecutor added that Lannon had previously spent a week in jail in New Mexico for failing to appear in court. It wasn’t clear what he had been cited with.
The judge ordered that Lannon remain behind bars.
Unger, an attorney for Sean Lannon’s family and Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region didn’t immediately respond Saturday to messages seeking comment.
Whitman said Lannon’s story of abuse was “heartbreaking.” And while his family is angry and hurt, there is a part of him that feels sorry for his former brother-in-law.
“We still want justice,” Whitman said. “We’re clinging to our faith right now in the Lord. And, you know, one day — it might not be any time soon — we want to get to a place of forgiveness for him.”

Topics: New Jersey murder Sean Lannon New Mexico

Related

Ibrahim El-Bakraoui (R) is reported to have murdered the 71-year-old man with the help of his brother Khalid. (AFP/File Photo)
World
Brussels bombers ‘murdered elderly man as a test’
Japan ‘Twitter killer’ sentenced to death for nine murders
World
Japan ‘Twitter killer’ sentenced to death for nine murders

Breaking the mold: Landless Afghans turn to fungi farming

Breaking the mold: Landless Afghans turn to fungi farming
Updated 21 March 2021

Breaking the mold: Landless Afghans turn to fungi farming

Breaking the mold: Landless Afghans turn to fungi farming
  • Legion of growers are cultivating highly nutritious mushrooms in their homes as a source of livelihood
Updated 21 March 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: It has been three years since Jamila Khoshbo began farming oyster mushrooms in a section of her tiny house in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood of southeastern Kabul.

The 48-year-old Afghan mother-of-four said that she learned how to cultivate the fungi from the local radio and “decided to try it since it requires much less space, water and money to grow.”

“I have been in this business since 2019. All you need is a space of four by five meters, and clean wheat straw with chlorine. Keep the mushrooms in plastic bags vertically on posts in humid conditions for several weeks and they will be ready to eat or sell,” Khoshbo told Arab News.

Today, she earns nearly $200 a month — more than the salary of a government employee — by selling to grocers in the area.

Khoshbo is one of a growing number of landless women who are growing highly nutritious mushrooms in their kitchens or backyards rather than working in the male-dominated farming sector.

Since the Taliban’s ouster in 2001, Afghan women have regained the right to education, to vote and to work outside their homes.

Still, it is not an easy place to be a woman, with forced marriages, domestic violence and maternal mortality prevalent across the country, particularly in rural areas.

However, access to public life has improved, especially in the capital Kabul, where most women work, and more than a quarter of the parliament is female.

Also, with drought and an acute water shortage affecting several areas of this mainly agricultural nation, growing mushrooms has offered a new lease of life to traditional farmers who prefer cultivating the fungi to other fruits and vegetables since it is cheap and “low maintenance.”

“It needs little water and is a very good, small-scale and clean business which requires two to three people to operate,” Rasool Rezaie, a 28-year-old resident of the Ghazni province in central Afghanistan, told Arab News.

Rezaie learned to grow mushrooms during a stay in Russia in 2012, when he had moved there to escape the insecurity and unemployment plaguing Afghanistan.

He returned to his homeland in 2016 and began selling computers. But “business was not good at all,” he said.

Two years ago, he set up a “mushroom farm” in Kabul.

“I was passing the Ministry of Agriculture one day and saw an official teaching a group of people how to grow mushrooms. Suddenly, I recalled my experience in Russia and set up this business,” Rezaie told Arab News.

His initial farm was small and produced 50 kg of mushrooms, but he has expanded the business to “bigger rooms” and now cultivates nearly 1,000 kg, earning $500 per month.

The cash flow is important for Rezaie, who is the family’s sole bread earner and takes care of his siblings following their parents’ death.

“I sell the mushrooms in the local market and teach new farmers, too,” he said, providing a textbook example of crowdsourced domestic farming by using limited resources.

“It’s easy to learn. I explain the process to interested customers, discuss what sort of tools they need and how to keep the buds at a certain temperature, etc. If someone else can benefit from growing mushrooms, why not?” he said.

Officials agree, with Mohammad Aman Aman, head of the agriculture ministry’s forestry department, telling Arab News that Afghanistan’s “conditions” were ideal for farming the fungi.

“Growing mushrooms is highly effective in this country because they do not need a lot of land or water. We have made proposals to the presidential palace to promote the growth of mushrooms,” he said.

Aman said that while the oyster variety is the most popular choice among farmers, plans are in place to cultivate truffles and morels — the more expensive assortments — as well.

“We export a small number of truffles produced here to India. So our push is to promote the idea of its growth because it is far more beneficial financially,” he said.

Afghans have for generations consumed wild mushrooms, which sprout in the mountainous north and northeastern regions of the country during spring.

The traditional condiment is added to soups and qorma — a meat-based dish infused with herbs, spices and dry fruits — but is increasingly sought after in restaurants selling pizzas.

In recent years, there has been a surge in mushroom consumption in urban and rural areas, according to traders.

“We buy it from farmers for less than $2 for a kilogram and sell it for double that sometimes. Business is good,” Rasool Dad, a hawker in Kabul, told Arab News.

Rezaie said that he hoped that Afghans’ newfound love for mushrooms could be a catalyst for change in other areas, too, such as altering the country’s image as the global producer of opium.

According to UN estimates, nearly 163,000 ha of land were used for poppy cultivation in 2019.

“If we can produce truffle and morels in large quantities, then farmers will gradually abandon the cultivation of poppy here because these two varieties are costly abroad,” he said.

Topics: Afghans farming

Related

Special ‘Nation of one kidney’: Scarred by poverty, more Afghans turn to illicit organ trade
World
‘Nation of one kidney’: Scarred by poverty, more Afghans turn to illicit organ trade
Curbs on girls reading, singing in public stir rights fears in Afghanistan
World
Curbs on girls reading, singing in public stir rights fears in Afghanistan

US to place some migrants in hotels

US to place some migrants in hotels
An agent of the National Migration Institute (INM) checks the temperature of asylum-seeking migrant girl from Central America, Mexico March 19, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 20 March 2021
Reuters

US to place some migrants in hotels

US to place some migrants in hotels
  • The opening of the reception centers would mark a significant shift by the administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, away from the detention of migrant families in for-profit facilities
Updated 20 March 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Some migrant families arriving in the United States will be housed in hotels under a new program managed by non-profit organizations, according to two people familiar with the plans, a move away from for-profit detention centers that have been criticized by Democrats and health experts.
Endeavors, a San Antonio-based organization, will oversee what it calls “family reception sites” at hotels in Texas and Arizona, the two sources said. The organization, in partnership with other non-profits, will initially provide up to 1,400 beds in seven different brand-name hotels for families deemed vulnerable when caught at the border.
The opening of the reception centers would mark a significant shift by the administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, away from the detention of migrant families in for-profit facilities.
In January, Biden issued an order directing the Justice Department not to renew its contracts with privately operated criminal detention facilities. However, the order did not address immigration jails run by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Roughly 1,200 migrants were being held in two family detention centers in Texas as of Wednesday, according to an ICE spokeswoman. A third center in Pennsylvania is no longer being used to hold families.
The spokeswoman did not comment on the plan to house families in hotels.
The number of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border has climbed in recent weeks as Biden has rolled back some of the hard-line policies of former President Donald Trump, a Republican.
Biden, who took office on Jan. 20, has faced criticism from Republicans for reversing those policies. At the same time, some Democrats opposed Biden’s administration re-opening a Trump-era emergency shelter for children.
The hotel sites, set to open in April, will offer COVID-19 testing, medical care, food services, social workers and case managers to help with travel and onward destinations, according to the two sources, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter. Staff will be trained to work with children.
It remained unclear whether migrants would be required to wear ankle bracelets or be subject to any other form of monitoring, the people said.
The families will arrive at border patrol stations and then be sent to the hotel sites to continue immigration paperwork, the two sources said. They could leave the reception centers as early as six hours after arrival if paperwork is completed, they test negative for COVID-19 and transportation has been arranged.
Biden officials have said migrant families will be “expelled” to Mexico or their home countries under a Trump-era health order known as Title 42. But more than half of the 19,000 family members caught at the border in February were not expelled, with many released into the United States.
The housing of some migrants in hotels was reported by Axios earlier on Saturday.
Endeavors will also operate a new 2,000-bed shelter for unaccompanied children in Texas, the sources said.
The Biden administration has struggled to house a rising number of unaccompanied minors arriving at the US-Mexico border. More than 500 children were stuck in crowded border stations for more than 10 days as of Thursday.

Topics: US migrants

Related

Aquarius migrants land in Malta after standoff
World
Aquarius migrants land in Malta after standoff
Three migrants found dead off Turkey coast, Ankara blames Greece
World
Three migrants found dead off Turkey coast, Ankara blames Greece

Latest updates

Wary Philippines says 200 Chinese vessels at disputed reef
Wary Philippines says 200 Chinese vessels at disputed reef
China, US to work on climate, Beijing says after rancorous meeting
China, US to work on climate, Beijing says after rancorous meeting
UK police arrest 36 at anti-lockdown protests
UK police arrest 36 at anti-lockdown protests
US prosecutor says man accused of 1 murder says he really killed 16
US prosecutor says man accused of 1 murder says he really killed 16
LeBron James sprains right ankle in loss, out indefinitely
LeBron James sprains right ankle in loss, out indefinitely

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.