From Picasso to Chagall, Louvre Abu Dhabi to display 20th century avant-garde work

DUBAI: The Louvre Abu Dhabi is set to display a surrealist oil painting by renowned Russian-French artist Marc Chagall, as well as works by Pablo Picasso.
Chagall’s painting, entitled “Between Darkness and Night,” was created between 1838 and 1943 and depicts two figures merging into each other.
It is one of the 27 artworks loaned by the Jean Nouvel-designed museum this week.
Other acquisitions and loans to be displayed in the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s galleries as part of its annual artwork rotation include two works by French Baroque painter Georges de La Tour, a selection of 25 Japanese prints from the 18th and 19th centuries, bronze sculptures by Auguste Rodin and a 14th-century topographic book from Persia, among others.
“Our new acquisitions represent the ongoing building of a fascinating and historically valuable national collection for Abu Dhabi which, in turn, contributes to our mission, which is to tell stories of cultural connections across different civilizations, times and geographies,” said Manuel Rabate, director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, in a statement.
“Our universal museum is proud to see such a strong collection taking shape, despite the background challenges of our times.”
The museum has also secured 18 new loans from Paris’s Centre Pompidou.
Art lovers have the opportunity to get up close and personal with Henri Mattise’s 1909 painting “Algerian Woman,” Raymond Duchamp-Villon’s abstract bronze sculpture from 1914, “Le Grand Cheval.”
Priyanka Chopra Jonas sits down with Oprah for candid interview
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: They’ve been married for two years now, but Priyanka Chopra Jonas says that she didn’t take her husband Nick Jonas very seriously when they first met.
The Bollywood star sat down for a candid conversation with talk show legend Oprah Winfrey this week, in which she opened up about everything from her relationship with Jonas to her spiritual beliefs.
“I may have judged the book by the cover. I honestly didn’t take it very seriously when Nick was texting. I was 35. I wanted to get married have kids and he's in his 20s, I don’t know if that’s something he wanted to do. I did that to myself for a while, until I actually went out with him,” she told Winfrey.
She added: “Nothing surprised me more than him. He’s such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams.
“Such a true partnership that he offers me in everything we do together that I truly believe my mum manifested him because that was her marriage.”
The couple, who became engaged in July 2018 after a whirlwind romance, wed in December that year at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India.
They don’t have any children together, however, the actress confessed that she definitely wants kids in the future.
I am a very live-in-the-today, maximum live-in-the-next-two-months kind of person. But in 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years,” she responded when Winfrey asked her if she wanted to have a family one day.
During the talk, Chopra Jonas also opened up about how she has had Christian, Islamic and Hindu influences in her life.
On the show, Winfrey asked the “White Tiger” star if she had a “spiritual foundation,” prompting Chopra Jonas to respond: “I think I did. In India, it is hard not to.”
She added: “I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam," she said without clarifying what her father performed. “I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it.”
The entire interview will air on Discovery+ on March 24.
THE BREAKDOWN: Iraqi artist Wafaa Bilal discusses his traveling installation ‘168:01’
Updated 19 March 2021
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Here, in his own words, Iraqi artist Wafaa Bilal discusses his traveling installation helping to revive the College of Fine Arts library in Baghdad. It is currently on view at House of Wisdom in Sharjah until March 21.
As I was coming of age in Iraq, books became a way of escaping a harsh reality. It was a form of entertainment and escapism, but also a way of saying: “I matter, I have the knowledge, I am someone.”
The invasion of Iraq in 2003 led to many libraries losing most of their belongings. The College of Fine Arts library lost more than 70,000 books. When I was asked to do a show in Canada, specifically about libraries, I wondered: How can an artwork propel a society into the future? It could inspire people and break the isolation. I decided the show should be participatory; rewarding, not alienating, others and that it had to have tangible results.
There’s an anecdote that the Mongolian invasion of Baghdad in the 13th century destroyed the largest library in the world at that time. The Mongols dumped all the books of Baghdad into the Tigris River. So, the title of this project is ‘168:01’ — 168 hours — referring to the books that stayed in the river for seven days and bled ink. I imagined them becoming just white, with no knowledge within.
You start with these books — as if they were just plucked out of the river. We usually see destruction as a chaotic thing, but imagine that destruction having an organized aesthetic. It raises awareness of how important colors — or knowledge — in books are. I wanted to present the viewer with something they encounter every day, but at the same time, they don’t. This systematic aesthetic of whiteness: The blank pages, the disappearance of knowledge.
As a reminder of donating a book, you can take one of these white books and put it in your library. (Viewers can donate to fund the purchase of books from a wishlist drawn up by faculty members. Those books then replace the blank ones in the installation over time.) Remarkably, people have responded to this call for action. It’s very nice to see so many people from different walks of life rebuilding a place that’s been ripped open by violence.
Behind the scenes of ‘The Father’: Stars reveal ‘joyful experience’ of shooting the Oscar-nominated movie
Updated 19 March 2021
William Mullally
DUBAI: How does a masterpiece get made? There is a pervasive idea that great art is born only through struggle. To film the most harrowing, emotional scenes, to capture true human suffering, some think that the performers themselves must suffer too. Worst of all, some believe that great artists have the right to be cruel to those they work with if it is seen as elevating the art in some way.
“The Father,” recently nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Picture and now showing in GCC cinemas, dispels that notion entirely. The film, written and directed by Florian Zeller, is a heartbreaking, gut-wrenching masterpiece that was, in actual fact, made by some of the most joyful performers to ever grace the screen.
Olivia Colman, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress opposite Best Actor nominee Anthony Hopkins, has no patience for the idea that she cannot turn every set she steps on, from “Broadchurch,” to “The Crown,” to “The Favorite” — all of which she won top honors for — into a place full of warmth, love, and laughter.
“I will debate that till the cows come home with anybody who thinks you have to have a vile director and a toxic environment. It's utter nonsense. Florian wrote this beautiful script, and he was the gentlest, most intelligent leader of this ship,” Colman tells Arab News.
“We felt that he could do anything. And everyone wanted to do the right thing for him, you know? Because he was so lovely. If you get someone who's a jerk, you don't want to do nice things; you don't want to do good work for them,” Colman continues.
Hopkins, who, at 83, just became the oldest man ever nominated for best actor, has entered a new phase in his career over the past few years, becoming something of a social media star. The image of the terrifying serial killer Hannibal Lecter, his most iconic role, has been replaced by an aging painter who posts videos of himself hugging his cat Niblo and dancing for his 2.7 million Instagram followers.
On set, Hopkins and Colman shared an instant connection, with Hopkins always reacting the loudest to Colman’s many jokes when the cameras weren’t rolling.
“It's too easy, really. He's so ready and up for a laugh. You know, the slightest joke or pulling a face! He loves life. He loves being alive. He loves working. He's ready for a laugh, you know? He's the most joyful man you could ever meet,” says Colman.
In turn, Hopkins would entertain Colman with some of his best impressions (“Jimmy Stewart was one of my favorites,” says Colman), often breaking into them the second Zeller yelled cut.
Colman knows her comedic limits, however, and left the impressions to her tenured colleague.
“I’m rubbish at impressions. I can’t. Terrible,” says Colman.
Long before Colman and Hopkins were involved, “The Father” began as a highly-acclaimed French play in 2012 written by Paris-native Zeller, gaining global attention when it debuted at the Ustinov Studio of the Theatre Royal in Bath, England in 2014, before moving to London’s West End. In 2016, the play ran on Broadway with Frank Langella in the lead role, for which he won a Tony Award. The work has been named one of the best plays of the last decade.
The story follows a man battling with the effects of dementia and the daughter who is finding it increasingly difficult to take care of him while also living her own life. It starts out darkly funny before quickly becoming horrifying, as the film pulls the viewer into the titular father’s perspective and makes his fear, confusion and temporal disassociation feel uncannily real.
When translating it into a film, Zeller changed the lead character’s name from André to Anthony. The change was not a coincidence — Hopkins was his top choice to inhabit the role. He got his wish, and with Oscar-winner Colman flanking him as the daughter, he got his dream.
“It was the most intense, enjoyable experience. And I'm so grateful because it happened with the most talented people. I think it was the most joyful experience of my whole life, actually,” says Zeller.
Zeller was a first-time film director with “The Father,” though Colman says you’d never know it, as Zeller knew exactly what he wanted at all times, helming the feature with focus and care.
“It's just a mix of instinct and a desire to tell a story. We felt that it had to be told and, you just try. You never know; it's a journey with a lot of doubts. But the conviction has to be higher than the doubts,” says Zeller.
No Zoom, surprise snubs and game-changing nods: What we know about the Oscars so far
Updated 19 March 2021
Raffi Boghosian
LOS ANGELES: The Oscars ceremony in April will be an intimate, in-person gathering, held without Zoom and limited to nominees, presenters and their guests, the producers said on Thursday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show to hand out the highest honors in the movie industry will be held both at the Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles and the traditional home of the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Since the spring of 2020, film fans and industry insiders alike have been looking toward the 93rd Academy Awards with caution and curiosity. With the major disruption to theaters and production, presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a number of questions surrounding Hollywood's biggest night. Talks of postponing, potential cancellation and temporary changes to the Academy’s rules to allow eligibility for streaming service released films have circulated through the trades and blog posts alike.
“The biggest surprise of the announcement is that there’ll be an Oscars,” said entertainment journalist Jeanne Wolf. “After all there were no movie theaters open, so most people who saw movies at all saw them on the small screen, some maybe even on the telephone. The Oscar committee was worried. Would people connect to the movies? Would they care?”
With the buzz surrounding the announcement it can be assumed that people do care. Picking up the rallying cry of diversity that pervaded the Golden Globes, this year’s Oscars have broken new ground in several regards.
Viola Davis’s Best Actress nomination for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” has made her the most nominated Black actress in Oscar history. It also presents her with the opportunity to be the first Black woman to take home multiple Oscars. In an interview with Variety, Davis referred to this as “a testament to the sheer lack of material there has been out there for artists of color.”
Similarly, the announcement presents a first in the category of Best Directors, as for the first time there are two women nominated.
“It's an unbelievable statistic. There have only been five women nominated as best director. Only one has one,” Wolf told us, referencing “The Hurt Locker” director Kathryn Bigelow. “Chloe Zhao is also an Asian Director and that’s a first. So, women and diversity are really the big stories of these nominations.”
Wolf cites Zhao’s “Nomadland “as the expected frontrunner for Best Picture, citing its suite of previous award show wins, including at the Golden Globes, and some telling names that were not included among the nominees.
“Aaron Sorkin, the writer and director of ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7,’ was not nominated for Best Director. That makes people think it doesn’t have as big a chance for Best Picture.”
Sorkin wasn’t the only surprise snub. While up to ten films can be nominated for Best Picture, the Academy only selected eight, leaving people questioning why expected picks such as “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Da 5 Bloods” and “One Night in Miami” didn’t make the cut.
“I was really disappointed that ‘The Mauritanian’ didn’t get more attention,” Wolf said. “Tahar Rahim! What a performance,” she said, referring to the French-Algerian actor, “and I adore Jodie Foster in that film. I don’t know how it got passed by.”
The exclusion of “The Mauritanian” leaves the awards and viewers lacking in Middle Eastern representation. Best International Feature Film and Best Live Action Short Film nominees “The Man Who Sold His Skin” and “The Present” are still listed, ensuring some MENA region recognition on the night of the awards.
The existence of this year’s Academy Awards is proof positive that the academy, the industry and the viewing public have not waned in their appreciation of the art and business of cinema. With that question answered, that leaves us with two remaining: Who will go home a winner on Oscar night and will viewers miss the glamour of previous years?
‘Brother’s Keeper’ depicts powerful friendships in a brutal boarding school
Updated 21 March 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: “Brother’s Keeper,” which was screened at the recent Berlin International Film Festival, draws on Turkish director Ferit Karahan’s childhood experiences in a boarding school ruled with an iron fist by disgruntled teachers.
In scenes reminiscent of a Dickensian horror, the cruelty heaped on the young boys appears harsh and brutal.
With works like “The Death of Black Horses” and “The Fall from Heaven” under his belt, Karahan said in a previous interview with Cineuropa: “For me, the boarding school is a big trauma. I spent six years in a boarding school, and it was a really hard situation with a lot of violence. The entire society back then in the 1990s was used to violence, and the school was no exception.”
The punishment meted out to the boys in “Brother’s Keeper” can be hard to watch. With freezing temperatures and the school’s heating system broken, the building often resembles a detention center in which students are disciplined like prisoners.
Set in the remote Turkish region of Anatolia, the school is populated by Kurdish boys, with the brightest children from the province having been picked from a young age to become leaders. But the rigorous regime they endure on the way is frightening, and the apathy among the staff is horrendous.
It is in this scenario that Karahan, who co-wrote the screenplay along with Gulistan Acet, outlines the sweetly poignant friendship between two little boys, Yusuf (Samet Yildiz) and Memo (Nurullah Alaca).
When Memo falls ill and unconscious, Yusuf struggles to overcome bureaucratic hurdles. With unfeeling teachers, who are more interested in their own grievances than the boy’s condition, Yusuf tries to move mountains to fix the problem. In one extremely moving scene, he carries Memo to the school’s sick room through harsh, unrelenting snowfall.
The teachers blame one another for Memo’s plight, and guilt and remorse soon follow. With the sick room not having a nurse or medicine, Memo lies still with Yusuf watching over him helplessly. The ambulance is delayed traveling through roads buried under thick snow. Mobile telephones do not work, and the school doctor on call is too far away.
Karahan and cinematographer Turksoy Golebeyi capture the fear and anxiety so effectively that one feels present among the characters.
In contrast to the poetic cinema of celebrated Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Farahan takes “Brother’s Keeper” into a dramatic direction, seething with repressed anger and a sense of hopelessness. But what is missing are convincing performances by the young cast.