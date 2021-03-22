You are here

Coronavirus
Indian firm to make 200 mn doses of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine

The companies will produce enough doses for 300 million people a year. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 March 2021
AFP

  • Virchow Biotech is expected to start full-scale commercial production in the first half of 2021
MOSCOW: The backer of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said Monday it had signed an agreement with an India-based pharmaceuticals giant for the production of up to 200 million doses of the jab a year.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the country’s sovereign wealth fund, said in a statement it has partnered with the Virchow Group to produce up to 200 million doses of the two-dose vaccine in India every year.
Virchow Biotech, a subsidiary of the Virchow Group, is expected to start full-scale commercial production in the first half of 2021, it said.
RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said the agreement was “an important step to facilitate the full-scale local production” of the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine in India and to supply partners around the world.
In a separate statement, RDIF said that over the past week it had secured production agreements with two other Indian manufacturers: Stelis Biopharma and Gland Pharma.
The companies will produce enough doses for 300 million people a year, RDIF said.
It added that Sputnik V has “production capacity for more than 700 million people secured in 10 countries,” without providing further details.
According to RDIF, Russia’s vaccine, which is named after the Soviet-era satellite, has been registered in 54 countries.
Moscow registered the vaccine in August before large-scale clinical trials, but leading medical journal The Lancet has since said it is safe and over 90 percent effective.
Some Western countries have been wary of Sputnik over concerns the Kremlin is using it as a soft power tool to advance its interests.

Re-infected Muslim councillor campaigns for community to take COVID-19 jab

Re-infected Muslim councillor campaigns for community to take COVID-19 jab
Updated 41 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Re-infected Muslim councillor campaigns for community to take COVID-19 jab

Re-infected Muslim councillor campaigns for community to take COVID-19 jab
  • Tamoor Tariq, 31, was hospitalized with virus last March, fell sick again in December
  • Community leaders, local mosques have launched initiatives to combat misinformation
Updated 41 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

A British councillor infected twice by COVID-19 is using his experience with the disease to campaign for more Muslims and other minorities to take the vaccine.

Tamoor Tariq, 31, fell sick with the virus twice, but said his mother remained hesitant to take the vaccine despite his battle with the disease and her own hospitalization.

He said she had fallen for “myths” and false information spread on social media about the vaccine.

Researchers and community figureheads have repeatedly warned that vaccine hesitancy is high among the UK’s Muslim community — a group already disproportionately affected by the impact of COVID-19.

Community leaders and local mosques have launched various initiatives to combat this phenomenon.

Unfounded rumors that the vaccine contains ingredients that make it haram (religiously prohibited), for example, have been tackled on both religious and scientific grounds, with campaigners such as Kawsar Zaman, who runs the Take The Covid-19 Vaccine campaign, urging Muslims to listen to medical professionals, not social media.

As part of his efforts to encourage Muslims and other minorities to take the vaccine, Tariq, as deputy leader of Bury Council, has organized local events to help dispel misinformation and established a pop-up clinic to receive the jab in Bury’s Jinnah Day Care Centre.

Tariq, who collapsed and was taken to hospital last March, said he felt “fortunate” to survive after contracting COVID-19 again in December. His experience “hit home” the dangers of the virus to his local community, he added.

“It was an awful experience,” he told the BBC. “It hit me hard, and that shook people up. There were very few cases here then and people underestimated it, including me.”

Tariq recalled a nurse telling him last March that if he got the virus again it would not be so severe. “It wasn’t, but my wife, sister and my mum all got it so it was a very worrying time,” he said.

His 55-year-old-mother, who is in a high-risk group because of severe asthma, was hospitalized but recovered.

Nearly three months after his second bout of COVID-19, he said he can still only manage 2 km when he goes running, compared to his usual 5 km.

“I feel very fortunate that myself and my family have all recovered and I am so pleased and proud of the incredible vaccine rollout,” he added.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) UK UK muslims Coronavirus Vaccine

Neo-Nazi group using pandemic lockdown to recruit minors: Report

Neo-Nazi group using pandemic lockdown to recruit minors: Report
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

Neo-Nazi group using pandemic lockdown to recruit minors: Report

Neo-Nazi group using pandemic lockdown to recruit minors: Report
  • The National Partisan Movement (NPM) uses social media to “regularly express antisemitism, Holocaust denial and support for mass murderers”
  • The Hope not Hate report warns that the techniques used by NPM are part of a growing trend amid the pandemic of more extremist activity taking place online
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: An international neo-Nazi group is using the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to recruit UK teenagers aged as young as 14, a new report has warned. 

It comes as a record number of minors face arrests for terror offenses across Britain. The National Partisan Movement (NPM) uses social media to “regularly express antisemitism, Holocaust denial and support for mass murderers,” UK anti-racism charity Hope not Hate said.

In one NPM group chat seen by the charity, extremist posts viciously attacked Muslims and other minority groups.

The charity’s research has revealed that some NPM members are as young as 12 — part of an emerging strategy by “youth-oriented” extremist groups to target children. 

Hope not Hate warned that some members had discussed acquiring weapons, including firearms, while there was also extensive interest in producing 3D-printed weapons and modifying non-lethal weapons. 

Several posts across the group’s social media channels also glorified terrorists, including the Christchurch gunman who killed 51 people during a rampage shooting in a New Zealand mosque. 

Patrick Hermansson, a researcher for Hope not Hate, said: “At the same time, these young people are victims themselves. Children as young as 12 or 14 do not have the agency or experience of adults, and, as in the case of NPM, are also partially fed ideology by older and more experienced individuals. ” 

The Hope not Hate report warns that the techniques used by NPM are part of a growing trend amid the pandemic of more extremist activity taking place online. 

Traditional groups and street movements are being “left behind by a younger, digital generation who recruit via online gaming, voice chats on social media, online film clubs and even home-schooling,” the charity said.

Topics: National Partisan Movement (NPM) neo-Nazis Hope not Hate

Auditory problems could be linked to COVID-19: Scientists

Auditory problems could be linked to COVID-19: Scientists
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

Auditory problems could be linked to COVID-19: Scientists

Auditory problems could be linked to COVID-19: Scientists
  • 14.8% of infected people suffer tinnitus, 7.6% experience hearing loss
  • Professor: ‘That’s something we should take very seriously’
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Hearing loss and other auditory problems could be linked to COVID-19, new research suggests.

Scientists from the University of Manchester and the Manchester Biomedical Research Centre found that 7.6 percent of people infected with COVID-19 experience hearing loss, while 14.8 percent suffer tinnitus — the experience of hearing ringing noises in one or both ears. 

The researchers also found that vertigo — a feeling of dizziness and loss of balance — was prevalent in 7.2 percent of COVID-19 cases.

They gathered information from 24 studies that specified a link with COVID-19 and listening and problems with the vestibular system, which is parts of the inner ear and brain that process information related to balance and eye movements.

“If it is correct that something between 7 percent and 15 percent is having these symptoms, that’s something we should take very seriously,” Prof. Kevin Munro, director of the Manchester Centre for Audiology and Deafness, told Sky News.

“There are big implications for clinical services if this means there could be a big increase in the number of people coming forward.”

Links between hearing problems and other viruses — including measles, mumps and meningitis — are common as they damage sensory cells in the inner ear.

It is not known why COVID-19 can cause these issues, and researchers believe a wide variety of people have been affected.

“There are some people who say the symptoms are ongoing. There are others who say it seems to have settled down a bit so there are lots of unknowns right now,” Munro said.

The scientists in Manchester are conducting further analysis that they hope will give a more accurate assessment of both the severity and number of coronavirus-related hearing disorders in Britain.

Topics: COVID-19 Hearing loss University of Manchester

Kabul eyes US troops’ presence until Taliban fully observe truce

Kabul eyes US troops’ presence until Taliban fully observe truce
Updated 22 March 2021

Kabul eyes US troops’ presence until Taliban fully observe truce

Kabul eyes US troops’ presence until Taliban fully observe truce
  • Officials say insurgent group must declare ceasefire, cut ties with ‘terrorists’ first
Updated 22 March 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghanistan’s government on Monday demanded a complete withdrawal of US-led foreign troops from the country but only after the Taliban “cut ties with terrorists” and announced a ceasefire.

“Responsible pullout has been our demand and that of all of our international allies,” Dawa Khan Menapal, a spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani, told Arab News on Monday.

“It means that all the threats have finished, the Taliban has cut ties with all terrorists, the violence has been halted and a ceasefire has been announced. This is responsible withdrawal,” he added.

Menapal’s remarks follow a surprise visit by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Afghanistan on Sunday, in which the Pentagon chief met with Ghani and pushed for a “responsible end” to Washington’s longest war in history.

Austin said that the level of violence must decrease for “fruitful” diplomacy to succeed.
Menapal agreed, adding that the world and Kabul “faced a joint threat” and needed “a joint assessment” because the Taliban — contrary to a controversial deal signed with Washington — “had not severed ties with terrorist groups, including Al Qaeda.”

“Our campaign is aimed at addressing this joint threat,” he told Arab News.

The developments come ahead of a May 1 deadline for the complete pullout of US-led foreign troops from Afghanistan based on a controversial accord signed between former US President Donald Trump’s administration and the Taliban more than a year ago.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, reiterated that Washington needed to honor the deadline.

“They have signed an agreement with us, and the date there is clear,” Mujahid told Arab News by phone.

“We are not giving people any further extension. This issue is finalized, and it is very crucial that it be implemented. If someone wants to deliberate on it, it will not be acceptable for us. Our expectation is that they pull out the troops from Afghanistan based on the deal and that this war comes to an end,” he added.

Since assuming office, US President Joe Biden has pledged to review the deal and hinted at retaining the troops beyond the deadline so that Kabul and the Taliban could agree on the formation of an interim government before Washington ends its engagement in Afghanistan, which began with the Taliban’s ouster in late 2001.

Austin said Biden would decide on the date for the withdrawal of troops and that the aim of his trip to Afghanistan was to “listen and learn” for a review of the future of American forces.

His visit came weeks after the leak of a letter from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ghani, which included an urgent proposal to help restart discussions between the Afghan government and the Taliban, which began in Doha, Qatar, in September last year but failed to make any headway.

Blinken’s letter also pressed upon the urgency for a new government in Afghanistan to break a stalemate in the Doha talks, which have been riddled with disputes.

The US secretary of state had been pushing for an UN-facilitated conference in Turkey next month, with international stakeholders, including proposals to arrange a discussion between the Taliban and Kabul to form a negotiated settlement and enforce a ceasefire.

Blinken’s letter was delivered by US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, who shared the proposals with Ghani and other Afghan leaders, including the Taliban, and pressed upon the idea to form an interim government that would include the Taliban too.

Ghani, who began his second term for another five years in March of 2020, has repeatedly said that he would transfer power only after elections were held.

“The transfer of power after the election is a principal for us that will not be compromised,” he said in a recent speech, arguing that the formation of an interim government would “plunge the country into a chaos like the 1990s,” when the former communist regime collapsed after the departure of ex-Soviet troops.

Several key leaders in his government have spoken against Blinken’s letter and Khalilzad’s proposal as well.

Meanwhile, in comments to the media last week, Mohammed Masoom Stanekzai, Ghani’s top negotiator for the intra-Afghan talks with the Taliban, said that the president might attend the Turkey conference if elusive Taliban leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhund was participating too.

When contacted by Arab News on Monday, Menapal and Fatima Morchal, another spokeswoman for Ghani, refused to comment on whether the Afghan president had raised any such conditions.

However, Mujahid said Taliban leaders had yet to confirm their attendance for the Turkey meeting without adding more details, such as who would attend the talks if they went ahead with the plan.

Experts, for their part, said Biden is keen to pull out troops and that Austin had not spoken against the Taliban during his trip to Kabul.

“In Washington, President Biden is increasingly under pressure by the resurgence of the former President Donald Trump’s camp, who said they had ‘finished’ the endless Afghan war,” Torek Farhadi, an adviser for the former government, told Arab News.

He added that it was a matter of optics for Washington not to prolong the war in Afghanistan.

“If the Afghan war continues and there is even one US casualty, Biden would look bad. That is why Austin took pains not to say anything negative about the Taliban except that, in general terms, violence was high,” Farhadi said.

He added that Ghani would not want to go to Turkey because “once everyone sits down in the room, all participants including the Afghan elders on the trip coming from Kabul would look at him and ask him to resign to open the way for peace.

“He can’t live with this embarrassment and prefers to contest some aspects of the Turkey meeting from his office at the presidential palace in Kabul. One thing is clear, Ghani is largely forcing himself into diplomatic isolation by not going to Tukey,” Farhadi said.

Topics: Kabul

Iran hiding scale of nuclear program: Western intelligence agencies

Iran hiding scale of nuclear program: Western intelligence agencies
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

Iran hiding scale of nuclear program: Western intelligence agencies

Iran hiding scale of nuclear program: Western intelligence agencies
  • Officials: Satellite images show materials being moved between facilities
  • Tehran has blocked access to UN inspectors, increased uranium enrichment in violation of JCPOA
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Iran is concealing the true scale of its nuclear program from the international community, Western intelligence agencies have warned.

Officials say satellite images show that Tehran has hidden equipment and resources from the UN, including components for centrifuges needed to enrich uranium.

They add that the parts are being housed in 75 containers that are frequently moved around the country to compounds run by the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“The new revelations that Iran is trying to conceal vital elements of its nuclear program from the outside world shows that Tehran has no intention of complying with its international obligations under the terms of the nuclear deal,” a senior official from a Western intelligence agency told the Daily Telegraph.

“It is yet another indication that the regime remains committed to acquiring nuclear weapons.”

Under the terms of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, Tehran is required to reveal inventories of all equipment and records of activities in relation to its nuclear program, as well as provide open access to UN inspectors.

Last year, however, Iran blocked access to two sites suspected of holding materials needed for uranium enrichment.

Its Parliament subsequently passed a motion banning all UN inspections of Iranian sites, and increasing uranium enrichment rates to five times the limit agreed in the JCPOA, drawing condemnation from the UN, the US, the UK, France and Germany.

Intelligence sources believe that some of the equipment being concealed by Tehran has come into its possession post-2015, contradicting the terms of the JCPOA, from which the US withdrew in 2018 following repeated Iranian violations.

US President Joe Biden has hinted that a return to the terms of the deal is possible, but only if Iran is prepared to stop breaking its pledges.

Last month, however, an Iranian official revealed that Tehran is prepared to restart its nuclear program unless economic sanctions imposed by former US President Donald Trump are lifted.

Trump had called the JCPOA “a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made.”

US intelligence officials believe that Iran has been seeking to develop nuclear weapons since 2003.

Topics: IRAN NUCLEAR

