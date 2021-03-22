You are here

  • Home
  • Manila in quarantine ‘bubble’ amid spike in new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Manila in quarantine ‘bubble’ amid spike in new COVID-19 cases

Manila in quarantine ‘bubble’ amid spike in new COVID-19 cases
Citing data from the Department of Health (DoH), Roque said that the Philippines had surpassed the peak of infections recorded in August 2020, with most cases traced to Metro Manila and Region 4A. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mrukv

Updated 11 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Manila in quarantine ‘bubble’ amid spike in new COVID-19 cases

Manila in quarantine ‘bubble’ amid spike in new COVID-19 cases
  • Philippines aims to reduce new infections by at least 25 percent in two weeks
Updated 11 sec ago
Ellie Aben

The Philippines on Monday imposed stricter quarantine measures in the country’s capital region of Metro Manila and adjacent provinces as part of efforts to reduce a surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases by at least 25 percent in two weeks.

“Additional restriction measures to address the rise in COVID-19 infections aim to reduce the number of new cases reported daily by as much as 25 percent after the two-week implementation period,” Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque told reporters on Monday.

Citing data from the Department of Health (DoH), Roque said that the Philippines had surpassed the peak of infections recorded in August 2020, with most cases traced to Metro Manila and Region 4A.

The latest measures follow an alarming uptick in infections across the country, with the National Capital Region (NCR) identified as the epicenter.

On Monday, the DoH reported a new record high of 8,019 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 671,792 across the country. 

The number of active cases is 80,970, but most are mild and asymptomatic.

This month, the Philippines recorded 5,646 new cases on average each day, 3.5 times higher than January, Roque said, adding that the NCR had set a new peak in terms of weekly cases by date of onset of illness.

Earlier on Sunday, he said that President Rodrigo Duterte had approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to place the NCR and its four adjacent provinces “in a general community quarantine bubble.”

Roque said, however, that there would be no lockdown and that the economy would remain open, despite a ban on travel and mass gatherings in the capital and its neighboring provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal from Monday until April 4.

“Instead, additional measures will be put in place to address the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the NCR and its neighboring provinces,” Roque said.

To facilitate the process, the Philippine National Police has set up 20 control points in areas covered by the latest travel restrictions.

Under the IATF Resolution No. 104, only essential travel in and out of Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal will be allowed.

“Going in and out of Metro Manila and the said provinces will be limited to essential travel. We will have a sort of bubble in NCR, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, at Rizal,” Roque said. 

Under the latest restrictions, only authorized persons outside of their residences requiring essential travel will enter and exit the quarantined area.

These include health and emergency personnel, government officials, duly authorized humanitarian assistance actors, persons traveling for medical and humanitarian reasons, persons going to the airport for authorized travel abroad, those crossing zones for work or business, those returning home and returning overseas Filipino workers.

The presidential spokesman said that public transportation would remain operational before reminding the public to strictly observe the government’s “seven commandments,” including wearing face masks, no talking or eating on board, proper ventilation and frequent disinfection, no symptomatic passengers and observing physical distancing.

Mass gatherings, including religious events, are prohibited. However, weddings, baptisms, and funeral services can be limited to 10 persons.

Despite the additional measures, Roque underscored that the current operational capacities of essential and non-essential services and industries should be maintained, subject to their adherence to safety protocols and minimum public health standards. 

“Face-to-face meetings are highly discouraged. Group meals in workplaces are also not allowed,” he said. On the other hand, work from home is highly encouraged, as are virtual meetings and conferences.

When it comes to dining, the presidential spokesman said that eating at restaurants, cafes and other similar establishments would be limited to delivery or take-out. 

However, outdoor dining is allowed, provided that additional engineering and administrative controls are in place, such as appropriate seating arrangements limited to two persons per table.

Also, the venue capacity for outdoor dine-in restaurants and cafes, as well as personal care services, has been reduced to a maximum of 50 percent.

Roque said that there would be a “common curfew” between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. as an additional measure. Workers, cargo vehicles, and public transportation, however, would be exempted from the move.

Meanwhile, any person below 18 and above 65 years of age, pregnant women and those with immunodeficiencies, comorbidities or other health risks are required to remain at their residences at all times, except for essential goods and services or work purposes in their respective industries and offices.

Experts believe that the measures are aimed at decreasing the mobility of people to reduce the infection rate.

“Aside from increased mobility due to a more open economy, the presence of new variants in the country could also have had an impact in the current increase in cases,” Dr. Edsel Salvana, infectious disease specialist and director of the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology at the University of the Philippines in Manila, said during the Malacanang press briefing.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Benjamin Abalos, Jr. agreed, adding that lockdowns were continuously being implemented in local government units in the NCR, a measure that the areas’ mayors felt was “more effective.”

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Philippines reports record 7,999 new COVID-19 infections
World
Philippines reports record 7,999 new COVID-19 infections
Philippines: COVID-19 vaccination drive on track as cases surge
World
Philippines: COVID-19 vaccination drive on track as cases surge

Indian firm to make 200 mn doses of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine

Indian firm to make 200 mn doses of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine
Updated 39 min 57 sec ago
AFP

Indian firm to make 200 mn doses of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine

Indian firm to make 200 mn doses of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine
  • Virchow Biotech is expected to start full-scale commercial production in the first half of 2021
Updated 39 min 57 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: The backer of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said Monday it had signed an agreement with an India-based pharmaceuticals giant for the production of up to 200 million doses of the jab a year.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the country’s sovereign wealth fund, said in a statement it has partnered with the Virchow Group to produce up to 200 million doses of the two-dose vaccine in India every year.
Virchow Biotech, a subsidiary of the Virchow Group, is expected to start full-scale commercial production in the first half of 2021, it said.
RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said the agreement was “an important step to facilitate the full-scale local production” of the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine in India and to supply partners around the world.
In a separate statement, RDIF said that over the past week it had secured production agreements with two other Indian manufacturers: Stelis Biopharma and Gland Pharma.
The companies will produce enough doses for 300 million people a year, RDIF said.
It added that Sputnik V has “production capacity for more than 700 million people secured in 10 countries,” without providing further details.
According to RDIF, Russia’s vaccine, which is named after the Soviet-era satellite, has been registered in 54 countries.
Moscow registered the vaccine in August before large-scale clinical trials, but leading medical journal The Lancet has since said it is safe and over 90 percent effective.
Some Western countries have been wary of Sputnik over concerns the Kremlin is using it as a soft power tool to advance its interests.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

India coronavirus cases approach 7 million
World
India coronavirus cases approach 7 million

2 more arrests over murder of London law student

2 more arrests over murder of London law student
Updated 53 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

2 more arrests over murder of London law student

2 more arrests over murder of London law student
  • 3 men, all 18, arrested in connection with death of Hussain Chaudhry
  • It is believed he was stabbed over expensive designer jacket
Updated 53 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Two more men have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Hussain Chaudhry, who was killed last week in London.

Police said the men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and assisting an offender. The latest arrests mean that three men — all 18 — have now been detained in connection with Chaudhry’s death.

Marvin Ward was arrested late last week in connection with the stabbing, and will appear in court on Monday to be charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, robbery, and possession of an offensive weapon. 

Police have said they are continuing to investigate the stabbing, which is believed to have occurred after the assailants tried to steal an expensive designer jacket from Chaudhry.

The student was stabbed outside his family home last Wednesday, in an attack that also saw his mother and brother hospitalized with “serious” wounds to the hands. They have now been discharged from hospital.

Chaudhry “died cradled in his mother’s arms,” his uncle said. In an emotional tribute, his sister tweeted: “We’ve lost our baby and no pain will compare. The sunshine of my life. My youngest brother, Hussain. You radiated light & never had anything but a smile adorning your face. You studied well, loved well, prayed well. Fly with green birds, my martyr. Meet me by the gates of Jannah, will you?”

In a statement, the family said: “We are deeply grieved by the loss of our beloved Hussain and respectfully ask for the privacy and space to come to terms with this tragic situation. We thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for their kindness, compassion, condolences, prayers and goodwill. We have no other comment at this time.”

The death of Chaudhry, a law student at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), prompted an outpouring of grief from the local community — Muslim and non-Muslim alike. Various fundraisers established in his honor have raised over £100,000 ($138,630).

The organizers of one fundraiser, set up by the SOAS Islamic Society, told Arab News last week that the proceeds of their fundraiser — currently around £70,000 — will be used to build a well in Pakistan.

The local Faizan e Islam mosque said: “It is with great sadness and heavy heart we announce that son of Zahoor Ahmed, Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry, has departed from this temporary Dunya. May Allah elevate his status, grant him a lofty status in Jannat-ul-Firdaus and make his grave a garden from the Gardens of Paradise.”    

Topics: UK London stabbing student

Related

UK police arrest 36 at anti-lockdown protests
World
UK police arrest 36 at anti-lockdown protests
Twitter to set up legal entity in Turkey to abide by the law: Report
Media
Twitter to set up legal entity in Turkey to abide by the law: Report

26.5 million Nigerian children lack access to water: UNICEF

26.5 million Nigerian children lack access to water: UNICEF
Updated 22 March 2021
AFP

26.5 million Nigerian children lack access to water: UNICEF

26.5 million Nigerian children lack access to water: UNICEF
  • UNICEF said more than 1.42 billion people are living in areas of high or extremely high water vulnerability in the world
  • About 100,000 Nigerian children are said to die annually of water-related diseases
Updated 22 March 2021
AFP
ABUJA: Nearly one-third of Nigerian children lack access to enough water, the UN children’s agency UNICEF said Monday, calling for urgent measures to address the problem.
In a statement marking World Water Day, UNICEF said more than 1.42 billion people — including 450 million children — are living in areas of high or extremely high water vulnerability in the world.
“This means that 1 in 5 children worldwide do not have enough water to meet their everyday needs,” it said.
“The figures in Nigeria are particularly worrying, with 26.5 million Nigerian children experiencing high or extremely high water vulnerability — or 29 percent of Nigerian children,” the UN body said.
About 100,000 Nigerian children are said to die annually of water-related diseases.
“The world’s water crisis is not coming — it is here, and children are its biggest victims,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF’s representative in Nigeria.
“When wells dry up, children are the ones missing school to fetch water. When droughts diminish food supplies, children suffer from malnutrition and stunting.
“When floods hit, children fall ill from waterborne illnesses. And when water is not available in Nigerian communities, children cannot wash their hands to fight off diseases,” he added.
According to UNICEF, over 86 percent of Nigerians lack access to a safely managed drinking water source.
“The problem is compounded by poor drinking water quality and lack of equity in access,” it said.
UNICEF said despite “some progress” by Nigeria, “there is still much more work to be done in the country to ensure that all Nigerians have access to adequate and quality water and hygiene services.”
Although about 70 percent of Nigerians are reported to have access to basic water services, more than half of these water sources are contaminated, it said.
“At the current rate, the country will miss the SDG targets on people’s access to water, unless there is a strong commitment and appropriate action taken by all stakeholders.”

Russia says regrets US refusal to attend Putin-Biden talks

Russia says regrets US refusal to attend Putin-Biden talks
Updated 22 March 2021
AFP

Russia says regrets US refusal to attend Putin-Biden talks

Russia says regrets US refusal to attend Putin-Biden talks
  • Washington did not respond to Putin’s proposal to organize a live debate with US President Joe Biden
Updated 22 March 2021
AFP

MOSCOW: Moscow said Monday it regretted that Washington did not respond to President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to organize a live debate with US President Joe Biden.
“One more opportunity has been passed up to look for a way out of the dead end in Russia-US ties,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. “Responsibility for that rests fully with the United States.”

Topics: russia-US Biden Putin

Related

Russia recalls envoy to US for consultations as tensions mount
World
Russia recalls envoy to US for consultations as tensions mount

Russia reports 9,284 new coronavirus cases, 361 deaths

Russia reports 9,284 new coronavirus cases, 361 deaths
Updated 22 March 2021
Reuters

Russia reports 9,284 new coronavirus cases, 361 deaths

Russia reports 9,284 new coronavirus cases, 361 deaths
  • The country also reported another 361 deaths, raising the official toll to 95,391
Updated 22 March 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia on Monday reported 9,284 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,586 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,466,153.
The country also reported another 361 deaths, raising the official toll to 95,391.

Related

Russia reports 9,299 new COVID-19 cases, 371 deaths
World
Russia reports 9,299 new COVID-19 cases, 371 deaths

Latest updates

Manila in quarantine ‘bubble’ amid spike in new COVID-19 cases
Manila in quarantine ‘bubble’ amid spike in new COVID-19 cases
Turkish lira tanks as Ankara-exposed stocks tumble
Turkish lira tanks as Ankara-exposed stocks tumble
Indian firm to make 200 mn doses of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine
Indian firm to make 200 mn doses of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine
2 more arrests over murder of London law student
2 more arrests over murder of London law student
BBVA says commitment to Turkey unchanged, shares fall 6%
BBVA says commitment to Turkey unchanged, shares fall 6%

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.