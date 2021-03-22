Saudi Arabia records 4 COVID-19 deaths, 404 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,613.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 404 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 385,424 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 4,012 remain active and 595 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 184, followed by the Eastern Province with 73, Makkah with 66, Qassim recorded 14 and Hail confirmed 12 cases.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (404) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (4) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (387) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (374,799) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/vgu9uSG2x8
— و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) March 22, 2021
The ministry also announced that 387 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 374,799.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 123 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.72 million.