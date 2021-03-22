You are here

Saudi Arabia records 4 COVID-19 deaths, 404 new cases

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 123 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.72 million. (File/AFP)
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 123 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.72 million. (File/AFP)
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 123 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.72 million. (File/AFP)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,613.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 404 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 385,424 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 4,012 remain active and 595 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 184, followed by the Eastern Province with 73, Makkah with 66, Qassim recorded 14 and Hail confirmed 12 cases.

The ministry also announced that 387 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 374,799.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 123 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.72 million.

 

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health COVID-19

Saudi peace initiative ‘aligns’ with UN efforts to end Yemen conflict

Saudi peace initiative ‘aligns’ with UN efforts to end Yemen conflict
  • US says it supported efforts to end the conflict in Yemen
  • Gulf and Arab countries say they welcome and support the Saudi initiative
NEW YORK/LONDON: The UN welcomed on Monday Saudi Arabia’s new peace initiative to end the war in Yemen.
The proposals align with the world body’s own efforts, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the secretary-general, said.
The Saudi initiative, which includes a comprehensive cease-fire and the reopening of Sanaa airport, was announced by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. The plan would also ease restrictions on Hodeidah port and resume the political process.
Haq said the UN’s special envoy Martin Griffiths had been working to secure a nationwide cease-fire, reopen the airport for civilian aircraft and restart talks.
“There’s no doubt that every effort must be made to end the conflict in a Yemen and address the suffering of the Yemeni people and the UN looks forward to continue working with all the parties to achieve this goal,” he said.
The new initiative to end the six year war also drew support from the international community.
During a phone call on Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Prince Faisal that Washington supported efforts to end the conflict in Yemen, “starting with the need for all parties to commit to a cease-fire and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.”
Blinken said Washington is committed to supporting Saudi Arabia’s defense and “strongly condemned recent attacks against the Kingdom’s territory from Iranian-aligned groups in the region.”
GCC chief Nayef Al-Hajjraf said the initiative reflects great concern and a sincere desire to end the Yemeni crisis.
He praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts to support Yemen’s security and stability, and Oman’s positive role to end the Yemeni crisis.
He said GCC countries were keen to provide all aspects of support to the Yemeni people and see Yemen return as a strong and active member of the Gulf and Arab community in a way that “preserves the country’s security, unity, independence and territorial integrity.”
Kuwait said it welcomed and supported the initiative and called on the Yemeni parties to “fully adhere to it in order to launch consultations between the parties to reach the desired political solution.”
Bahrain’s foreign ministry commended the Kingdom’s “honorable positions in support of Yemen, its constant endeavor to restore security and stability, and the aid and humanitarian assistance it has provided.”
Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the plan was an integrated proposal in line with international resolutions that reflected Saudi Arabia’s concern for the security and stability of Yemen and the region.
Safadi met the UN’s Griffiths on Monday to discuss efforts to reach a political agreement to end the war.
China’s embassy in Yemen said it appreciates the Kingdom’s tireless efforts to resolve the conflict.
“We hope that all parties will make joint efforts and move in the same direction in order to reach a comprehensive political solution under the auspices of the UN,” the embassy said in a tweet.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen United Nations Anthony Blinken Houthis Faisal bin Farhan Ayman Safadi UAE Bahrain Jordan Kuwait Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Al-Hajraf Abdullah bin Zayed Anwar Gargash GCC

Saudi Arabia announces Yemen peace initiative

Saudi Arabia announces Yemen peace initiative
  • The initiative was announced by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia launched a peace initiative for Yemen on Monday that would reopen Sanaa airport and ease restrictions on Hodeidah port.

The initiative, announced by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh, includes a comprehensive ceasefire across the country to be supervised by the UN.

Flights would be allowed to and from Houthi-controlled Sanaa to a number of regional and international destinations.

Restriction on the port of Hodeidah would be eased, allowing access for ships and cargo. Income from the port, including tax and VAT, will go to the central bank in Hodeidah in accordance with the Stockholm agreement.

The initiative also includes the start of consultations to reach a political resolution to the conflict overseen by the UN.

“It is up to the Houthis now,” Prince Faisal said. “The Houthis must decide whether to put their interests first or Iran’s interests first.”

The plan was welcomed by the Yemeni government as well as countries in the region, including Jordan, the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain. 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Prince Faisal in a phone call that he supported efforts “end the conflict in Yemen, starting with the need for all parties to commit to a ceasefire and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.”

The initiative is designed to fit with the efforts of the UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, and the US envoy to Yemen, Timothy Lenderking.

Saudi Arabia said the initiative gives the Iran-backed Houthis the opportunity to stop the bloodshed and become partners in achieving peace. 

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khaled bin Salman said the initiative gives the Houthis the opportunity to uphold their country’s interests “over Iranian expansionist goals.”

“The initiative demonstrates the Kingdom’s interest in the stability of Yemen and its commitment to unifying all Yemeni factions in upholding their national priorities,” he said.

Topics: Yemen yemen peace plan Prince Faisal bin Farhan Houthis

Saudi satellite ‘Shaheen Sat’ launches on Russian Soyuz rocket

Saudi satellite ‘Shaheen Sat’ launches on Russian Soyuz rocket
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s locally made satellites “Shaheen Sat” was launched on Monday along with several others from 18 different countries aboard the Russian Soyuz rocket.

Shaheen Sat – one of the two satellites designed and made in Saudi Arabia - will be used for photography and maritime tracking purposes.

“The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Fregat upper stage and 38 spacecraft from 18 countries took off from the Baikonur cosmodrome,” Roscosmos said on its Twitter account.

Among the 38 foreign satellites in total, the Soyuz rocket is carrying Dubai’s environment nanosatand the “Challenge One”, the first satellite fully-made in Tunisia.

The Challenge One – originally scheduled to launch on the Tunisia’s Independence Day on March 20 – will focus on the “Internet of Things” and is a precursor to a constellation of 30 other satellites.

The rocket, which included satellites of Germany, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Italy and Brazil, lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmosdrome in Kazakhstan at 6:07 a.m. GMT.

The initial launch was originally scheduled for Saturday but was later postponed to Monday after a surge in voltage was detected.

Topics: Soyuz

Saudi leaders wish Pakistan’s Khan speedy recovery from COVID-19

Saudi leaders wish Pakistan’s Khan speedy recovery from COVID-19
  • King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent Khan cables
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan after he tested positive for COVID-19, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday. 
“We have learned of the news of your infection with the new coronavirus, and we send our best wishes for good health and wellness and a speedy recovery from this virus, and that you do not see any harm,” the king said.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent Khan a similar cable, wishing him a speedy recovery and continued health and wellness, SPA said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Mohammed bin Salman Imran Khan COVID-19 Coronavirus Pakistan

Saudi and Chadian foreign ministers sign cooperation agreement

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Chadian counterpart Amine Abba Siddick in the capital, Riyadh on Sunday, March 21, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Chadian counterpart Amine Abba Siddick in the capital, Riyadh on Sunday, March 21, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Chadian counterpart Amine Abba Siddick in the capital, Riyadh on Sunday, March 21, 2021. (SPA)
  • They discussed areas of joint cooperation and regional and international developments
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with his Chadian counterpart Amine Abba Siddick in the capital Riyadh, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Sunday.
During the meeting, they discussed areas of joint cooperation between the two countries, and the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest.
Following the meeting, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Abba Siddick signed a general agreement for cooperation between the two counties.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan chad Amine Abba Siddick

