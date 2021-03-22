You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Hilal expect $2m payment from former shirt sponsor

Al-Hilal expect $2m payment from former shirt sponsor

Al-Hilal expect $2m payment from former shirt sponsor
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal celebrate after defeating Urawa Red Diamonds to win the AFC Champions League 2019. (AN Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nsutz

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Hilal expect $2m payment from former shirt sponsor

Al-Hilal expect $2m payment from former shirt sponsor
  • Al-Hilal engaged in talks to settle dispute with travel platform Flyin, whose sponsorship of Al-Hilal’s shirt was terminated early due to financial issues brought about by the pandemic
  • The club terminated the contract five months ago, after carrying the partner’s name on their match-day shirt sleeves for only 14 months out of the proposed five years
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Professional League champions Al-Hilal are demanding a settlement payment of SR 8 million ($2 million) from one of their shirt adverting partners after their sponsorship deal was cut short by over three years, according to a report from Arabic-language sports newspaper Arriyadiyah.

The club is currently engaged in talks to settle the dispute with travel platform Flyin, whose sponsorship of Al-Hilal’s shirt was terminated early due to financial issues brought about by the pandemic. The deal was initially announced by the club in July of 2019, ahead of the 2019-20 SPL season, which was suspended — along with all other sporting activities in the Kingdom — in March of the following year.

Al-Hilal, already AFC Champions League victors at the time, went on to win the SPL title after the season was restarted in August 2020 and followed that up with the King’s Cup to complete a historic treble.

According to Arriyadiyah’s sources, payments and bonuses related to the club’s achievements totaling SR 8 million were not paid in accordance with the contract between the two parties. The club terminated the contract five months ago, after carrying the partner’s name on their match-day shirt sleeves for only 14 months out of the proposed five years.

In November of last year, Al-Hilal’s board announced a new sponsorship deal with restaurant chain Shawarmer to replace the outgoing one.

The report also clarified that negotiations between the two sides are ongoing and have not reached the point of litigation.

Topics: Al-Hilal Flyin AFC Champions League

Related

On Monday, the 51-year-old Romanian Razvan Lucescu gave an emotional farewell to his former players at the club’s training ground. (AFP/File Photo)
Sport
‘We achieved a dream,’ says departing Al-Hilal coach Razvan Lucescu
Al-Hilal unrest keeps Al-Shabab heroics under radar
Sport
Al-Hilal unrest keeps Al-Shabab heroics under radar

All hands on deck for Saudi teams as international fixtures restart

All hands on deck for Saudi teams as international fixtures restart
Updated 22 March 2021
Wael Jabir

All hands on deck for Saudi teams as international fixtures restart

All hands on deck for Saudi teams as international fixtures restart
  • Road to Qatar 2022 resumes for the senior football squad, while a ‘project restart’ is taking shape for age group teams
  • Tokyo Olympics on the horizon for the Saudi U23 team
Updated 22 March 2021
Wael Jabir

RIYADH: Nearly 15 months on from their last competitive appearance, the final week of March signals the return of the Saudi Arabian national football team to action in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers.

The Green Falcons welcome neighbours Kuwait to Riyadh for an international friendly on Thursday the March 25 as they prepare to face Palestine five days later in what will be their first qualifying match since November 2019.

Coach Herve Renard’s men sit in second place in Group D with eight points, one point behind the leaders Uzbekistan but with a game in hand. A win against bottom-placed Palestine will put Saudi Arabia in the driving seat and continue their unbeaten run on the journey to Qatar 2022 and China 2023.

Earlier this month, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) awarded Saudi Arabia the hosting rights for the remaining Group D matches, taking place in June with the Green Falcons, Palestine and Uzbekistan joined by Yemen and Singapore.

Renard made 10 changes to his 26-man squad for the two March fixtures from his last selection that contested the Gulf Cup final in December 2019. While some of the replacements were forced by injuries to key men such as skipper Salman Al-Faraj and winger Abdulfattah Asiri, a changing of the guard is also taking place.

Seven players could make their international debuts over the next week, with an average age of 24. Veterans Nawaf Al-Abed and Yahya Al-Shehri find themselves outside the squad having turned the wrong side of 30 since their most recent call-ups.

While Al-Ahli’s Mohammed Al-Owais is expected to retain the number one spot, three further goalkeepers have been called up; 23-year-old Amin Bukhari, 24-year-old Zaid Al-Bawardi and 30-year-old Abdullah Al-Owaisheer.

At the back, Renard opted for familiarity, with Abdulelah Al-Amri the only new face among eight established defenders. In the middle of the park Al-Ahli’s Ali Al-Asmari and Al-Hilal’s Nasser Al-Dawsari could enjoy their international debuts. Al-Qadisiyah’s Hassan Al-Amri earned a place in the national team’s attack thanks to his 11 goals in the Saudi Pro League this season.

Saudi Arabia’s age group national teams will also be busy.

As Japan confirmed that the world’s premier sporting event — postponed from 2020 — is going ahead this summer, albeit without international spectators, excitement is building up in Saudi. Coach Saad Al-Shehri’s young Falcons gear up for what will be the country’s first appearance in Olympic football since Atlanta 1996. The U23s up their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics with back-to-back friendlies against Liberia on March 27 and 30.

After their AFC Asian Cup competitions for 2021 were cancelled due to the pandemic, the U20s and U17s are now preparing for the 2023 tournaments.

U17 head coach Abdulwahab Al-Harbi has had to adjust to these changes, going on four scouting missions to cover all corners of the Kingdom, with 127 players born in 2006 or later undergoing trials to form the basis of the U17 team competing in two years’ time. The 36-man extended squad will enroll in a 10-day training camp in Dammam between March 27 and April 6.

Scouting sessions for the U20s continue in Jeddah, with 38 players born in 2003 or after being trialed, ahead of shortlisting players for the extended squad for the 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup.

After more than a year of inaction, Saudi’s best footballers of all ages have a busy schedule in the coming months.

Topics: Green Falcons 2022 FIFA World Cup 2023 AFC Asian Cup Herve Renard

Related

Green Falcons back in action with comfortable win over Jamaica
Sport
Green Falcons back in action with comfortable win over Jamaica
Saudi Arabia appoint Herve Renard as coach
Sport
Saudi Arabia appoint Herve Renard as coach

Messi on song as Barcelona thrash Sociedad, Atletico edge past Alaves

Messi on song as Barcelona thrash Sociedad, Atletico edge past Alaves
Updated 22 March 2021
AFP

Messi on song as Barcelona thrash Sociedad, Atletico edge past Alaves

Messi on song as Barcelona thrash Sociedad, Atletico edge past Alaves
  • Messi stays ahead of Suarez in the La Liga scoring charts, despite the Uruguayan’s excellent finish nine minutes into the second half against Alaves
Updated 22 March 2021
AFP

MADRID, Spain: Lionel Messi scored twice on Sunday as Barcelona trounced Real Sociedad 6-1 to keep the pressure on Atletico Madrid, who squeezed past Alaves thanks to a late penalty save from Jan Oblak.
Oblak’s 86th-minute heroics denied Joselu and ensured Luis Suarez’s header was enough for a 1-0 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano, meaning the gap at the top of La Liga remains at four points, with 10 games left to play.
But the contrast between Atletico’s nervy win against 19th-placed Alaves and Barca’s demolition of a Real Sociedad side with hopes of qualifying for Europe spoke volumes about where the momentum lies in the Spanish title race.
Atletico will hope Oblak’s save can prove to be a turning point after a challenging few weeks, while the international break might offer Diego Simeone’s side a chance to reset and refresh ahead of the run-in.
“There are games where you suffer but that’s what makes football beautiful,” said Oblak.
Simeone said: “Like all great teams, there is always one that scores a lot of goals and one that makes a lot of saves. They are both decisive players who make the team stronger.”
Barcelona, meanwhile, have hit their stride, their six goals against Real Sociedad no less than they deserved for a scintillating attacking display, and perhaps their best since Ronald Koeman took charge.
Messi scored his 11th and 12 goals in his last 10 games, and made it 16 in 12 this year. It is a far cry from his underwhelming start to the season, when the 33-year-old looked weighed down by talk about his future.
Messi’s form represents the biggest threat to Atletico’s position at the top of the table but he was not alone at the Reale Arena, where Sergino Dest scored twice either side of half-time after Antoine Griezmann had slammed in the opener.
Ousmane Dembele and Real Sociedad’s Ander Barrenetxea — with arguably the goal of the night — both registered between Messi’s double in the second half.
For Barcelona, it is a ninth consecutive away win in the league, with a club record 10th within their grasp if they beat Real Madrid in the Clasico on April 10.
Real Sociedad must now try to recover before they play Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao in the postponed Copa del Rey final from last year on April 3.
Dest had already hit the crossbar when Messi set Jordi Alba free down the left and while Dembele’s finish was saved, Griezmann was on hand to slam home the rebound.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen had to rectify his own poor clearance by getting down low to deny Alexander Isak but Real Sociedad’s resistance was brief.
Messi slipped in Dest to fire in and then Alba pulled back from the other side for the American to make it three.
Messi snuck in behind early in the second half, poking in Sergio Busquets’ ball over the top before Dembele was allowed to glide through unchallenged, and impressively drove into the far corner.
Barrenetxea at least put his side on the scoreboard, and brilliantly, by nipping inside Frenkie de Jong and thundering a shot into the top corner but Messi had the last word, a crisp finish curling inside the near post.
Messi stays ahead of Suarez in the La Liga scoring charts, despite the Uruguayan’s excellent finish nine minutes into the second half against Alaves.
Thomas Lemar turned the ball around the corner to Marcos Llorente, who fed Kieran Trippier racing down the right, and he curled a cross in on the run to the near post, where Suarez headed in.
But without a second goal, Alaves always had a chance and they were given a golden one after Stefan Savic was judged to have put an arm across Luis Rioja just inside the penalty area.
Joselu stepped up and struck it well to his left but Oblak read it right and, with his left foot still pinned to the line, sprung out and pushed the ball away.
ta/jc

Topics: FC Barcelona Lionel Messi Atletico Madrid

Related

PSG beat Lyon to go top in France as Mbappe scores 100th Ligue 1 goal
Sport
PSG beat Lyon to go top in France as Mbappe scores 100th Ligue 1 goal
PSG draws 1-1 with wasteful Barcelona to reach Champions League quarters
Sport
PSG draws 1-1 with wasteful Barcelona to reach Champions League quarters

PSG beat Lyon to go top in France as Mbappe scores 100th Ligue 1 goal

PSG beat Lyon to go top in France as Mbappe scores 100th Ligue 1 goal
Updated 22 March 2021
AFP

PSG beat Lyon to go top in France as Mbappe scores 100th Ligue 1 goal

PSG beat Lyon to go top in France as Mbappe scores 100th Ligue 1 goal
Updated 22 March 2021
AFP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe scored his 100th goal in France’s top flight as Paris Saint-Germain swept aside title rivals Lyon 4-2 on Sunday to move to the top of Ligue 1 following a shock defeat for previous leaders Lille earlier.
Mbappe netted twice at the Groupama Stadium with Danilo Pereira and Angel Di Maria also on target as PSG raced into a four-goal lead before Islam Slimani and Maxwel Cornet pulled goals back for the home side.
The result allowed Mauricio Pochettino’s side to move into first place on goal difference from Lille, who were beaten 2-1 at home by struggling Nimes in a huge blow to their own title hopes.
Lyon would have gone top themselves with a victory but instead they remain three points off the lead in third place, while Monaco are another point back in fourth after a 4-0 victory at Saint-Etienne on Friday.
It was a perfect night for PSG, as the reigning champions bounced back from a surprise 2-1 home loss to relegation-threatened Nantes last time out and claimed a win against a direct rival in the title race for the first time this season.
They also saw Neymar return to action after a month and a half, and nine games, out injured. The world’s most expensive player came on as a substitute, replacing Mbappe midway through the second half.
Mbappe was close to his electrifying best and the World Cup winner opened the scoring 15 minutes in, following up to find the net after Marco Verratti’s shot had been parried by Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.
Marquinhos then nodded down a Presnel Kimpembe cross for Pereira to slam in and make it 2-0 just after the half-hour mark, and any hopes Lyon had of coming back into the game were blown away at the start of the second half.
First Di Maria whipped in a free-kick from wide on the right that evaded everyone on its way into the net, and then Verratti released Mbappe to break clear and finish for his second of the game on 52 minutes.
Ligue 1’s leading scorer now has 20 goals for the season and has reached a century of goals in France’s top flight in 142 appearances at the age of just 22.
PSG took their foot off the pedal after that and allowed Lyon back into the game with Algerian striker Slimani firing in from outside the box just past the hour mark before Cornet made it 4-2 inside the final 10 minutes.

'No excuses' for pitiful Lille'
Pochettino’s side are next in action after the international break on April 3 when they entertain Lille in another top-of-the-table encounter.
Lille had been top at the start of the day but their hopes of a first Ligue 1 title in a decade suffered a major blow against Nimes.
Goals from Senegalese striker Moussa Kone and captain Renaud Ripart, either side of Xeka’s equalizer for Lille, gave Nimes a victory in far northern France which lifted them out of the automatic relegation places.
Lille have now won just twice in their last six league games and been eliminated from both the Europa League and French Cup in recent weeks.
“Incredible, but that’s football. PSG lost against Nantes as well,” Lille captain Jose Fonte told Canal Plus Sport.
“We didn’t perform well. There is no excuse, but there are eight matches left until the end of the season and the battle goes on.
“Our rule number one is to defend well, not concede goals, and then we will get chances in every game, but we didn’t do that and when you don’t defend together as a team it is always difficult.”
Nimes move up into the relegation play-off position while Nantes, who were held 1-1 by Lorient, slip to 19th.
Among the other games on Sunday, South Korean star Hwang Ui-jo scored his ninth league goal of the season but could not prevent Bordeaux losing 3-1 at Montpellier.

Topics: Paris St. Germain Lyon Lille Nimes

Related

Messi on song as Barcelona thrash Sociedad, Atletico edge past Alaves
Sport
Messi on song as Barcelona thrash Sociedad, Atletico edge past Alaves
PSG draws 1-1 with wasteful Barcelona to reach Champions League quarters
Sport
PSG draws 1-1 with wasteful Barcelona to reach Champions League quarters

Al-Nassr board of directors disbanded over club operating irregularities

Al-Nassr board of directors disbanded over club operating irregularities
Updated 21 March 2021
John Duerden

Al-Nassr board of directors disbanded over club operating irregularities

Al-Nassr board of directors disbanded over club operating irregularities
  • The ministry announced finding six irregularities
  • Violations included club president overstepping his authority
Updated 21 March 2021
John Duerden

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sports on Sunday disbanded Al-Nassr’s board of directors after finding a number of irregularities in the way the club operated.
Just hours after Al-Nassr thrashed Al-Batin 7-0 in the Saudi Pro League, president Safwan Al-Suwaiket was replaced by Abdullah Al-Dakhil, who will run the club until the end of the season. In the meantime, procedures will be put in place for a new president and board to be selected.
Al-Suwaiket started his four-year term as president in summer 2019 and, earlier this month, accepted the resignation of three board members in a very public sign that not all was well behind the scenes. 
The ministry said that, on March 9, it had received a complaint from one member on how Al-Nassr, one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs, was run.
After carrying out what it said were thorough investigations, the ministry announced finding six irregularities.
“The club president exceeded his statutory powers, by taking individual decisions without taking into account the necessary legal procedures,” the ministry said on social media. “He also signed bank checks that had no financial consideration in the club’s account, which led to the club being subjected to legal claims.”
As well as Al-Suwaiket overstepping his authority, other violations included a failure to deal with resignations in the usual manner, the club running a budget deficit that was outside the parameters set by sporting authorities, publishing official decisions without holding meetings to discuss them, and the president failing to respond to the ministry’s request for documentation.
Al-Nassr officials refused to comment when asked by Arab News and Al-Suwaiket has, so far, also kept quiet. But he quickly deleted the title of “Al-Nassr President” from the biography section of his Twitter account.
The announcement marks another episode in an already chaotic season for the nine-time Saudi champions on and off the pitch, with the club making headlines for the wrong reasons.
In February, Al-Nassr was hit with a three-window transfer ban by FIFA after failing to pay Galatasaray the required transfer fee for Brazilian star Maicon Pereria Roque.
Later that same month, the club became involved in a racism row after an altercation between Hussein Abdulghani, a member of Al-Nassr’s coaching staff, and Al-Shabab’s Brazilian winger Sebastian Junior in a league game.
On the pitch, the 2019 champions and last season’s runners-up have performed inconsistently and currently sit in fifth place with six games remaining, 12 points behind leaders Al-Hilal. 
Al-Nassr are still in the hunt for a top three finish and a place in next year’s Asian Champions League, but are six points behind Al-Ittihad in third.

Topics: Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia

Related

Al-Nassr to appeal FIFA decision to compensate former player Giuliano
Sport
Al-Nassr to appeal FIFA decision to compensate former player Giuliano
The football world governing body, FIFA, has slapped Al-Nassr, currently fifth in the Saudi Pro League after a nine-game unbeaten run, with a ban which potentially leaves the club unable to strengthen the squad. (Twitter: @AlNassrFC_EN)
Sport
Al-Nassr’s flying form could be overshadowed by new 3-window transfer ban

John Gosden looking to repeat Saudi Cup glory with Mishriff at Dubai World Cup

John Gosden looking to repeat Saudi Cup glory with Mishriff at Dubai World Cup
Updated 21 March 2021
ALAM KHAN

John Gosden looking to repeat Saudi Cup glory with Mishriff at Dubai World Cup

John Gosden looking to repeat Saudi Cup glory with Mishriff at Dubai World Cup
  • Mishriff’s trainer and owner will hope for more success at the $5 million Dubai Sheema Classic
Updated 21 March 2021
ALAM KHAN

RIYADH: John Gosden was proud to witness an exciting new chapter in his family’s horse racing history, after Mishriff won the $20 million Saudi Cup for owner Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Faisal.

Five years ago, he had tried to dissuade his 25-year-old son Thady from following in his footsteps as a trainer — just as his own father, “Towser” Gosden, had done before his death in 1967.

John, 16 then, turns 70 three days after Saturday’s Dubai World Cup meeting, and Thady will soon share a license with him to extend the Gosden dynasty.

With coronavirus quarantine protocols preventing John from attending the world’s richest race in Riyadh last month, it was left to Thady to oversee Mishriff’s surprise victory, which he now hopes to repeat in the $5 million Dubai Sheema Classic as part of Meydan’s showpiece.

“It was wild after the race, (Thady) was getting a bit run over by everybody,” said Gosden. “It was great, he did a good job in Riyadh so doesn’t need the old man in Dubai.

“I’m not retiring yet. I don’t mean to hang on forever, but a great friend of mine, the wonderful American trainer Charlie Whittingham, had never won the Kentucky Derby and people always used to tease him about it. Then when he was 73 and 76 he won it twice,” he added. “Age is a number and, as long as you are contributing and being a positive influence, that’s fine. If not, then get out of the way.

“My father, the last thing he said to me before he died, was ‘whatever you do, don’t be a racehorse trainer.’ It’s 52 weeks of the year, seven days a week. Our house was in the stable yard so I was brought up with horses all around me.”

It’s a piece of advice he dutifully passed on to his own son, with little success.

“I did try to persuade Thady. Five years ago, I said to him, ‘I’m going to be really clear: This is your idea, not mine,’ and he said ‘I’m very clear on that’,” Gosden said. “He’s got a passion for it and the appetite, and that’s what you need. I tried to do something else, but I came back to racing.”

That something, after graduating from Cambridge, was to help design a science park in Venezuela. “But when I was going to the track at 4.30 a.m. in Caracas, I knew it was time to be honest with myself,” he said.

John returned to work for Sir Noel Murless and Vincent O’Brien before heading to California in 1979 to make his own mark. He was persuaded to leave America in 1988 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, ruler of Dubai and vice president of the UAE, paving the way for the rise of the Godolphin operation.

“I was a little surprised when I came back to discover they had 42 other trainers as well in Europe so I wondered at the time why they needed me,” laughed Gosden, who has four children with his wife Rachel.

“It all goes hand in hand with his vision for Dubai to become an international meeting place. I remember picking the training track at Al-Quoz with him — and it turned into being an amazingly successful operation.”

The Sheikh Mohammed-owned Benny The Dip gave Gosden his first Epsom Derby win in 1997. As Godolphin grew, he moved on to work with Robert Sangster before spending the last 15 years running his own Clarehaven Stables in Newmarket.

Gosden, though, has long had an affinity with the Gulf and a successful relationship with Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Saud, founder of the Juddmonte Farms breeding operation, before his passing in January aged 83.

“He was a very brilliant man, a great judge of every situation. He had a great sense of humour too — a man of extraordinary humility which is quite a rare quality these days.

“He was very incisive in his thinking and, in 40 years, he developed the greatest breeding operation in thoroughbred racing history,” Gosden added. “That is something that will never be seen or done again, a quite extraordinary achievement.”

While the American dirt horse Spectacular Bid, which he described as a “phenomenal machine,” is one he would have loved to train, Gosden picks the Prince Khalid-owned Enable as the best he did.

“She was absolutely amazing, the type of horse that made you want to get up in the morning,” he said of the horse that retired in 2020 with 15 wins in 19 races. “She was the most consistently brilliant horse I ever trained. To win three King George’s, back-to-back Arcs, the Eclipse Stakes and a Breeders’ Cup Turf, there’s not many that will ever do that again. A third Arc was one dance too far. But that’s life.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky. The races I’ve dreamt of winning, I’ve won. The Saudi Cup was probably one I never thought I would win — and we did. It was special.”

While a first Dubai World Cup will have to wait, Gosden said the Sheema Classic — which he won with Dar Re Mi in 2010 and Jack Hobbs seven years later — will be a test run to see if Mishriff is considered for October’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

“We are trying something quite new by going for the Sheema Classic,” he added. “It’s a step up and a bit of a fact-finding mission. I think he will stay the mile and a half on turf, but you never know.

“If he doesn’t stay, then we come back mid-summer and go for the Group 1 mile-and-a-quarter European races like the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, the Eclipse Stakes and the Juddmonte International.

“If he does, then he can attack one of those in the summer and be pointing for the Arc. Whether he goes to a Breeders’ Cup is way off anyone’s thinking right now,” said Gosden.

“As a trainer I’d also be dead keen for another Saudi Cup next year, but the owner, Prince Faisal, is a breeder and he might have other ideas.”

Topics: sport Horse Racing Dubai World Cup

Related

Tacitus, of Juddmonte Farms, is part of a strong American contingent including Brad Cox’s Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile and Pegasus World Cup winner Knicks Go at this year's Saudi Cup. (AFP/File Photo)
Sport
American horses lead strong Saudi Cup field as runners announced
Dubai World Cup: Fashion, racing event postponed amid coronavirus fears
Lifestyle
Dubai World Cup: Fashion, racing event postponed amid coronavirus fears

Latest updates

Harper’s Bazaar celebrates Saudi mother-daughter duos for Mother’s Day
This Mother’s Day, Harper’s Bazaar is celebrating local Saudis by asking mothers and daughters to write a letter of love and thanks to each other. (Supplied)
Turkey and Russia escalate standoff in Syria
Turkey and Russia escalate standoff in Syria
Re-infected Muslim councillor campaigns for community to take COVID-19 jab
Re-infected Muslim councillor campaigns for community to take COVID-19 jab
How will the Israel election outcome affect its Arab neighbors and Palestinians?
How will the Israel election outcome affect its Arab neighbors and Palestinians?
Neo-Nazi group using pandemic lockdown to recruit minors: Report
Neo-Nazi group using pandemic lockdown to recruit minors: Report

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.