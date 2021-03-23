You are here

  • Home
  • Oil falls more than 3% as European coronavirus curbs point to demand hit

Oil falls more than 3% as European coronavirus curbs point to demand hit

Oil falls more than 3% as European coronavirus curbs point to demand hit
The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9pq75

Updated 3 sec ago
Reuters

Oil falls more than 3% as European coronavirus curbs point to demand hit

Oil falls more than 3% as European coronavirus curbs point to demand hit
  • Market flips into 'contango' structure
  • Prices driven by renewed lockdowns
Updated 3 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices fell more than 3 percent on Tuesday, hit by concerns that new pandemic curbs and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe will hold back a recovery in demand, while a stronger dollar also weighed.
Brent crude futures dropped by $2.20, or 3.4 percent, to $62.42 a barrel in earl trade as West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell by $2.10, or 3.4 percent, to $59.46 a barrel.
The market structure was also pointing to weakness, with the front-month Brent spread lipping into a small contango for the first time since January.
Contango is where the front-month contracts are cheaper than future months, and could encourage traders to put oil into storage.
“Continental Europe is tightening the coronavirus measures and thereby further restricting mobility,” Commerzbank said.
“This is likely to have a correspondingly negative impact on oil demand,” they added.
Extended lockdowns are being driven by the threat of a third wave of infections, with a new variant of the coronavirus on the continent.
Germany, Europe’s biggest oil consumer, is extending its lockdown until April 18 and asked citizens to stay home to try to stop a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This comes after nearly a third of French people entered a month-long lockdown on Saturday following a jump in COVID-19 cases in Paris and parts of northern France.
A stronger US dollar also weighed on prices. As oil in priced in US dollars, a stronger greenback makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Physical crude markets are indicating that demand is lower, much more so than the futures market.
“Physical prices have been weaker than futures have been suggesting for several weeks now,” said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank’s head of commodity research.

Topics: energy Oil OPEC

Related

Oil falls as European lockdowns douse recovery hopes
Business & Economy
Oil falls as European lockdowns douse recovery hopes

Dubai completes American Airlines deal for 18 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft

Dubai completes American Airlines deal for 18 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft
Updated 11 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai completes American Airlines deal for 18 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft

Dubai completes American Airlines deal for 18 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft
  • The deal was signed in the third quarter of 2020
Updated 11 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai has completed an agreement with American Airlines to lease 18 new Boeing aircrafts.
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise has “substantially completed” the deal where 18 Boeing 737 Max 8 planes were purchased in the third quarter of 2020.
“This transaction reflects our agility, our balance sheet strength, our underwriting capability, our ability to assist one of our long-term customers and our belief in the product strength of the 737 Max 8 aircraft,” Firoz Tarapore, the company’s chief executive, said in a statement carried by WAM.
The announcement comes as the Boeing Max was given clearance by several aviation regulators to return to service after it was grounded in March 2019 because of two crashes that together killed 346 people.
“We are delighted to see an increasing number of global aviation regulators return the Max to the skies,” Tarapore added.
Airlines in the US and Brazil began to restart commercial flights with the Max late last year. In the Gulf, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have also given the Max clearance to operate again.

Topics: Dubai American Airlines transportation aviation

Related

Airbus targets Boeing’s freight fortress
Business & Economy
Airbus targets Boeing’s freight fortress
Saudi Arabia to allow Boeing 737 MAX to return to service
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to allow Boeing 737 MAX to return to service

Gulf Keystone resumes Kurdistan oil expansion plans

Gulf Keystone resumes Kurdistan oil expansion plans
Updated 42 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Gulf Keystone resumes Kurdistan oil expansion plans

Gulf Keystone resumes Kurdistan oil expansion plans
  • The production ramp-up is expected to occur in the second quarter of this year
Updated 42 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Gulf Keystone, a London-listed independent oil company in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq announced the resumption of its 55,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) expansion program.
The production ramp-up is expected to occur in the second quarter of this year, the company said. Earlier guidance for average gross production will remain unchanged.
The required remaining capital expenditure is estimated to be between  $40 million and $45 million, Gulf Keystone said. That will result in total capital expenditure of as much as $65 million this year.
“Workstreams have already begun, and we are targeting to restart the drilling of SH-13 in the third quarter of 2021, subject to managing the continuing impact of COVID-19 on the movement of people, services and equipment," said CEO Jon Harris.
Gulf Keystone has restarted its expansion activity with the support from its partner Kalegran B.V., a unit of MOL Hungarian Oil & Gas.
Gulf Keystone is the operator of the Shaikhan Field, one of the largest developments in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Topics: Gulf Keystone Oil energy Kurdistan

Related

SPE-Informa partnership to bring world-class oil & gas knowledge to MENA
Corporate News
SPE-Informa partnership to bring world-class oil & gas knowledge to MENA
Oil falls as European lockdowns douse recovery hopes
Business & Economy
Oil falls as European lockdowns douse recovery hopes

Dallah profit falls on latest Saudi hospital start-up costs

Dallah profit falls on latest Saudi hospital start-up costs
Updated 45 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Dallah profit falls on latest Saudi hospital start-up costs

Dallah profit falls on latest Saudi hospital start-up costs
  • Net profit fell by about 32 percent to SR100.1 million( $26.7 million)
Updated 45 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Dallah Healthcare boosted revenues last year but bottom line profits fell as it absorbed the costs of starting its latest hospital.
Net profit fell by about 32 percent to SR100.1 million( $26.7 million), the company said in a filing to the Tadawul stock exchange.
Overall sales gained more than 5 percent to SR1.32 billion.
Profits declined because of the anticipated start-up costs for the company's Dr. Mohammed Al Faqueeh Hospital, in which it holds about 31 percent.
The healthcare group also cited additional credit losses resulting from the economic slowdown.
The Dallah board recommended a 2.5 percent cash dividend, at SR 0.25 per share, for the second half of the fiscal year 2020, the company said in a separate filing.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Healthcare

Related

Abu Dhabi funds invest $150m in Telegram messaging app

Abu Dhabi funds invest $150m in Telegram messaging app
Updated 23 March 2021
Reuters

Abu Dhabi funds invest $150m in Telegram messaging app

Abu Dhabi funds invest $150m in Telegram messaging app
  • Telegram has seen an increase in users this year amid privacy concerns with larger rival Facebook-owned WhatsApp
  • Telegram, already headquartered in the UAE, will open an office in Abu Dhabi following the new investment
Updated 23 March 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners, part-owned by Mubadala, said on Tuesday they had invested a combined $150 million in messaging app Telegram.
Mubadala invested $75 million in five-year, pre-initial public offering (IPO) bonds of Telegram, while Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners invested a further $75 million.
“Telegram’s user base has reached a critical mass that places it among global tech giants,” Mubadala executive Faris Sohail Faris Al-Mazrui said in a statement.
“Telegram is well-positioned for an inflection point that will transform it into a leading global technology company.”
Telegram, along with messaging app Signal, have seen an increase in users this year amid privacy concerns with larger rival Facebook-owned WhatsApp.
Launched in 2013, Telegram has 500 million monthly users, according to Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners.
Telegram, already headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, will open an office in Abu Dhabi following the new investment, Mubadala said.
Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners is a Mubadala joint venture with US investment company Falcon Edge Capital.
Mubadala, which manages more than $230 billion in assets, is UAE’s second-biggest state investor after Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.
Both have invested in technology, with Mubadala contributing $15 billion to SoftBank’s $100 billion Vision Fund in 2017.
Mubadala last year bought a 1.85% stake in Reliance Industries’ digital unit, Jio Platforms, for $1.2 billion.

Topics: technology UAE Abu Dhabi

Related

WhatsApp growth slumps as rivals Signal, Telegram rise
Media
WhatsApp growth slumps as rivals Signal, Telegram rise
Telegram messaging app to launch pay-for services in 2021
Media
Telegram messaging app to launch pay-for services in 2021

Kuwait’s KIPCO profits fall even as more people watch OSN at home

Kuwait’s KIPCO profits fall even as more people watch OSN at home
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

Kuwait’s KIPCO profits fall even as more people watch OSN at home

Kuwait’s KIPCO profits fall even as more people watch OSN at home
  • The pandemic affected the company’s commercial banking business, as well as its real estate, hospitality and petrochemical holdings
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait Projects Company Holding (KIPCO) reported a 78 percent drop in net profit last year to KD6.5 million ($21.4 million).
“Our 2020 results reflect the efforts of our core companies to mitigate the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Faisal Al-Ayyar, KIPCO vice chairman said in a stock exchange filing.
The pandemic affected the company’s commercial banking business, as well as its real estate, hospitality and petrochemical holdings, while its insurance business was mostly stable in 2020.
Its OSN media platform however managed to post an increase in subscribers, despite the impact on generating new sales due to the closure of retail outlets.
The pandemic accelerated the company’s digital transformation, it said.
KIPCO directors recommended a cash dividend of 5 percent (5 fils per share) subject to approval by the company’s General Assembly and regulatory authorities.
The KIPCO Group is one of the biggest holding companies in the Middle East and North Africa, with consolidated assets of $34 billion as Dec. 31 2020.

Topics: Kuwait OSN entertainment

Related

Kuwait liquidity crunch unlikely until third quarter, says BofA
Business & Economy
Kuwait liquidity crunch unlikely until third quarter, says BofA

Latest updates

Oil falls more than 3% as European coronavirus curbs point to demand hit
Oil falls more than 3% as European coronavirus curbs point to demand hit
Dubai completes American Airlines deal for 18 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft
Dubai completes American Airlines deal for 18 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft
How the Houthis teach Yemeni youth to hate
How the Houthis teach Yemeni youth to hate
Gulf Keystone resumes Kurdistan oil expansion plans
Gulf Keystone resumes Kurdistan oil expansion plans
Dallah profit falls on latest Saudi hospital start-up costs
Dallah profit falls on latest Saudi hospital start-up costs

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.