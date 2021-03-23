Envoy hails Saudi Arabia’s pioneering role in achieving UN’s water goals

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdullah Al-Mouallimi. (AFP)
Ephrem Kossaify

  • The Kingdom is ‘the world leader in producing desalinated water,’ Abdullah Al-Mouallimi tells meeting on World Water Day
  • Jay R. Lund of the University of California, a recipient of the Prince Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz International Prize for Water, received his prize
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia has made great progress in its efforts to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdullah Al-Mouallimi, said on Tuesday.
This is the sixth of 17 interlinked UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by all member nations in 2015 as part of the organization’s 2030 Agenda. Together the goals aim to eradicate poverty in all its forms, protect the planet and improve lives.
Al-Mouallimi told a high-level meeting about the implementation of SDG6, convened by the UN on World Water Day, that Saudi Arabia is considered a pioneer in efforts to to achieve the goal, and highlighted the significant water-related investments it has made.
“My country is the world leader in producing desalinated water, with 16.5 percent of global production,” he said. “(The) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has worked on the implementation of 508 water dams, with a total storage capacity of 2.2 billion cubic meters, and launched the initiative to develop surface-water resources by constructing 1,000 dams.”
He also noted that during its annual summit in Riyadh in November last year, under the presidency Saudi Arabia, the G20 — an international forum for the governments and central banks of 19 nations and the EU — agreed, for the first time, to include flexible and sustainable water management as part of its future plans, and to enhance cooperation on water issues between its members and the rest of the world.
Al-Mouallimi said that a set of pivotal initiatives were introduced, including a dialogue on water issues in G20 countries, and that best practices in the field of flexible and sustainable water management will be documented and shared on a five-year electronic platform hosted by the Kingdom.
“My country has volunteered to operate and maintain the platform and secure financial and technical support for it during the five-year period,” he said. It is “later to be handed over to an international organization to manage and develop it,” he added.
In keeping with Saudi Arabia’s “keenness to provide clean water and sanitation systems,” Al-Mouallimi also underscored some of the many strategic decisions the Kingdom has made to advance water-related sectors.
“These decisions include the issuance of the National Water Strategy 2030, which identified 10 programs and 47 initiatives that achieve the Kingdom’s vision for the water sector,” he said. It also includes a road map for the future “that seeks to update and promulgate (water-related) laws and policies, develop regulations, licenses and quality standards related to water-resource management, rehabilitate and develop wastewater treatment plants and promote reuse of treated water, (spread) awareness, education and behavioral change campaigns, and develop renewable groundwater and surface water resources.”
Al-Mouallimi called for more solidarity and cooperation among the international community to help guarantee “this basic right of life,” and to ensure all nations can benefit from an exchange of experiences and adopt best practices to end the suffering that results from water scarcity.
In conjunction with the meeting, Jay R. Lund, one of the winners of the ninth Prince Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz International Prize for Water, received his award during a ceremony co-hosted by the UN and the permanent missions of Djibouti, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Qatar, Singapore, Tajikistan, Thailand and Yemen. Guests included UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Volkan Bozkir, president of the UN General Assembly.
The prize, which is presented every two years to recipients in five categories — Surface Water, Groundwater, Alternative Water Resources, Water management and Protection, and Creativity — in is an internationally renowned scientific award. Established in 2002, it honors innovative research to find solutions to global water-related challenges.
Lund, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of California, Davis, received the prize for Water Management and Protection. He developed a water supply optimization model that is a tool for the integrated analysis of regional water supply systems that couples traditional criteria with economic considerations.
Al-Mouallimi said: “Although we are not on track to meet the targets under SGD6, I hope the momentum from the high-level meeting, and the groundbreaking work of the scientist being honored today, will help close the scientific and sanitation gaps to better achieve this goal.”

UN chief thanks Saudi Arabia for Yemen peace initiative, urges cooperation

Ephrem Kossaify

  • The needs of the Yemeni people must take precedence over all other considerations, says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday welcomed the new Saudi peace initiative designed to end the war in Yemen and restart the political process in the country.
In a statement issued through his deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq, Guterres thanked the Kingdom for its support of UN peace efforts.
“The secretary-general welcomes all steps aimed at bringing the parties closer to a resolution in line with the efforts by his special envoy, Martin Griffiths, to secure a nationwide ceasefire, the re-opening of Sanaa airport, the regular flow of fuel and other commodities into Yemen through Hodeidah port, and move to an inclusive political process to reach a comprehensive negotiated settlement to end the conflict,” Haq said.
“As the conflict in Yemen enters its seventh year, Yemenis continue to face a dire humanitarian situation, including the prospect of a large-scale famine, while a significant funding gap remains.
“Underlining that the needs of the Yemeni people must be put above any other considerations, the secretary-general calls for fuel ships to be urgently allowed into the port of Hodeidah and for the removal of obstacles to domestic distribution.”
The UN chief urged all sides to take this opportunity to pursue peace and work with Griffiths on ways to proceed “in good faith and without preconditions.” He reiterated that “all actors and stakeholders must do their utmost to facilitate an immediate agreement that brings Yemen back to a path toward peace.”
The latest Saudi peace initiative was announced in Riyadh on Monday by Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Kingdom’s foreign minister. It calls for a UN-supervised nationwide ceasefire, the reopening of Sanaa airport to civilian air traffic, and the resumption of negotiations to reach a political resolution to the conflict.

Saudi, Djibouti foreign ministers discuss strengthening joint coordination

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Djiboutian counterpart Mahamoud Ali Youssouf in Djibouti. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Djiboutian counterpart Mahamoud Ali Youssouf in Djibouti. (SPA)
Updated 42 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi, Djibouti foreign ministers discuss strengthening joint coordination

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Djiboutian counterpart Mahamoud Ali Youssouf in Djibouti. (SPA)
  • They also held talks on ways to develop cooperation in various fields
Updated 42 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with his Djiboutian counterpart Mahamoud Ali Youssouf in the capital Djibouti on Tuesday during his visit to the country.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and enhancing joint coordination in regional and global issues, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
They also held talks on ways to “develop cooperation in various fields, in addition to issues of common interest,” the ministry added.

Saudi tourism, industrial projects outlined in online forum

The forum, held in partnership with Saudi Aramco and SABIC, will showcase about 1,000 projects planned in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Rashid Hassan

Saudi tourism, industrial projects outlined in online forum

  • Ultra-luxury destination with an airport among major developments discussed at Future Projects Forum
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: A number of major development projects, including Amaala, the ultra-luxury destination on Saudi Arabia’s northwest coast, were discussed on the second day of the Future Projects Forum.

As part of the three-day online event hosted by the Saudi Contractors Authority, 37 private and governmental bodies will reveal projects worth more than SR600 billion ($160 billion).

David Watkins is the chief project delivery officer at Amaala and showcased the mega project at the forum on Tuesday.

“Amaala is one of the Kingdom's amazing giga projects and the unique expression of the Saudi Vision 2030 centered around transforming the economy with tourism and entertainment taking prominence,” Watkins said.  

“Like Vision 2030 itself, Amaala is awaking the world to imagination.”

Watkins said Amaala’s name is derived from the Arabic word for “hope” and the Sanskrit word for “purity.” Amaala’s new international airport is under construction and will be a gateway to the west coast of Saudi Arabia directly linking Europe with a single stop to anywhere in the world.

The airport is due for completion in 2023 and is expected to cater for 1 million travelers per year.

Amaala comprises a 100-kilometer coastline and is set inside the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve. It is nestled between the Red Sea Project and NEOM, a Saudi $500 billion megacity development project on the Kingdom’s northwest coast.

“Amaala is helping to play its part in driving local employment and expanding the tourism sector in the west coast,” Watkins said. “Amaala, will be the anchor destination for ultra luxury tourism and the key driver for diversifying the economy.”

Watkins said construction will start soon on one of the two villages that will provide more than 40,000 accommodation units for the anticipated workforce.

In another presentation, Muttlaq A. Elfaleh, director of designs and studies at the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) in Riyadh, said his estimated budget in the coming years will reach $160 million, which will be distributed among ready-made factories, administrative buildings, residential buildings and incubators.

“The ready-made factories are one of MODON’s distinguished products as they help investors initiate their industrial projects,” Elfaleh said.

Since its establishment in 2001, MODON has operated 53 industrial cities. In addition, there are a number of industrial cities that are currently under development such as Taif and Asir.

Elfaleh said that through the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, MODON aspires to transform Saudi Arabia into a pioneering industrial power and a global center for logistics services. He said MODON is focused on providing job opportunities for Saudis and improving trade balances in the Kingdom.

In other announcements at the forum, the Riyadh Municipality said 1,509 executive projects are underway with 274 contraction projects set to serve more than 8 million residents of the city.

The Jeddah Municipality announced the construction and development of three main roadways in the city, which will cost $533 million.

The forum, held in partnership with Saudi Aramco and SABIC, will showcase about 1,000 projects planned in the Kingdom over the next three years. The forum concludes on Wednesday.

 

Daily COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia exceed 400 for second day

Saudi physician Hala Al-Kattan prepares to inject a Pfizer vaccine at a new coronavirus vaccination center at Jeddah’s old airport, Saudi Arabia. (File/AP)
Arab News

Daily COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia exceed 400 for second day

  • The Kingdom said 5 patients died and 366 recovered in past 24 hours
  • All employees at gyms and sports centers must be vaccinated or present negative PCR test from May 13
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded five new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,618.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 410 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, the second consecutive day that the daily cases exceed the 400 mark. A total of 385,834 people have now contracted the disease. 
On Monday the Kingdom recorded a four-month high in daily confirmed coronavirus cases, with 404 new infections.
The figure is considered a record daily toll in the country, which has been reporting daily infections that are less than 400 since November.
Of the total number of cases on Tuesday, 4,051 remain active and 617 in critical condition, the ministry said, adding that these numbers have also seen a significant rise over the past two days.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 159, followed by the Eastern Province with 80, Makkah with 71, the Northern Borders Province recorded 23 and Hail confirmed 14 cases.
The ministry also announced that 366 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 375,165.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The Ministry of Sports said on Tuesday that all employees and workers at gyms and sports centers in the Kingdom need to either have received the vaccine or present a negative PCR test every seven days at the expense of the establishment they work for, starting from May 13.
The ministry said the decision was issued in an effort to take all necessary anti-coronavirus precautionary measures in the Kingdom, with the aim of protecting public health, particularly with activities where it is difficult to maintain social distancing, and “to return to normal life in the near future.” 
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance temporary closed 11 mosques in four regions after some worshippers tested positive for coronavirus. 
A total of 347 mosques have been closed in the last 44 days, 332 of which have since reopened after being sterilized to ensure the safety of the public.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 124 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.73 million.

Saudi initiative gives Yemen a realistic chance of peace

NOOR NUGALI
&
RUA'A ALAMERI

Saudi initiative gives Yemen a realistic chance of peace

  • Kingdom’s proposal is the latest in a long line of GCC and UN efforts to end the protracted conflict
  • The Saudi proposal includes a cease-fire, humanitarian cooperation and economic concessions
NOOR NUGALI & RUA'A ALAMERI

RIYADH, DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has led repeated attempts to reach a comprehensive political resolution to the war in Yemen between the UN-recognized government in Aden and the Iran-aligned Houthi militia occupying Sanaa.

Time and again since the outbreak of the war in 2014, officials in Riyadh have sought a non-military solution to the crisis on Saudi Arabia’s southern border that has left civilians, commercial shipping and oil infrastructure in the line of fire.

But with Iran using the Houthis — also known as Ansar Allah — as a proxy army to advance its regional aims, the war in Yemen has raged for six long years now, leaving 112,000 dead and 24 million in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

“We want the guns to fall completely silent,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in Riyadh on Monday, announcing the latest initiative, which includes a cease-fire, humanitarian cooperation and economic concessions.

“It’s a political solution to make Yemen safe. However, the timeframe is up to the Houthis now. They have to decide: Will they put the interest of Yemen first or … the interests of Iran?”

The Saudi initiative includes humanitarian cooperation and economic concessions. (AFP)

The seeds of conflict were sown as far back as 2011, when peaceful anti-government protests in Yemen escalated and the country of 23 million people descended into chaos.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) stepped in to mediate. In November that year, then-President Ali Abdullah Saleh signed a GCC initiative in Riyadh agreeing to a transition of power to his Vice President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi during an interim period leading to elections.

In December 2012, a breakthrough agreement was announced on the allocation of seats for a proposed National Dialogue Conference (NDC).

By April 2013, the NDC began as part of the GCC initiative, gathering 565 delegates from across Yemen’s political spectrum.

In September 2014, the UN Security Council (UNSC) welcomed the Peace and National Partnership Agreement to stabilize the situation in Yemen.

The initiative also calls for the depositing of taxes and custom revenues for ships carrying oil derivatives to the port of Hodeidah in the joint account of the Central Bank of Yemen in Hodeidah. (AFP)

Just when it seemed that conflict had been averted, the Houthis, with Saleh’s assistance, seized the capital Sanaa on Sept. 21, 2014, under the pretext of fighting corruption and fuel price increases.

In January 2015, the Houthis forced Hadi to resign and placed him under house arrest. The following month, he escaped and fled to the southern port city of Aden, where he vowed to resist the Houthi coup.

But by mid-March, the Houthis had advanced to the outskirts of Aden, now the interim capital.

Staring defeat in the face, Yemen’s government was forced to call on the international community to help turn the tide.
 

Former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh. (AFP)

While Yemeni troops held back the advance, a Saudi-led coalition, backed by multiple global and regional actors, launched aerial attacks on Houthi positions, reversing the militia’s gains.

In April, the UNSC passed resolution 2216, demanding that the Houthis withdraw from Sanaa, disarm and allow Yemen’s government to return to Sanaa.

An arms embargo was imposed and Houthi leaders were placed under sanctions. In parallel, Oman issued a seven-point Muscat Peace Plan.

In May, Saudi Arabia hosted the Riyadh Conference, where pro-government factions met in an effort to salvage the federal state of Yemen and the NDC outcomes.

In June, Preliminary Inclusive Consultations took place in Geneva between the Houthis and Yemen’s government.

During the second half of 2015, Yemeni forces with coalition backing were able to make significant gains in Aden, Abyan, Shabwa and other key areas of the south.

By December, a second round of negotiations was scheduled to begin in Geneva, but after significant delays, the talks eventually broke down.

At the beginning of 2016, as the fighting raged on, the UN launched a failed attempt to bring the Houthis and Yemen’s government to the table.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti track of peace talks ended in deadlock. In October that year, the “Quad” — comprising Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the UK and the US — announced a new roadmap.

Following three years of military stalemate, the Saudi-led coalition launched a major offensive in June 2018, making significant advances on the western port city of Hodeidah. In September, the Geneva consultations were finally cancelled.

Yemen’s government suspended its offensive in December under a peace deal with the Houthis known as the Stockholm Agreement, resulting in preliminary agreements on the situations of Taiz and Hodeidah as well as a prisoner release.

 

The war in Yemen has raged for six long years now, leaving 112,000 dead and 24 million in dire need of humanitarian assistance. (AFP/File)

The Houthis soon violated the deal, however, after targeting government forces in Hodeidah and shelling residential areas.

Then, in the second half of 2019, the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council (STC) purged Yemen’s government from Aden after fierce clashes.

In November, Saudi Arabia helped broker a power-sharing agreement between the government and the STC known as the Riyadh Agreement, designed to defuse hostilities in southern Yemen.

Early 2020 arrived with a devastating Houthi missile strike on a military training camp in the central province of Marib, which killed 110 and sparked fierce clashes. By that spring, the Houthis were again making gains.

In April, the government and the Arab coalition announced a unilateral truce in Yemen to enable health workers to contain the coronavirus pandemic. That October, the warring factions swapped hundreds of prisoners.

Any goodwill was short-lived, however. Iran inflamed the situation by announcing the arrival of its envoy to Sanaa.

Then in December, after Yemen’s president announced a new government alongside the STC under the terms of the Riyadh Agreement, Houthi missiles rained down on Aden airport, killing more than 25.

So far this year, the situation has shown little sign of improvement, with a fresh Houthi offensive on Marib, an escalation in drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, and famine stalking Yemen’s northwest.
 

In January 2015, the Houthis forced Hadi to resign and placed him under house arrest. (AFP)

In yet another attempt to end hostilities and put an end to civilian suffering, the Kingdom has announced its Yemen Peace Plan, which entails a comprehensive cease-fire under UN supervision, set to begin once the Houthis accept the initiative.

“It’s an initiative that gives the Houthis a chance to end the bloodshed,” Prince Faisal said. “It will be executed if they announce their acceptance of it.”

The initiative falls in line with the earlier talks in Biel, Geneva, Kuwait and Stockholm. Beyond the cease-fire, the initiative also calls for the depositing of taxes and custom revenues for ships carrying oil derivatives to the port of Hodeidah in the joint account of the Central Bank of Yemen in Hodeidah, in accordance with the Stockholm Agreement.

It also allows for the reopening of Sanaa International Airport to a number of direct regional and international destinations, and the start of consultations between the Yemeni parties to reach a political resolution to the crisis under UN auspices.

These are to be based on UNSC resolution 2216, the Gulf initiative and the outcomes of Yemeni national dialogue.

“We’ve seen before that the Kingdom proposed solutions and cease-fires,” said Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman. “The Houthis didn’t take the benefit.”

Twitter: @NoorNugali

Twitter: @Ruaa_Alameri

