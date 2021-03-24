Saudi ambassador urges Lebanon’s factions to agree new government as soon as possible

RIYADH: The Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, on Tuesday called on Lebanese politicians to set aside their differences in the national interest and speed up efforts to form a new government, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
He also stressed the importance of adhering to UN Security Council resolutions that call for the “disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon,” including Hezbollah, and for the nation’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence to be respected.
“We stress the Kingdom’s respect and commitment to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Lebanon, and particularly the need to expedite the formation of a government capable of achieving the security, stability and prosperity that the Lebanese people aspire to,” Bukhari said following a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.
It came a day after the latest attempt by Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri to end five months of political deadlock resulted in failure when they were once again unable to agree the formation of a new government. Meanwhile, Lebanon continues to face a growing financial crisis, mounting debt and a plummeting currency. The crisis was exacerbated by the massive explosion in August last year that destroyed Beirut’s port and surrounding areas.
Bukhari said he told Aoun that Saudi Arabia will always stand with the people of Lebanon, and that the Kingdom’s vision for Lebanon is based on the fundamental principles of Saudi foreign policy, which is to respect the sovereignty of all states and not interfere in their internal affairs.
“Lebanon’s sovereignty is historic and was achieved through the struggles of the Lebanese people, and we respect this sovereignty,” he said.
During their meeting, which took place at the presidential palace in Baabda, near Beirut, Bukhari and Aoun also reviewed and discussed a number of recent developments, SPA reported.
Lebanon welcomed the peace initiative to end the war in Yemen that was unveiled on Monday by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and wished “the Kingdom success and for peace to prevail in the Arab and international worlds.”
