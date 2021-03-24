You are here

Al Jazeera incites hate against the late Nawal El-Saadawi in Arabic, but promotes her as an 'icon' in English

Al Jazeera's Arabic- and English-language Twitter accounts tell two very different stories about the passing of Egyptian women's rights trailblazer Nawal El-Saadawi.
Al Jazeera’s Arabic- and English-language Twitter accounts tell two very different stories about the passing of Egyptian women’s rights trailblazer Nawal El-Saadawi. (AN Photo)
TAREK ALI AHMAD

  • Since the launch of its English channel in 2006, the broadcaster has been criticized for delivering two very different, and often contradictory, narratives when compared to its sister Arabic channel, which launched in 1996
  • Al Jazeera Arabic has a turbulent past when it comes to extremist and anti-Semitic rhetoric
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: Al Jazeera’s Arabic- and English-language Twitter accounts tell two very different stories about the passing of Egyptian women’s rights trailblazer Nawal El-Saadawi.
“She attacked religions and demanded the legalization of prostitution and questioned the Qur’an,” read a tweet by Al Jazeera Arabic’s Egyptian Twitter account, which included a fiery video.
“Death takes controversial novelist Nawal El-Saadawi after 90 years of ideas contrary to the culture of society.”


However, the Qatar-owned outlet’s English-language service covered her death positively, describing her on Twitter as a “woman’s rights icon.”

Since the launch of its English channel in 2006, the broadcaster has been criticized for delivering two very different, and often contradictory, narratives when compared to its sister Arabic channel, which launched in 1996.
More often than not, Al Jazeera English ignores whatever runs on the Arabic channel and digital edition.

“Al Jazeera has two faces, and perhaps more, this is evident in the case of Nawal El-Saadawi when it described her in its English version addressing the West and the world as a fighter for women’s rights and feminism, singing her praises and extolling her. In its Arabic version, which represents the ideological platform for many groups calling for extremism, intolerance and hatred, Nawal El-Saadawi was a tergiversator, a turncoat who attacks religions,” Hani Naseira, an Egyptian journalist and media and extremism expert, told Arab News. 

A prime example is exiled Egyptian hate propagator Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, who hosted a show on the Arabic channel for years; most of what he said would never go on the English platform.
Al-Qaradawi — who is known for his extreme views, including justifying suicide bombings and attacks on Jews — was featured in Arab News’ Preachers of Hate series, which documents extremist ideology to hold clerics accountable for what they say and the effect their words have.

“Al-Jazeera’s populism, double standards and multiple discourses are beyond dispute and well perceived in the way they addressed the death of an enlightened and problematic writer such as Nawal El-Saadawi or the death of the writer and screenwriter Wahid Hamed months ago, or in the way of describing terrorism and its leaders in the Egyptian Sinai as being a resistance," he said, adding "This is not new to Al-Jazeera, as it has always been a support for all movements of ideological closure and has invested in populism and arousing the feelings of the masses.”

Al Jazeera Arabic has a turbulent past when it comes to extremist and anti-Semitic rhetoric. In 2019, its youth channel AJ+ Arabic drew widespread condemnation over a video that claimed that Jews exaggerated the scale of the Holocaust in order to establish the state of Israel.
Last May, Al Jazeera Arabic published a podcast glorifying the late Qassem Soleimani, the infamous Iranian general responsible for many atrocities in neighboring countries.
The podcast stirred ongoing debate surrounding the network’s alleged promotion of terrorism. None of this appeared on its English-language outlet.

Lynx Festival director: 'We need to be lifting both genders out of stereotypical roles'

Lynx Festival director: ‘We need to be lifting both genders out of stereotypical roles’
Updated 24 March 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Lynx Festival director: 'We need to be lifting both genders out of stereotypical roles'

Lynx Festival director: ‘We need to be lifting both genders out of stereotypical roles’
  • Dubai’s festival chief Thea Skelton talks to Arab News about the changing role of men, women in advertising
Updated 24 March 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

As festival director of the Dubai Lynx, you are in a unique position where you get to view work from across the region. Can you shed some light on the trends you have seen in the work over the last few years in terms of both the portrayal and representation of women?

In 2019 we launched Glass: The Award for Change. The award recognizes work that implicitly or explicitly addresses issues of male or female gender inequality or prejudice, through the conscious representation of gender in advertising.

It is about ideas intended to change the world or work that sets out to positively impact ingrained gender inequality, imbalance, or injustice.

The jury awarded four pieces of work and they came from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Pakistan, so it was a good spread.

The Grand Prix went to J. Walter Thompson Riyadh for “Akhou Nora,” its campaign for Saudi Telecom Co. (STC), which built on the transformational year of 2018 where in Saudi Arabia restrictions on women eased and a decree was passed that allowed them to drive.

It reminded those opposed to change that the change was not new and that it was actually a woman – Princess Noura – who drove her brother to lay the foundations of the new Kingdom in 1902.

Our jury president in 2019, Candace Kuss, said that the work “celebrated a woman as the hero, rather than defending women as victims,” and I hope that is a trend that we will continue to see in the region – using and celebrating women as strong role models.

The Lynx has collaborated with the UN Women Unstereotype Alliance to implement new guidelines encouraging jury members to consider whether the work perpetuates negative stereotypes and inequalities. How is this actually implemented and what happens when a piece of work is indeed found to perpetuate negative stereotypes?

There has been a notable shift in attitudes toward gender representation across the region recently and it’s time to propel this forward, from the ground up. This is why we have partnered with the Unstereotype Alliance because it puts the issue of stereotypes at the heart of the creative process.

The guidelines are designed to encourage every jury member reviewing entries to consider whether the work perpetuates negative stereotypes and inequalities and they also support the festival’s commitment to encourage diversity and inclusion throughout the regional industry to impact the wider world.

We want our awards to champion inclusive, empowering, forward-thinking ideas, and these guidelines are about helping to ensure that the work honored at Dubai Lynx is admired not only for its creative brilliance but for its reflection of equality and tolerance in our region.

Are there any other measures that Dubai Lynx or Cannes Lions have implemented pertaining to this topic?

We’re really proud of our See It Be It initiative. It is an acceleration program designed for women working in the communications industry who face diversity challenges. It was established at Cannes Lions in 2014 and we’re delighted that we have been able to bring it to Dubai Lynx for women in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

It means that we can focus on the barriers and challenges specific to them and the region through tailored training, mentoring, and networking. For the women who make it into the program, it’s an experience that raises profiles, expands contacts, builds confidence, and accelerates them down the path to leadership.

What are some of your favorite pieces of work promoting gender equality and fair representation?

All of the 2019 shortlisted and winning work from Glass was so interesting … work such as “#SheDrives,” and the “Bridal Uniform.”

Over the next few weeks our juries are judging work from across the region. What they award will provide the new benchmark in creative excellence for MENA and put a spotlight on the work that is truly driving progress across society and business.

We’ll be announcing our winners in April and I’m looking forward to spending some time immersing myself in the latest work and seeing the real picture of how our region’s industry is tackling gender equality.

Rewriting gender stories isn’t just about fairly portraying women, but also men. What are your thoughts on this, and can you give any examples of work you have seen?

I would agree with this, and that’s why our Glass award focuses on issues of both male and female gender inequality. We need to be lifting both genders out of stereotypical roles, and that needs to be ingrained at the start, at the idea stage.

The Glass Award Shortlist for 2020/21

#LockdownNotLockup by Leo Burnett Beirut for ABAAD, an NGO serving as a resource center for gender equality

Art Gap by TBWA\RAAD Dubai for Standard Chartered

Traditional Virginity Test by TBWA\RAAD Dubai for M.A.L.I, an alternative movement for individual freedom

Equality Spell Check by Wunderman Thompson Dubai for Lenovo

The Kitchen is for Everyone by VMLY&R Dubai for Betty Crocker

The New National Anthem Edition by Impact BBDO Dubai for An-Nahar newspaper

Saudi fans celebrate 21 anniversary of SpaceToon, the leading Arab anime TV channel

Saudi fans celebrate 21 anniversary of SpaceToon, the leading Arab anime TV channel
The emotional impact of the shows stretch beyond mere nostalgia, and some may even say that growing up with SpaceToon changed their lives.
Updated 24 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi fans celebrate 21 anniversary of SpaceToon, the leading Arab anime TV channel

Saudi fans celebrate 21 anniversary of SpaceToon, the leading Arab anime TV channel
  • SpaceToon is widely known for introducing anime to the region
Updated 24 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: SpaceToon, the TV channel that shaped an entire generation, celebrated its 21st birthday last week. Social media was awash with loving, emotional tributes to the Arab region’s favorite cartoon network.

The pan-Arab free-to-air television channel has broadcast animated children’s shows across the region for more than two decades.
Headquartered in Dubai, with offices in Cairo and Riyadh, the channel launched on March 15 in 2000, and has since established a firm foothold in the region’s pop culture sphere and cemented itself in the hearts of viewers. Today, the channel broadcasts in more than 22 countries worldwide, and streams online to many more.
SpaceToon is most widely known for being the region’s introduction to anime, or Japanese animated cartoons. Dubbed in Arabic, with re-recorded versions of theme songs, the channel introduced Arab audiences to some of their most beloved cartoons, such as “Pokemon,” “Grendizer,” “The Adventures of Sindbad” and “Detective Conan.”
Rayyan Al-Mousa, 28, said: “The first thing I would do when school was over was run to the TV hoping to catch my favorite shows in time.
“SpaceToon introduced me to anime, and I grew up watching ‘Pokemon,’ ‘Dragon Ball Z’ and ‘Digimon,’ all of which I still love to this day. I still collect the merchandise from those series.”

The one thing I will never forget about SpaceToon is how they referred to us.

Rayyan Al-Mousa

He added: “It’s a little cheesy to say so, but those shows shaped the way I looked at the world. They taught me the values of resilience, patience and never giving up. Even though I watch them in Japanese now, every so often I will go back to the Arabic dub for the nostalgia factor.”
For many other fans of the channel, the emotional impact of the shows stretch beyond mere nostalgia, and some may even say that growing up with SpaceToon changed their lives.
Reem Al-Mansour, 31, also grew up watching SpaceToon, and recalled the show “Ana Wa Akhi” (My Brother and I), the heart-wrenching tale of two young brothers who lose their mother in a car accident and have to find a way to go on living without her.

FASTFACTS

• The pan-Arab free-to-air television channel has broadcast animated children’s shows across the region for more than two decades.

• Headquartered in Dubai, with offices in Cairo and Riyadh, the channel launched on March 15 in 2000.

“My own mother passed away when I was quite young,” Al-Mansour said. “And I saw many of my own struggles mirrored in the show. ‘Ana Wa Akhi’ really helped me get through those dark days, coping with my new responsibilities, and even helped me come to terms with my sense of loss. I still feel emotional when I hear the theme song.”
Despite the ongoing changes in the way we watch TV, SpaceToon has managed to adapt to new norms by providing streaming services, a YouTube channel and an online schedule documenting when shows will air.
In May last year, SpaceToon announced a new partnership with the MBC group’s streaming service, Shahid, to bring their exclusive content to the platform, joining the ranks of other leading children’s entertainment providers, such as Disney and Fox.
Al-Mousa, like many SpaceToon fans, welcomed the change, and expressed his happiness that future generations will be able to enjoy the same shows he once did.
“This will make the content available to so many younger people, and maybe some day I’ll be able to share the shows of my youth with my own children,” he told Arab News.
Today’s generation also has an appetite for nostalgic paraphernalia from old shows, leading to a surge in demand.
Pinnizer, a Saudi company that specializes in retro pins, has an entire collection dedicated to cartoons of the past, such as “Treasure Island,” “Sindbad,” “Maroko,” and other classic SpaceToon shows. Pinnizer’s owner, Labeed Assidmi, told Arab News that his retro pins were some of the most highly demanded products on his online shop.
Similarly, Arab News’ own exclusive interview with Mangaka Go Nagai in 2019, where he discussed the possibility of a “Grendizer” revival upon discovering the anime’s popularity in the region, sparked renewed interest in the much-loved 70s classic.
“The one thing I will never forget about SpaceToon is how they referred to us,” said Al-Mansour.
“Shabab Almostaqbal (The Youth of the Future). SpaceToon’s belief in us helped us believe in ourselves. I doubt that anyone from the generation that grew up watching that channel could possibly say otherwise.”

AP journalist Thein Zaw released from detention in Myanmar

AP journalist Thein Zaw released from detention in Myanmar
Updated 24 March 2021
AP

AP journalist Thein Zaw released from detention in Myanmar

AP journalist Thein Zaw released from detention in Myanmar
  • Thein Zaw told the AP and his family of his release by phone after his second court hearing
  • Many press freedom organizations have called for the release of Thein Zaw and the other detained members of the press
Updated 24 March 2021
AP

YANGON: Thein Zaw, a journalist for The Associated Press who was arrested last month while covering a protest against the coup in Myanmar, was released from detention on Wednesday.
Thein Zaw told the AP and his family of his release by phone after his second court hearing since his arrest nearly a month ago.
Speaking as he headed home, he said the judge in his case read a statement in court that all charges against him were being dropped because he was doing his job at the time of his arrest.
“I’m looking forward to meeting my family members,” he said, while expressing concern for other journalists who remain in custody. “I’m sorry for some colleagues who are still in prison.”
Thein Zaw had been charged with violating a public order law that carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment.
He was one of nine media workers taken into custody during the Feb. 27 street protest in Yangon, the country’s largest city, and had been held without bail. About 40 journalists have been detained or charged since the Feb. 1 coup.
The Associated Press and many press freedom organizations have called for the release of Thein Zaw and the other detained members of the press.
“The Associated Press is deeply relieved that AP journalist Thein Zaw has been freed from prison in Myanmar,” said Ian Phillips, AP vice president for international news. “Our relief is tempered by the fact that additional journalists there remain detained. We urge Myanmar to release all journalists and allow them to report freely and safely on what is happening inside the country.”
Thein Zaw was arrested as he was photographing police, some of them armed, charging down a street at anti-coup protesters. A video shows that although he stepped to the side of the street to get out of their way, several police rushed over and surrounded him. One put him in a chokehold as he was handcuffed and then taken away.
He had been kept at Yangon’s Insein Prison, notorious for decades for holding political prisoners, and which currently holds hundreds of people detained for protesting the coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
Thein Zaw’s lawyer, Tin Zar Oo, was only able to see her client for the first time at a hearing on March 12 to renew his pre-trial detention, and even then it was through a video link that she and one of Thein Zaw’s brothers watched at the Kamayut Township court. His next hearing had been scheduled for Wednesday.

CPJ slams Iran's 'outrageous' media censorship

CPJ slams Iran’s ‘outrageous’ media censorship
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

CPJ slams Iran's 'outrageous' media censorship

CPJ slams Iran’s ‘outrageous’ media censorship
  • Provincial governor’s office: Amir Dehbashi ‘is not a journalist, did not work in any local news platforms’
  • Press watchdog CPJ: Tehran jailing journalists ‘on vague charges as retaliation for their reporting’
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Iran should free detained journalist Amir Dehbashi and end its “outrageous” practise of censoring media, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) warned on Tuesday.

Iranian authorities arrested the reporter earlier this month. Tehran has faced international criticism over its treatment of journalists and media.

On March 14, three newspaper employees were handed lengthy prison sentences on spurious charges of “spreading false news.” 

“Iran must free Amir Dehbashi immediately and unconditionally,” said CPJ Middle East and North Africa Program Coordinator Sherif Mansour.

“Iran’s continued jailing of journalists on vague charges as retaliation for their reporting on social media is an outrageous form of censorship that must end.”

Following Dehbashi’s arrest, a provincial governor’s office claimed that the reporter “is not a journalist, did not work in any local news platforms and only used social media to defame and insult the government officials of the province.”

Dehbashi, who uses social media to publish local news reports, caught the attention of authorities after exposing corruption in construction projects linked to the local government.

The governor’s office named in his reporting filed a lawsuit claiming that Dehbashi had “defamed and insulted a government official,” said the exile-run Human Rights Activists News Agency.

The CPJ said his social media account had been taken offline by authorities following his arrest.

Russia tycoon sues publisher and Reuters reporter over Putin book

Russia tycoon sues publisher and Reuters reporter over Putin book
Updated 23 March 2021
Retuers

Russia tycoon sues publisher and Reuters reporter over Putin book

Russia tycoon sues publisher and Reuters reporter over Putin book
  • Abramovic’s lawyers stated “the book falsely alleges that our client has acted corruptly, and makes false claims about our client's purchase, and the activities, of Chelsea Football Club”
  • The lawyers' statement didn't specify further details about Abramovich’s claims
Updated 23 March 2021
Retuers

LONDON — Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich has sued publishing house HarperCollins over a recent book that reported he purchased England’s Chelsea Football Club at the direction of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Lawyers for Abramovich, based in London, issued a statement alleging a “number of false and defamatory claims” in “Putin’s People,” a history of Putin’s rule published last year by Catherine Belton, now a Reuters correspondent based in London.
The statement, by law firm Harbottle and Lewis, said the book “falsely alleges that our client has acted corruptly, and makes false claims about our client’s purchase, and the activities, of Chelsea Football Club.”
The lawyers’ statement didn’t specify further details about Abramovich’s claims.
A former aide to Putin, Sergei Pugachev, told Belton that Putin saw the acquisition of Chelsea as an opportunity to raise Russia’s profile and increase its influence.
HarperCollins said in a statement that it and Belton will “robustly” fight the suit and defend “the right to report on matters of considerable public interest.” The book, HarperCollins said, “is an authoritative, important and conscientiously sourced work on contemporary Russia.”
Belton’s book chronicles the rise to power of Putin and a circle of fellow former members of the KGB, the Soviet-era spy agency, after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

