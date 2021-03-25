You are here

Saudi-India datalogue seeks to boost collaboration in IT sector

Panelists at the Saudi-India Datalogue
Panelists at the Saudi-India Datalogue
Indian Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed at the Saudi-India Datalogue
Indian Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed at the Saudi-India Datalogue
Mohammed Al Hassnah, vice president, Asia partnership, SCISP speaking at Datalogue.
Mohammed Al Hassnah, vice president, Asia partnership, SCISP speaking at Datalogue.
Updated 25 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

  • The meeting was a follow-up on previous gatherings with officials from the Saudi and Indian governments
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia and India held a “datalogue” on Wednesday to boost collaboration between the two countries in the information technology (IT) sector.

The event was organized virtually by the Embassy of India in Riyadh and the consulate in Jeddah and in collaboration with the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) and Saudi Indian Business Network.

The meeting was a follow-up on previous gatherings with officials from the Saudi and Indian governments, speaking on collaboration in the IT sector.

NASSCOM is an Indian nongovernmental trade association and advocacy group focused mainly on IT and the business process outsourcing industry.

“Saudi Arabia is a major player in the IT sector in the Middle East and North Africa region recording immense growth in recent years,” Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed said, adding: “The Kingdom is working on giga-projects such as NEOM and the Red Sea project, where Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) have a big role to play. Saudi Arabia is going to be the digital capital in the region.”

He added that ICT is integral to ongoing projects of super cities and advanced industrial activities. “Artificial intelligence robotics, ICT, these are things that the Kingdom is banking on.”

The envoy said that Saudi Vision 2030 aims to diversify the economy and transform the Kingdom into a globally competitive ICT hub, with newer technologies and an empowered information society. “India as an IT hub is looking forward to collaborating in the sector and working together.”

Mohammed Al-Hassnah, vice president of Asia Partnership at the Saudi Centre for International Strategic Partnership, said that the Strategic Partnership Council agreement was signed during the Riyadh visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2019, and included the ICT sector.

“The Saudi Vision 2030 aims to diversify the economy and society by expanding digital footprint and smart industries. With India being an IT hub, we can work together with more collaboration between Indian and Saudi IT stakeholders,” he added.

Anup Wadhawan, commerce secretary to the government of India, discussed regulatory challenges, saying that there is a need to create awareness among stakeholders in India about IT requirements in the Kingdom.

He said that Indians in the IT sector must know their counterparts for better collaboration.

“The Saudi government is working alongside the private sector to modernize the ICT infrastructure, enhancing the regulatory framework to enable new innovative investments, and building the most suitable ecosystem to support entrepreneurs and digital talents,” he said.

Wadhawan noted that Saudi Arabia is the fourth-largest trading partner after the US, China, and Japan.

“Our ties are huge and further expanding our partnership, especially in the IT sector, will be (an) important step to bolster bilateral cooperation,” said Wadhawan.

The meeting also hosted a panel for IT companies from India to discuss the technologies and solutions they offer and their footprint in Saudi Arabia.

The event also celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia says restaurant, salon and barbershop workers must be vaccinated

Saudi Arabia says restaurant, salon and barbershop workers must be vaccinated
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • Workers not vaccinated before May 15 must provide negative PCR test results every 7 days
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Starting in mid-May, coronavirus vaccinations will be mandatory for all barbershop, salon, restaurant, cafe and food outlet workers in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing said on Wednesday.

Workers will be required to be vaccinated in order to protect public health and curb the spread of the virus. Those who are not vaccinated before the deadline must provide a negative PCR test result every seven days at the expense of the employer.

The Ministry of Sports and Transport General Authority issued similar directives on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Tourism also issued a statement saying that buffet services in restaurants, tents, and halls will be halted during the holy month of Ramadan. 

FASTFACTS

386,300 - Total number of cases

375,471 - Recoveries

6,624 - Deaths

The Ministry of Health has expanded the vaccination rollout and launched more than 500 COVID-19 vaccination centers across all regions of the Kingdom. To receive the free vaccine, the ministry is asking citizens to register on the Sehhaty application and then sign up for an appointment.

More than 3.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, which is at a rate of 1 out of 10 people in the Kingdom.

On Wednesday, 466 new cases were reported, which means 386,300 people in Saudi Arabia have contracted the virus. There are 4,205 active cases as 627 of them are critical, which is an increase of 10 in the past 24 hours.

Riyadh reported the most cases at 193. The Eastern Province had 102 cases and Makkah followed with 71. Al-Bahah had the lowest number of cases with three.

Six people died from the coronavirus, raising the national death toll to 6,624. There were 306 patients who recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 375,471. The Kingdom’s recovery rate has decreased to 97.2 percent. 

KAUST Challenge selects finalists for three Hajj and Umrah prizes

KAUST Challenge selects finalists for three Hajj and Umrah prizes
Arab News

  • The winners, who could receive up to SR1.3 million ($346,645) in cash and other prizes, will be announced at the award ceremony to be held on March 28 at the Emarah Foyer in Jeddah
Arab News

JEDDAH: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), alongside strategic partners the Makkah Cultural Forum, Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Doyof Al-Rahman Program (DARP), confirmed on Wednesday that 1,306 applications from 34 countries were submitted to the first edition of KAUST Challenge – Ideas and Solutions for Hajj and Umrah.

The comprehensive multi-stage selection process, lasting over a month, resulted in the shortlisting of 33 finalists.

In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the first edition of the KAUST Challenge focused on improving the Hajj and Umrah experience for pilgrims from all over the world, and advancing efforts to make Makkah a smart city.

The challenge is focused on three themes: Healthcare, mobility, and crowd management, which were all selected after extensive research on the most pressing issues facing Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

Eleven finalists for each theme were selected for the finalist pool.

An expert panel of over 30 judges evaluated the ideas and solutions proposed by the finalists. The winners, who could receive up to SR1.3 million ($346,645) in cash and other prizes, will be announced at the award ceremony to be held on March 28 at the Emarah Foyer in Jeddah.

Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, governor of Makkah, along with Dr. Tony F. Chan, president of KAUST, and Dr. Najah Ashry, vice president for strategic national advancement at KAUST, will host the award ceremony.

Speaking on the success of the inaugural edition, Ashry said: “We are proud that more than 1,300 innovators were inspired to submit applications to this first KAUST Challenge and that more than 300 of them are based in Saudi Arabia.”

She added: “Many of the out-of-the-box hi-tech solutions that the applicants proposed are viable ideas that could enhance the experience of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims. The winning ideas and solutions will require cultivation across Saudi Arabia’s research-development-innovation ecosystem. By encouraging continued collaboration of KAUST Challenge winners with ecosystem players in the Kingdom, we will ensure that the outcomes from the KAUST Challenge have real-world impact for the people for whom they are designed.”

KAUST also announced the selection six sponsors for the challenge: Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) for the healthcare prize, SAUDIA (formerly Saudi Arabian Airlines) and the Saudi Railway Company (SAR) for the mobility prize, and Saudi Ground Services (SGS) for the crowd management prize. 

Microsoft was selected as the technology sponsor, and Arab News as the event’s media sponsor.

Older evidence dogs coexisted among humans in Arabian Peninsula unearthed in Saudi Arabia's AlUla

Researchers have found bones belonging to a dog in a burial ground in AlUla, northwest of Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Researchers have found bones belonging to a dog in a burial ground in AlUla, northwest of Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Arab News

Researchers have found bones belonging to a dog in a burial ground in AlUla, northwest of Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
  • The team, which included Saudi, Australian and European researchers, also discovered other notable artifacts
  • The site is one of the oldest burial grounds identified in the Kingdom.
Arab News

LONDON: A team of archaeologists has discovered the oldest evidence that dogs coexisted with humans in the Arabian Peninsula.
Researchers have found bones belonging to a dog in a burial ground in AlUla, northwest of Saudi Arabia, which is one of the oldest burial grounds identified in the Kingdom.
“Evidence indicates that the oldest use of the burial ground was around 4300 BC and the ground continued to be used for more than 600 years during the Neolithic-Chalcolithic period,” a statement issued on Saudi Press Agency said.
It added that it is the oldest evidence that dogs coexisted with the ancient inhabitants of the region in the Arabian Peninsula.
The discovery was found through a comprehensive archaeological survey and excavation along with existing research and exploration projects in the province by the Royal Commission for AlUla.
The project’s joint team, which included Saudi, Australian and European researchers, focused their efforts on two above-ground burial sites dating back to the 5th and 4th millennium BC, located 130 kilometers apart. One of the sites is located in the basalt volcanic uplands of AlUla, while the other in the historic city’s badlands.
“The two sites were above ground in earlier periods, which is unique in the history of the Arabian Peninsula,” the statement said.
The team discovered the sites using satellite imagery and then aerial photography from a helicopter. It began fieldwork in late 2018.

Melissa Kennedy, assistant director of the Aerial Archaeological Survey in AlUla, said: “Our findings will bring about a paradigm shift in the way we look at periods, such as the Neolithic period in the Middle East.”
Kennedy said information, such as the time period used for family burials for hundreds of years, is a recent matter in terms of scientific discoveries about the Neolithic period in the Arabian Peninsula.
Hugh Thomas, the director of the Aerial Archaeological Survey in AlUla, said: “The archaeology of AlUla is the starting point that will contribute to revealing the extent of its importance to the stages of human development in the Middle East.”
The team also found 26 pieces of dog bones at the first site in the volcanic highlands, along with bones from 11 people; including six adults, an adolescent and four children.
The team said the presence of this living creature was so important to the life of its owner that they were buried with them when they died.
After collecting the bones, the team noticed symptoms of arthritis on the dog’s bones, indicating that it lived among humans until mid or old age.
By analyzing one bone in particular, the team’s animal archaeologist was able to prove that the bone belonged to a dog, from the animal’s left front leg. The width of the bone was 21.0 millimeters, which falls within the range of sizes of other ancient Middle Eastern dogs. In comparison, wolves had the same width of bone at that time and ranged from 24.7 to 26 mm.

The team also found 26 pieces of dog bones at the first site in the volcanic highlands, along with bones from 11 people; including six adults, an adolescent and four children. (SPA)

Rock art found in the area indicated that Neolithic people used dogs to hunt ibex, wild donkeys, and other animals.
The field team also discovered other notable artifacts, including a leaf-shaped mother-of-pearl pendant, from a Neolithic-Chalcolithic tomb in the volcanic uplands site and a bead at the arid badlands site.
The researchers expect more results in the future in the region within the archaeological aerial survey project in AlUla, as they regard it as a “largely unexplored area located in a part of the world that contains an ample archaeological stock of outstanding scientific value.”
The findings will be published in the Journal of Field Archaeology.
The Discovery Channel will also broadcast a new program on ancient architecture in the Arabian Peninsula, which will start on March 31, and will explore the archaeological evidence subsequently discovered in the region.
This comes as part of the commission’s commitment to highlighting the history, heritage and nature of AlUla.
“This discovery also strengthens the vision of AlUla, to be an open museum, in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in reviving heritage sites and monuments, which strengthens the Kingdom’s prominent position on the map of human civilization,” the statement said.

Diplomats praise Noor Riyadh light festival

Diplomats praise Noor Riyadh light festival
Rashid Hassan

  • We all need cultural inspiration from new sources, especially during this time, says Danish envoy
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Noor Riyadh, the Saudi capital’s citywide festival of light and art, has left a lasting impression on Saudi-based diplomats.

French Ambassador to the Kingdom Ludovic Pouille posted a photo with Saudi artist Marwah Al-Mugait and tweeted: “Glad to have participated in the official inauguration of the light installations of Noor Riyadh Festival in the Historic District of King Abdul Aziz around the National Museum of Riyadh, with the participation of world-renowned artists.”

In an earlier tweet, Pouille said that he was “delighted to attend the opening of ‘Light Upon Light’ at King Abdullah Financial District’s iconic conference center, entirely transformed by famous French artist Daniel Buren, as part of Noor Riyadh Festival. It is a seminal exhibition featuring light art through the ages, and from across the world.”

Danish envoy Ole E. Moesby told Arab News that he applauded the festival for a “beautiful and successful” kickoff.

“We all need cultural inspiration from new sources, especially during this time in which restrictions have limited our usual interactions.”

Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz told Arab News that the festival embodied the spirit of Riyadh.

“I congratulate the governor of Riyadh on the successful festival and wish the best to all the artists participating in it. Going by its mood and exuberance, I am confident that the festival is here to stay and is set to become a highly anticipated event every year,” he said.

The festival, which kicked off for the first time on March 18, illuminated the Saudi capital with dazzling interactive light shows.

Noor Riyadh is expected to be an annual celebration, attracting international and local artists to display their creativity across the city.

HIGHLIGHTS

• More than 30 light installations will showcase this weekend, with over 60 international and Saudi artists exhibiting their work for the 17-day event, which brings together contemporary and modern art.

• Running until April 3, the festival features an interactive show with outdoor sculptures, workshops, volunteering opportunities, cinematic shows and educational talks.

More than 30 light installations will showcase this weekend, with over 60 international and Saudi artists exhibiting their work for the 17-day event, which brings together contemporary and modern art.

Running until April 3, the festival features an interactive show with outdoor sculptures, workshops, volunteering opportunities, cinematic shows and educational talks.

It is the first program to be launched by Riyadh Art, which is one of four megaprojects inaugurated by King Salman in 2019 as an initiative to promote culture and art.

Riyadh Art aims to turn the city into an open-air gallery by infusing art with the social fabric of the capital.

The festival’s theme, “Under the Sky,” expresses hope for a brighter future as the world recovers from the pandemic.

Celebrated Belgian artist couple Tom and Lien Dekyvere are among the roster of artists selected to display works at the citywide festival.

Since 2012, the two artists have traveled the world designing and installing light art installations in public spaces during events and exhibitions, visualizing today’s world through light, sound and materials.

Their site-specific “Rhizome” at the Palm Oasis features a web made of hundreds of meters of illuminated rope to symbolize a house, “a cocoon from which to meditate on contemporary society’s (dis)connectedness.”

Tom Dekyvere said that “Rhizome” is conceived around the “idea of connectivity and disconnectivity.”

He said: “Just like the roots of a tree, connected underground, we humans are connected to each other. Sound and light, incorporated into the natural environment, provide an opportunity to play with the artistic ingredients of the work.”

Dekyvere said that both Riyadh and his Belgian hometown of Bruges “are cities with a  fantastic cultural heritage which makes me feel at home.”

He said: “For Noor Riyadh we took the concept of ‘Rhizome’ and made it specific to the sights, sounds and environment of Riyadh; we built it into the palm trees. I hope that visitors enjoy contemplating the work’s geometric patterns, and reflect on the connectivity of the artwork and the wider world. We are all connected and, ideally, this work gets people outside, enjoying life.”

Tom Dekyvere will also work on Light is Connection, a workshop as part of Noor Riyadh’s Kids Art Lab events.

DiplomaticQuarter: Saudi-Pakistan ties unique and deep-rooted in history, says diplomat 

DiplomaticQuarter: Saudi-Pakistan ties unique and deep-rooted in history, says diplomat 
Arab News

Arab News

Khalid Majid, consul general of Pakistan in Jeddah, extended warm greetings to expatriates living in Saudi Arabia on the National Day of Pakistan.

The holiday is celebrated on March 23 every year and commemorates the passage of the Lahore Resolution in 1940 when leaders of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for Muslims. 

Seven years later, Pakistan was founded under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. 

“It was a historic feat as Pakistan was achieved without war and practically by moral and intellectual force,” Majid said. 

The country also adopted its first constitution on March 23, 1956, making Pakistan the world’s first Islamic republic.

“Since its inception, Pakistan has made significant socio-economic development and progress as the effective role of Pakistani expats cannot be neglected in this progress,” Majid said.

“Our community has served both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia alike with loyalty, commitment and dedication. It is, in fact, the most remarkable link between our two countries.”

The consul general said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share common political, strategic, and socio-economic objectives. He said the relationship between the two countries is unique and deep-rooted in history. 

Majid said Pakistan fully supports the Kingdom’s structural reform policy through the Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and society.

“On this auspicious occasion, let us pledge to enhance our efforts to further deepen the existing time-tested relationship between the two brotherly countries,” he said. “Let us pray for the security and prosperity of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.”

