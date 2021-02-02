You are here

Riyadh set to be epicenter for hyperloop technology

Riyadh set to be epicenter for hyperloop technology
Giegel and Virgin Hyperloop have raised over $400 million in investment from strategic investors. (Supplied)
Updated 02 February 2021
Lama Alhamawi

Riyadh set to be epicenter for hyperloop technology

Riyadh set to be epicenter for hyperloop technology
  • Virgin Hyperloop plans to create thousands of Saudi jobs, set benchmark for global network
Updated 02 February 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: High-speed hyperloop technology will be one of the key components in Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitions to turn Riyadh into one of the 10 largest city economies in the world, the co-founder and chief technology officer at Virgin Hyperloop told Arab News.

“Hyperloop is changing the way people move,” said Josh Giegel. “We’re doing that by creating a new type of transportation — the speed of an aircraft inside a tube, using fully electric autonomous technology … for a fraction of the energy that a normal aircraft would use.”

At the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh last week, the crown prince unveiled ambitious plans for the Saudi capital.

“All of Riyadh’s features set the groundwork for job creation, economic growth, investment, and many more opportunities,’’ he said.

“We’re therefore aiming to make Riyadh one of the 10 largest city economies in the world. Today it stands at number 40 … We also aim to increase its residents from 7.5 million today to around 15-20 million in 2030.”

Giegel and Virgin Hyperloop have raised over $400 million in investment from strategic investors, including Dubai port operator DP World, and the company aims to receive its first safety certification by 2025.

In November 2020, two Virgin Hyperloop executives were the first to ride in a hyperloop pod, in a trial run at the company’s desert test site near Las Vegas. They covered the 500-meter run inside a pod in a vacuumed tube in 6.25 seconds.

“We’ll have millions of passengers riding the hyperloop,” said Giegel. “We’re moving from a two-passenger vehicle … to a 28-passenger vehicle.”

He recalled when his team first came to the region during the early stages of the crown prince’s Vison 2030 launch, and how hyperloop technology was quickly seen as aligned with those ambitions.

In early 2020, the company signed a deal with the Saudi Transport Ministry for a study of hyperloop’s potential, involving the building of a test-track facility in the Kingdom.

Giegel said Riyadh could easily become the epicenter for global hyperloop technology, creating thousands of local jobs, and once it is successful in the Kingdom that skillset can be exported worldwide.

“When you look at building a national network, you’re looking at something like 3,000, 4,000, even 5,000 km of hyperloop that’s built within the region, which will be thousands of jobs to actually implement that,” he added.

“Once you have a national network going, you’re looking at a substantially increased number of jobs that are actually operating the system and being part of that. Then, because this could be the first mover, those could be exported to other regions, whether that’s India, Europe or the US.”

When complete, it is estimated that hyperloop technology will enable people to travel between Riyadh and Jeddah in 46 minutes.

Topics: Riyadh hyperloop Virgin Hyperloop Saudi Arabia

Updated 15 min 30 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Rising bread prices in Lebanon gobble up 11 percent of pay

Rising bread prices in Lebanon gobble up 11 percent of pay
  • Rescue government needed, says union chief
Updated 15 min 30 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Bread prices in Lebanon rose by LBP250 ($0.17) on Tuesday, the second increase in less than a month, with 930 grams of the basic foodstuff now costing LBP2,500. 

A family would need around LBP75,000 a month in order to have a pack of bread a day, with the latest price representing 11 percent of the LBP650,000 monthly minimum wage.       

The Ministry of Economy blamed the first increase on the global rise in wheat prices and promised to reduce the price “when global wheat prices or the local dollar exchange rate declines because these two factors control the price of bread in Lebanon.”

It gave the same reason on Monday for the second rise. However, neither the price of wheat nor the dollar exchange rate in Lebanon has declined and the dollar exchange rate is approaching LBP9,000 on the black market.

Economic analysts fear that a pack of bread could rise to as much as LBP5,000. But the government has not shown an appetite for intervening and providing for the poor, who constitute more than 20 percent of the population. The poverty rate in general exceeds 55 percent.

Bechara Al-Asmar, leader of the General Labor Union, said that aiming to increase bread prices and aiming to raise the price of a can of diesel to LBP20,000 suggested that subsidies on basic materials would be gradually removed.

“The state and financial authorities have not only ignored the misfortunes of hungry people, who belong to vulnerable and labor groups impacted by the daily rise in the prices of food and basic commodities, and the need to hold smugglers of medicine, fuel, and other goods accountable, but it also seeks to make the removal of subsidies a fait accompli without putting forward any economic plan that would restore the purchasing power of the national currency, recovering stolen or smuggled money, or protecting the money of depositors,” he told Arab News.

Hunger would increase, people would be drained and security would be undercut, he warned.

Bread prices are expected to rise even more, with a political stalemate stymying the formation of a new government. 

The months-long deadlock undermines Lebanon’s chances of implementing the reforms it needs to unlock vital international financial aid that will help the country out of its economic crisis. 

Asmar said the solution was to immediately form an emergency rescue government that was trustworthy and capable of taking the first step before everything fell apart.

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Tuesday chaired a meeting of a ministerial committee that is tasked with studying subsidies. 

The National Federation of Employees’ and Workers’ Unions in Lebanon (FENASOL) said it held the caretaker government responsible for the “security shocks” that might result from further impoverishment, starvation, and unemployment.

It called on all labor bodies, trade unions, and civil society to “take to the squares of the Oct. 17 uprising,” a reference to the mass protest movement that rocked the country in 2019.

There was a violent protest in the city of Tripoli a week ago over the deteriorating living situation because of a COVID-19 lockdown. A man was killed and dozens of civilians and soldiers were injured.

A UN study showed that the Lebanese economy shrank by 20 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year due to the decline in private sector activity, dealing a severe blow to the country’s gross domestic product and tax revenues.

The study also showed that private sector sales declined by 45 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, and that 23 percent of employees working in key sectors were laid off.

It forecast that the recession would worsen in 2021 unless the COVID-19 vaccine was “rolled out in a timely manner and unless the necessary political and economic reforms are implemented.”

Rola Dashti, the executive secretary for the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, urged the development of a national rescue plan for micro, small, and medium enterprises to “reduce unemployment and provide soft loans to meet cash flow requirements in times of emergency to avoid mass bankruptcy and the loss of more jobs.”

Topics: bread prices Lebanon

