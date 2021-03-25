Malaysia backs Saudi bid to end Yemen war

You are here

Saudi Arabia presented a new peace initiative on Monday to bring peace to Yemen. (AFP file photo)
Updated 25 March 2021
Ushar Daniele

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has welcomed a Saudi initiative to end the Yemen war, saying it is ready to assist the Kingdom in achieving lasting peace, security and stability.

Saudi Arabia presented a new peace initiative on Monday to bring peace to Yemen, deliver aid to its people and end the country’s six-year war.

The plan calls for a nationwide ceasefire supervised by the UN, the reopening of Sanaa airport, and fuel and food imports through Hodeidah port, both of which are controlled by Houthi militia.

The initiative was immediately supported by Yemen’s government, which blamed the militia for the failure of previous initiatives. The plan was also welcomed by the UN, US, EU, Gulf Cooperation Council countries and most Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan and Malaysia.

“Malaysia commends the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its latest initiative to end the conflict and restart the political process in Yemen. The initiative is a significant step forward for Yemen,” the Malaysian foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian nation also offered support for the Saudi peace efforts.

“We stand ready to work closely with Saudi Arabia and the rest of the international community toward this goal for lasting peace, security and stability in Yemen,” the Malaysian ministry said.

Geostrategy expert Prof. Azmi Hassan of the Technology University of Malaysia told Arab News on Thursday it was natural for Malaysia to support the initiative, given its cordial ties with Riyadh, not only in defense but also the economy and people-to-people relations.

“When Riyadh proposed the initiative to end the war in Yemen, it is natural for Malaysia to support the initiative and support Riyadh in this case,” he said.

“Malaysia, as always, will support any initiative that provides peace in a conflict region, an initiative backed by UN.”

The Yemen conflict began when Houthi militia, backed by Iran, ousted the government from power in the capital Sanaa in 2014.

Since a Saudi-led coalition of Arab states launched a military operation to restore the internationally recognized government in 2015, the Houthis have been firing missiles and drones at the Kingdom’s energy and security and civilian infrastructure. The attacks have been widely condemned.

Topics: Yemen Malaysia Saudi Arabia Houthis

UK plans visa ban for countries refusing to repatriate failed asylum seekers

UK plans visa ban for countries refusing to repatriate failed asylum seekers
Updated 35 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

UK plans visa ban for countries refusing to repatriate failed asylum seekers

UK plans visa ban for countries refusing to repatriate failed asylum seekers
  • Iran, Iraq and Sudan are understood to be among the most reluctant countries
  • Campaigners and rights groups have criticized the plans as inhumane
Updated 35 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Britain could block visas from countries that refuse to take back failed asylum seekers and criminals, under new plans laid out by the home secretary.

Priti Patel announced the plans as part of a “range of levers” that the government is considering in order to crack down on illegal immigration into the UK.

She said changes are needed in order to fix a system that is “collapsing under the pressure of illegal routes.”

The laws would imitate measures used by the US that withdraw visa routes from countries that refuse to take back illegal immigrants.

It would target countries that fail to cooperate by refusing to issue travel documents, such as replacement passports, or by blocking charter flights from landing.

Iran, Iraq and Sudan are understood to be among the countries currently most reluctant to cooperate with the UK on deportations. 

The Times reported that more than 10,000 criminals are due for deportation but are free to roam the streets, while about 42,000 failed asylum seekers are still living in Britain.

Patel’s proposals also suggest making inadmissible claims from people who arrive into the country illegally — a measure targeted at the rising number of asylum seekers and migrants making the treacherous English Channel crossing from France to the UK.

Other measures aimed at stopping migrants from crossing the English Channel include the border force seizing small boats used for crossings, which Patel said would be donated to charity. 

She also floated the idea of withdrawing benefits from failed asylum seekers who refuse to cooperate with the government, but said help would continue for anyone at risk of becoming destitute.

Campaigners and rights groups have criticized the plans as inhumane. Nazek Ramadan, director of Migrant Voice, said the plans would treat people fleeing persecution “like commodities.”

Mike Adamson, CEO of the British Red Cross, said: “The proposals create a two-tiered system, whereby someone’s case and the support they receive is judged on how they entered the country and not on their need for protection.”

Topics: United Kingdom Priti Patel illegal immigration

British headteacher apologizes over Prophet Muhammad cartoons

British headteacher apologizes over Prophet Muhammad cartoons
Batley Grammar School has unexpectedly found itself in the midst of a controversy over its Religious Studies classes. (Facebook)
Updated 54 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

British headteacher apologizes over Prophet Muhammad cartoons

British headteacher apologizes over Prophet Muhammad cartoons
  • ‘The resource used in the lesson was completely inappropriate and had the capacity to cause great offence’
  • Parents organized protests outside Batley Grammar School
Updated 54 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

British headteacher apologizes over Prophet Muhammad cartoons

 

— ‘The resource used in the lesson was completely inappropriate and had the capacity to cause great offence’
— Parents organized protests outside Batley Grammar School

LONDON: The headteacher of a school in Yorkshire, England, has apologized to parents who protested after a teacher used cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad as teaching material.

 

It is prohibited in Islam to depict the Prophet Muhammad, the religion’s most revered figure. Batley Grammar School’s headteacher Gary Kibble apologized to parents for the use of the cartoons, which were taken from French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, during a religious studies lesson earlier this week.

 

In an email to parents, Kibble said: “Upon investigation, it was clear that the resource used in the lesson was completely inappropriate and had the capacity to cause great offence to members of our school community for which we would like to offer a sincere and full apology.” 

 

Parents organized protests on social media after learning that the material had been shown to students.

 

The start of the school day was delayed to 10 a.m. and police were stationed outside as a reaction to the peaceful protesters.

 

Footage on social media showed police reading out Kibble’s apology to protesting parents, who responded with calls for the teacher’s resignation.

 

Local paper the Examiner Live reported that the teacher had been suspended, though this has not been confirmed by the school.

 

“The school is investigating the matter using formal processes and we are grateful for the support of the local authority,” Kibble told parents at the school.

 

He said the images had been removed from the course content, and the entire course’s content will be reviewed for other offensive materials.

 

In 2015, Charlie Hebdo’s Paris office was attacked by two terrorists who claimed affiliation to Al-Qaeda and murdered 12 people, including staff cartoonists and two policemen. The offices had been previously firebombed after its depictions of the prophet.

 

Mufti Mohammed Amin Pandor, a local community leader who met with the school’s leadership, told protesters that the school understood that what had happened was “totally unacceptable.”

 

He added: “We’ve asked for an investigation, an independent investigation, and we’ve asked also for some of us to get on the investigation’s panel. That is what we’ve asked for. Whether they do it or not, we can’t force them. We’re going to work with the school to ensure that in the future things like this don’t happen.”

Topics: Charlie Hebdo Prophet Muhammad cartoons UK Batley Grammar School

Little Mix singer teams up with Unicef to learn about Yemen war

Little Mix singer teams up with Unicef to learn about Yemen war
Thirlwall is part Yemeni — her grandfather travelled to the UK from Yemen in 1943. (Getty)
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

Little Mix singer teams up with Unicef to learn about Yemen war

Little Mix singer teams up with Unicef to learn about Yemen war
  • Jade Thirlwall’s grandfather traveled to UK from Yemen in 1943
  • ‘It is so important to hear from the people who are impacted by the conflict’
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: British singer Jade Thirlwall, a member of much-loved pop group Little Mix, has teamed up with Unicef to learn more about the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

Thirlwall, who is part Yemeni — her grandfather traveled from there to the UK in 1943 — met with Somaya, 17, and spoke with her about life in Yemen for young women, the conflict and Unicef’s work there.
“It was a pleasure to speak to Somaya, and I am grateful to Unicef UK for giving us the opportunity to have such a special conversation,” said Thirlwall.

“It is so important to hear from the people who are impacted by the conflict in Yemen, and Somaya is the perfect example of a determined, remarkable young woman doing all she can to give a voice to the children who have been impacted,” she added.

“The coronavirus pandemic has showed us that now, more than ever, we need to care for each other. Somaya’s wish for a future where every child can fulfil their dreams and potential was inspirational, and I am honored to use my platform to amplify her story.”

Yemen, the poorest country in the Middle East, has been embroiled in a bitter war since the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized power from the UN-recognized government in a violent 2014 coup.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened on behalf of the government in a conflict that is now entering its sixth year.

Unicef and other NGOs have warned that the war threatens to plunge Yemen into the worst famine in decades.

A recent peace deal proposed by Saudi Arabia and backed by the US, China and many other countries seeks to implement a ceasefire and avoid humanitarian catastrophe, but it is so far unclear whether the Houthis and their Iranian allies will agree to its terms in full.

Topics: Little Mix UNICEF Jade Thirlwall Yemen

Boulder shooting suspect held without bail, will undergo mental health assessment

Boulder shooting suspect held without bail, will undergo mental health assessment
Updated 25 March 2021

Boulder shooting suspect held without bail, will undergo mental health assessment

Boulder shooting suspect held without bail, will undergo mental health assessment
Updated 25 March 2021
BOULDER, Colorado: A Colorado judge on Thursday ordered a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a supermarket to be held without bail while he undergoes a mental health assessment requested by his lawyers.
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa faces 10 counts of murder and an attempted murder charge stemming from the rampage on Monday at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, some 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver.
Appearing before Judge Thomas Mulvahill during a hearing in county court in Boulder, Alissa affirmed that he understood his rights under the law and understood that he would be held without bail.
District Attorney Michael Dougherty told the judge that prosecutors may file additional charges against Alissa in the coming weeks.
Defense lawyers for Alissa requested that the suspect undergo a full mental health assessment, which would likely push back his preliminary court hearing by a couple of months. Alissa waived his right to a preliminary hearing within 35 days to allow time for that assessment.
“We cannot do anything until we are able to fully assess Mr. Alissa’s mental illness,” Kathryn Herold, a defense attorney for Alissa, told the judge.
The bloodshed at King Soopers was the nation’s second mass shooting in less than a week, after a gunman fatally shot eight people at three Atlanta-area day spas on March 16.
The two attacks have reignited a national debate over gun rights and prompted President Joe Biden to call for new legislation from Congress.
A bill intended to impose stricter background checks and ban certain types of semi-automatic rifles has stalled amid Republican opposition.
On Monday afternoon, Alissa arrived at the grocery store carrying a handgun and wearing a tactical vest, according to an affidavit. Six days earlier, Alissa purchased a Ruger AR-556 pistol, a weapon that resembles a semi-automatic rifle, the affidavit said.
Police have not yet publicly identified a motive for the killings. Alissa, a naturalized US citizen from Syria who graduated from Arvada West High School in 2018, was described by his brother as antisocial and paranoid, the Daily Beast reported.
He pleaded guilty to third-degree assault for punching a classmate in late 2017. The classmate and several witnesses said that attack was unprovoked, according to an Arvada Police Department incident report at the time. Alissa told an officer the classmate had called him a “terrorist” and racist names.

Hundreds of Uyghurs protest Chinese minister’s Turkey visit

Hundreds of Uyghurs protest Chinese minister’s Turkey visit
Updated 25 March 2021
AFP

Hundreds of Uyghurs protest Chinese minister’s Turkey visit

Hundreds of Uyghurs protest Chinese minister’s Turkey visit
  • The protesters waved sky blue flags of Uyghur separatists’ self-proclaimed state of East Turkestan as they gathered in Istanbul’s historic old town
  • Uyghurs in Turkey are pressing Erdogan’s government to join a new wave of Western sanctions against Chinese officials over their actions in Xinjiang
Updated 25 March 2021
AFP

ISTANBUL: Nearly 1,000 Uyghurs rallied in Istanbul on Thursday as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Turkish counterpart for talks expected to focus on coronavirus vaccines and the countries’ extradition treaty.
Wang also met privately with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a visit coinciding with a spike in new virus infections that follows an easing of restrictions at the start of the month.
Turkey is using the Chinese firm Sinovac’s CoronaVac jab in its inoculation effort and is currently negotiating new deliveries.
But the country’s 50,000-strong Uyghur community fears that China is making new shipments dependent on Turkey’s ratification of an extradition treaty that the parliament in Beijing approved late last year.
Both countries officially deny any such link and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted that he had “conveyed our sensitivity and thoughts on Uyghur Turks” to Wang.
Turkey and China “will enhance our cooperation on (the) fight against (the) pandemic,” as well as on vaccines, Cavusoglu’s tweet added.
The protesters waved sky blue flags of Uyghur separatists’ self-proclaimed state of East Turkestan as they gathered in Istanbul’s historic old town chanting “China, stop the genocide!”
Turkish police forced a smaller group of protesters to move away from China’s embassy in Ankara.
Rights groups believe at least one million Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in camps spread out across the vast northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang.
Beijing strongly denies the allegations and says it is organizing training programs and work schemes to help stamp out extremism in the region.
Uyghurs speak a Turkic language and have cultural ties with the mostly Muslim but officially secular country that make it a favored destination for avoiding persecution back home.
“I am frustrated. Why is Turkey receiving the Chinese foreign minister?” protester Abdullatif Ragip told AFP.
“They do a lot of harm in East Turkestan,” the 62-year-old said.
Cavusoglu has argued that Ankara’s ratification of the extradition agreement would not mean it “will release Uyghurs to China.”
But Uyghurs in Turkey are pressing Erdogan’s government to join a new wave of Western sanctions against Chinese officials over their actions in Xinjiang.
Cavusoglu’s tweet said he and Wang “discussed (the) potential of economic cooperation” on the 50th anniversary of Ankara and Beijing establishing diplomatic ties.
“We are scared about the future,” said protesters Rahile Seker.
“What will happen to our children? Turkey should open its eyes and stand by innocent Uyghurs.”
Demonstrator Feyzullah Kaymak said Turkey must ask the Chinese foreign minister what happens in camps.
“We want Turkey to ask the Chinese foreign minister what happens over there... We want Turkey to raise its voice.”
The Turkish government released images of Cavusoglu and Wang sitting down for talks in Ankara but the two ministers have scheduled no press events.

Topics: Turkey China Uyghurs Xinjiang

