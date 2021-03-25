Royal decree appoints Saudi ambassador to Portugal

You are here

King Salman. (SPA)
RIYADH: King Salman appointed Prince Saud bin Abdul Mohsen bin Abdul Aziz as the Kingdom’s ambassador to Portugal on Thursday.
Prince Saud has formerly served as the governor of Hail province and head of the Supreme Commission of the Hail Rally.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Saudi Arabia with 482 new infections

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Saudi Arabia with 482 new infections
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Saudi Arabia with 482 new infections

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Saudi Arabia with 482 new infections
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 375,831
  • A total of 6,630 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the Kingdom with 482 infections announced on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 204 were recorded in Riyadh, 84 in Makkah, 76 in the Eastern Province, 34 in the Northern Borders region, 21 in Madinah, 14 in Hail, 10 in Jazan, eight in Asir, seven in Al-Jouf, six in  Tabuk and four in Najran.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 375,831 after 360 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 6,630 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far after six more people died. 

King Salman offers condolences to Dubai ruler

King Salman offers condolences to Dubai ruler
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

King Salman offers condolences to Dubai ruler

King Salman offers condolences to Dubai ruler
  • Hamdan bin Rashid Al-Maktoum was appointed as the Finance Minister during the first cabinet formation of the UAE in 1972
  • Throughout his life he has also chaired several organizations
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saud Arabia’s King Salman has offered his condolences in a phone call to Dubai’s ruler over the death of his brother, state news agency SPA reported.
Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum’s brother Hamdan was appointed as the Finance Minister during the first cabinet formation of the United Arab Emirates on Dec. 9, 1972.
Throughout his life he has also chaired several organizations, especially in Dubai, such as Dubai Municipality, the Dubai World Trade Centre and Emirates National Oil Company, ENOC.
Hamdan bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the second son of Rashid, was 75.

Saudi official denies threat to harm UN Khashoggi investigator

Saudi official denies threat to harm UN Khashoggi investigator
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi official denies threat to harm UN Khashoggi investigator

Saudi official denies threat to harm UN Khashoggi investigator
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A senior Saudi official denied on Thursday he had threatened to harm the human rights expert who led the UN investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, after the United Nations confirmed the expert's account of the threat.

Agnes Callamard, the UN expert on summary killings, has said that a Saudi official threatened at a Jan. 2020 meeting in Geneva that she would be “taken care of” if she was not reined in following her investigation into the journalist's murder.

She said the remark was interpreted by UN officials as a “death threat.” The United Nations confirmed her account on Wednesday, describing the remark as a “threat.”

Neither Callamard nor the United Nations has identified the Saudi official who made the remark. However, the head of Saudi Arabia's human rights commission, Awwad Alawwad, identified himself as the official on Thursday, while denying he had intended any threat.

“It has come to my attention that Ms. Agnes Callamard... and some UN officials believe I somehow made a veiled threat against her more than a year ago,” Alawwad tweeted.

“While I cannot recall the exact conversations, I never would have desired or threatened any harm upon a UN-appointed individual, or anyone for that matter,” he said.

He described himself as an advocate for human rights, and said: “I am disheartened that anything I have said could be interpreted as a threat.”

(With input from Reuters)

Saudi-aided drugs bust in Malaysia leads to biggest haul captured

Saudi-aided drugs bust in Malaysia leads to biggest haul captured
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi-aided drugs bust in Malaysia leads to biggest haul captured

Saudi-aided drugs bust in Malaysia leads to biggest haul captured
  • Haul had street value of nearly $2 billion
  • Bust was largest in Malaysian history
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: A Saudi-assisted operation has lead to a massive drugs bust in Malaysia with 94.8 million pills worth $1.26 billion being seized – it was the largest drugs seizure in the country’s history

The seizure of the drugs took place at Port Klang on March 15, Malaysian state news agency Bernama reported.

The 16-ton haul was found by members of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) inside castor within three 40ft containers that had arrived from the Middle East.

JKDM director-general Datuk Seri Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir said the seizure was made possible through the help of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior.

Initial investigations suggest the intended destination of the containers was an East Asian country and he said arrests had been made so far.

“We are currently conducting further investigations to determine whether the drug smuggling involved locals,” Abdul Latif said.
 

Saudi Arabia says restaurant, salon and barbershop workers must be vaccinated

Saudi Arabia says restaurant, salon and barbershop workers must be vaccinated
Updated 25 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi Arabia says restaurant, salon and barbershop workers must be vaccinated

Saudi Arabia says restaurant, salon and barbershop workers must be vaccinated
  • Workers not vaccinated before May 15 must provide negative PCR test results every 7 days
Updated 25 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Starting in mid-May, coronavirus vaccinations will be mandatory for all barbershop, salon, restaurant, cafe and food outlet workers in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing said on Wednesday.

Workers will be required to be vaccinated in order to protect public health and curb the spread of the virus. Those who are not vaccinated before the deadline must provide a negative PCR test result every seven days at the expense of the employer.

The Ministry of Sports and Transport General Authority issued similar directives on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Tourism also issued a statement saying that buffet services in restaurants, tents, and halls will be halted during the holy month of Ramadan. 

FASTFACTS

386,300 - Total number of cases

375,471 - Recoveries

6,624 - Deaths

The Ministry of Health has expanded the vaccination rollout and launched more than 500 COVID-19 vaccination centers across all regions of the Kingdom. To receive the free vaccine, the ministry is asking citizens to register on the Sehhaty application and then sign up for an appointment.

More than 3.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, which is at a rate of 1 out of 10 people in the Kingdom.

On Wednesday, 466 new cases were reported, which means 386,300 people in Saudi Arabia have contracted the virus. There are 4,205 active cases as 627 of them are critical, which is an increase of 10 in the past 24 hours.

Riyadh reported the most cases at 193. The Eastern Province had 102 cases and Makkah followed with 71. Al-Bahah had the lowest number of cases with three.

Six people died from the coronavirus, raising the national death toll to 6,624. There were 306 patients who recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 375,471. The Kingdom’s recovery rate has decreased to 97.2 percent. 

