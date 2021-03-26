You are here

Row erupts in France over state funding for Turkish mosque
The Strasbourg mosque is the latest scene of confrontation between France's secular ideals and significant Muslim minority. (AFP)
Updated 26 March 2021
AFP

  • Local authorities have been accused of using public finances to fund “foreign meddling” on French soil
  • Macron seeks to combat radical Islam, which he sees as a threat to the country’s secular system
AFP

PARIS: A row has erupted in France over plans to build a mosque in Strasbourg, with the interior ministry on Wednesday accusing the municipal authorities there of using public money to fund “foreign meddling” on French soil.
While President Emmanuel Macron wants to crack down on Islamic extremism, which he blames for a series of deadly terror attacks in France since 2015, the planned mosque in the eastern French city has found itself in the government’s crosshairs because it is backed by a leading Turkish Muslim group.
On Monday, municipal officials in Strasbourg, run by a Green mayor, approved a grant of 2.5 million euros (nearly $3 million) to the Milli Gorus Islamic Confederation (CMIG), a pan-European movement for the Turkish diaspora.
But the CMIG is one of three Muslim confederations in France that have refused to sign a new anti-extremism charter championed by Macron.
Macron wants the groups to commit in writing to renouncing “political Islam” and to respecting French law, as he seeks to combat radical Islam which he sees as a threat to the country’s secular system.
The government has also drafted legislation which would force Muslim groups to declare major foreign funding and would give the state increased powers to shut down speech judged to spread hate or violence.
“We believe that this association is no longer able to be among the representatives of Islam in France,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said of the Milli Gorus group on BFM television.
“We believe that this municipal authority should not be financing foreign meddling on our soil,” he added.
Macron warned against Turkish meddling in France’s presidential elections next year, in an interview broadcast Tuesday.
Relations between France and Turkey have been battered by disputes over the conflicts on Libya, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, and Turkish accusations of Islamophobia in France.
Darmanin said he had asked the government’s top regional representative to file an administrative court complaint to stop the subsidy.
Strasbourg Mayor Jeanne Barseghian has said the mosque project has been in the works since 2017, before she was elected, and that the funds are contingent on Milli Gorus presenting both a solid financing plan and “a reaffirmation of the values of the Republic.”
A CMIG official, Eyup Sahin, told AFP that his association was refusing to sign the charter because it had not been allowed to fully participate in its elaboration.
“It was done by two or three people,” Sahin said. “If we sign a charter, it will be one that we have all worked on together.”
Darmanin is set to meet again in the coming days with the president of the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM), an umbrella group of Muslim organizations, to try to hammer out an accord.

Four people killed in Bangladesh during protests against visit of India’s Modi

Four people killed in Bangladesh during protests against visit of India’s Modi
Updated 26 March 2021
Reuters

  • Modi arrived in the capital Dhaka for a visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence
  • Protests also flared in the capital Dhaka, where dozens of people, including two journalists, were injured in clashes with police
Reuters

COX’S BAZAR: At least four people were killed in the Bangladeshi city of Chittagong on Friday after police fired at protesters during a demonstration against a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police officials said.
“We had to fire teargas and rubber bullets to disperse them as they entered a police station and carried out extensive vandalism,” Rafiqul Islam, the police official told Reuters, referring to protesters.
Modi arrived in the capital Dhaka for a two-day visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence.
The protesters in Chittagong were from the Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, an Islamist group opposed to the visit of Modi, who critics say has been pushing a Hindu-first agenda in India.
Mohammad Alauddin, another police official in Chittagong, said that eight people were brought to a hospital in the city with gunshot wounds, of which four succumbed to their injuries
Protests also flared in the capital Dhaka, where dozens of people, including two journalists, were injured in clashes with police, witnesses said.

UK, US teams begin trials of coronavirus nasal spray vaccines

UK, US teams begin trials of coronavirus nasal spray vaccines
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

  • AstraZeneca jab to follow COVI-VAC early stage trials in Britain
  • Russia also working on Sputnik V vaccine spray, tablet vaccines in pipeline
Arab News

LONDON: Scientists at Oxford University in the UK will test whether the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine can be administered through a nasal spray, after a US company launched a trial of its own spray in the UK.
It is hoped that sprays, which are already used to give children flu vaccines, may prove superior to injections in targeting immune cells more susceptible to respiratory viruses in the future, concentrating on the lungs, throat and nose.
They may also alleviate issues for people with a fear of needles, and ease supply problems owing to the complexity of manufacturing, transporting and storing jabs.
The Oxford team is planning for 30 volunteers to receive the spray and then be tracked for four months in the initial stage of the trial, before expanding the scale if found to be safe.
Prof. Sarah Gilbert, one of the lead scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, told the UK’s House of Commons Science and Technology Committee last month that researchers were exploring nasal sprays, as well as ways to deliver the vaccine in tablet form.
“As you know, all the vaccines have been given at the moment as intramuscular injections,” she said. “That is not necessarily the best way to provide protection against a respiratory virus infection, where we want the immune system to be active in the upper respiratory tract and then in the lower respiratory tract, which is where the virus is causing the infection.
“We have flu vaccines that are given by nasal spray and this could be a very good approach in the future to use vaccines against coronaviruses,” she added.
A New York-based company, Codagenix, has already launched a trial of another nasal spray vaccine, COVI-VAC, on 48 volunteers in London, following successful animal tests.
COVI-VAC, a live attenuated vaccine, uses a genetically modified version of the coronavirus to stimulate the body’s immune system response. The Oxford vaccine, meanwhile, is an adenovirus vaccine, which uses a weakened, genetically-modified cold virus to stimulate an immune response.
Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology is also trialing a nasal spray version of the Sputnik V vaccine.
Scientists at the University of Birmingham in the UK, meanwhile, are also working on a treatment for coronavirus — also delivered via nasal spray — that works by capturing and neutralizing virus cells in the upper respiratory tract before they can progress to other parts of the body.

Victims' families claim MI5 could have prevented deadly London terror attack

Victims’ families claim MI5 could have prevented deadly London terror attack
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

  • Usman Khan stabbed Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, before being tackled by members of the public
  • The families of the victims have raised serious concerns that intelligence agencies did not do enough to prevent the attack
Arab News

LONDON: Families of the victims of a 2019 terrorist attack in London have appealed for the release of secret evidence that they said showed MI5 and the police could have prevented the attack.

Usman Khan, 28, killed two people in a knife attack at a prisoner rehabilitation event near London Bridge.

Armed with two knives and wearing a fake suicide vest, he stabbed Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, before being tackled by members of the public. He was shot and killed by police on the bridge.

With a full inquest into that day’s tragedy and the events leading up to it due to start in mid-April, the families of the victims have raised serious concerns that intelligence agencies did not do enough to prevent the attack.

At a pre-inquest hearing on Thursday, a public interest immunity (PII) application by the government was made for material to remain secret in the interests of national security.

But Jesse Nicholls, speaking for the Merritt family, said: “The evidence over which PII is claimed appears to be of central relevance to one of, if not the central issue in these inquests — whether the attack could and should have been prevented. That is a matter of the greatest importance to Jack's family and the wider public.”

He said that the open evidence led to “significant concern that opportunities were missed” to prevent Khan's attack.

The court heard that MI5 had concerns that Khan was assessed at or near the “very highest level” of risk up to his release from prison.

Security services were informed that he intended to re-engage in terrorism-related activity, including carrying out an attack, following his release, Nicholls said.

Due to security service concerns, Khan was being monitored in the months leading up to the London Bridge attack.

Nicholls claimed that, just 11 days before the attack, MI5 and counter-terrorism police identified Khan as being increasingly withdrawn and at risk of re-engaging in terrorist activity.

However, no steps were taken to prevent him traveling to the busy London event, and organisers were not warned that Khan would be in attendance.

If the PII claim is upheld, the inquests would not ask and answer the “central questions” and comply with the statutory duty of inquiry, Nicholls argued.

Jonathan Hough QC, counsel to the inquests, told the court that there was no evidence contained in the PII material that suggested Khan was planning an attack.

He also said there was no evidence that Khan did anything in public that would point to attack planning, or that he shared his plans with anyone.

Pakistani flight attendant becomes online hero for soothing crying baby

Pakistani flight attendant becomes online hero for soothing crying baby
Updated 26 March 2021

  • Tauheed Daudpota was serving on a flight from Islamabad to Karachi when he helped an exhausted mother calm her crying infant
  • UN Women Pakistan this week declared him a HeForShe Champion for displaying empathy and gender sensitivity
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Flight attendant Tauheed Daudpota was serving on a Pakistan International Airlines flight from Islamabad to Karachi on March 11 when a baby began to cry as the exhausted mother struggled to care for her other child. He took the infant from the mother and comforted it.

Within hours, photos and videos showing the baby falling asleep in his arms went viral, gaining Daudpota widespread praise, with UN Women Pakistan declaring him a HeForShe Champion “for displaying empathy, gender sensitivity, respect and care” to a woman passenger.

HeForShe is a solidarity movement for the advancement of gender equality, initiated by the UN.

Daudpota said that gender equality can make the world a better place.

“Every man should be a helping hand to a woman because our religion teaches us equality of men and women, the male and the female,” Daudpota told Arab News.

 

 

“If each one plays their part positively by helping each other, the society, the country and the whole world will be better. These are the lessons of the religion, which I was taught by my family, my mother and father.”

Daudpota hails from Shikarpur, a small town in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, and has been a PIA employee for 34 years.

When the baby started crying, the flight attendant said he first sent two women cabin crew to help, but when neither was able to soothe the infant, he went to assist the mother himself.

“I took the baby, and he was looking at me and then when I took him on the shoulder, he slept well and took proper rest,” Daudpota said.

A video shared by PIA shows him being decorated with a UN Women Pakistan medal.

“I’m glad to serve this airline, this nation, the whole world, wherever PIA goes and lands,” Daudpota said, adding that he was grateful for the recognition and hoped it will help change social norms that made childcare solely a woman’s job.

“This is a combined effort in a normal life,” he said.

Children are as much the responsibility of fathers as they are of mothers, he added. “We take care of our babies.”

Taliban say will force foreign troops out if US misses Afghanistan pullout deadline

Taliban say will force foreign troops out if US misses Afghanistan pullout deadline
Updated 26 March 2021

  • US President Joe Biden admitted on Thursday that US troops could remain in Afghanistan for ‘tactical reasons’
  • Kabul government has been demanding that foreign soldiers stay in Afghanistan for a few more years
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Foreign troops will be driven out of Afghanistan by force if the US fails to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw its remaining soldiers, the Taliban said on Friday.

This follows US President Joe Biden’s announcement that he could extend the American military presence in the country.

Foreign troops led by the US have been stationed in Afghanistan since the ousting of the Taliban from power in late 2001. Under a deal signed by the US and Taliban in Qatar in February 2020, the US military should completely leave Afghanistan by May. The US has already withdrawn several thousands of its soldiers, but some of its 2,500 troops still remain on Afghan soil.

Biden admitted on Thursday that the remaining troops could stay in Afghanistan for “tactical reasons” after the deadline. He added, however, that he did not intend to keep the troops in Afghanistan past next year.

“If anyone violates the Doha agreement and adopts the path of war, Afghans have a long history of giving sacrifices for the freedom of their country and can drive out by force the foreign troops,” Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told Arab News over the phone.

“No one should try the will of Afghans in this regard . . . and all foreign troops must leave Afghanistan on the set time as Afghans have the right to decide about their country. Whoever wants to extend the 20 years of war will suffer more financial and human losses,” he said, adding that the Doha agreement signed by the group with the previous US administration of Donald Trump was “the logical, rational and good way for ending the war and tragedy.”

Biden’s announcement that it may be hard for the US to meet the May 1 deadline comes ahead of an American-sponsored conference on the Afghan peace process in Turkey where, in the coming weeks, international players, the Taliban and the Afghan government, are expected to negotiate the formation of an interim administration in Afghanistan that would involve Taliban representatives — an idea opposed by President Ashraf Ghani whose second term in office started last year.

Ghani, whose government was sidelined from the US-Taliban talks in Doha last year, has been demanding that foreign troops remain in Afghanistan for a few more years and that the Biden administration review the US deal with the Taliban.

In response to Biden’s Thursday announcement, Ghani’s spokesman, Dawa Khan Menapal, said that foreign troops needed to stay longer as the Taliban had not fulfilled their obligations under the Doha agreement to reduce violence in the country and cut ties with foreign militants, including Al-Qaeda.

Following the Doha accord, the Taliban have halted attacks on foreign troops but at the same time intensified their attacks on Afghan security forces.

“We, from the start, opposed the hasty withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan. We are facing a joint threat and it needs a joint campaign,” Menapal told Arab News.

While Biden said that State Secretary Antony Blinken was meeting NATO allies to decide how to proceed with the withdrawal in a “safe and orderly way,” concerns are rising that missing the May deadline may “put the Taliban in a dilemma and may prompt some of the field commanders to resume attacks on foreign troops,” Kabul-based political analyst and former journalist, Taj Mohammad, told Arab News.

“My analysis is that there will be more bloodshed, more violence, attacks and counter-attacks,” he said.

Others believe the extension of the foreign military presence was aimed at forcing Ghani and the Taliban to reach compromise in Turkey.

“The extension is another lifeline support for a political deal for Afghanistan to succeed. This extension has multi-dimensional aspects of a different kind to almost all stakeholders,” analyst and former journalist, Zabihullah Pakteen, said.

Former government adviser, Torek Farhadi, said that the postponement of the withdrawal and the Turkey meeting were the last chance to prevent another civil war in Afghanistan.

“The Europeans, who are concerned about a wave of refugees from Afghanistan in the event of another civil war, tried hard to convince the Americans to stay and keep the status quo,” he told Arab News, adding that Washington wanted to pull out from Afghanistan as it was already frustrated with Ghani over rife corruption in Kabul and rising ethnic tensions.

“America was exhausted. After a trillion-dollars investment, it became ready to throw in the towel and decide to leave, ending its longest war at the 20th year anniversary mark,” he said.

If the US does decide to leave, Farhadi added, at the conference in Turkey and other meetings to follow, the Afghan dossier would lose its international military character and become “an internal conflict peace-making endeavor.”

