Extreme E's Odyssey SUV put through its paces on BBC's Top Gear

Updated 15 sec ago
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

  • Flintoff said he was impressed with the vehicle as he put it through its paces around gruelling rally stages
  • Extreme E season revs into action in the Kingdom on April 3
LONDON: The Extreme E Odyssey SUV, which will feature in the inaugural race of the Extreme E racing series in Saudi Arabia next month, has been praised by Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff, host of the BBC motoring show Top Gear.

Featuring in last Sunday’s episode of the global smash hit TV show, Flintoff said he was impressed with the vehicle as he put it through its paces around gruelling rally stages, calling the car a “serious piece of kit.”

The glowing review from the former England cricketer turned TV presenter came just weeks before the inaugural Extreme E season revs into action in the Kingdom on April 3.

“They do call this an electric SUV but this SUV wasn’t made for the school run, this was made for racing,” Flintoff said during his review of the vehicle, which is also emblazoned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 logo.

“Obviously it's electric so there's no emissions but there's more, the bodywork is made of plant fibre, the tyres are made of bits of dandelion.”

Outlining the eco-friendly merits of the car, he was full of praise for its performance as well.

“Underneath all of that greenery it's still a serious piece of kit, the batteries made by Williams which sends power to a mot on each axle so it's got four-wheel drive and twice as much torque as a WRC car,” he said.

“It's got double wishbone suspension which will soak up anything, you'll get up and down 53-degree slopes. Is there anything this car can’t do?”

READ MORE

The inaugural Extreme E “Desert X Prix” on April 3-4 will feature electric SUVs competing across the Saudi desert landscape. Click here to find out all you need to know.

With power of up to 550 brake horsepower, the Odyssey can reach 0-60mph in under five seconds.

According to Extreme E, the Odyssey is first manufactured with a common package of standardized parts, but can be configured by teams to their liking.

The vehicle was manufactured by Spark racing technology with a battery produced by Williams Engineering.

Topics: Extreme E Saudi Arabia Top Gear BBC

Updated 26 March 2021
Andrew Nagy 

Air Max Day is here – but does the Middle East care?

Air Max Day is here – but does the Middle East care?
Updated 26 March 2021
Andrew Nagy 

DUBAI: Sneakerheads rejoice, for March 26 is a celebration. The date marks Air Max Day and it has been written that for 24 hours we should all bathe in the brilliance of legendary US designer Tinker Hatfield’s creation.

Yes, it’s a self-congratulatory moment of joy invented by Nike, but it’s also a celebration of the shoe that genuinely changed the sneaker game forever.

Well, unless you are from the Middle East.

While the Air Max is undoubtedly one of the most coveted footwear collections ever created, it has never resonated on a large scale in the region, according to sneaker aficionados. Never mind that the idea for the air unit derived from NASA tech, or that the Air Max 95 was so hot it actually sparked a crimewave in Tokyo in 1996.

While the Air Max is undoubtedly one of the most coveted footwear collections ever created, it has never resonated on a large scale in the region, according to sneaker aficionados. (Supplied)

“Regionally, we were behind the curve when it came to sneaker culture,” said Gareth Warren, founder of sneakers.me, the Middle East’s first platform dedicated to sneaker news and reviews.

“Growing up in Dubai around the late 1990s and early 2000s we had the brands, but the ‘hype sneakers’ remained in the West.”

While you can now find sneakerheads from Riyadh to Ramallah, the gap in exposure led to a different emphasis placed on which shoes were coveted.

“Air Max arrived in 1987. That’s two decades before Air Yeezys were even a thing and close to three before Yeezy jumped from Nike to Adidas.

While you can now find sneakerheads from Riyadh to Ramallah, the gap in exposure led to a different emphasis placed on which shoes were coveted. (Shutterstock)

“In Dubai, sneaker culture coincided with the rise of things like Sole DXB – initially a small gathering in an Al-Quoz warehouse in 2011 – and stores such as Concepts in 2016 and The Good Life Space a year later. By that time sneakerheads here were too busy obsessing over Jordans and Yeezys to have any room in their hearts for Air Max,” Warren added.

It is also worth remembering that this is not just about aesthetics. Sneaker culture is big business, and the resale market – where Jordans and Yeezys hold value better than most – has been embraced by the region.

However, Air Max could actually represent a real opportunity for collectors.

“The Air Max is legendary and always will be,” Warren said. “There are some great versions coming out this year, and the Air Max family just has so much history to play with. Air Max isn’t going anywhere any time soon.”

