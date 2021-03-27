Google Doodle celebrates prominent Tunisian physician Tawhida Ben Cheikh

RIYADH: Search engine giant Google celebrated on Saturday the life of Tawhida Ben Cheikh, the first woman credited to practice medicine in North Africa, with one of its iconic doodles.
The doodle honors Ben Cheikh as a feminist and pioneer, and marks one year since she was commemorated on Tunisia’s 10-dinar bill, making her the first female doctor on a banknote.
She was the first Tunisian female to graduate from secondary school in 1928, and proceeded with her education — sidestepping expectations of women prevalent at the time — to earn her medical degree in Paris at the age of 27.
On her return to Tunisia, she opened her own free medical practice — a move that would transform Tunisian medicine by providing greater access to modern healthcare.
She later on became the head of the maternity department of the city’s Charles-Nicolle hospital in 1955 and in the 1970’s, founded Tunisia’s first family planning clinic.
Apart from her role in medicine, she was also a social activist and founder of Leïla, the country’s first French-language women’s magazine—becoming an icon for women in the region.
LONDON: One week ago, Twitter’s staff worldwide were awarded a day off in celebration of the social networking platform’s 15th anniversary.
However, while they enjoyed the spoils of the company’s success, the same can’t be said for the many who have suffered from the barrage of negativity and harmful content the microblogging site has failed to counter time and again.
“They (Twitter) don’t dedicate as much effort to see that their own content is actually violating their own policies in Arabic, as they would in English, which is a big issue,” media researcher Azza Masri told Arab News.
Indeed, the platform has arguably become a toxic breeding ground for hate speech it has become, especially in the Arab world.
Despite Twitter’s updated policy on hate speech, which clearly states that users must “not promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin,” accounts that do just that are still present on the platform.
“There is a definite laissez-faire attitude with the application or the enforcement of these community standards on Arabic language content, but also, any kind of non-English, or non-European language. That is an issue,” Masri said.
Accounts in the Arab world, such as those of exiled Egyptian cleric Yusuf Al-Qaradawi and terrorist-designated Qais Al-Khazali – both of whom have featured in Arab News’ Preachers of Hate series – remain active.
“Throughout history, God has imposed upon them (the Jews) people who would punish them for their corruption,” Al-Qaradawi said in one of many hate-filled fatwas.
“The last punishment was that of Hitler. This was a divine punishment for them. Next time, God willing, it will be done at the hands of the faithful believers,” he added.
Even accounts belonging to regular users with not a big following have been found to harass and abuse others online without having their tweets taken down immediately or soon enough.
In one instance highlighted by Masri, content doxing – revealing identity information about someone online – of a Lebanese individual from October 2019 still remained on Twitter despite repeated flags to the company’s policy teams.
Meanwhile a Twitter spokesperson told Arab News that “Increasing the health of the public conversation has been an essential focus area for years. If people don’t feel their conversations are safe from abuse and harassment, we know they won’t feel comfortable participating in the public conversation.”
“Our focus is in three key areas - product, policies and enforcement. We’ve simplified our rules, we’ve expanded our policy and enforcement to address the rise of misinformation around the world, and we’ve focused on enforcing our rules proactively.”
Not just Twitter, not just Arab world
The problem is not unique to accounts in the Arab world. In India, for example, social media platforms, including Facebook, have been continuously criticized for fostering space that allows users to spread hate speech.
“These platforms and these companies don’t take the measures to protect people or users – all of its users – from harm, then the work starts at the platform level, not at the user level,” Masri added.
BBC journalist and author, Gavin Esler, told Arab News: “If you have something on your platform, you in some way must be accountable for it.
“We’ve got these very, very big organizations who somehow claim that they are not responsible for the things that we get from them, which is just logically unacceptable to me,” he said.
In early January, Twitter took measures and banned then-outgoing US President Donald Trump following the Capitol Hill riots for his tweets that were alleged to have incited violence from a mob of far-right protesters.
Although Twitter has a specific mandate for dealing with the accounts of world leaders, it insists they are not immune to its enforcement policies. Yet some continue to tweet and post comments considered objectionable – and even dangerous – by many.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for example, cannot be compared to Trump in terms of number of followers or reach on Twitter, but his activity on the platform follows a similarly dangerous pattern.
In January, Khamenei posted false claims across his multiple accounts – in English, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, and Russian – that coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines developed in the US and the UK were “completely untrustworthy,” that France had “HIV-tainted blood supplies,” and it was “not unlikely that they (Western countries) would want to contaminate other nations.”
This followed years of similarly dangerous and damaging tweets in which Khamenei incited violence against other nations. In May last year, he said that Iran would “support and assist any nation or any group anywhere who opposes and fights the Zionist regime.”
And the list goes on. Lebanon’s deputy speaker of parliament, Elie Ferzli, recently used offensive language to respond to a tweet criticizing him.
Even in the US, the platform has become a space for company leaders to indirectly threaten employees, with the country’s National Labor Relations Board on Friday finding that a 2018 tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk unlawfully threatened workers with loss of stock options if they chose to be represented by the United Auto Workers union.
Way forward?
Regardless of Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms’ claims that they only act as content aggregators rather than content producers, the problem remains.
“That’s like saying any kind of news organization is just an aggregator of all the stuff that various journalists happen to want to have (on their sites). Facebook makes it sound as if it is some kind of urinal, in which case people pee in every so often,” Esler added.
Russia recently acted and threatened to block Twitter for one month if the social media giant failed to remove banned content, which included the suicide of minors and indecent images of children, as well as information on drug use.
While the platform has complied and started taking down the content, Russia’s state regulator Roskomnadzor argued that the speed of removal was “unsatisfactory,” given that two-thirds of all demands were still being ignored.
In a statement, the regulator said: “Roskomnadzor reported that, after the adoption of measures to slow Twitter traffic on March 10, the social network began work on removing content banned in Russia, but only one-third. The rate at which the social network deletes banned information is unsatisfactory.
“We regret that only the use of technical enforcement measures to enforce Russian laws forced the American social network to recognize the existence of information that is absolutely evil in all countries of the world, and to take measures to remove it.”
Actions such as these, as well as Australia’s bitter standoff with Facebook over a proposed law that would force it to pay news publishers for content, have sparked fierce debate over the ethical standpoint of these platforms – namely when it comes to freedom of speech.
Esler said: “Nobody has the freedom of speech in a crowded theater to shout bomb or fire, that’s not freedom of speech.”
CHICAGO — The top editor at the Journal of the American Medical Association has been sidelined amid outcry from Black physicians over a tweet and podcast on structural racism.
“No physician is racist, so how can there be structural racism in health care?” the tweet read in part, promoting a podcast that critics called cringeworthy and appalling.
JAMA removed the podcast earlier this month and its editor-in-chief, Dr. Howard Bauchner, issued an apology. But the independent association committee that oversees the journal started an investigation and on Thursday placed Bauchner on administrative leave pending the outcome.
‘’The decision to place the editor-in-chief on administrative leave neither implicates nor exonerates individuals and is standard operating procedure for such investigations,’’ the committee said in a statement.
Dr. Phil Fontanarosa, JAMA’s executive editor, will serve as interim editor.
‘’It’s a reasonable first step but it should not be seen as mission accomplished,’’ Dr. Raymond Givens, a Black cardiologist in New York, said Friday. He has been a vocal online critic of a lack of diversity among editors of JAMA and other prominent medical journals.
The podcast was billed as a discussion for skeptics and featured two white doctors: a deputy journal editor who expressed discomfort with the word “racism’’ and a physician who runs a New York City health system.
That deputy later resigned at Bauchner’s request and JAMA created a new associate editor position for someone with expertise in racism in health care.
The Chicago-based American Medical Association owns and publishes JAMA and had called the podcast wrong and harmful. It has no editorial control over JAMA’s content but Bauchner reports to the oversight committee.
Only one of the seven oversight committee members is Black and the editorial boards of JAMA and other leading medical journals are mostly white, Givens noted.
‘’Without diversity, you don’t know what you don’t know,’’ he said. ‘’With such a non-diverse panel of people, you have all these blind spots that allow these podcasts to go from execution to publication without anybody saying, ‘Wait a minute, this is ill-advised.’“
LONDON: Former US President Donald Trump is reportedly in talks to create his own social network, Axios reported on Wednesday.
Having been banned from Twitter, Facebook and other mainstream social media platforms, the 45th US president is meeting with no-name app vendors as he mulls partnering with an existing platform.
According to the reports, Trump and his digital advisor Dan Scavino have set their sights on FreeSpace — an obscure app that is relatively unknown. The app first launched on Feb. 1, 2021, and has only had around 20,000 downloads since it appeared on the Apple and Android stores, according to AppTopia.
DUBAI: Social networking giant Facebook has revealed the results of a study in which it has analyzed the shopping and media consumption habits of people during Ramadan.
The company’s new report “Ramadan: This is the Joy of Discovery,” conducted by its insights and research division Facebook IQ in partnership with data and analytics firm YouGov, advises marketers on how best to reach their audience.
The impact of COVID-19
During its research process, participants were asked how certain behaviors during Ramadan were affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
The survey found that in the UAE some activities, such as shopping, were hardly affected, while in Saudi Arabia, people shopped more.
When it came to reading or watching news on any device, 32 percent of people questioned in the UAE said they took more notice because of COVID-19, while 26 percent reported only a little more, and 24 percent had not changed their habits.
In Saudi Arabia, 29 percent said they read or watched a lot more news due to the global health crisis, 25 percent only a little more, and 27 percent said there was no difference.
In both countries, users spent more time using technology to connect with family and friends during the holy month of Ramadan.
Media behavior
When users In the UAE and Saudi Arabia were asked, “which of the following do you spend more time on during Ramadan/Eid?” the unanimous answer was “using my mobile device” (44 percent in the UAE and 42 percent in the Kingdom), followed by WhatsApp (42 percent in the UAE and 39 percent in Saudi), and watching videos online (36 percent in the UAE and 33 percent in Saudi Arabia).
In Saudi Arabia, TV was the fourth-most consumed platform with 32 percent of respondents watching TV, while in the UAE it was the seventh-most used platform at 29 percent of respondents.
In both countries, the use of “other messaging platforms” ranked higher than the use of Facebook Messenger (29 percent versus 22 percent in the UAE and 25 percent against 22 percent in the Kingdom) – although it was still well below the use of WhatsApp.
Shopping behavior
With Ramadan and Eid being big occasions for shopping, it is important to understand the shopping behaviors and habits of consumers right from the discovery stage to research and purchase.
Facebook’s research found that when it came to discovering ideas or browsing for inspiration for Ramadan purchases, the digital medium overall and mobile were the top two sources followed by the physical in-store experience.
Traditional media channels such as TV, outdoor, print, and radio trailed behind at the bottom of the list.
Ramez Shehadi, Facebook’s managing director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, told Arab News: “The way people live, connect, shop, and discover during Ramadan has changed one year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This Ramadan, we see the emergence of new discovery and shopping behaviors that we have illustrated as six key insights for brands to leverage.”
The six insights are based on the discovery of:
New demand
The demand for online shopping and discovery is greater than ever. The research found that shoppers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia were three times more likely to feel safer using mobiles to shop compared to in-store shopping.
This means that brands should offer their customers a seamless, cross-device shopping experience.
Partnerships
Among those observing Ramadan, half in the UAE and less than half in the Kingdom agreed that public figures and celebrities influenced their purchasing decisions.
Creators also offered a layer of credibility that was especially useful for customers discovering and purchasing new products and services.
Brands must therefore engage with partners and creators to help reach new audiences.
New ways to support businesses
The idea of charity and giving back to the community was deeply rooted in the ethos of Ramadan. Seventy percent of those quizzed in the UAE and 74 percent in Saudi agreed that brands should find ways of giving back during Ramadan.
Consumers looked more favorably at brands that gave back, with 62 percent in the UAE and 57 percent in Saudi Arabia becoming more interested in a brand after learning about their business practices.
That was why, the report suggested, brands must raise awareness of their support for local businesses and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic in a clear and simple way.
Mobile audiences
During Ramadan, people looked to technology, especially mobile, to stay up-to-date and connect with family and friends. They also used mobile to shop and stay entertained.
Because of the pandemic, the use of mobiles has grown with 44 percent in the UAE and 42 percent in the Kingdom spending more time using their mobile during Ramadan. This means that more people are now using mobiles for discovering, researching, and buying products and services compared to going to a store.
With this in mind, Facebook said brands must leverage the rise in mobile entertainment and resources to reach the right audience where they are adapting to how and where they like to discover new things.
New opportunities
According to the report, despite Ramadan being one of the biggest shopping moments of the year, most advertisers switched off spending during the period, based on the misapprehension that most people finished their Ramadan shopping early.
People, however, were continually preparing their homes, meals, and gifts during the month and looked for deals before and during Ramadan.
While 28 percent of the respondents in Saudi and 22 percent in the UAE started planning by March last year, about a month before celebrations started, only 13 percent had completed their shopping when Ramadan actually started.
The research also indicated that the periods just before Ramadan and Eid were the biggest shopping times. Brands must plan ahead to stay relevant and prepared for these shopping peaks, reminding people of what they love by tapping into their preferences, added Facebook.
Bargain hunters
The virus outbreak had made shoppers more price-sensitive and they were therefore more likely to look for deals and bargains. In the UAE, 64 percent of respondents said they were looking to discover more bargains during Ramadan and Eid, while the figure was 62 percent in Saudi Arabia.
This price sensitivity applied to essentials such as food and beverages, as well as to clothing and gift items, making big sales all the more important during Ramadan.
“Brands and marketers in the MENA region must pivot to ensure their engagement remains timely and relevant by constantly discovering new ways to connect with their audiences during Ramadan,” added Shehadi.
“They must also adapt to the ever-changing online shopping trends in the market by persistently tapping into their consumers’ needs and preferences.”
In 2020, content consumption during Ramadan increased by 17 percent in terms of video viewership
DUBAI: Ahead of Ramadan, which is expected to begin on April 12, TikTok has shared some insights into the behavior of users on its platform during the holy month, based data it collected last year.
In 2020, content consumption during Ramadan increased by 17 percent in terms of video viewership, and 91 percent for video engagement. Although content consumption varied throughout the year, during Ramadan users were more active on their devices and engaged with content in a variety of categories, most notably cooking, health, family entertainment and gaming.
Content consumption
The time users spent on the app and the type of content they consumed varied throughout the day.
Around sahoor families spend more time together, which resulted in increased consumption of game-related content, whereas around noon more women used the app to look for short-form content related to cooking. Content engagement decreased in the late afternoon but increased significantly after iftar as people created and posted videos while spending time with family and friends.
Prime time
The amount of video publishing and viewing decreased during the fasting hours but picked up after iftar.
Content categories
During Ramadan, four content categories were more prominent than others: cooking, entertainment, health and gaming, giving rise to hashtags such as #RamadanFood, #SahoorTime and #CookFromHome.
“In spite of the restrictions in place due to the pandemic, it is heartening to see the region excitedly resume its preparations to mark this Ramadan in all its fervor,” Shant Oknayan, TikTok’s general manager of global business solutions MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey), told Arab News.
“Social and entertainment apps have played a substantial role in keeping the spirit of Ramadan alive in the absence of physical connections, and our recent research was indicative of this.
“We also saw brands embrace TikTok further as they truly connected with their audience in an authentic and meaningful way, while also using the platform to give back to the communities they operate in.”
TikTok is attracting growing numbers of advertisers. Its own global research reveals that 43 percent of “heavy” TikTok users feel that the advertising blends in with content on the platform, and 61 percent described the ads as “unique”. Users also said they found advertising on the platform to be relatively fun and authentic.