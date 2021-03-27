Saudi crown prince announces Green Saudi Initiative, Green Middle East Initiative

You are here

Saudi Arabia's crown prince announced two new initiatives to tackle climate change on Saturday. (File/@Riyadh_Green)
  • The initiatives aim to clearly define a road map that will protect the planet
  • Prince Mohammed said that the Kingdom and the region face significant climate challenges such as desertification
LONDON: Saudi Arabia's crown prince announced two new initiatives to tackle climate change on Saturday.

The Green Saudi Initiative and the Green Middle East Initiative aim to clearly define a road map that will protect the planet and significantly contribute to achieving global targets in confronting climate change.

“As a leading global oil producer, the Kingdom fully recognizes its share of responsibility in advancing the fight against the climate crisis. Just as the Kingdom underpinned energy markets during the oil and gas era, it is going to become a global leader in forging a greener world,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced said. 

Prince Mohammed said that the Kingdom and the region face significant climate challenges such as desertification which is an immediate economic risk to the Middle East.

He added that $13 billion is lost due to sand storms in the Middle East annually and air pollution from greenhouse gases is estimated to have shortened average Saudi life expectancy by 1.5 years. 

“Through the Green Saudi Initiative, we will work to raise vegetation cover, reduce carbon emissions, combat pollution and land degradation, and preserve marine life,” Prince Mohammed said. 

“This initiative will include a number of ambitious initiatives; most notably the planting of 10 billion trees in the Kingdom in the upcoming decades, the equivalent to rehabilitating roughly 40 million hectares of degraded lands, translating to a 12-fold increase in the current area that is covered by trees,” he said. 

This represents the Kingdom's contribution of more than four percent in achieving the goals of the global initiative to limit the degradation of lands and fungal habitats, and one percent of the global target to plant 1 trillion trees, he added. 

The Green Saudi Initiative will also work to reduce carbon emissions by more than four percent of global contributions through an ambitious renewable energy program that will generate 50 percent of the Kingdom’s energy from renewables by 2030, the crown prince said. 

Updated 27 March 2021
Ellie Aben

  • Focus on Kingdom’s initiative to inoculate all residents against coronavirus, irrespective of nationality or residential status
  • Alonto: “The Filipino labor force is an important component of Saudi Arabia’s economic recovery amid this pandemic”
Updated 27 March 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: More than 800,000 Filipino expatriates in Saudi Arabia will receive a free COVID-19 vaccine as part of the Health Ministry’s drive to inoculate all residents in the Kingdom, Saudi Ambassador to the Philippines Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Bussairy said.
“The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Manila confirms that more than 800,000 Filipinos residing in the Kingdom are included in acquiring the coronavirus vaccines for free,” he said in a statement on Thursday.
The campaign, he added, is a continuation of the Kingdom’s “great efforts and proactive steps” since the start of the pandemic and will include foreign residents, “regardless of their nationality and status of their residency without any legal consequences.”
“It is an important step in addressing the pandemic and preserving the health and safety of the citizens and residents on its lands,” he said.
Commending the Kingdom on its move, Philippine Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Adnan Alonto said: “The Filipino labor force is an important component of Saudi Arabia’s economic recovery amid this pandemic.”
“I have no doubt that the Kingdom will vaccinate all residents until herd immunity is reached and realized,” Alonto told Arab News on Saturday.
He added that the Kingdom’s vaccination process involved a “simplified, systematic and impressive set of protocols” designed to inoculate all citizens and expatriates.
“To date, almost 4 million residents have been vaccinated, and the numbers increase by the minute,” Alonto said, adding that as of March 19, the Philippine Embassy in Saudi Arabia had reported 445 active cases of COVID-19 infections among Filipinos, with 549 recoveries and 420 deaths.
“We are still trying to get data on the number of OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) who have been inoculated,” he said.
Al-Bussairy said that the “Human Health and Their Safety First” campaign launched by Saudi King Salman aims to “provide complete health care to all those infected with the coronavirus.”
He said the Kingdom had supported international efforts to combat the pandemic and had contributed to the international COVAX facility to accelerate the availability of vaccines. It has given $150 million to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization “to make it available to all countries of the world in an equitable manner,” according to Al-Bussairy.
This is in addition to the Saudi government’s support for the UN response plan to combat the pandemic and several projects supported by various UN organizations and agencies.
“The Kingdom desires to be one of the top countries in the world in performing humanitarian actions due to its concern for human rights at the international level, the most significant of which is the aid and donations provided by the Kingdom to many countries, especially those that have been greatly affected by this pandemic,” Al-Bussairy said.

Updated 27 March 2021
Arab News

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 376,558
  • A total of 6,643 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 27 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced six deaths from COVID-19 and 502 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 226 were recorded in Riyadh, 94 in Makkah, 86 in the the Eastern Province, 23 in Madinah, 10 in Jazan, nine in Asir, nine in Tabuk, seven in the Northern Borders region, five in Najran, four in Hail and three in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 376,558 after 355 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,643 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Updated 27 March 2021
Arab News

Updated 27 March 2021
Arab News

Dr. Ahmed bin Salem Al-Ameri, director of the Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, approved the appointment of Dr. Ghannam bin Hazza Al-Muraikhi as an adviser and speaker for the university.

Al-Muraikhi, who is an academic, journalist, and has worked as a media consultant for government and private sector bodies, is also a professor of management and co-planning at Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University.

His scientific research has been published in journals, both locally and internationally, and he has supervised and discussed dozens of scientific letters. 

He is active in Saudi organizations such as the Charitable Society for Saudi Families Abroad and the Literary Club in Riyadh, as well as others, and is a certified instructor at Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University and at the King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue.

Al-Muraikhi has participated in conferences, forums and seminars or moderated the sessions himself, and has received certificates and appreciation awards in the Kingdom and abroad.

He has a media presence as a host and presenter for television programs across a number of channels including Saudia, MBC, Al-Ekhbairiya, and Al-Arabiya, and has produced documentaries.

He won an international award for best program presenter in the Kingdom and the Gulf in 2010, and has provided training courses in management, leadership and the media industry for government and private sector agencies.

Updated 27 March 2021
SPA

Updated 27 March 2021
SPA

ABHA: The branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture in Asir region has implemented a number of initiatives as part of Saudi Environmental Week, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The initiatives include cleaning the beaches of Al-Qahma, Al-Haridah, Al-Birk, and Saeeda Al-Sawalha, as well as an awareness campaign on the conservation of the environment and the vegetation cover in Al-Mashhad Park in Abha. The latter was done in partnership with a number of government and voluntary agencies in the region.

The initiatives also include an explanation of the role of the ministry’s branch in Asir in preserving the environment, in addition to distributing hundreds of seedlings.

Tathleeth Gov. Mohammed bin Saeed bin Jazwa launched Saudi Environmental Week in Asir under the title “The Environment For Us and For Our Future Generations.”

The first initiatives include planting a number of trees in the governorate, cleaning Prince Saud bin Naif Park, and planting 100 shath (dodonaea) and sidr (Christ’s thorn jujube) seedlings in the park.

Stranding might also occur due to an attempt by a pod to save a trapped individual, or due to misdirection leading them to shallow waters. (Supplied/SPA)
Updated 27 March 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • What happened in Umluj would require investigation and research to establish the real reason why the dolphins were stranded, expert says
Updated 27 March 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Strong winds and tides caused the deaths of a number of dolphins in Ras Al-Shabaan region, 35 kilometers south of Umluj governorate, while dozens more were rescued and returned to their natural habitat in the Red Sea.

Members of the Saudi Border Guard and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, with a number of volunteers, participated in the rescue operation.
“A man from the village spotted the dolphins nearby and reported the incident to us, a group of 14 people. We rushed to the place right away,” said Mohammed Nami Al-Hamdi, one of the rescuers in Ras Al-Shabaan.
He added: “We saw the dolphins on Wednesday at 8 a.m. and we were able to save about 40, while seven others died because they were too far from us.”
Dr. Lafi Saed Al-Sulami, a lecturer in marine biology of the Faculty of Marine Sciences at King Abdul Aziz University (KAU), said: “A number of dolphins got stranded on the beaches of Umluj governorate due to natural factors, after the sea level decreased due to the ebbing tide, which caused shallow waters and prohibited the dolphins from going back out to sea.”
Al-Sulami, a specialist in marine fisheries management, told Arab News that the deaths of some of the dolphins was because their bodies could not sustain the pressure resulting from stranding. “Dolphins might get stranded on a beach either because they were running from a predator, or while in search of prey,” he added.
Stranding might also occur due to an attempt by a pod to save a trapped individual, or due to misdirection leading them to shallow waters.
Al-Sulami pointed out that what happened in Umluj would require investigation and research to establish the real reason why the dolphins were stranded.
“Based on the published photos, the dolphins were spinner dolphins, and are between 129-235 centimeters long, weigh between 23-79 kilograms, and are prey for sharks,” he said.
“Unlike sharks, dolphins are human friendly and as far as we know, they have never shown hostile behavior towards humans, especially in their habitats where they feed and breed,” he added.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Mohammed Nami Al-Hamdi, one of the rescuers in Ras Al-Shabaan, said: ‘We saw the dolphins on Wednesday at 8 a.m. and we were able to save about 40, while seven others died because they were too far from us.’

• There are around 40 different species of dolphin around the world, eight of which can be found in the Red Sea, according to Dr. Mamdouh Al-Harbi, assistant professor specializing in fish farming and cultivation at KAU’s department of marine biology.

• Al-Harbi pointed out that dolphins are intelligent and social animals, though they have poor sight and depend on sounds to determine their directions, noting that they have strong and flexible muscles that help them swim for long distances.

There are around 40 different species of dolphin around the world, eight of which can be found in the Red Sea, according to Dr. Mamdouh Al-Harbi, assistant professor specializing in fish farming and cultivation at KAU’s department of marine biology.
He pointed out that dolphins are intelligent and social animals, though they have poor sight and depend on sounds to determine their directions, noting that they have strong and flexible muscles that help them swim for long distances.
“Rough-toothed and bottlenose dolphins are the most common species in the Red Sea. They are distinguished by their black backs and white abdomens,” he added.

