Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi envoy in Manila highlights Kingdom's policy of free jabs to all

Saudi envoy in Manila highlights Kingdom’s policy of free jabs to all
More than 800,000 Filipino expatriates in Saudi Arabia will receive a free COVID-19 vaccine, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the Philippines said. (File/SPA)
Updated 10 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Saudi envoy in Manila highlights Kingdom’s policy of free jabs to all

Saudi envoy in Manila highlights Kingdom’s policy of free jabs to all
  • Focus on Kingdom's initiative to inoculate all residents against coronavirus, irrespective of nationality or residential status
  • Alonto: "The Filipino labor force is an important component of Saudi Arabia's economic recovery amid this pandemic"
Updated 10 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: More than 800,000 Filipino expatriates in Saudi Arabia will receive a free COVID-19 vaccine as part of the Health Ministry’s drive to inoculate all residents in the Kingdom, Saudi Ambassador to the Philippines Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Bussairy said.
“The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Manila confirms that more than 800,000 Filipinos residing in the Kingdom are included in acquiring the coronavirus vaccines for free,” he said in a statement on Thursday.
The campaign, he added, is a continuation of the Kingdom’s “great efforts and proactive steps” since the start of the pandemic and will include foreign residents, “regardless of their nationality and status of their residency without any legal consequences.”
“It is an important step in addressing the pandemic and preserving the health and safety of the citizens and residents on its lands,” he said.
Commending the Kingdom on its move, Philippine Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Adnan Alonto said: “The Filipino labor force is an important component of Saudi Arabia’s economic recovery amid this pandemic.”
“I have no doubt that the Kingdom will vaccinate all residents until herd immunity is reached and realized,” Alonto told Arab News on Saturday.
He added that the Kingdom’s vaccination process involved a “simplified, systematic and impressive set of protocols” designed to inoculate all citizens and expatriates.
“To date, almost 4 million residents have been vaccinated, and the numbers increase by the minute,” Alonto said, adding that as of March 19, the Philippine Embassy in Saudi Arabia had reported 445 active cases of COVID-19 infections among Filipinos, with 549 recoveries and 420 deaths.
“We are still trying to get data on the number of OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) who have been inoculated,” he said.
Al-Bussairy said that the “Human Health and Their Safety First” campaign launched by Saudi King Salman aims to “provide complete health care to all those infected with the coronavirus.”
He said the Kingdom had supported international efforts to combat the pandemic and had contributed to the international COVAX facility to accelerate the availability of vaccines. It has given $150 million to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization “to make it available to all countries of the world in an equitable manner,” according to Al-Bussairy.
This is in addition to the Saudi government’s support for the UN response plan to combat the pandemic and several projects supported by various UN organizations and agencies.
“The Kingdom desires to be one of the top countries in the world in performing humanitarian actions due to its concern for human rights at the international level, the most significant of which is the aid and donations provided by the Kingdom to many countries, especially those that have been greatly affected by this pandemic,” Al-Bussairy said.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Philippines

Updated 27 March 2021
Arab News

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 376,558
  • A total of 6,643 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 27 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced six deaths from COVID-19 and 502 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 226 were recorded in Riyadh, 94 in Makkah, 86 in the the Eastern Province, 23 in Madinah, 10 in Jazan, nine in Asir, nine in Tabuk, seven in the Northern Borders region, five in Najran, four in Hail and three in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 376,558 after 355 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,643 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Who’s Who: Dr. Ghannam bin Hazza Al-Muraikhi, adviser and speaker of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University   

Who’s Who: Dr. Ghannam bin Hazza Al-Muraikhi, adviser and speaker of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University   
Updated 27 March 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Dr. Ghannam bin Hazza Al-Muraikhi, adviser and speaker of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University   

Who’s Who: Dr. Ghannam bin Hazza Al-Muraikhi, adviser and speaker of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University   
Updated 27 March 2021
Arab News

Dr. Ahmed bin Salem Al-Ameri, director of the Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, approved the appointment of Dr. Ghannam bin Hazza Al-Muraikhi as an adviser and speaker for the university.

Al-Muraikhi, who is an academic, journalist, and has worked as a media consultant for government and private sector bodies, is also a professor of management and co-planning at Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University.

His scientific research has been published in journals, both locally and internationally, and he has supervised and discussed dozens of scientific letters. 

He is active in Saudi organizations such as the Charitable Society for Saudi Families Abroad and the Literary Club in Riyadh, as well as others, and is a certified instructor at Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University and at the King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue.

Al-Muraikhi has participated in conferences, forums and seminars or moderated the sessions himself, and has received certificates and appreciation awards in the Kingdom and abroad.

He has a media presence as a host and presenter for television programs across a number of channels including Saudia, MBC, Al-Ekhbairiya, and Al-Arabiya, and has produced documentaries.

He won an international award for best program presenter in the Kingdom and the Gulf in 2010, and has provided training courses in management, leadership and the media industry for government and private sector agencies.

Topics: Who's Who Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University

Hundreds participate in Saudi Environmental Week activities in Asir

Hundreds participate in Saudi Environmental Week activities in Asir
Updated 27 March 2021
SPA

Hundreds participate in Saudi Environmental Week activities in Asir

Hundreds participate in Saudi Environmental Week activities in Asir
Updated 27 March 2021
SPA

ABHA: The branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture in Asir region has implemented a number of initiatives as part of Saudi Environmental Week, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The initiatives include cleaning the beaches of Al-Qahma, Al-Haridah, Al-Birk, and Saeeda Al-Sawalha, as well as an awareness campaign on the conservation of the environment and the vegetation cover in Al-Mashhad Park in Abha. The latter was done in partnership with a number of government and voluntary agencies in the region.

The initiatives also include an explanation of the role of the ministry’s branch in Asir in preserving the environment, in addition to distributing hundreds of seedlings.

Tathleeth Gov. Mohammed bin Saeed bin Jazwa launched Saudi Environmental Week in Asir under the title “The Environment For Us and For Our Future Generations.”

The first initiatives include planting a number of trees in the governorate, cleaning Prince Saud bin Naif Park, and planting 100 shath (dodonaea) and sidr (Christ’s thorn jujube) seedlings in the park.

Topics: Asir Environmental Week Abha

Dozens of dolphins rescued at Ras Al-Shabaan in Saudi Arabia’s Umluj

Dozens of dolphins rescued at Ras Al-Shabaan in Saudi Arabia’s Umluj
Stranding might also occur due to an attempt by a pod to save a trapped individual, or due to misdirection leading them to shallow waters. (Supplied/SPA)
Updated 27 March 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Dozens of dolphins rescued at Ras Al-Shabaan in Saudi Arabia’s Umluj

Dozens of dolphins rescued at Ras Al-Shabaan in Saudi Arabia’s Umluj
  • What happened in Umluj would require investigation and research to establish the real reason why the dolphins were stranded, expert says
Updated 27 March 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Strong winds and tides caused the deaths of a number of dolphins in Ras Al-Shabaan region, 35 kilometers south of Umluj governorate, while dozens more were rescued and returned to their natural habitat in the Red Sea.

Members of the Saudi Border Guard and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, with a number of volunteers, participated in the rescue operation.
“A man from the village spotted the dolphins nearby and reported the incident to us, a group of 14 people. We rushed to the place right away,” said Mohammed Nami Al-Hamdi, one of the rescuers in Ras Al-Shabaan.
He added: “We saw the dolphins on Wednesday at 8 a.m. and we were able to save about 40, while seven others died because they were too far from us.”
Dr. Lafi Saed Al-Sulami, a lecturer in marine biology of the Faculty of Marine Sciences at King Abdul Aziz University (KAU), said: “A number of dolphins got stranded on the beaches of Umluj governorate due to natural factors, after the sea level decreased due to the ebbing tide, which caused shallow waters and prohibited the dolphins from going back out to sea.”
Al-Sulami, a specialist in marine fisheries management, told Arab News that the deaths of some of the dolphins was because their bodies could not sustain the pressure resulting from stranding. “Dolphins might get stranded on a beach either because they were running from a predator, or while in search of prey,” he added.
Stranding might also occur due to an attempt by a pod to save a trapped individual, or due to misdirection leading them to shallow waters.
Al-Sulami pointed out that what happened in Umluj would require investigation and research to establish the real reason why the dolphins were stranded.
“Based on the published photos, the dolphins were spinner dolphins, and are between 129-235 centimeters long, weigh between 23-79 kilograms, and are prey for sharks,” he said.
“Unlike sharks, dolphins are human friendly and as far as we know, they have never shown hostile behavior towards humans, especially in their habitats where they feed and breed,” he added.

There are around 40 different species of dolphin around the world, eight of which can be found in the Red Sea, according to Dr. Mamdouh Al-Harbi, assistant professor specializing in fish farming and cultivation at KAU’s department of marine biology.
He pointed out that dolphins are intelligent and social animals, though they have poor sight and depend on sounds to determine their directions, noting that they have strong and flexible muscles that help them swim for long distances.
“Rough-toothed and bottlenose dolphins are the most common species in the Red Sea. They are distinguished by their black backs and white abdomens,” he added.

Topics: Umluj Ras Al-Shabaan Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia had 7 million cyberattacks in 2021

Saudi Arabia had 7 million cyberattacks in 2021
The number of attacks significantly increased by 104 percent in March to 2 million, compared to February when there were 983,512. (Shutterstock)
Updated 26 March 2021
Ruba Obaid

Saudi Arabia had 7 million cyberattacks in 2021

Saudi Arabia had 7 million cyberattacks in 2021
  • The report said that one of the most common attacks were against the protocols used by employees to access corporate resources remotely, emphasizing the  need for cybersecurity awareness
Updated 26 March 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present security threats and risks to companies and employees in Saudi Arabia, with 7 million cyberattacks hitting the country in the first two months of 2021, according to a new report.
The report, from cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, said that Saudi Arabia saw more than 22.5 million brute force attacks in 2020 on remote desktop protocols (RDPs), the most popular way to access Windows or servers. Brute force attacks are trial-and-error attempts to guess login information, encryption keys or find a hidden web page.
The number of attacks significantly increased by 104 percent in March to 2 million, compared to February when there were 983,512. The jump coincided with the government’s announcement restricting office work and other activities.
This situation is not exclusive to Saudi Arabia. The Kaspersky report showed that brute force attacks against RDPs skyrocketed to reach 3.56 billion globally with the switch to remote work.
Saudi cybersecurity expert Abdullah Al-Gumaijan explained three factors behind the recent increase in cyberattacks.
“When there’s political tension in the region, cyberattacks immediately rise,” Al-Gumaijan told Arab News. “Also, the utilization of cyberweapons increased due to attackers now realizing the value of such attacks as they continue to prove their power and damage. Therefore, the trends toward investments in cyberattacks are growing.”
The third factor, he said, was the pandemic. “With most people working from home, that means most organizations were forced to ease their security controls to allow their employers to access its environment remotely. This is another window opened to attackers. Flexibility in the paradigm contradicts with security. The more we go secure, the less flexibility we have.”
The report said that one of the most common attacks were against the protocols used by employees to access corporate resources remotely, emphasizing the  need for cybersecurity awareness.
Also, most employees in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa region never want to return to pre-pandemic, traditional work paradigms, making the refinement of security measures a serious task for organizations of all sizes.

“People do not want to go back to traditional methods,” said Al-Gumaijan, adding that organizations and governments had realized that virtual mediums were an efficient way of working.
It was considered odd before the pandemic to hold official meetings virtually, he said, whereas nowadays summits at global levels were taking place online, eliminating costs and facilitating communication for everyone.
But this shift also suggested that cybercriminals would continue to attack, therefore organizations must increase cybersecurity awareness among their people, who had become the first line of defense.
“Companies that have good security maturity have now realized that they need to invest in awareness. This is the right response. We should adapt to change, it is good and healthy, cost-effective. You have to raise awareness instead of diving against the wave.”
The Kaspersky report said that more than half of employees believed that technology skills were the most important to develop. But, just as technical skills were important, so were cybersecurity skills.
“Remote work is here to stay,” said Emad Haffar, head of technical experts at Kaspersky. “Even as organizations begin considering re-opening their workplaces, many will continue to include remote work as part of their operating model or even combine working from home and the office in a hybrid format. That means it’s likely these types of attacks against remote desktop protocols will continue to occur at a rather high rate. 2020 made it clear that organizations need to enhance their security measures, and a good place to start is providing stronger protection for their RDP access,” added Haffar.
The company recommended that organizations enable access to RDPs through a corporate VPN, and the use of Network Level Authentication when connecting remotely.
Other steps are using corporate security solutions empowered with network threat protection, enabling multi-factor authentication, and automated security awareness services.

Topics: Cyberattack Saudi Arabia Cybersecurity

