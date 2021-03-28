You are here

Egypt introduces smart mass transit in 6 new cities
The contract to operate buses has been awarded to the company Mwasalat Misr. (Social media)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The project aims to ensure the development of a sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation system
CAIRO: Egypt’s New Urban Communities Authority has approved a mass transit service in six new Egyptian cities.

The contract to operate buses owned by the authority has been awarded to the company Mwasalat Misr. 

Ahmed El-Kafoury, director of the Transport Regulatory Unit at the authority, said that the buses will start operating in New Cairo, El-Shorouk, El-Obour, Tenth of Ramadan, Sixth of October and Sheikh Zayed. El-Kafoury said the project aims to ensure the development of a sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation system in the country as per Egypt’s Vision 2030 plan.

The new plan will also help reduce traffic congestion and commuting time.

He said the project will be carried out in accordance with international standards and management guidelines and will be implemented in every city according to its specific requirements.

The project envisages the use of a cashless payment system and apps for travelers to ensure their comfort. It will be monitored using the latest technology.

Ahmed Reda Emara, a legal adviser to the Transport Regulatory Unit, said the contract includes legal and technical provisions to monitor operations and performance indicators.

  • Augmented reality startup Magic Leap in pilot project to develop first-of-its-kind facility in KSA
CHICAGO: Magic Leap, a US augmented reality startup backed by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, is negotiating with oil giant Saudi Aramco to open a first-of-its-kind computing innovation center in the Kingdom, CEO Peggy Johnson has told Arab News.

The Florida-based tech firm, which was supported with an injection of $400 million from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in March 2018, announced at January’s Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh a partnership with Aramco to expand uses of its virtual reality headset technology in the oil industry.

Johnson said Magic Leap I, which began manufacturing virtual reality headsets for the video gaming industry in 2010, was now at the cutting edge of a technology that allowed leaders in industries from medicine to manufacturing to collaborate on challenges in a virtual visual setting, all while being in separate geographic locations. “We are planning with Aramco eventually to jointly launch a dedicated special computing innovation center in Saudi Arabia and that will be the first of its kind in the world.

“So, it will allow us, together with Aramco and others in the Kingdom, to continue to innovate in the space and seek out new use cases for the platform and we are really excited to be working with Aramco on that,” Johnson added.

A timetable to open the center, which would bring Aramco’s physical and virtual worlds together, was still under discussion and “in the planning stages,” said the chief executive.

Johnson pointed out that Magic Leap was “digitizing the physical space” for industries by putting an industry’s physical equipment and data into the augmented reality (AR) system, which could be meticulously examined, discussed, and enhanced.

Based in southern Florida, Magic Leap signed a multiyear partnership agreement with Aramco to deploy the special transformation solutions within their operations.

When you look through the device you still see your physical world, but it enhances the environment with helpful digital content that we can place in your environment.

Peggy Johnson, Magic Leap CEO

“We are engaged right now … so the things we have been exploring, such as 3-D meetings and remote assistance, are to help solidify Aramco’s position as the leader in the oil and gas industry,” she added.

“We are starting pilot programs right away and also looking at virtual training to facilitate that idea of remote collaboration and education.”

Johnson noted that the business was preparing to release a highly advanced system, Magic Leap II, at the end of the year that would be widely available in 2022.

“Our first-generation product is a wearable Magic Leap I. It is essentially a head-mounted, augmented reality display. When you look through the device you still see your physical world, but it enhances the environment with helpful digital content that we can place in your environment,” she said, adding that users could interact together with the digital data and images on multiple virtual screens. 

FAST FACT

The Florida-based tech firm was supported with an injection of $400 million from PIF in March 2018.

Johnson said Magic Leap II would “be half the size of Magic Leap I and it will double the field of view that you can augment on top of.” It would also reduce the size of the equipment, making it 20 percent lighter, while allowing for even more visuals to be displayed.

Magic Leap I has already been used in the medical industry, where doctors at the University of California Davis Children’s Hospital prepared for the surgical separation of conjoined twin babies.

Johnson said the surgical teams prepared for the operation using Magic Leap technology. “That surgeon may not be the expert in the field, but when they are performing a surgery, they can actually call an expert in for remote assistance.

“Let us say it is brain surgery. They may be in the midst of things and they have a question and they really want to talk to somebody who has done maybe a number of these surgeries. You can actually do that with the device. You can make a call to a remote expert and they can see what that surgeon is seeing and talk them through assistance,” she added. There was “no limit” to the number of experts that could be brought in to help in a complex surgical procedure, improving success rates and also reducing costs.

She said the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic had accelerated potential uses, as Magic Leap offered solutions to people who could not travel or needed to be socially distanced.

“I do think the pandemic was a catalyst. We had been working on all of these use cases, but all of a sudden it became very important to companies,” Johnson added.

  • Saudi domestic tourism exceeded expectations during the pandemic
DUBAI: Inbound tourism spending in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach $25.3 billion by 2025, recovering from the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, according to new estimates by market research firm
Euromonitor International.

“World inbound tourism spending collapsed by 57 percent in 2020, and our forecast expects it to rebound by 82 percent in 2021,” Caroline Bremner, head of travel and tourism research at Euromonitor International, said in a press statement.

“In our most pessimistic scenario, spending growth is predicted to rise by 40 percent in 2021, leading to a more prolonged recovery timeline, returning to pre-crisis levels by 2024,” said Bremner.

Saudi domestic tourism exceeded expectations during the pandemic, despite the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) describing 2020 as “the worst year on record in the history of tourism.”

Figures from the UNWTO in December revealed that destinations welcomed 900 million fewer international tourists between January and October, compared with the same period in 2019 — a 72 percent year-on-year slump.

Despite the dire international picture, the Saudi Ministry of Tourism announced in September that domestic tourism saw a significant rise in traveler numbers, surpassing official projections.

During the 2021 Budget Forum in December, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the Kingdom is aiming to attract new tourism investments worth SR220 billion ($58 billion) by 2023, and more than SR500 billion by the end of the decade. In 2019, Saudi travelers spent $22 billion traveling overseas. One of the ways the ministry is aiming to boost the Kingdom’s tourism revenues is to encourage Saudis to spend some of their tourism cash at home.

“We have reduced the leakage,” Al-Khateeb told Arab News in December. “In 2019, we launched 11 ‘seasons’ in Saudi Arabia and reduced travel outside by 30 percent. If we continue to do this, we will definitely reduce the leakage — Saudis will like to stay at home and they will enjoy the offering.”

  • Statistics show a rebound in the country’s manufacturing sector, economic
BEIJING: Annual profits at China’s industrial firms surged in the first two months of 2021, highlighting a rebound in the country’s manufacturing sector and a broad revival in economic activity from the coronavirus crisis early last year.

Profits stood at 1.114 trillion yuan ($170.31 billion) in the first two months of 2021, up 179 percent from the same period last year when the COVID-19 pandemic paralyzed economic activity, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Saturday.

They were also up 72.1 percent from the 2019 levels, bringing the two-year average growth to 31.2 percent, according to NBS. Profits had risen 20.1 percent in December.

The figures combine data for January and February to exclude distortions caused by the weeklong Lunar New Year, which fell in February in 2021.

“Due to a combination of factors such as stabilizing domestic and foreign demand, low bases and the ‘stay put’ initiative over the Lunar New Year, growth in industrial production and sales quickened, the rebound in corporate revenues and profits accelerated and profitability has recovered significantly,” Zhu Hong, a senior statistician of NBS, said in a statement accompanying the data.

Millions of workers who normally travel home over the Lunar New Year holiday had stayed put this year due to the virus fears. That kept factories humming over the period.

Margins in the raw material manufacturing sector rose 346 percent from a year earlier, data showed, as factory-gate prices accelerated at their fastest pace in more than two years.

China’s industrial output surged in the first two months of the year, while exports, a major growth driver for China after the pandemic shock, rose at a record pace in February.

China managed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic before many of its peers last year, making it the only major economy to have posted full-year growth in 2020, with an expansion of 2.3 percent.

Beijing has set a modest annual economic growth target at above 6 percent this year, well below analyst expectations, with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang saying that setting hugely different growth targets from year to year would “disturb market expectations.” 

Liabilities at industrial firms were up 9.4 percent year-on-year at end-February, versus 6.1 percent growth as of end-2020.

The industrial profit data covers large firms with annual revenues of over 20 million yuan from their main operations.

  • The Suez Canal traffic jam did not weigh on oil prices too heavily as the oil shipments were headed to Europe, where demand was already weak
Oil prices ended a volatile week but remain steady on a weekly basis, despite some slow vaccination rollouts, extended lockdowns and softening demand in Asia as a result of spring maintenance season in the second quarter.

After moving down early in the week, prices then recovered, with Brent ending the week slightly higher at $64.57 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude price rose to $60.97 per barrel.

The Suez Canal traffic jam did not weigh on oil prices too heavily as the oil shipments were headed to Europe, where demand was already weak, meaning the incident did not cause any serious supply fears.

However, while oil price movement might be detached and disconnected from the impact of the Suez Canal closure, it is still unclear if it will have any strong repercussions, as prices remained relatively settled in very narrow range below $65 per barrel, despite the new lockdowns and the news that the US will soon become a fully vaccinated nation.

Moreover, the weakness in the nearest part of the futures prices curve has nothing to do with the Suez Canal closure or the weak demand, but it is mainly due to Chinese crude inventories that have climbed back near their peak in October 2020. Such futures curve weakness may lead OPEC+ to continue its tight market strategy when they meet in early April.

US oil field services company Baker Hughes said that the rig count has been rising over the past seven months and is up nearly 70 percent from a record low of 244 in August 2020, when drilling activities were adversely impacted by the oil demand shock amid the pandemic.

The latest figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on March 23, 2021 showed crude futures “long positions” on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 681,647 contracts, down by 4,698 contracts from the previous week (1,000 barrels for each contract).

• Faisal Faeq is an energy and oil marketing adviser. He was formerly with OPEC and Saudi Aramco. Twitter:@faisalfaeq

  • Data on VR travel usage is limited but developers have seen surging interest since the pandemic hit
WASHINGTON: Jem Jenkins Jones was stuck at home in Wales for much of the past year amid pandemic lockdowns but managed to fulfil a promise to her 10-year-old daughter to see the northern lights from Iceland and South Africa’s game reserves — in virtual reality.

“She was amazed,” she said, calling the VR travel experiences “a lifesaver for us.”

Strict lockdowns and travel limitations during the pandemic have sparked fresh interest in immersive virtual travel experiences, which have become more accessible and affordable with new apps and VR hardware.

Even those confined to their homes can take a virtual jaunt to Machu Picchu, the rainforests of Borneo or a road trip across the US in a convertible.

Data on VR travel usage is limited but developers have seen surging interest since the pandemic hit.

“It has been skyrocketing,” said Cezara Windrem, creator of the Alcove VR platform at AARP Innovation Labs. “We’re getting more adoption every month.”

Alcove enables users to visit exotic locales such as Australia’s coral reef or the island of Malta, while adding a “shared” experience which enables people to interact and even “lead” a family member without the technical skills to navigate in a VR headset.

“We’ve heard from a lot of people who discovered Alcove and decided buy a headset for their elderly family members,” Windrem said.

This allows for shared travel even during a lockdown and other kinds of experiences such as “playing chess with someone on the other side of the planet.”

With the tourism industry largely obliterated by the coronavirus outbreak, virtual reality has emerged as both a substitute for real-world travel and a complement to help people plan their next trip.

App developers have created a range of travel experiences: Touring the pyramids of Egypt, the Taj Mahal, the savannahs of Kenya or the Antarctic from a kayak. These come from commercial operators or organizations such as National Geographic or World Wildlife Fund.

Users can opt for hardware from Facebook’s Oculus, Sony’s PlayStation or the inexpensive Google Cardboard, among others. Some gear costs as little as $300 and many apps are free.

Virtual reality’s most popular applications are in gaming and fantasy worlds, but travel is seen as a new growth vector.

