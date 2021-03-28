You are here

Filipinos voice frustration over Duterte’s handling of COVID-19 crisis
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte talks to members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines. (File/AP)
Updated 28 March 2021
Ellie Aben

  • Follows government’s move to place Metro Manila and four provinces under the strictest lockdown amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases
  • Nearly 25 million Filipinos are affected by the strictest quarantine status
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Filipinos took to social media over the weekend to vent their anger over the government’s move to place the nation’s capital and four surrounding provinces under the strictest lockdown for a week starting from Monday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Close to a quarter of the country’s more than 100 million population, or nearly 25 million Filipinos, are affected by the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the strictest quarantine status, which Malacanang announced on the eve of President Rodrigo Duterte’s birthday.
During his press briefing on Saturday, presidential spokesperson, Harry Roque, said that Duterte had approved the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases’ (IATF-EID) recommendation to place Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, and Laguna under the ECQ until April 4.
“We want to take drastic measures because there’s a drastic threat. Drastic threats warrant a drastic response,” Roque said, adding that the use of major hospitals, particularly in Metro Manila, was at a critical level due to the daily increase in COVID-19 cases.
On Sunday, the Department of Health (DoH) reported 9,475 new coronavirus infections across the country, bringing the total tally to 721,892 with 11 new deaths recorded, taking the fatality count to 13,170.
However, the DoH also reported 22,000 new recoveries, taking the total number of recovered patients to 605,154 since the start of the pandemic.
Experts from the University of the Philippines’ (UP) Octa Research Group have also proposed a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) for at least two weeks to break the transmission chains fueling the surge in cases and to prevent hospitals and health care workers from being overwhelmed.
In a radio interview on Saturday, Vice President Leni Robredo cited the example of a hospital where staff said they had started intubating patients in the parking lot due to a shortage of beds for COVID-19 cases.
“Right now, OCTA’s projection continues to be accurate. We are now witnessing longer queues for admissions, and the longer these patients wait for proper medical attention, the higher their risk of succumbing to this infection. We need to lower the health care utilization rate. We need a time out, and we need it now,” the Octa Research Group said in a statement.
“We are doing this to save lives and livelihoods. The longer we delay the implementation of stricter mobility restrictions, the more people will get sick and die from this surge,” it added.
Under the ECQ, movement is limited to essential activities, goods and services or work.
Public transport will continue, albeit with lower capacity, which the transportation department will determine and announce in the coming days, according to Roque.
The five areas will also be under a more extended curfew, starting from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.
However, authorized persons outside of their residences, workers, cargo vehicles and public transportation are not covered by the curfew.  
Malls will remain open only for essential services such as groceries, pharmacies and hardware stores, while restaurants will be limited to take-out and delivery only.
Following Malacanang’s announcement on the reimposition of ECQ, many Filipinos took to social media to air their grievances over what they said was the Duterte administration’s “failure” and “incompetence” to address the COVID-19 health crisis more than a year since the outbreak, with hashtags #Duterte Resign, #DutertePalpak (Duterte is a Failure) trending over the weekend.
“Going back to ECQ again, while the other countries are going back to normal already,” Twitter user Stanlee Sanchez said. Christ Orozco, another user, added: “The President will leave Metro Manila, the epicenter of pandemic, after imposing ECQ to celebrate his birthday in Davao? Obviously wala na siyang pakialam sa Pilipinas (Obviously he no longer cares about the Philippines). The best way is to resign #DutertePalpak #DuterteResign.”
Another Twitter user, Jomarie Sauquillo, said: “Going back to ECQ again means incompetence of his government. We’re just following an unbreakable cycle.” He added: “It’s our right as Filipino citizens to complain and demand!!! #DuterteResign #DutertePalpak”
In a separate tweet, Kamil_Anne said: “After a year and trillions of debt, this is still what the government can come up with. #DuterteResign #DutertePalpak”
Meanwhile, Facebook user E.B. Cortez said: “Mr. President, you cannot solve a public health emergency of this magnitude by simply showing yourself on TV every Monday . . . Your policies, if ever there is one, are incomprehensible and confusing as your slurred and incoherent speeches. Your incompetence is beyond description. Your callous indifference brings death and suffering to the people . . . It’s time for you to go. Let the people be.”  
Cortez also ended his post with hashtags #DutertePalpak and #DuterteResign.
Experts and lawmakers also questioned the government’s handling of the pandemic.
IBON Foundation Executive Director Sonny Africa said: “Stopping people from working and taking your time vaccinating isn’t a COVID-19 response strategy — it’s making people suffer from incompetence or, worse, for some sinister agenda.”
In a statement released on Saturday, opposition Congressman and House Deputy Minority Leader Isagani Zarate said that placing Metro Manila and its four neighboring provinces again under ECQ “is a tacit admission by the administration that it failed, that it bungled big time the COVID pandemic crisis.”
“It is proof, too, of its calamitous failure to listen to the health experts early on,” he said, adding that “ECQ without free mass testing, aggressive contact tracing, effective and timely isolation and treatment, as well as a speedy vaccination rollout, would be repeating the same militarist, inefficient and highly ineffective lockdowns.”
Health workers, however, welcomed the decision to revert to the ECQ but urged the government to “do more” in addressing the COVID-19 crisis.
In a press briefing on Saturday night, Health Professionals Alliance Against COVID-19 (HPAAC) member and president of the Philippine College of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Pauline Convocar ,said that the measure was necessary as hospitals were currently swamped with COVID-19 patients.
However, she said: “The lockdown . . . is only temporary to control people’s mobility and prevent the spread of the virus,” before emphasising that “sustainable solutions are needed at the same time.”
Dr. Anna Ong-Lim, also a member of the HPAAC, said that “hopefully when we get by the end of the week, there will have been significant improvements so we won’t have to extend.”
To “future-proof” the government’s COVID-19 response, the group suggested that it: expand the One Hospital Command Center to turn it into a One COVID-19 referral network; provide an integrated response from contact tracing, testing, isolation, and treatment; ensure a fair and efficient vaccine rollout, which would hold non-priority individuals who had been inoculated accountable; ensure enough public transportation supply; and financial aid for people affected by the lockdown.
Duterte is expected to return to Manila on Monday to welcome more Sinovac vaccines from China.
Roque said that he had asked the national taskforce against COVID-19 to issue an exemption for the event, which takes place on the first day of the ECQ and bans public gatherings.

Sri Lankans wait for lost relatives as UN begins war crimes probe

Sri Lankans wait for lost relatives as UN begins war crimes probe
Updated 28 March 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

  • Probe follows UK-led resolution last week giving new powers to UNHRC to gather evidence on atrocities committed during 26-year-old conflict
  • Between 80,000 and 100,000 people died during brutal clashes between government and separatist Tamil Tigers
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: It has been 13 years since Manuel Udayachandra’s son, Anton Seerado, went missing from the Pallimunai village of northern Sri Lanka's war-torn Mannar district.

But even today, the 63-year-old mother of four continues to wait for her eldest child to return home. 

“There is no closure,” she told Arab News on Sunday, nearly a week after the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) received a mandate to collect evidence of crimes committed during Sri Lanka’s 26-year-old conflict, which began in 1983 and is among the world’s longest-running and bloodiest wars. 

According to UN estimates, between 80,000 and 100,000 people died during brutal clashes between the government and the separatist Tamil Tigers or the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). 

The LTTE’s campaign was to carve out a separate state for the Tamil minority, who they said were being discriminated against by the majority Sinhalese on the island. 

Tamils constitute 17 percent, while Muslims make up 10 percent of Sri Lanka’s total population of 22 million.

The war ended in 2009, but not before hundreds of thousands lost their lives and countless others went missing.

Udayachandra’s son Seerado was one of them.

“One night, the police came to my house and took him. He was only 24,” Udayachandra, who hails from the Tamil community, told Arab News, recalling the last time she saw her son more than a decade ago.

“His disappearance has been everlasting agony. We have tried our best to track him, but all efforts were in vain,” she added.

Udayachandra is not alone. Suba Letchumi, 65, also lost her 19-year-old son during the ethnic war.

“I have combed all parts of the island in search of my son and have gone to more than 50 government departments to find out what really happened to him,” Letchumi, a Tamil resident of Mannar district, told Arab News.

Now, she added, “I’m running out of hope.”

However, the UNHRC’s move to reopen case files and collect evidence to probe new ones has renewed hope for several war victims and their families on the island nation.

The resolution was passed on Tuesday after UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet warned that Sri Lanka could “rapidly descend into violence unless decisive international action was taken.”

Last month, Bachelet told the UNHCR that the island nation had “closed the door” on ending impunity for past abuses before expressing alarm over “worrying trends” in the country since President Gotabaya Rajapaksa assumed office in 2019.

Tuesday’s resolution, spearheaded by the UK, gives Bachelet’s office new staff, powers and a $2.8 million budget to look at Sri Lanka’s war, with a view to future prosecutions with immediate effect, according to Reuters.

Former politicians and lawmakers hailed the resolution as a “great triumph for minorities in Sri Lanka.”

“They were harassed and have suffered for years,” opposition Parliamentarian Sanakiyan Rasamanickam, who represents the Tamil-dominated Eastern Province, told Arab News.

Two weeks ago, he led a group of protesters during a 300-mile campaign from Pottuvil in the east to Point Pedro in the north to seek justice for oppressed minorities on the island, “particularly Muslims who are being forced to cremate relatives who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).”

Rasamanickam believes that anger over the forced cremations and the government’s proposal to impose a burqa ban on Muslim women has provoked the world community “to go against Sri Lanka.” 

“This should be an eye-opener for Sri Lanka to mend its ways and stop harassing minorities,” he told Arab News.

The UN vote was 22 in favor, with 11 against it, including China and Pakistan. India and 13 other countries abstained from taking part in the process.

In comments to reporters soon after the vote, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said that the government “would not give in to the unfair pressure” brought by the UNHRC resolution and would “continue to conduct a domestic probe into allegations of human rights violations” in Sri Lanka.

Rights groups and activists, however, welcomed the UN’s initiative.

“The UN’s decision to collect evidence of crimes during the war gives us relief that future harassments will not happen and that UN interference will keep the government under check,” Yardson Figurado, a human rights activist from the Mannar Social and Economic Development Organization, told Arab News on Sunday. 

However, he was quick to add a caveat: India should have voted too, especially since it has “eight crores (80 million) Tamils” living in its territory.

In 1991, nearly a decade after the civil war had begun, an LTTE suicide bomber assassinated then Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in an apparent act of revenge for sending Indian peacekeeping troops to fight against the rebels.

Figurado said he was “thoroughly disappointed that India abstained from voting,” considering its large Tamil population.

He added that Sri Lankan Tamils had treated India as “their partner in distress, but it has let them down badly with this move.”

Meanwhile, senior journalist and political analyst Ameen Izzadeen believes that Sri Lanka’s image on the international stage had been “tarnished” by the UN’s move.

“Sri Lanka understands the consequences of non-compliance even though the resolution is non-binding,” he told Arab News on Sunday.

“Some Western powers and their allies may impose targeted sanctions. Sri Lanka is counting heavily on China and Russia to overcome the challenge. Since geopolitics are also involved, it may get some space to maneuver its way out of the crisis,” he added.

Dr. Dayan Jayatilake, Sri Lanka’s former representative to the UN, agreed, adding: “It is up to the Sri Lankan government to cooperate with the UNHRC and face its consequences.

“If the government takes a tough line against the resolution, it may have to bear the brunt of the actions taken by some UN member countries,” he told Arab News on Sunday.

According to sources who requested anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media, the resolution is unlikely to have an immediate impact on Sri Lanka but “could affect trade with some countries and impose travel restrictions on some officials” in the long run.

Still, it offers little respite to families of war victims. For Udayachandra, it means an eternal wait.

“We do not know how much the UN move will help us find our dear ones who are still missing after so many years. We do not know when that wait will be over.”

UK Muslim leaders urge ‘respect for Islam’ after school incident

UK Muslim leaders urge ‘respect for Islam’ after school incident
Updated 28 March 2021
Arab News

  • The incident took place in Batley Grammar School, West Yorkshire
  • Leading Muslims have insisted on respect for Islam and demanded that the teacher be dismissed
Arab News

LONDON: British Muslim leaders will warn UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the country “could become like France” amid controversy over a school teacher sharing a picture of Prophet Muhammad with students.
The incident took place in Batley Grammar School, West Yorkshire, and leading Muslims have insisted on respect for Islam and demanded that the teacher be dismissed.
Adil Shahzad, imam of the Al-Hikam Institute in Bradford, said that a letter outlining the feelings of Britain’s Muslim community would be sent to Johnson and several local MPs, The Times reported.
He added: “All we ask for is a bit of respect. If one teacher can do it, another teacher can do it five years down the line, and we do not want this to be the case. Otherwise we are not responsible for the actions of some individuals.”
As part of the growing backlash, several Muslim parents have threatened to transfer their children to Islamic schools if the teacher at the center of the controversy remains in his position.
Shahzad added: “We’re hoping that the school will do the right thing and set the right precedent, because if this is the first case, which it is in this country, then it’s very likely that we will follow the route that France has taken. For example … where firstly it’s ‘let’s insult the prophet,’ then it’s ‘we’ll start banning the burqa.’”
Muslim campaigners have vowed to continue protesting outside the school until the teacher is sacked.
The teacher who showed the image, reportedly a cartoon from the French magazine Charlie Hebdo, is a father of four.
He has been placed under police protection and neighbors say that his family have “not been seen since Thursday,” when protests began.
One neighbor, Jamal Alterk, said that he got on well with the family. “They’re decent. I think what happened is not with any intention or any racism or anything like that. We are Muslim. At Eid they would give us Eid Mubarak cards for the kids, and even sweets, halal sweets for the kids. He probably wasn’t aware that the cartoon could be offensive.”
Another neighbor said: “I don’t think he’d do anything to insult anyone. We’re Muslims, and they’re a really nice family.”
Protesters demonstrating outside the school include parents, but also people arriving from nearby Leeds and Rochdale.
Shahzad said that local Muslim figures had tried to ease tensions on Friday with sermons. “We are making sure nobody does anything irresponsible, that we don’t spread hatred, that we don’t spread violence and that we do it in a peaceful way, within our democratic right.”
The schoolchildren who were shown the image of the prophet “with a turban and bomb strapped around him” reacted immediately, parents said, adding that “the lesson soon descended into chaos.”
Farooq Hussain said: “If they don’t do anything about it, I’ll have to move my child out of here. A lot of the parents will probably do that. We’ve got our own schools that teach everything they teach as well — Islamic schools.”
Another parent, 40-year-old Muhammad, said that he “did not blame the school,” but that he wanted the matter “to be taken seriously.”

Putin: Russia to reach herd immunity to COVID-19 by end-summer

Putin: Russia to reach herd immunity to COVID-19 by end-summer
Updated 28 March 2021
Reuters

  • Vladimir Putin got vaccinated this week with a Russian-made vaccine
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said he expected Russia to reach herd immunity to coronavirus and lift pandemic-related restrictions by the end of summer, the Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, citing his televised comments.
Putin, who got vaccinated this week with a Russian-made vaccine, also said the only side effects he experienced were slight pain in his muscles the next morning and an uncomfortable feeling in the site of the injection.

UK eases lockdown but nervously eyes European coronavirus surge

UK eases lockdown but nervously eyes European coronavirus surge
Updated 28 March 2021
AP

  • From Monday, it will be replaced in England with a message to stay local
  • The UK has recorded more than 126,000 COVID-19 deaths, the highest toll in Europe
AP

LONDON: Britain is taking another small step out of lockdown as it looks nervously at a new virus surge inundating its European neighbors.
With UK coronavirus vaccination rates outstripping those of European Union nations, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is easing the stark “stay at home” message that has curtailed everyday life – and kept the virus in check – for almost three months.
From Monday, it will be replaced in England with a message to stay local. People will be allowed to meet in groups of six outdoors and can resume outdoor sports such as basketball, tennis and golf.
The other parts of the UK – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – are taking broadly similar steps. In Wales, thousands of people poured onto beaches and beauty spots on Saturday, after the authorities lifted travel restrictions that have been in place since December.
Stephen Powis, medical director of the National Health Service in England, urged people to continue to follow the rules and limit contact with others, saying the easing “does not mean job done.”
“We’ve made enormous progress that we need to build on and not squander the gains we’ve made,” he wrote in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.
The stringent restrictions in business and social life imposed during three lockdowns in the past year have had broad public support, though they have alarmed some lawmakers in Johnson’s Conservative Party, who argue that the economic, democratic and human costs outweigh the benefits.
Most nonessential businesses remain closed, along with pubs, restaurants, gyms, cinemas, theaters, museums and sports stadiums. Millions of workers have been furloughed, with the government paying the bulk of their wages.
The UK has recorded more than 126,000 COVID-19 deaths, the highest toll in Europe.
While many European nations are seeing a new surge in the pandemic, Britain is counting on a rapid mass-vaccination program to help it end lockdown. Nearly 30 million people, accounting for 56 percent of all adults, have received a first dose of vaccine so far.
Under the government’s “road map” to lifting lockdown, shops, hairdressers and outdoor dining in England are to reopen on April 12, followed by indoor venues on May 17. Remaining restrictions are to end June 21, if the country isn’t facing a new virus surge.
Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of Britain’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, said it was vital that people who had received a vaccine shot remained cautious.
“It’s really important that people who are vaccinated can remember that they aren’t completely protected,” he told the BBC.
“They’re protected against severe disease, hospitalization and death, but they might not be protected against infection after one dose, it takes three or four weeks for the vaccine effects to kick in, and they could potentially still transmit.”

Violence breaks out in fresh Bangladesh protests

Violence breaks out in fresh Bangladesh protests
Updated 28 March 2021
AFP

  • Hundreds of demonstrators burnt furniture and tires on the roads
  • Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets after the protesters barricaded parts of the highway
AFP

NARAYANGANJ, Bangladesh: At least a dozen people were reported injured in clashes between police and Islamist demonstrators in Bangladesh on Sunday, the third day of protests against the visit of India’s Hindu-nationalist leader.
Five people died on Friday, and another six the next day, after police shot at demonstrators in several major districts across the Muslim-majority nation of 168 million people.
The protesters – mostly from the hard-line Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam – were angry at the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Bangladesh marked 50 years of independence, accusing him of stoking communal violence against Muslims in his country.
At one new protest in Narayanganj just outside the capital Dhaka, Hefazat supporters chanted “action, action, direct action” as they blocked the key highway linking Dhaka with the port city of Chittagong.
Hundreds of demonstrators burnt furniture and tires on the roads as they chanted anti-Modi slogans and called on authorities to investigate the shootings.
Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets after the protesters barricaded parts of the highway. A police spokesman said they had since left the road.
Prothom Alo, the country’s biggest Bengali-language daily, said at least 15 people were injured in the Narayanganj clashes.
Hefazat spokesman Jakaria Noman Foyezi said thousands of its supporters joined demonstrations at its headquarters at Hathazari outside Chittagong, which is home to a top Islamic seminary.
The Islamist group has a nationwide network, and it has held large protests in the past demanding that Bangladesh introduce blasphemy laws.
Protests were also held in the northeastern city of Sylhet, the eastern district of Brahmanbaria and in Bosila, a Dhaka suburb, but there were no reports of violence, local media reported.
As Bangladesh celebrated independence, human rights groups criticized the government for what they described as growing authoritarianism, including forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.
Other groups – including students, leftists and other Islamist outfits – had also staged protests against Modi’s visit on Friday and Saturday.

