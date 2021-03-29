You are here

Saudi Arabia's crown prince wishes Pakistan's Khan speedy recovery from COVID1-9

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File/SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File/SPA)
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's crown prince wishes Pakistan's Khan speedy recovery from COVID1-9

Saudi Arabia's crown prince wishes Pakistan's Khan speedy recovery from COVID1-9
  Khan praised the new green initiatives announced by the crown prince
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
During the call, the crown prince enquired about the health of the prime minister, wishing him a speedy recovery.
Khan had tested positive for coronavirus on March 20 and has been self isolating at home.
Khan thanked Prince Mohammed for his kind sentiments.
The prime minister also congratulated the crown prince on launching the Saudi Green Initiative and Middle East Green Initiative, praising the great impact it will have on the region and its inhabitants.

Coffee beans from the Jazan region are a national treasure and crucial to the preservation of Saudi heritage and identity. (Photos/Supplied)
Updated 3 min 38 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Saudi expert redefines culture of high-quality coffee

Saudi expert redefines culture of high-quality coffee
  Ali Al-Diwani is optimistic about the future of coffee business in Saudi Arabia
Updated 3 min 38 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Ali Al-Diwani’s career in agriculture “accidentally” led him to become the first licensed coffee evaluator in the Kingdom.

Originally from Jazan, he started his coffee career after he followed in the footsteps of his ancestors as a farmer and fruit trader who exported passionfruit from Hodeidah, Yemen, to Saudi Arabia.
“In 2010, I was invited to a coffee bean workshop in Sanaa, Yemen, presented by a group of Mexican coffee experts. Sadly, the translator faced issues in translating some agricultural terms. Based on my career as a farmer, I have a large agricultural English glossary and I became their personal translator for the rest of their journey,” he told Arab News.
It was the beginning of a journey that changed his life from one of a fruit farmer to a coffee investor, producer, evaluator, vendor, supplier and artisanal roaster.
Two months later, Al-Diwani was assigned to manage a coffee project in Yemen for three years by the same Mexican coffee expert he had translated for.
“There were a lot of inspiring details about coffee that intrigued me to redirect my career. Thus, I decided to specialize in growing coffee.”
Soon afterward, Al-Diwani became one of the leaders in the speciality coffee industry in Saudi Arabia and one of the founders of Caffeine Lab, a pioneer speciality coffee business in the Kingdom.
“My work in agriculture immersed me in great knowledge and gave me the power to start in this world and take fast steps,” he said.
Al-Diwani began to invest in the Burra region in Yemen — which has more than 5 million coffee trees — where he founded the first coffee-growing association and was joined by 500 farmers. “You have to walk for hours or days to reach the forest that contains coffee trees, and it is one of the places that I call coffee paradise — where the mountain turns into a white carpet after flowering, then red after fruiting.”

Science of speciality coffee
The Speciality Coffee Association of America (SCAA) defines specialty coffee in its green stage as “coffee that is free of primary defects, has no quakers, is properly sized and dried, presents in the cup free of faults and taints and has distinctive attributes.”
Al-Diwani, along with his friend Abdullah Bajabaa, established a speciality-grade coffee business called “Kal Coffee” — the first Saudi company to supply green coffee beans and local speciality coffee specifically from Al-Dayer Bani Malik in Jazan.
Three years later, he launched his own coffee laboratory, “Origins,” for green coffee beans, with roasters and training space in Jeddah.
Al-Diwani gained a profound experience in speciality coffee through exploration across the world and became one of the Saudi pioneers of the “science of coffee beans” as he calls it.

FASTFACTS

• 80 million kg of coffee beans arrive in Saudi Arabia each year.

• Coffee beans should match a certain standard to be counted as speciality coffee and should have no defects.

• During transportation, fungal damage can affect the bean and ruin the whole harvest.

• Proper storage is essential in maintaining the value of the crop.

“In 2016, I became a licensed coffee evaluator for the Speciality Coffee Association of America,” he said.
Al-Diwani’s passion for coffee redefined the meaning of coffee beans for many young Saudi entrepreneurs by offering them an internationally certified course at Origins. It consisted of educational courses in a number of specialities within the coffee industry including barista skills, brewing, green coffee, sensory skills and roasting.
He trained more than 50 Saudi certified coffee specialists between 2017-2020. “There is absolutely an amazing growth and the performance is getting increasingly better,” he said.
He is also a coffee evaluator at the Coffee Quality Institute of America.

Roasting — from farm to coffee cup
According to Al-Diwani, it requires an artisanal coffee roaster to be able to prepare beans for the perfect cup of coffee. “During the training, I always tell roasters to observe how the beans are being roasted in the machine; it takes five minutes to either burn the harvest of a whole year or make an excellent outstanding coffee.”
There are several stages that coffee cherries pass through before they reach a cup of coffee, he said. A single coffee tree can provide more than six different types of coffee notes and characters, so in every step there are sensitive stages in expenses and risks before the product reaches the consumer.
“One of the most difficult stages in planting coffee is harvesting the appropriate coffee beans for speciality coffee. If the coffee cherries were harvested in a ripe stage, it goes to commercial coffee,” he said. “The harvest must be dried on the same day so that it does not ferment or become moldy.”
Coffee quality relies on several factors including the harvest of the crimson red coffee bean, good drying, storage method, roasting and presentation. Consistency in coffee is a “mark of excellence,” he said.

Speciality coffee business in Saudi Arabia
Al-Diwani said that many young Saudis share the same obsession with exploring the world of speciality coffee as the country is one of the few where such a diversity of coffee processors and types can be found.
“The future of the coffee business in Saudi Arabia is very promising at the level of production, and in the market it is considered as one of the fastest-growing markets,” he said.
As for those who are planning to start a coffee business, Al-Diwani said that passionate coffee entrepreneurs have to have a full understanding
of how Arabica coffee is evaluated and graded.
The high demand for coffee in Saudi Arabia awakened coffee companies around the world to the idea that Saudi Arabia is a huge market for speciality and commercial coffee. “Eighty million kilograms of coffee beans enter Saudi Arabia every year, and the demand is increasing as people here won’t accept low-quality coffee,” he said.
“We are dealing with a huge number of international green beans companies and most of them started to open branches in Saudi Arabia, so that is an indicator that the coffee market in the Kingdom is big and expanding tremendously.”
There are three main aspects for a speciality coffee business to consider in order to stand out from other coffee startups in the Kingdom, according to Al-Diwani. “First is the location, second is the consumer experience and the high quality of the coffee, third is to have a well-trained barista and a professional coffee roaster.”
Al-Diwani is currently developing a roasting machine line called DQ Diwani Quality.
In 2014, he won an Italian photography award for an image taken in Burra, Yemen, that showcases the variety of color in coffee cherries spread on rooftops to dry.

Saudi Interior Ministry launches new online services

Saudi Interior Ministry launches new online services
The ministry launched online birth and death registration services at all the Kingdom’s foreign missions. (SPA)
Updated 4 min 26 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Interior Ministry launches new online services

Saudi Interior Ministry launches new online services
  The ministry upgraded the services of the "Asher" platform for the hearing impaired. It allows a beneficiary to communicate via QR code technology and offers the services of a sign language interpreter at the unified call center
Updated 4 min 26 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior on Monday announced the addition of five new services to the Absher platform.
The new services added to the “Absher Individuals” platform include requesting amendments to academic credentials, correcting names in English and marital status and requesting civil records of children.
The ministry also upgraded the services of the “Asher” platform for the hearing impaired. It allows a beneficiary to communicate via QR code technology and offers the services of a sign language interpreter at the unified call center.
The ministry also launched online birth and death registration services at all the Kingdom’s foreign missions. The second version of the “Maidan” platform has also been launched.
It is an integrated platform, which was developed within the framework of the security strategy for digital transformation.
 

Saudi and South African foreign ministers hold political consultations

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi and South African foreign ministers hold political consultations

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor in Riyadh. (SPA)
  They also discussed bilateral relations and prospects for joint cooperation
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor in Riyadh on Monday.
“The two sides held political consultations between the Kingdom and South Africa,” the foreign ministry said.

They also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and prospects for joint cooperation.
Prince Faisal and the visiting South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation also reviewed regional developments and a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

 

Who’s Who: Khaled Sharbatly, Saudi entrepreneur

Who’s Who: Khaled Sharbatly, Saudi entrepreneur
Updated 7 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Who's Who: Khaled Sharbatly, Saudi entrepreneur

Who’s Who: Khaled Sharbatly, Saudi entrepreneur
Updated 7 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Khaled Sharbatly is a rising international entrepreneur, investor, and sustainability influencer.
He began his career at an early age with the launch of multiple startups. Sharbatly also took a keen interest in the corporate world through the platform of his family business Al-Nahla Group.
Sharbatly joined Desert Technologies (dt) in 2018 as a managing partner. He leads business development and capital market operations and assists in increasing the company’s value by securing investments, forging partnerships, and launching projects in 24 countries.
It is an independent fully integrated PV (photovoltaic) solar energy platform with a proven track record as a PV developer, EPC, and O&M contractor and PV solar panel and product manufacturer through its 110MW factory.
According to Sharbatly, the company works through its “factory in Jeddah to collect and market solar panels produced in Saudi Arabia for use in exhibitions, schools, mosques, factories, warehouses and soon homes all over the Kingdom to reduce the kilowatt price for companies and individuals.”
He is a sustainability and renewable energy influencer. Sharbatly attended over 15 international conferences, including B20 under G20, WFES, Intersolar, and others as a speaker.
He obtained a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Miami, the US. Sharbatly did his master’s at the same university in 2016.
After completing his higher education, he gained significant experience through an International Monetary Fund fellowship and several courses at the UN, Harvard Business School, and Harvard Law School. Sharbatly believes learning is a lifelong journey.

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince discusses green initiatives with world leaders

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince discusses green initiatives with world leaders
Updated 18 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's crown prince discusses green initiatives with world leaders

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince discusses green initiatives with world leaders
  Regional leaders praised the green initiative and said they were ready to work with the Kingdom
Updated 18 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call to his Abu Dhabi counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
During the call, they discussed the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative announced by the crown prince on Saturday, which calls for partnerships with regional countries to face the environmental challenges in the region, improve the quality of life, and implement the largest afforestation project in the world that will contribute to restoring millions of hectares of degraded land, in addition to reducing global carbon levels.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative on Saturday, which aim to reduce carbon emissions in the region by 60 percent and tackle deforestation, enhance the efficiency of oil production and increase the contribution of renewable energy, in addition to multiple efforts to preserve the marine and coastal environment and increase the proportion of natural reserves.
The two crown princes discussed “the importance of these initiatives in facing environmental challenges in the region and the world, and their role in improving the quality of life and public health,” SPA said.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman also made a phone call to Jordan’s King Abdullah II, who welcomed the initiatives and said his country was ready to cooperate with the Kingdom to achieve the initiative’s goals.
Earlier on Monday, the crown prince made a phone call to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who congratulated him on launching the two initiatives, praising the great impact it will have on the region and its inhabitants.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman also made a call to Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh, where they discussed the environmental challenges facing the region, the economic, social and health impacts that follow, and the qualitative initiatives contained in the Middle East Green Initiative that addresses these challenges using modern and innovative methods and new technologies. 
The crown prince also called Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, where the two affirmed the Middle East initiative is one of the most ambitious global initiatives in restoring degraded lands and reducing carbon levels.
Egypt’s Ministry of Environment said the initiatives reflect the interest that Saudi Arabia attaches to environmental preservation and international climate action.
The leaders of each country welcomed the initiatives and said their countries were ready to actively support all efforts made by the Kingdom to achieve their goals.

