Chinese video-streaming platform iQiyi launches in Mideast

DUBAI: iQiyi International has officially launched in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt with over 3,000 pieces of content on the platform.
Headquartered in Singapore, it is one of the largest streaming providers of pan-Asian content. The website and app are available in 12 languages, including English and Arabic.
“Users can choose their preferred language on their website or the app, and the interfaces will be customized to their preferred language, making Asian content accessible to a wide range of audiences,” an iQiyi spokesperson told Arab News.
The content on the platform consists of both originals and licensed content. While the original content is available globally, the availability of licensed content depends on distributor agreements.
The decision to launch iQiyi in the Middle East was influenced by a “keen interest in Chinese and Korean drama content, with the onset of Asian content getting more recognition in the international space,” said the spokesperson.
This includes the original “Story of Yanxi Palace,” the platform’s most popular series to date globally, and “The Bad Kids,” which took home Best Creative and Best Newcomer awards at last year’s Busan International Film Festival.
While some international services take the route of adding their streaming content as a channel on existing regional platforms, iQiyi decided to launch as an independent platform.
“With a strong slate of original and licensed titles across Korean and local-language movies, dramas, variety shows and anime, iQiyi can stand alone as a strong streaming platform,” said the spokesperson. “Beyond that, we want to enable other Asian storytellers to reach an international audience.”
iQiyi is, however, exploring partnerships with agencies, content and production companies, as well as telecoms companies and broadcasters as part of its international business growth strategy.
The platform is offering a free one-month trial to new subscribers, with membership plans starting from 17.99 UAE dirhams ($4.90), SR17.99 ($4.80) and 64.99 Egyptian pounds ($4.14).
‘Depoliticized’ Turkish probe urged into killing of prominent journalist
Hrant Dink’s murder prompted outrage after footage emerged of police congratulating his killer
His family have pledged to appeal a ruling that acquitted 37 defendants
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News
LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Ankara to ensure that a transparent investigation is conducted into the 2007 killing of a prominent Turkish-Armenian journalist by a Turkish nationalist.
“Turkish authorities must conduct an impartial and depoliticized investigation into the killing of journalist Hrant Dink, and ensure that all those involved in planning and committing the killing are held to account,” the CPJ said on Monday.
Dink’s killing prompted outrage after footage emerged of his assassin being congratulated and presented with a Turkish flag by smiling counterterrorism police officers.
On Friday, an Istanbul court acquitted 37 of 77 defendants on trial for Dink’s murder, and convicted 26, according to local independent news outlet Bianet, which reported that four of the convicted were sentenced to life in prison. Another 13 people were not handed verdicts because they did not appear in court.
The latest rulings are the result of a combination of the retrial of the original murder trial, and the merger of investigations into state and military officials, the CPJ said.
Among those convicted for the murder was Ercan Gun, a former news editor at Fox News Turkey whom authorities claimed conspired to blame the Turkish military for Dink’s assassination.
Gun pleaded not guilty, but was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “being a member of an armed terrorist organization.”
Both the CPJ and Dink’s family have expressed concern that Monday’s verdict did not expose the depth of the conspiracy against the slain writer. The family have promised to appeal the verdict.
“The prosecution of the murder of Turkish journalist Hrant Dink remains unsatisfactory, as voiced by the Dink family and their lawyers,” said Gulnoza Said, the CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator.
“Turkish authorities must allow an unbiased, comprehensive investigation into each actor suspected of involvement in the conspiracy and leave nothing in the dark. The family’s appeal should present authorities with a fresh chance to treat this case with the seriousness it deserves.”
Turkish authorities allege that people aligned with exiled preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom they blame for the attempted coup in 2016, played a role in Dink’s murder.
The CPJ has documented concerns that political overtures against Gulen have affected the investigation into Dink’s killing.
The CPJ and other rights groups have repeatedly expressed concern that Turkey is becoming an increasingly dangerous place for journalists to work independently.
Against all odds: How Maaal.com became a go-to Saudi business news site
Cited by the likes of Reuters and Bloomberg, Maaal has been providing information and analysis of the Saudi market for a decade
Found and editor in chief Mutlaq Al-Buqami calls for the respecting of intellectual property rights and more training for KSA journalists
Updated 30 March 2021
Mohammad Al-Sulami
RIYADH: Later this year, Maaal.com — a Saudi financial and economic news site — celebrates its 10th anniversary.
For those who don’t know it, the project is the brain child of Mutlaq Al-Buqami, a former business editor at the leading pan-Arab daily Asharq Al-Awsat in London and its sister publication Eqtisadiyah, a dedicated business daily in Saudi Arabia.
Al-Buqami was also the last editor of Shams (Sun), a short lived Saudi tabloid that was published between 2005 and 2012 — where he said he experienced first-hand the vast potential of digital reach and the limitations of print.
The death of print was still debatable in 2012 and often newspapers or publishing houses that closed down blamed it on mismanagement, as opposed to a collapsing industry (the truth is that most of the time it was a combination of both). COVID-19 in 2020 has since made it clear that the death of print as a medium is more obvious and imminent than ever.
Yet, long before the pandemic, Al-Buqami — who is also the editor in chief of Maaal — foresaw that business executives and investors would welcome news related to their money and decision making faster and through their computers or phones. With that in mind, he worked with his team and partners to launch Maaal.com (maaal is the Arabic for “money”). Given that it was his job to analyse markets and trends, Al-Buqami saw what was inevitable when it came to the publishing industry.
“Those who handle distribution numbers and advertisements in traditional media could foresee at that time the future and importance of digital media,” he told Arab News.
The vision was to have a business title which “kept pace with the economic status of Saudi Arabia, a G20 member state,” he said.
After conducting a competitor analysis, Al-Buqami said the team at Maaal saw that the sector “lacked specialized media, and most of what is available at that time either focused on the stock market only or did not put the economy at the heart of their content.”
Digital first
Despite this clear vision, Al-Buqami confessed Maaal faced a rough few months when it launched in December 2012. This was mainly due to not thinking with a “digital first” strategy — something they rectified after the project nearly flopped — and it is now a main pillar of their operation.
“Television, radio, and even newspapers have been reduced to smart devices that travel with us wherever we go. The traditional means are no longer the same and the target audience is no longer confined to a limited geographic area. Therefore, if a media outlet does not build its foundation on that, it will not be successful,” he explained.
“We sought to restructure the project and apply standards compatible with the digital language and its target readers and, by doing so, we transformed it from a failing project to a project that managed, during the second half of the year, to stand on its feet and achieve a break-even point.”
Here, Al-Buqami reiterated a point which he said was very important: “If a project is not political with an agenda and goals that those behind it wish to achieve, then it must be built on commercial foundations in the first place to achieve profits.”
But how exactly does Maaal make “maaal”? Well, Al-Buqami said advertising is the primary source of income; however it is not the only one.
“Our other sources of income include providing various media services to some clients, and I really hope that some day the Saudi market will accept paid — albeit clearly marked — advertorials as in major newspapers and global websites.
“Achieving this, unfortunately, does not depend on the media outlet alone. It requires a system that protects, for example, intellectual property rights. And in this regard, I hope the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) will help us and protect media products like in the rest of the world.”
What about other key performance indicators? Al-Buqami points to citations and being quoted in major media outlets as an important KPI.
“We managed to win the trust of international news agencies, television channels and various media outlets until we became the top media outlet that focuses on the economy in Saudi Arabia. Our news is shared and quoted by international media. More than 300 media outlets from China in the east to America in the west and through Asia, Europe, and Africa circulate a story published by Maaal a few hours after its publication.”
As for examples of media outlets that frequently rely on Maaal, Al-Buqami cites Bloomberg, the leading global business news provider, and Reuters, one of the most respected global news agencies.
The business of covering business
Despite being a business journalist for the majority of his career, Al-Buqami suggests there are several issues affecting Saudi business journalism.
He repeats his concern about the disrespect of intellectual property rights of online media in general. He describes those who steal the original reporting of other media outlets as wanting to “use the information (we produce) with a click of a button, and without putting in any effort.”
Another issue that affects business journalism is that most of those who work in the field “are either amateurs who work part-time or are not specialized in business and do not have a good understanding of economic affairs,” explains Al-Buqami.
“This has a great impact on the final product provided to the readers. And in addition to all that, most of the business media outlets in Saudi Arabia suffer from shocks owing to what the advertising market is going through, and this impacts the development or training of media professionals in general.”
“In order for us to progress, the responsible bodies, such as the Ministry of Media, the General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) and the SAIP, must work on providing an environment that supports creativity and excellence by first protecting intellectual rights, and then setting institutional requirements for the removal of the media outlets that recycle what others publish,” he said describing what he sees as a solution.
“At the same time, these responsible bodies must increase training to develop talents,” he said.
Journalist Abdelhakim Setouane’s lawyer said his client was detained on October 20 and will be released April 20
Algeria’s symbol of struggle for a free press, journalist Khaled Drareni will be retried next week
Updated 29 March 2021
AFP
ALGIERS – Algerian journalist Abdelhakim Setouane was jailed six months by a court on Monday for defaming a former speaker of the lower house of parliament, his lawyer said.
Abdellah Heboul told AFP that the journalist, who was detained on October 20, would be released on April 20 having spent six months behind bars.
Editor-in-chief of website Essafir, Setouane was convicted of defamation, “journalistic blackmail” and publishing “malicious information,” in the case filed by the interior ministry.
The case was motivated by his disclosure of an extramarital affair of the official, Slimane Chenine, according to media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which termed the trial “disproportionate.”
Several journalists have been sentenced to prison terms in recent months, including Khaled Drareni, a symbol of the struggle for a free press in Algeria. He is to be retried after the supreme court accepted his cassation appeal last week.
RSF ranked Algeria 146 out of 180 countries and territories in its 2020 World Press Freedom Index, a 27-place drop from 2015.
Google, UAE mental health group partner to offer expert-led wellbeing advice
Online emotional help service developed by Google, Safe Space provides possible coping mechanisms approved by licensed therapists
Data from Google Trends shows huge rise in mental health-related inquiries since COVID-19 outbreak
Updated 29 March 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD
DUBAI: Online expert advice on emotional and mental health issues is being offered via the Arabic version of Google Assistant in response to wellbeing concerns fueled by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
The artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant developed by Google has been tailored to deal with questions surrounding the subject and provide users with possible coping mechanisms approved by licensed therapists.
The internet giant has partnered with UAE-based mental health group Safe Space to draft a series of coping mechanisms on which Google Assistant will base its answers.
Najeeb Jarrar, head of consumer product marketing at Google MENA, told Arab News: “While last year was quite difficult for many of us, I was relieved to see that people proactively came online to look for ways to help themselves and their loved ones. I hope these responses bring reliable and expert-reviewed coping mechanisms a little closer to those who need it.
“Our work with Safe Space will provide the millions of people who use the Arabic Google Assistant every day, expert-reviewed responses about emotional wellbeing that is simple and accessible.
“To everyone who came online to learn how to take care of their wellbeing and that of their loved ones over the past year, I hope you found this feature helpful,” said Jarrar.
Arabic speakers can now find informed suggestions on how best to cope when feeling sad, lonely, tired, scared, or angry. In some cases, Google Assistant encourages people to seek further expert advice.
The initiative follows Google Trends data showing a rise in interest in emotional wellbeing matters. Globally, Arabic online searches for “how to improve my mental health” have grown by 1,100 percent in the past five years, peaking in August, while interest in the Arabic word for therapist hit a 10-year high during the same month.
Dani Hakim, co-founder of Safe Space, said: “With so many people struggling right now, it’s fabulous to see Google being part of the solution by making first-line emotional wellbeing support accessible.
“This initiative will play a really important role in closing the gap around education and awareness in the region. Not everyone feels comfortable asking these questions out loud, so there is now a safe space that will be available to all through Google Assistant.”
The Arabic version of Google Assistant understands all dialects and responds in modern standard Arabic. The service operates with Google’s latest machine learning technology to help millions of people around the world organize their day through their mobile phones.
Apart from the glaring grammatical mistakes in the fake headline — enough for many to see that it is false — the wording also suggests that Elselehdar works for Hapag-Lloyd, which in reality is a competitor of Ever Given’s operator Evergreen.
Elselehdar also took to social media and published a video explaining the incident. She thanked Arab News for the profile, which detailed her work in charge of the Aida IV during the opening ceremony of the expanded Suez Canal in 2015.
“Frankly, when I read the news, I was upset, because I worked really hard to reach the position I have reached, and anyone who works in this field knows how much effort a person has made over the years to reach this rank,” Elselehdar said.
“One has to spend many years at sea, studying and taking exams before reaching this level.
I graduated in 2013 and got an MBA, then I was promoted from second officer to first officer, and now I am a captain,” she added.
“So, it is difficult to see that someone is trying to cancel all this effort and credit it to himself, or accuse me of being a failure or that I neglect my work.”
Anti-feminist trolls jumped on the opportunity to launch a smear campaign against Elselehdar, and promoted a baseless “this is what happens when you let a woman captain a ship” argument.
Several fake accounts claiming to be the sea captain were created on Twitter as part of the smear campaign targeting Elselehdar.
“Believe me that I am not trying to promote myself, but it is not nice for someone to speak in your name in a way that has nothing to do with your personality, your upbringing, your career or anything else,” she said.
“It’s my reputation, and I definitely don’t want it damaged like this.”